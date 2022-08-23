Sponsored Content Provided by Rad Revenue
Building muscle mass is easier said than done. But, who doesn't want a sculpted physique? You can get these results by eating right and building muscle. However, getting results will take you a lot of patience. Some people don't experience those results for years, even with consistent training. If you fall into that category, we may have the solution for you: Muscle Building Supplements.
Muscle-building supplements have been used for years by ordinary people and bodybuilders to help maintain or build muscle cells. These protein supplements can help boost your results without having to wait years to meet your body goals. You can take them in either capsule or powder form.
There are so many options out there, making it hard to choose just which one to use! Some can even be stacked and used together with other products. Depending on the brand, amino acid supplements can be used by men and women. Every gender can experience lean muscle by using the right muscle supplement.
Adding muscle building supplements into your routine greatly increases your results. But, picking the right one to add to your routine may be more challenging than you think. We're here to help simplify your decision-making!
We went through the infinite number of brands out there and did all the research to create a list that all can trust. Below you'll see our Top 7 choices, and you'll see just why! Whether they build muscle or promote it, the brands below are worth looking into.
List Of Top Supplements to Gain Muscle Mass
TestoPrime: Overall Best Muscle Building Supplements, Editor’s Choice
Tri-Protein: Popular Bodybuilding Supplements for Muscle Gain, Runner Up
Intensive Pre-Train: Most Effective Gym Supplements & Lean Muscle Builder
PhenQ: Top Muscle Enhancers To Promote Muscle Growth
Creatine: Customer's Favorite Workout Supplements for Men
HyperGH 14x: Best Selling Vitamins for Building Muscle Mass
#1: TestoPrime: Overall Best Muscle Building Supplements, Editor’s Choice
When it comes to building muscle, TestoPrime is no joke! TestoPrime is a supplement that offers various benefits, including increased muscle mass. In addition, this supplement can keep you from feeling worn out from workouts to enhance your exercise routine.
This supplement has been known to help burn stubborn fat while promoting lean muscle growth. TestoPrime can also increase testosterone levels for men that may need that extra boost to take on their day. When testosterone levels are low, burning fat and attaining muscle mass can be difficult and not to mention frustrating.
Low testosterone levels can also cause not-so-happy moods making it hard to feel motivated. Taking TestoPrime can fix issues related to low testosterone. Once testosterone levels are elevated and normalized, sculpting your body becomes a breeze. Their supplement is formulated with 100% natural ingredients helping men everywhere achieve their best selves.
All of the ingredients used in their formula have been put through clinical trials to prove their effectiveness. Let’s not forget to mention that their formula is proven to reduce stress by 71.6% while burning 16% of body fat. This brand is trusted by men everywhere. With TestoPrime, looking your best at any age is achievable.
Highlights:
High-Quality Ingredients
All of the ingredients put into the TestoPrime formula have been tested to ensure their safe and high quality. They have a total of 12 powerful, natural ingredients in each capsule. The main ingredients in this formula are D-Aspartic Acid, Panax Ginseng, Ashwagandha Extract, and Fenugreek. D-Aspartic Acid (2,000mg) is an ingredient known for increasing the body’s muscle mass.
This ingredient can help improve your body goals. Panax Ginseng (8,000mg) is a root that has been used for ages to help battle muscle fatigue while boosting your drive. Ashwagandha Extract (668mg) is widely known for its powerful benefits. Ashwagandha has been known to relax your body and mind while aiding in overall body improvement.
Fenugreek (800 mg) has been used widely for years due to its capabilities with raising energy. The other ingredients blended into this concoction are Pomegranate Extract, Green Tea Extract, Zinc, Garlic Extract, Piperine, Vitamin B5, Vitamin B6, and Vitamin D. These 12 ingredients pack a punch when it comes to muscle gains!
Side Effects
Because of this brand’s 100% natural formula, there are no known side effects. Their supplement is free from all the fake stuff that’s unnecessary to add into a formula. The fact that their formula is clinically tested definitely offers assurance that this product is safe for usage. TestoPrime does suggest that before starting any new regimens, it's best to contact your doctor first.
Dosage Amount
In order to see results, TestoPrime must be taken daily as most supplements. 4 capsules must be taken every morning before breakfast. Once you take them, you might start to feel the energy boosts take over as it's intended to!
Pros:
100% natural ingredients are used, making this supplement safe
A lifetime money-back guarantee is available through TestoPrime
May reduce stress levels while increasing energy levels and muscle mass
Works wonderfully for men over the age of 30
The dosage amount for each ingredient is listed on their website for consumers to view.
