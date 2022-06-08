Sponsored Content Provided by OMG Hospitality
In a brunch rut? Make a reservation at one of these San Diego standouts. You might just find a new go-to spot.
Waterbar
Brunch Sat and Sun 9am-1pm
New Brunch Menu | Chef Driven | Build Your Own Bloody Mary Bar
View Full Brunch Menu
PB AleHouse
Brunch Sat and Sun 10am-2pm
New Brunch Menu | Bottomless Mimosas | Rooftop Views
View Full Brunch Menu
Backyard
Brunch Sat And Sun 10am-3pm
Bottomless Mimosas | New Brunch Menu | Party Brunch
View Full Brunch Menu
Union Encinitas
Brunch Sat and Sun 9am-2pm
Breakfast Comfort Food Classics | Bacon Bloody Mary
View Full Brunch Menu
Union Gaslamp
Brunch San and Sun 9am-2pm
Breakfast Comfort Food Classics | Mimosas
