Content provided by Jaxx Cannabis
To be blunt, 4/20 is the greatest holiday of all time. On April 20, it's not 4:20 somewhere, it's 4:20 everywhere. Make a plan this year so when the time comes to hit the party favors, you won't lose track of what's important.
The Deals
BE ONE OF THE 1ST CUSTOMERS AT JAXX
To get a gift bag valued at $100 for only $4.20.
This exclusive bag is filled with products and swag from the popular brands you love including a limited edition Jaxx 4.20.21 T shirt and a spherical pocket bubble by GRAV.
GET FREE TACOS!
Swing by anytime between 2 to 4 p.m. and get FREE tacos with any purchase.
Taste why Taco Love is one of San Diego’s favorite food trucks!
420 DEALS GALORE!
Buy 1, get 1 for a Penny on Zips 1/4 OZs all testing over 21% THC including San Diego’s favorite Coastal Haze.
This evenly balanced hybrid strain provides a euphoric head high, energy boost and leaves a smile on your face.
BUY 1, GET 1 FOR A PENNY
Looking for a strain to jump start your day?
White Widow and Green Crack, two of the most popular sativa strains around are just 2 of the options to choose from.
$299 - $140 OFF OUNCES!
Hard-hitting, stress melting, muscle relaxing, strains like Cali Gas OG testing over 30%!
Save over $150 on Ounces by LA Kush including Black Gelato, Kushberry Cheesecake, King of LA, Redbox, & Paradise Haze.