Soy-free, Dairy-free, and Grain-free
Free shipping on all orders is available
Made in FDA and GMP certified facilities
The ingredients used in their formula are FDA approved.
Cons:
These supplements are intended for men only
Ages 18 and up are the only ones allowed to use this supplement
It doesn't focus much on exercise recovery
#2: Tri-Protein: Popular Bodybuilding Supplements for Muscle Gain, Runner Up
Tri-Protein is created by a brand called Crazy Bulk. Crazy Bulk is a brand based on helping men and women build the body they dreamed of while increasing lean muscle mass. Crazy Bulk created Tri-Protein to help you reach your muscle goals quickly and efficiently.
Tri-Protein is a high-protein shake trusted by professional bodybuilders. This shake is made in a delicious chocolate flavor that delivers the protein and energy you need to take on your workouts!
This powder is free of added sugars and fats that may deter you from reaching your goals. This protein shake works wonders when it comes to body recovery after an extensive exercise routine.
This tasty shake can help with tired, aching muscles that you may experience after tough training sessions. Let’s also mention that this protein shake gives your body the ability to absorb nutrients more effectively through food.
Highlights:
High-Quality Ingredients
Tri-Protein is made with wholesome, natural ingredients that really help your body feel like itself again after a draining exercise routine. The main two ingredients in this formula are DigeZyme and Cocoa Powder. DigeZyme is an ingredient used to help with sore muscles.
This will keep you from feeling achy the next day after your workout. (If you’ve ever worked out, you’ll know how that soreness feels like) DigeZyme will lessen any pain and soreness in your muscles while helping your body absorb nutrients to its fullest potential.
Cocoa Powder is what gives this protein shake its tasty flavor. You’ll love the taste without feeling guilty. The other ingredients blended into this formula are Whey Protein Isolate, Whey Protein Concentrate, Micellar Casein, Milk Protein Concentrate, Calcium Caseinate, and Whey Protein Hydrolysate.
Side Effects
Crazy Bulk, fortunately, creates all of its products with 100% natural ingredients! Their products have no documented side effects. Their products are free from additives and fillers!
Dosage Amount
The dosage amount with Tri-Protein is pretty easy. You must add 1 scoop (30 grams) to water or milk. It's best used in a shaker bottle in order to mix the contents properly. After it's all shaken up, you can enjoy your chocolate shake! This can be taken after every workout to help recover your sore muscles!
Pros:
Approximately 21 grams of protein per serving
Tasty chocolate flavor minus the added sugars
Promotes muscle recovery while promoting muscle growth
Shipping is worldwide and free
Fast delivery within 24-48hrs
100% natural, safe ingredients used in their products
60-day money-back guarantee is available through their site
Great way to satisfy your sweet tooth after any workout
It works wonders as a post-workout treat
Cons:
Not the best option for a pre-workout supplement
Intended for the usage of men only
Recommended for ages 18 and up
It does not help with boosting testosterone levels for men
Focuses on body recovery (Although it may help with muscle gain)
#3: Intensive Pre-Train: Most Effective Gym Supplements & Lean Muscle Builder
Intensive Pre-Train is another muscle-building supplement offered through crazy bulk. Intensive Pre-Train is just what your body needs to fuel your workouts! This supplement is made to be used as a pre-workout shake.
This shake has the capabilities to drive your stamina to push through tough workout routines. By providing your body with much-needed energy, gaining muscle mass is a shake away. Unfortunately, most pre-workout shakes don't have the best taste.
Intensive Pre-Train comes in a delicious blue raspberry flavor, providing an effective, tasty treat before your workout. Unlike most pre-workout shakes, Intensive Pre-Train keeps you from crashing from caffeine.
Let’s also mention that Pre-Train may help with raising testosterone levels. Once testosterone levels are enhanced, men will be able to power through their workouts without a problem. All of Crazy Bulk's products are made with 100% natural ingredients that men everywhere can trust!
Highlights:
High-Quality Ingredients
Intensive Pre-Train is made up of 100% natural ingredients. The main ingredients that make up this pre workout shake are En-Xtra, KSM-66, and Thiamine. Caffeine is thrown into this formula, and En-Xtra is what keeps your body from crashing. En-Xtra also keeps the energy provided by caffeine pushing through all day. KSM-66 is made up of full-spectrum ashwagandha extract.
