Scripps West Dental is that place where everyone knows your name.
At its helm is Dr. James P. Tasto, DDS. Dr. Tasto was born and raised in San Diego. He’s a regular on the “Top Dentists” list because he went to one of the top dental schools in the country (USC), constantly educates himself to stay at the top of his field, and provides free dental work for locals who need a little help.
But patients love Scripps West Dental because it’s the definition of a family practice—started where Dr. Jim grew up, where he raised his three kids with his amazing wife.
“I truly consider myself blessed to not only have been born and raised in America’s Finest City, but to have the privilege to care for the dental needs of my community,” he says.
At Scripps West Dental, you'll find a caring and patient-orientated atmosphere for all ages. The team provides patients with cutting-edge general dentistry in Mira Mesa and dental specialty services that include cleanings, fillings, dental implants, and same-day crowns, as well as cosmetic dental procedures like teeth whitening, veneers, and Invisalign®. Scripps West Dental also provides adjunctive services such as snoring and sleep apnea appliances, custom sport mouth guards, and laser dentistry.
The dental specialists include an Endodontist and a Periodontist so that you can access the care you need all in one familiar place.
To learn more about Scripps West Dental, visit their website or call 858-695-1776.
9420 Mira Mesa Boulevard Suite D, San Diego, CA 92126
