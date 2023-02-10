Aquavit is a neutral spirit distilled from grain or potato (like gin or vodka), and is most commonly flavored with caraway as the main ingredient. While popular throughout Scandinavia, aquavit is not well known in the United States and few brands have made it overseas. But a recent surge of U.S. Craft Distillers who produce aquavit are filling the void and new renditions of the spirit have many in the beverage industry excited about the possibilities. Here’s 3 things you should know before you try it.
1. Aquavit Recipes Are Not All Created Equal
Aquavit is the national spirit of most Nordic countries, and each has their own preferred style of crafting the spirit—the most popular being the Swedish, Danish, and Norwegian varieties. Most U.S. Craft Distillers follow the traditional styles, but a few have their own take on the liquor. Local producer Batch 22, for example, one of the few in San Diego who make aquavit, created their own version of the spirit — a New American Aquavit that’s more citrus-forward with other main notes of caraway and dill. Co-founders Bruce Glassman, Marc Marosi and Matthew Arkin started experimenting to find the perfect aquavit recipe during the pandemic. The magic number? The 22nd attempt. Also a nod to Matthew’s father, legendary actor Alan Arkin, who starred in Catch 22.
2. Aquavit Elevates The Flavor Of Traditional Cocktails
You don’t need an entirely new recipe to try a cocktail with aquavit! You can replace any commonly used liquor, like vodka or gin, with the soaring spirit in your favorite drinks and the complex flavor notes will add satisfying structure and depth. Try aquavit in a bloody mary, mule, or lemon drop martini for example.
You can also find aquavit on menus at select destinations throughout San Diego. Since launching in late 2022, Batch 22 New American Aquavit has already made appearances on menus throughout San Diego including nightlife destinations like Starlite, Understory and SKA Bar. Bartenders at these locations have created their own cocktails using Batch 22 (the Stockholm Lemon Drop Martini was created by the talented mixologists at Starlite).
3. It’s a “Clean” Spirit With No Additives
When the first aquavit was recorded in a letter to Norwegian bishop Olav Engelbrektsson in 1531, it promised to be a spirit that would cure any illness known to man. While we know today that’s not true, modern aquavit recipes like Batch 22’s include only all-natural ingredients with no added sugar, making it both ketogenic and gluten-free.
Batch 22 is an award-winning New American Aquavit that’s defining a new category of spirits. Visit drinkbatch22.com to order or learn more.