Ashwagandha has been known to boost energy levels and muscle protein synthesis while helping muscle recovery. This ingredient may also help raise testosterone levels. Thiamine is the ingredient focused on energy production. This ingredient pulls energy from consumed sugar, keeping it from turning into stubborn fat. All of the ingredients blended into this formula are what makes Intensive training a powerful Pre-Workout.
Side Effects
All products offered through Crazy Bulk are 100% natural, trusted ingredients. There are no known side effects when taking this shake! This should be safe for usage for men everywhere.
Dosage Amount
Intensive Pre-Train is a pre-workout shake that’s meant to be taken before any workout routine. All you have to do is throw one scoop (22 grams) into a shaker bottle (Preferably one that can hold 450-500ml of liquid). Only one scoop is recommended a day when using this pre-workout. It’s suggested to be taken at least 20-30 minutes before any workouts.
Pros:
100% natural, trusted ingredients are used in Crazy Bulk Supplements
This pre-workout shake will energize you while boosting testosterone
Free shipping is offered on all orders, and worldwide shipping is offered
This shake may help with weight loss and burning stubborn fat
Effects from this shake can be felt almost instantly
Delicious taste
Manufactured and produced in FDA and cGMP approved facilities
Made in the USA
Cons:
It cannot be used by women.
It contains caffeine which may not be the best for people who are sensitive to heavily caffeinated products.
The main focus is not on building muscle mass, but it may promote it.
#4: PhenQ: Top Muscle Enhancers To Promote Muscle Growth
PhenQ is a fantastic supplement that burns belly fat while suppressing your appetite. In addition, PhenQ has amazing benefits that may aid in losing weight, leading to gained muscle mass.
In order to sculpt your body with lean muscles, you have to burn through stubborn fat! PhenQ makes that possible with its powerful ingredients. Their formula has been through tons of clinical trials to prove just how beneficial their supplement can be.
PhenQ improves your overall mood while potentially stopping the production of fat. PhenQ has a goal to help people everywhere achieve their body goals! Their studies show that approximately 3.80% of people claimed to have increased their muscle mass!
Thousands of reviews back up PhenQ! This is definitely an option to consider when trying to burn body fat first before sculpting your body.
Highlights:
High-Quality Ingredients
PhenQ is created with a blend of natural ingredients. The ingredients that make up their formula are Capsimax Powder, Chromium Picolinate, Caffeine, Nopal, and L-Carnitine Fumarate. Capsimax Powder has the capabilities to activate thermogenic properties in your body, which leads to optimal fat burning. Chromium Picolinate is added for its ability to turn sugar into boosts of energy. Caffeine is popular amongst the weight loss community.
Caffeine works wonders for an energy boost while keeping you from feeling those stubborn cravings. Nopal is added for its rich fiber that helps fight hunger while keeping you full. In addition, L-Carnitine Fumarate has the ability to convert fat into usable energy. All of their ingredients have been put through clinical trials to ensure their formula is safe for usage.
Side Effects
PhenQ has a strong formula that’s composed of natural ingredients. Their formula doesn’t have any documented side effects! PhenQ does suggest you consult your doctor before using their products if you have any current medical conditions. Even with no known side effects, taking the capsules after 3 pm may result in a messy sleeping pattern due to the caffeine.
Dosage Amount
PhenQ has a pretty simple dosage amount. Their formula is filled inside capsules that are meant to be taken daily. It is recommended to take one pill with breakfast and one with lunch. It is not recommended to take more than the required dosage.
Pros:
Natural ingredients are used in the PhenQ formula
PhenQ is vegan friendly made with vegan ingredients
No known side effects
Free shipping is offered worldwide
A 60-day money-back guarantee is available
Clinical references are available to view through their website
Both men and women can take this supplement
Cons:
The main functions are not to build muscle mass, but it may help build muscle mass in the future once the fat is burned.
It cannot be used by anyone under the age of 18
It cannot be used by pregnant and nursing mothers
Sleeping patterns may be interrupted if you don't take the capsules before 3 pm.
#5: Ultimate CRN-5 Creatine: Customer's Favorite Workout Supplements for Men
As we all know, Crazy Bulk is known for providing go-to supplements to aid in achieving your body goals. Ultimate CRN-5 Creatine is another product on their list that helps aid in building muscle!
This supplement comes in the form of a shake, and it's great for workout routines that may be overexerting. This shake has been used by bodybuilders everywhere that need that extra push to finish sets quicker.
