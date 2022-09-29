Are you tired of receiving calls from unknown numbers or scammers? Pretty much everyone has experienced receiving calls like these at some point in their lives. And truthfully, scam calls know no bounds. What if there were scammer phone number lookup services to make it all so much easier?
No matter the time, be it early morning or late at night. You’ve likely found yourself in this predicament more than just a few times. As exasperating as it may be, sometimes you just can’t help but answer. Then, you find yourself even more agitated when you don’t even find out the source of the call.
Or maybe you do learn that the caller was someone or something you could have avoided altogether. Whatever your situation, you’ve found yourself wishing there was a way to know the identity of callers from the beginning.
Fortunately, there are ways to find out who’s calling you! Today we’re going to help you identify these unknown callers and figure out how to block them. We’ll also review the top 5 sites available that offer phone number lookup services as well as background check services.
Top 5 Scammer Phone Number Lookup Platforms
Instant Checkmate: Best Scammer Phone Number Lookup overall
TruthFinder: Best for in-depth information
Intelius: Best user Experience
Been Verified: Best for accurate scammer Lookup
People Finders: Best with a free trial
More phone scams than ever before
The rise in phone scams is increasing tremendously with every year that passes. Americans who have fallen victim to these scams are in the millions. And in 2020, there were reports that US citizens lost over $19 billion from phone scams.
These numbers are frankly outrageous, and the number of losses from these calls is insane. This is why platforms such as the ones listed above are now in higher demand than ever before.
The tools offered from these sites are helpful to everyone, no matter what their situation. Using phone number lookup sites is a great way to get the information you need. And with the help of the platforms, we’ll soon be discussing. You’ll be able to identify the caller and details about them in no time.
Phone lookup platforms that are reliable & accurate
So you’ve blocked number after number, and they’re still coming through. Perhaps you’ve even consulted the National Do Not Call Registry to no avail.
This is where the sites below come to help make these phone calls stop permanently. Let’s take a closer look at these platforms and what they have to offer.
Instant Checkmate
Instant Checkmate has been available and trusted since 2010. It is a background check platform that offers so many services to its users. Instant Checkmate provides all sorts of information on a person, including addresses, email, criminal history, social media pages, and phone numbers.
The service that would be best suited for you, in this case, is the reverse phone lookup. This feature allows you to look up a phone number, discover its identity, and even file a complaint. So, for those instances when a specific person is harassing you, this tool is beneficial.
Pros
$1.00 five day trial for new users
App available for smartphone and tablet users
User-friendly interface, easy to use
Various searching methods are offered
Provides valuable tips on how to use info
Just one search and you’re given tons of info
Cons
Some reports are slow to load
You receive only one years’ worth of refunds for potential accidental charges.
Truthfinder
Truthfinder is listed as one of the most thorough and trusted sites of its kind. And since its founding back in 2014, it has quickly become one of the most used platforms for background checks.
That being said, what sets this platform apart is its ability to provide users with even more in-depth information. Quite like the site we just discussed, on Truthfinder, you’re given access to a plethora of information. Here you have access to knowledge that’s not available to the public, such as hidden online photos, police reports, and even past location history.
But if your only interest is just finding out who is calling you, they have you covered there as well. By using Truthfinder’s reverse phone lookup tool, you can quickly get the info on your mysterious caller.
Pros
Purchasing a membership gives you access to unlimited reports
Search options offer filters to provide you with optimal results
The reverse phone lookup tool is verified to give you accurate information
App available for smartphone and tablet users
Members have access to a dark web scan
Multiple 5-star reviews
Cons
Pop-ups may occur while using the site
If you want to download a report, there’s an additional fee
Intelius
Intelius has been around since 2003 and has remained one of the leading phone lookup sites since its conception. This site is known for providing users with detailed information with their background checking platform. They make the process easy and convenient by compiling public data on a person and organizing it into a concise report.
The platform goes above and beyond for its users, providing them with many services others don’t. They have access to over 20 billion public records that are regularly updated to provide you with accurate information. And to top it all off, when using the site’s search engine, they keep you secure with a 256- bit encrypted connection, implying that all your searches remain anonymous and keep you safe.
