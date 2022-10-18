It’s that time of the year: You receive a reminder that it’s open enrollment and you must decide whether to renew your existing health insurance coverage or choose a new plan. The vast amount of information doesn’t help, so we’ve enlisted Anil Keswani, MD, chief medical officer, ambulatory and accountable care, Scripps Health, to help break down the open enrollment process. He details the difference between HMO and PPO plans, what typically is and is not covered, how copays and coinsurance work and more. Click here to get helpful info that will help you choose the right plan for your family.