This is great for those who do crazy heavy lifting to gain muscle. This is just what every fitness professional needs to motivate themselves to push the limits. This shake is made with minerals that contract your muscles, meaning you are able to push through tough sessions.
Once you cross that, the possibilities are endless. This supplement, like the others from Crazy Bulk, is made from 100% natural ingredients. Don’t be fooled by this natural formula. It packs a serious punch!
Highlights:
High-Quality Ingredients
Creatine is made with high-quality ingredients in order to help you perform your very best. Their main ingredients consist of Aquamin (MG & AG), Potassium, and Tri-Sodium. Aquamin is an ingredient that helps battle fatigue. You won’t have to worry about loss of energy with this ingredient on board.
Potassium and Trials-Sodium are minerals that work together to help you lift more without feeling exhausted and burned out. Other ingredients added to their formula are Creatine Monohydrate, Creatine Hydrochloride, Creatine Ethyl Ester, Creatine Citrate Pyruvate, and Tri-Creatine Malate. These ingredients together help aid in muscle recovery while providing you with the motivation to keep pushing through.
Side Effects
Creatine is created with some of the best ingredients on the market. Their ingredients are natural and fortunately carry no known side effects! You can take this product with ease without the worry that you may get a severe reaction. If you are currently taking any medications already and have concerns, it’s recommended to contact your doctor before starting this product.
Dosage Amount
The dosage for Creatine is to be taken in shake form! It has a delicious mango/orange flavor that can satisfy your sweet tooth. The dose is to take 1 scoop (10.2 grams) and add it to a shaker bottle that can hold at least 250-400ml of liquid. Shake the contents well and take 20-30 minutes before your workout routine.
Pros:
May be able to help with muscle recovery
Made from high quality, natural ingredients
Free shipping is offered worldwide
Has the ability to keep you pumped throughout your workouts
No side effects are known
Can satisfy your sweet tooth with its tasty flavoring
Cons:
It cannot be used by women
It does not aid in testosterone production
It does not help in fat burning or weight loss properties
It cannot be used by anyone under 18
Doesn’t have the dosage amount for each ingredient available to see
#6: HyperGH 14x: Best Selling Vitamins for Building Muscle Mass
HyperGH 14x is a brand that has created a high-performance muscle maker. Their supplement helps in HGH production. HGH is known as a growth hormone that is vital when it comes to building muscle mass.
HGH is what helps the body with recovery after extensive workouts. By using HyperGH 14x, you are allowing your body to boost its own HGH production. There have been instances where people inject HGH into their system; however, this method is unsafe and illegal.
This supplement provides you with a natural way to improve your HGH production. The HGH hormone is what helps sculpt your body while improving muscle mass. Using this method is a great way to improve your results in a safe and effective manner.
Not only will it raise your HGH levels to help with muscle mass, but it can also help with improving your sleeping patterns too. This brand has hundreds of positive reviews backing up the benefits of its product. As age takes over, HGH levels tend to drop. This supplement can help slow down the process.
Highlights:
High-Quality Ingredients
The ingredients used to create this formulation are natural. Let's get into the main ingredients that make up their formula. L-Arginine (520mg) is added for its immunity properties.
This ingredient has been known to boost your immune system while optimizing your exercise performance. L-Tyrosine (400mg) is added for its properties in reducing fatigue while boosting your overall mood.
L-Glutamine (460 mg) is an ingredient that's been used to help reduce stress while boosting overall energy. This ingredient, along with L-Tyrosine and L-Lysine (400mg), works together to boost the immune system. In addition, L-Glycine (460mg) is an essential ingredient due to its relaxing sensation that helps ease the brain and prostate.
Other ingredients added into their strong formula are Tribulus Terrestris Extract (320 mg), Astragalus Root Extract (240mg), Deer Antler Velvet (200mg), Gabba (200mg), Colostrum (200mg), L-Valine (160mg), Anterior Pituitary Powder (120mg), PhosphatidylCholine (100mg), L-Ornithine (100mg), and GTF Chromium (0.4mg). These ingredients all work together to improve the body’s functions in order to achieve optimal results.
Side Effects
HyperGH 14x understands that it's hard to 100% claim safety when using their products. With that being said, their products have no known side effects and should be safe for all men to use. If you are taking any current medications, it's best to contact a health professional before adding this to your regimen.
Dosage Amount
The dosage for this supplement is easy to use. All you have to do is take 2 pills two times a day. Your first pill should be taken in the morning before you work out, and your second pill should be taken before sleep.
