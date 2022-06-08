Waterbarbrunch2.jpg

Sponsored Content Provided by OMG Hospitality

In a brunch rut? Make a reservation at one of these San Diego standouts. You might just find a new go-to spot.

WaterbarBrunch.jpg

Waterbar

Brunch Sat and Sun 9am-1pm 

New Brunch Menu | Chef Driven | Build Your Own Bloody Mary Bar

View Full Brunch Menu

pbahbrunchnburgers-168.jpg
 

PB AleHouse

Brunch Sat and Sun 10am-2pm

New Brunch Menu | Bottomless Mimosas | Rooftop Views

View Full Brunch Menu

BackyardBrunch.JPG
 

Backyard

Brunch Sat And Sun 10am-3pm 

Bottomless Mimosas | New Brunch Menu | Party Brunch

View Full Brunch Menu

UnionEncinitas.jpg

Union Encinitas

Brunch Sat and Sun 9am-2pm

Breakfast Comfort Food Classics | Bacon Bloody Mary

View Full Brunch Menu

UnionGaslampBrunch.jpg

Union Gaslamp

Brunch San and Sun 9am-2pm

Breakfast Comfort Food Classics | Mimosas 

View Full Brunch Menu

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.