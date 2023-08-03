Each year, an estimated 240,000 women in the U.S. are diagnosed with breast cancer — the most common cancer in women after skin cancer.
Sharp Memorial Hospital’s nationally recognized Breast Health Center is dedicated to the prevention, early detection and advanced treatment of all breast conditions.
Anna Techentin, MD, a family medicine doctor with Sharp Rees-Stealy Medical Group, experienced occasional tenderness in her right breast for six months. Her primary care doctor ordered a diagnostic mammogram, which included an ultrasound.
“The reality set in that this likely was the beginning of my breast cancer story,” says Dr. Techentin.
From provider to patient
The mammogram detected a lesion (abnormal tissue) larger than a marble. A biopsy was performed, and several days later Dr. Techentin had an MRI scan.
Hundreds of thoughts filled Dr. Techentin’s mind: How long can I continue to work? How soon can I begin my treatment? Will I survive?
Her worries eased a week later during her breast cancer consultation with Noran Barry, MD, a fellowship-trained breast surgeon at Sharp Memorial and Sharp Mary Birch Hospital for Women & Newborns. The diagnosis was invasive ductal carcinoma — the most common type of breast cancer — which affects the milk ducts and breast tissue.
“I have explained breast cancer to my patients before,” says Dr. Techentin. “But now, being a breast cancer patient myself, I appreciate the process even more.”
The journey to good health begins
Dr. Techentin had multiple surgeries on the same day at Sharp Mary Birch. Dr. Barry first performed a bilateral nipple-sparing mastectomy, which removed all the breast tissue on both sides. She also performed reverse lymphatic mapping to spare the lymph nodes that drain the arms, and a sentinel lymph node biopsy to determine whether the cancer had spread to the lymph nodes. Thankfully, the cancer had not spread.
Shortly after, Alfonso Camberos, MD, a plastic surgeon with Sharp Rees-Stealy, performed a tissue expansion surgery to prepare the breasts for future reconstruction. Dr. Techentin stayed for two nights at Sharp Mary Birch, which offers the latest surgical options for breast cancer and a special area solely for women recovering from surgical procedures — the only such unit in San Diego.
“My final memory before waking up in recovery was Dr. Barry giving me a wink before my surgery,” Dr. Techentin says.
Continued care for overall wellness
Although Dr. Techentin’s type of breast cancer can progress relatively slowly, it had estrogen and progesterone receptors — meaning either of these hormones can cause cancer growth. To address this, Dr. Techentin received a robotic-assisted bilateral salpingo-oophorectomy from Lisa Johnston, MD, co-medical director at Sharp Mary Birch. In this outpatient procedure, the ovaries and fallopian tubes are removed to reduce the production of estrogen and progesterone.
Dr. Techentin has also received endocrine therapy from her oncologist. This treatment involves taking medication to block estrogen in breast cancer cells.
Since her procedures, Dr. Techentin has taken advantage of Sharp’s full suite of support services available to patients with cancer, including support groups, classes, and integrative and complementary therapies, such as meditation.
“Having breast cancer is humbling, and I know at Sharp I’m getting the best care,” says Dr. Techentin.
Sharp has breast cancer specialists across San Diego County focused on helping people improve their health. To learn more, visit sharp.com/breastcancercare or call 1-800-82-SHARP (1-800-827-4277), Monday through Friday, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.