The first pill should help you boost energy throughout the day, while the second pill helps you get better sleep. This dosage amount is reasonable and can be easily squeezed into any schedule.
Pros:
Made with safe, effective ingredients
No known side effects
Easy daily dosage
Enhances your natural HGH production while promoting better rest
It May help lessen recovery time after an extensive workout routine
67-day money-back guarantee is available
Medical proof on their product is posted on their site for viewing
Dose amounts of each ingredient are available to see
Cons:
Not intended to be used as a pre-workout
It cannot be used by women
Free shipping is available only on certain orders
How We Made This List: Pre Workout Supplements for Bodybuilding
Below you’ll see exactly what factors we looked into to compile our top 7 list of high-performing muscle promoting supplements.
How effective the ingredients are with providing muscle growth. We also looked to see if the ingredients listed offered other benefits that could potentially promote future muscle growth
How effective each brand is with delivering results. We wanted to make sure the brands we chose have known results when using their products
If the following brands had any side effects. This was important to us because we wanted to make sure consumers were able to use these supplements without the fear of any severe side effects. We know everybody is different; however, we made sure to choose brands that had little to no known side effects
If the dosage amount for each supplement is a reasonable dose. This is important to consider because we wanted to choose products that could fit into anyone's schedule. We also looked to see if the brand was thorough with how to take their product
We looked in to see if the brands were informative and concise in their descriptions of their products. This is great for newcomers who are new to muscle supplements.
After closely looking into the listed criteria, we were able to differentiate the phony from the fake. Making this list was a piece of cake once we knew what to look for. We are proud to announce our Top 7 choices for the best muscle supplements of 2021!
Factors to Consider Before Selecting Supplements for Building Muscle
Muscle supplements have risen in popularity over the years, especially in the fitness industry. However, picking out the perfect muscle supplement can be frustrating.
Now that you know what brands to choose from, we've created a short guide to help you finalize your decision when picking a brand. When looking over these supplements, it's important to remember that each product is created differently with a purpose in mind.
After deciding that you want to add a muscle supplement into your routine, it’s important to consider:
If the brand is made with safe ingredients that have been put through tests to prove its effectiveness. It’s also great if the brand is made with natural ingredients. You want to stray from using brands that are filled with additives and fillers
If the brand has any known side effects. If there are side effects, look into how severe they are
If the brand has a simple dosage amount that may be able to fit into your routine
If the brand is informative on their product and ingredients listed
If the brand has put their products through clinical trials and studies to prove their safety and effectiveness
After looking into the following, making your purchases should be a breeze. However, these factors are great to consider when finalizing your decision!
FAQs: Dietary Supplements To Increase Muscle Mass
Are Muscle-Building Supplements Safe for Usage?
For the most part, muscle-building supplements are safer. Always look into reputable brands that use safe, natural ingredients that have trials to back up their safety and effectiveness. You know a brand is considered a good option to look into if they are very informative on their ingredients and any studies that their products have been put through.
Can Anyone Use Muscle Supplements?
Muscle supplements, for the most part, can be used by just about everyone. Some brands cater to only men, while others cater to women too. There are a few brands in the industry that have options for both men and women. Muscle supplements cannot be used by women that are nursing or pregnant. Anyone under the age of 18 is also not allowed to partake in the use of muscle supplements.
Do Muscle Supplements Help You Lose Weight?
That answer varies. Some muscle supplements may offer benefits aiding weight loss, while others focus entirely on strength and muscle growth. Always look into the information listed under the product to ensure what its main usage is meant for.
Are Muscle Growth Supplements FDA Approved?
Muscle growth supplements are not FDA approved; however, most of them are made in FDA or GMP-approved facilities. The supplements being made in these facilities ensure that they are created with your safety in mind.
Wrapping Up: Top List Of Brands Offering Bodybuilding Supplements for Muscle Growth
There’s nothing wrong with needing a little boost when it comes to achieving your body goals. Muscle supplements make achieving a sculpted physique possible for men and women. We looked through thousands of research and data to ensure that the brands that we chose will be effective in helping you attain your goals.
We looked extensively into all of the factors we spoke about in order to create a list that can be trusted by people and fitness professionals everywhere. We know how overwhelming making this decision can be, so we took the weight off your shoulders and did the work for you.
Even if you're new to the world of muscle supplements, we're sure you'll be able to find what you're looking for in our top seven list. So, get ready to feel the most motivated you've ever felt with the help of a muscle supplement!
