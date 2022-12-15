Sponsored Content Provided by Prestige
The heart of the Gaslamp Quarter hosts a hidden gem San Diegans NEED to experience IMMEDIATELY! Conveniently located on Fourth Avenue across from the Horton Plaza parking garage, The Prestige Magic Lounge & Showroom invites all of San Diego to drop into their bar lounge or make a reservation for their magical dinner performances.
Each Thursday through Sunday The Prestige brings its customers a truly unique and intimate experience that includes a bar with a “speakeasy” vibe and unbelievable decor, and a hidden-from-the-public dinner theater with seats facing a gorgeous stage. As you walk into The Prestige, it is hard for your eyes to decide what to land on first- there is so much to take in! The environment invites you to take a closer look at all the fine details.
The decor is a homage to the great magicians of the past such as Houdini and Thurston. Custom made floating shelves spell out M-A-G-I-C with each letter holding relics like Blackstone’s Floating Lightbulb. Historic promotional posters are framed amongst the walls giving guests a glimpse into the beginning of magical entertainment. For fun, patrons can feed a dollar bill to Zoltar and have him speak your future as the animatronic comes to life and the surrounding .” Finally, the center of the bar lounge showcases the staple piece all Mystique Venues possess- a glorious fireplace with timeless gold accents and embellishments.
The doors to The Prestige are open to walk-ins from the Gaslamp’s frequent weekend visitors with no cover charge. A rotating schedule of five highly-trained magicians charm the crowd with magic tricks directly at the bar, giving a tiny insight of what the hidden showroom holds. As dinner is finished, the bar crowd can hear the ooh’s and aww’s of the showroom’s spectators, intriguing them to ask for a sneak peek. Once given, all guests always ask, “how can I upgrade?!” Luckily, the option to do so on-the-spot is usually (but not guaranteed) available.
By visiting www.liveattheprestige.com, those making reservations are directed to pre-choose their entree menu item including mouth-watering Prime Rib and decadent Chef’s Showcase specials which change every season! The Prestige’s Executive Chef Johnny Hornibrook is an expert in authentic international gourmet cuisines that he passionately serves to customers, along with his sidekick during every meal, Le Petite Chef. For those who have not heard of Le Petite Chef, 3D projection mapping technology allows for a miniature sized chef to create your meal right at your seat! Chef Johnny excitedly states, “just like the magicians you’ll see on stage, our culinary team creates our own magic in the kitchen using our hands, hearts and minds!" This is just the start of the mind-blowing, immersive dinner with a show that The Prestige has to offer. Johnny assures, “everyday is another opportunity to celebrate and satisfy our guests, leaving them as amazed as the illusions they’ll see on stage!"
Multiple courses are served to each guest including a grand-finale delectable dessert before the current scheduled performer begins his or her 45-minute presentation of mind-bending magic. The Prestige is host to world-renowned, award-winning magicians such as Alex Ramon, Ringling Bro’s “Zing Master;” Krystin Lambert, one of the most recognized females in magic; Emmy-award winning Dave Cox; and many, many more! Most performers include enthusiastic and eager spectators to join them in their magic tricks, keeping The Prestige’s immersive experience going till the very end!
Guests are always so captivated with the 2.5 hour experience, they come back for more and to show their friends and loved ones how amazing the venture is! The Prestige is THE perfect place to celebrate anniversaries, birthdays, and holidays. They also offer private parties, company parties, and more! Your friends will be thanking you for months after taking them to THE BEST entertainment spot in the Gaslamp Quarter. Discounts are always available by following The Prestige’s social pages, facebook.com/ThePrestigeSanDiego and Instagram at @ThePrestigeSanDiego, or by signing up for their e-newsletters via their website.
To show their appreciation for our San Diego Magazine readers, The Prestige Magic Lounge & Showroom is giving YOU a special discount code as well! *You can use the promotional code, SDMAG50 for a special 50% off all non-restricted shows scheduled for 2023 at checkout!
Visit The Prestige Magic Lounge & Showroom today at www.liveattheprestige.com so you aren’t the last one in San Diego to experience the best entertainment downtown!
*Terms apply:
Valid for any unrestricted performance currently scheduled.
Cannot be combined with other offers and promotions.
Reservations must be made in advance.
Not applicable towards previous purchases.
Some performances restrict the use of gift cards and discounts.
All locations applicable.
Offer subject to end without notice.
