It’s hard to think of two words that go together better than summer and vacation. Every summer, visitors flock to San Diego to explore our breathtaking beaches and awesome attractions—and who could blame them?
But sometimes, even us sun-soaked San Diegans need a getaway of our own. Fortunately, unforgettable experiences abound, around the world and in our own backyard.
This guide will help you pick the perfect summer escape. Want even more ideas? Check out the Central Coast's tourism guide here.
VENTURA HARBOR VILLAGE
Relax and unwind at Ventura’s seaside Ventura Harbor Village for waterfront treats, fresh seafood, patio dining, coastal shops, artisans, pampering, dive trips, live music, and fun rentals on the water! Walk from Ventura Harbor hotels to scenic beaches, Ventura Harbor Village, and Channel Islands National Park Visitor Center. SEA you SEAside! venturaharborvillage.com
PASO WINE FEST: MAY 21
New in 2022! New location, new name, new Paso Robles wine memories to be made. Over 90 wineries, three bands, gourmet bites, special wines, and a makers’ market with artisans, winemakers, chefs, and a VIP lounge pumping out tunes. Hurry, tickets won’t last! pasowine.com/events/winefest/
SOLVANG
Solvang’s walkable village is brimming with wine tasting rooms and bars, museums, galleries, independently owned shops, and restaurants helmed by Michelin-level chefs. Architecture reminiscent of Northern Europe frames Danish-pastry-filled itineraries. Spot the Little Mermaid, chase windmills, brush up on Hans Christian Andersen’s fairy tales— then live one of your own. What’s your Solvang story? Solvangusa.com
STAY COOL IN GILROY
The super-splashy Water Oasis in Gilroy Gardens is the coolest place to play in Gilroy—but there’s lots more to see and do in the Garlic Capital of the World. Enjoy wine tasting, outlet shopping, golfing, hiking, and more. Visitgilroy.com
VENTURA
Ventura is your portal to life-changing adventure. The closest of the five islands of Channel Islands National Park are just a 70-minute boat ride from Ventura Harbor, and they offer the wild glory you’d expect from one of America’s least visited national parks. “The Galapagos of North America”? Better. visitventura.com
PISMO BEACH
It’s all here waiting for you—a gentle climate, where sand, sun, sea, and sky converge to create the ideal getaway. California’s golden past is alive and well in Pismo Beach. Visit experiencepismobeach.com to book your stay. experiencepismobeach.com
MONTEREY COUNTY
Escape to an inspiring place with striking coastline, secluded redwood forests, and a culinary scene as diverse as the landscape. Now is the moment to embrace the unexpected adventures and natural beauty of Monterey County. Why wait? Plan your trip and join us here. Seemonterey.com
SANTA BARBARA
Discover a gentle crescent of California coast where the sea and mountains meet, the sun feels more golden, and the valleys overflow with a bounty of color. Santa Barbara offers exhilarating outdoor adventure, fascinating arts and culture, an incredible variety of local food and wine, and more. santabarbaraca.com
BUELLTON
#SkipTheBigCities and head to Buellton, nestled in the Sta. Rita Hills wine region, where you’ll also enjoy feeding an ostrich, horseback riding, taking a stroll through the botanic garden, or enjoying the collection at Mendenhall’s Museum of Gasoline Pumps and Petroliana. You’ll find accommodations for all budgets, including “glamping.” discoverbuellton.com
