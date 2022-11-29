Toluwalase Ajayi, MD, a palliative care physician at Scripps MD Anderson Cancer Center, recently became the first Black woman and the youngest president of the San Diego County Medical Society. The Nigerian-born mom of two hopes to use the honor of leading the San Diego County Medical Society to highlight disparities in the health system that she and countless others have experienced. When Dr. Ajayi is not leading the local health care industry, she is spending time with her husband, a physician with another local health care system, and her children, ages 4 and 15 months. Read more of Dr. Ajayi’s story and how she hopes to inspire others here.