Pros
Manageable subscription plans
Anti-fraud security for users
Only $1.99 for a 5-day subscription
Cons
You can not download reports
BeenVerified
BeenVerified has been one of the top go-to sites used for background checking since 2007. And they have kept their place at the top for a multitude of reasons.
Not only are they one of the most affordable platforms of their kind, but their user database is around 100k. With so many people trusting in the usage of BeenVerified, they’re worth looking into.
Their methodical process in getting the correct information for their users is astounding. BeenVerified’s data is collected from numerous sources like federal, state, and local public records. And that’s just the tip of the iceberg; over 7 other trusted sources are used to find information.
They also provide their users with the reverse phone lookup search on top of so many other features. So if you need to find out more about those pesky callers, this site is highly recommended.
Pros
Excellent customer support team
Simple pricing for subscriptions
Extensive and detailed reports
Cons
Does not offer a free trial
PeopleFinders
Although PeopleFinders is another background checking site, they are most known for their top-tier reverse phone lookup services. They specialize in helping victims of unwanted callers find the answers they need.
Like with other sites mentioned above, all you have to do is provide PeopleFinders with the phone number in question. And in turn, you will receive the following information: their identity, address, the type of phone used, and even if the number is active.
Of course, if you wish to dig a little further, you’ll have many other resources available to you. Here you will have access to all the same public information you can find on other sites, but that’s not even the best part.
PeopleFinders is one of a kind because it’s one of the few background checking platforms that offer a free trial. That alone is a pretty comforting thought if you’re considering using this site, and we suggest you do.
Pros
Free 3-day trial
Over 43 billion public documents are available
The platform is easy to use
95% accuracy rating
Cons
There’s a cancelation fee
Info on social media is unavailable
Who could be calling? Types of callers
This section will go over the types of calls you could be receiving and how to block them. For the services that provide phone number lookup sites to work, having the phone number in question is required.
Unfortunately, that option is not always available. There are times we receive types of calls that are marked “unknown” or “scam likely,” and no number is provided. , There are ways to block these callers; each phone has a setting that provides this option. Depending on your phone, be it Android or iPhone.
After quick research on whichever device you own, you will follow a simple guide to blocking these callers. Still, even after learning how to block these callers, some may wonder: Who are these unknown callers?
Those who are curious about the types of callers wish to know more before considering blocking them entirely. We’ve compiled a list of possible answers in hopes of easing your concerns.
Semblance calls
Semblance calls are callers that are disguised to trick you into answering the phone. These types of calls are made to look like numbers that are recognizable to you. Such as friends or family members, and even some are resembling your number. More times than not, though, these calls are likely a robocall and should be avoided.
Robocalls
Robocalls are perhaps the most common type of scam calls people receive these days. These calls are commonly the result of telemarketers trying to trick you into a sale. Or even worse, criminals are trying to get your personal information or take your money. The best way to identify a robocall is the automated message played at the beginning of the call.
Criminal calls
We just mentioned the possibility of a robocall being the source of a criminal trying to take advantage of you. But we feel it necessary to explain even further because of the extreme likelihood of one being successful.
Countless people fall for scams like these. Criminal calls can be tricky to identify, but there are some red flags to look out for. More often than not, they will impersonate someone who works for the IRS, police, or even your bank.
These people tend to be rather convincing, so take care to pay attention to the types of questions asked. If they ask for card numbers or personal information, that will make it easy to steal your identity. They are more than likely not who they say they are and should be blocked immediately.
An ex-friend or partner
We’ve touched on quite a few extreme cases for scammer calls. In cases such as these, if you’re able to identify the person calling is one of these persons mentioned. But then there are always those cases where it could just simply be a person you’ve cut ties with. Just use whatever method available for your device to block the number and remove them for good.
Wrapping up
As you can see, many sites are ready to help you stop those scam calls for good. Some services are more reliable than others. We hope this guide helps you weigh all your options to find the right one for you.
