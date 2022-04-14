Sponsored Content Provided by The San Diego Museum of Art
Step into a botanical wonderland while seeing art in a new way. Art Alive brings art-inspired florals to The San Diego Museum of Art for a weekend of springtime revelry.
See a kaleidoscope of colorful floral arrangements interpreting works of art in the Museum. These masterful creations by regional floral designers are the heart of Art Alive.
The full-tilt florals throughout the Museum are enhanced with special, limited-engagement art installations; a large-scale botanical display in the Museum rotunda; four days of festive events and activities, including the return of Bloom Bash, the high-voltage celebration that kicks off Art Alive weekend; and the first look at an extraordinary new contemporary art exhibition.
Floral Arrangements Interpret Works of Art throughout Museum
Experience art in an all-new way. Regional floral designers showcase arrangements interpreting more than 70 works of art from The San Diego Museum of Art collection, inviting comparisons of shape, form, and color. The galleries bloom as the designs are displayed alongside the original works of art from across the globe.
Grand Botanical Display in Museum Rotunda
Upon entering The San Diego Museum of Art during Art Alive, guests are greeted with stunning botanical views. The epicenter of the Museum, the Museum rotunda, will come to life with a two-story display by San Diego botanical designer Britton Neubacher. Her sustainably minded botanical showcase, titled “Organized Chaos,” uses preserved mosses, plants, and foliage to ground the space and draw visitors into the wonders on view throughout the Museum galleries.
Art Alive Events
The Art Alive Premiere Dinner on Thursday, April 28 is an elegant black-tie affair, celebrating art with a spectacular dinner in the galleries.
Bloom Bash on Friday, April 29, is the high-voltage celebration that kicks off Art Alive weekend. Bloom Bash features craft food and cocktails from more than 30 of the region’s top eateries, live performances, the return of the Ferris wheel to the plaza in front of the Museum, and music and dancing all night, plus special after-hours viewing of the Art Alive floral exhibition, special art installations, and featured exhibitions.
Art Alive Floral Exhibition takes place Friday, April 29, through Sunday, May 1, showcasing masterful floral designs interpreting works of art in the Museum collection. Experience botanicals throughout the Museum to enjoy art in an all-new way.
Garden of Activities is designed for families and youth of all ages. Join Museum educators on Saturday, April 30, and Sunday, May 1, in the floral-themed art-making space to explore some of the many optical illusions artists employ through a variety of hands-on arts projects and demonstrations.
New Contemporary Art Exhibition Opens Art Alive Weekend
Experience a contemplative contemporary art space with TERRA: Fernando Casasempere. Opening Art Alive weekend, the Chilean ceramic sculptor’s first solo exhibition in the US highlights the urgency of the environmental crisis through installations that utilize the Earth as both subject and medium.
Special exhibition Monet to Matisse: Impressionist Masterpieces from the Bemberg Foundation is also on view during Art Alive. Showcasing a knockout collection of more than 60 renowned works of Impressionist and Post-Impressionist art, the exhibition showcases a stunning collection that wonderfully complements the Art Alive floral displays.
Admission to both exhibitions is included with Art Alive tickets.
Get Tickets to Art Alive, the Museum’s Fun-Filled Signature Fundraiser
Art Alive is The San Diego Museum of Art’s signature annual fundraiser, providing essential support for Museum exhibitions, education, outreach, and public programs. Join the fun April 28–May 1 to experience an immersive fusion of flowers and art and show your support for the arts in your community!
