ISN’T IT TIME?
You’ve waited so long to enjoy all the incredible experiences beyond your horizon. An exciting new world waits to be explored, and Celebrity Cruises® will take you there with new 2023-2024 sailings to Alaska, the Pacific Coast, Mexico, and Australia and New Zealand. In addition to new itineraries, new ports of call, and new ways to enjoy your time off, Celebrity vacations are even easier to plan since every cruise includes drinks, Wi-Fi, and tips—always.
EXPERIENCE A JOURNEY WHERE LUXURY GOES WILD
The revolutionized ship, Celebrity Millennium® and two of Celebrity’s Solstice Series® ships, Celebrity Solstice® and Celebrity Eclipse®, will return to Alaska in 2023. These award-winning ships will set sail from Seattle, Vancouver, and Seward and offer a wide variety of itineraries that visit incredible places—Juneau, Ketchikan, Skagway, Icy Strait Point, and Sitka. Every one of these itineraries sails the Inside Passage—one of the most popular experiences on any Alaska vacation—and visits Hubbard Glacier or Endicott Arm and Dawes Glacier.
If you’re looking for an even more in-depth exploration of Alaska, Celebrity offers in-depth Cruisetours that combine the best of the coastline with an exciting land tour that takes you deep into the heart of the wilderness.
DISCOVER THE MANY SIDES OF THE PACIFIC COAST
In 2023, Celebrity is staying close to home with their award-winning ship, Celebrity Eclipse®, offering in-depth sailings along the stunning Pacific Coast. Sail from Los Angeles or Vancouver with the rugged beauty of the coastline as your backdrop. Along the way, you’ll get a chance to visit the famous wineries and experience gourmet foodie scenes. You can drive along the Pacific Coast Highway or bike across the Golden Gate Bridge. There’s even a chance to experience the San Francisco nightlife with overnight stays available on select sailings. All of these Celebrity itineraries allow you to discover the many cultural influences of this diverse region of the country. Perched between the Santa Ynez Mountains and the wild waves of the Pacific Ocean, Santa Barbara is one of the jewels of the California coastline that you’ll visit on a Pacific Coastal Cruise. Its Mediterranean climate has given it the nickname “the America Riviera,” and it seamlessly blends a ritzy demeanor with a relaxed surf culture.
HEAD SOUTH OF THE BORDER FOR AN OVER-THE-TOP LUXURY VACATION
This season offers sailings to Mexico from Los Angeles aboard the award-winning Celebrity Eclipse®. New Mexican Riviera itineraries will take you on a culinary journey to experience everything from gourmet tequilas and local wines to the flavorful cuisines of the region. Of course, there’s so much more to do than please your palate here. You’ll visit iconic destinations—from Puerto Vallarta, a romantic beach village with big city style, to Mazatlán where the locals are as warm and inviting as the beaches. And, you’ll visit the world-famous Cabo San Lucas, the lively resort town at the tip of the Baja California Peninsula, with new overnight stays available. This season also introduces a new port of call, La Paz, Mexico. Every stop along the way offers the best of beaching, snorkeling, deep-sea fishing, whale watching, and scuba diving.
DISCOVER TWO OF THE WORLD’S GREATEST PLACES ON ONE UNFORGETTABLE VACATION.
Explore the Land Down Under in luxury aboard Celebrity’s revolutionary Celebrity Edge®, sailing from the dynamic home port of Sydney. For the first time, you can explore one of the most popular travel destinations in the world aboard one of Time magazine’s 2019 “World’s Greatest Places.”
Celebrity will introduce an unforgettable destination they’ve never visited before, Kangaroo Island, where you’ll encounter free roaming kangaroos and more. Of course, no trip here would be complete without visiting The Great Barrier Reef, an incredible underwater ecosystem that’s so large it can be seen from outer space. In fact, Celebrity will offer overnight stays on the reef—along with overnight stays in Hobart, Tazmania, and Auckland, New Zealand. Every New Zealand itinerary will visit three of the most beautiful places—Milford, Dusky, and Doubtful Sounds.
For an even more exciting island-hopping journey, join Celebrity on their South Pacific itinerary and visit some of the most romantic islands in the region. This season gives you so many amazing ways to visit one of the most unique corners of the world.
Visit Celebrity.com or contact your travel advisor.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.