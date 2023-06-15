Spring brings beautiful weather and super blooms. But often Mother Nature also strikes with allergy symptoms that may bring you to tears. If you’re experiencing eye symptoms, like itching, redness, discharge and more, you could be suffering from allergies or a bacterial infection, commonly known as pink eye. So, how do you know if it’s allergic conjunctivitis or bacterial conjunctivitis? There are some differences in the symptoms. Plus, while one usually clears up on its own, the other may require medical attention. Click here to learn how to tell the difference—and how to find relief.
