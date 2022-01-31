Sponsored content provided by BBB San Diego
The New Year is all about fresh starts, new beginnings, and pursuing exciting opportunities. For many, these ambitions are centered around lofty goals that are daring and life changing. For Better Business Bureau, it's a chance to review our resources to best meet the needs of our community.
While BBB is the leader in marketplace trust, its core value is to support best practices for businesses and consumers to achieve that goal. It’s no secret that the last two years have been difficult for businesses to say the least. During those difficult years, BBB was able to provide thousands of dollars in grants, kickstart a brand-new online business incubator, and assist businesses with education to help them navigate unsteady waters.
In 2022, that support will not waive. Here’s what we’ve got lined up for San Diego businesses to get them back on track.
Networking for Movers and Shakers
A major component to BBB’s success is providing businesses with key education to help them sustain and grow their business. In the first quarter of 2022, BBB is launching the ignite your morning speaker series. Through this series, businesses will network and learn from community leaders who understand the difficulty of starting, owning, and growing a small business within the community. The first event in the series will be held at BBB’s San Diego Campus located in Kearny Mesa.
"Entrepreneurs and the business community can turn to BBB if they're looking for programs, resources and tools to help them grow. I'm so excited to share my story and journey as an entrepreneur at BBB's first ignite your morning board speaker series in San Diego," shares Jennifer Barnes, CEO/Founder of Optima Office.
A Return to One-Day Summits
2022 will also see a return of the Empower by GoDaddy Summits, one-day events that are geared towards supporting business owners in underserved communities. The Women’s Entrepreneur Summit is scheduled in March, followed by the Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Summit in June. The International Entrepreneur Summit will take place in September, and rounding out the year will be the Military and Veterans Summit in November. Each event will provide tailored resources and expert support to help minority businesses thrive. Additionally, the 5th annual Industrious Women’s Summit will be held in August. Keep an eye out for event details.
Expanding Business Accelerator Programs
For growing businesses looking to advance to the next level, BBB is expanding the Empower by GoDaddy program. The program is an eight-week accelerator course that offers curriculum delivered by industry leaders, mentorship and support from like-minded entrepreneurs. In 2022 BBB is expanding the program to include three cohorts throughout the year. Businesses who enroll in the program will receive key education in legal, finance, marketing, and operations. Sign up today.
A Place for Businesses to Call Their Own
It’s been a central focus for BBB to not only provide virtual opportunities for businesses to network and engage, but also to provide a physical hub for growth and sustenance. BBB continues to offer the ignite sparked by BBB coworking space as a resource for businesses, which has two locations in San Diego, and central Phoenix. This coworking and meeting space is perfect for businesses large and small to collaborate, engage, and strategize. Check out the space and schedule your tour today.
Honoring Our Community
BBB’s signature events, including the Integrity Golf Classic and Torch Awards for Ethics, raise key funds for student scholarship programs and educational opportunities, and honor the community's most ethical businesses. Do you know a San Diego business who’s doing amazing things in the community? Nominate them for a Torch Award.
As business owners kick off new beginnings, lofty resolutions, and marketplace goals, BBB is an essential component to achieve those goals, every step of the way.
