How many of you have seen your energy and strength drop tremendously after crossing 50? Are mood swings and poor sexual performance also putting your partner off?
And do you want to end this horrible phase of your life already?
Then, you’re in the right place because today, we’re going to talk about how falling testosterone levels can affect your day-to-day life in many negative ways and what you can do about it.
But first, here’s a “fun” fact: your body slowly loses its ability to produce adequate testosterone once you hit 30, and T-levels only decrease as you age. That is why you will find that your body tends to give up on most activities which, until a few years ago, were a breeze to indulge in.
Don’t panic. We have just the solution for you. Try all-natural testosterone booster supplements that are packed with wholesome and beneficial ingredients, unlike steroids and dubious supplements, which can harm your health further.
And to make it even easier for you, we came up with this guide featuring only the best testosterone boosters for men over 50 who want to get their mojo back. We will also present some helpful insight to help you buy only authentic T-boosters online.
So, let’s just jump right into it.
Top 5 Testosterone Booster In The Market
TestoPrime - Overall Best Testosterone Booster For Men Over 50
Testogen - Recommended Testosterone Booster Pill For Bodybuilding
Testo-Max - Popular Testosterone Supplement For Muscle Gain
Prime Male - Natural Testosterone Booster For Restore Libido
TestRX - Best Testosterone Booster For Muscle Mass
#1. TestoPrime - Overall Best Testosterone Booster For Men Over 50
A highly potent testosterone booster supplement made by Wolfson Brands (UK) Limited, TestoPrime contains an extraordinary blend of 12 ingredients whose effects and benefits are backed by science.
Specifically designed for middle-aged men, it aims at increasing the body’s natural production of testosterone while getting to the root cause of low T.
Its regular use can give incredible results, and many people have reported an increase in lean muscle mass and replenished energy within a week of taking it. And that comes as no surprise, given that this T-booster contains potent ingredients like D-Aspartic Acid, Vitamin B6, Ashwagandha Extract, Zinc Pomegranate Extract, Panax Ginseng, and Garlic Extract.
On offer are three packages: The one-month pack (120 capsules) is the cheapest, at $59.99. The two-month pack (360 capsules), with a free bottle, is the most popular option at $119.99. The three-month pack – with the biggest savings offer – includes a free two-month supply and is priced at $179.99.
With the last two offers, you get unlimited access to complimentary e-Books that have information on how to get the most out of your T-booster, simple exercises that can be done at home, and a diet to help balance and regulate T-levels.
Highlights
An all natural testosterone boosters made with globally sourced ingredients
Made in FDA-approved facilities
Tested by third-party labs
Vegan and free of GMOs, additives, gluten, soy, dairy products, or synthetic colors
Four pills are to be taken daily on an empty stomach around 45 minutes before breakfast.
Pros
Lifetime 100% money-back guarantee
All offers come with free shipping worldwide
Contains the most powerful form of Ashwagandha, a well-known natural T-boosters
Can help reduce stress and aid in overall well-being
Helps reignite libido, build lean muscles, and combat fatigue
Increases endurance by promoting more efficient fat-burning
Can even help boost your overall mood and confidence
Exciting deals and discounts available on the website
Cons
No free e-Books with the one-month supply
=> Click here to visit the official website of Testoprime
#2. Testogen - Recommended Testosterone Booster Pill For Bodybuilding
A muscle-building supplement like no other, Testogen is a boon for men over 50 looking to get back in shape, lose weight, and feel like their younger selves. It even helps in muscle tissue growth, muscle recovery after high-tension workouts, leaving you more energetic. A great libido stimulant, it can boost your sex drive to rev up your performance in the bedroom, too.
It is made with all-natural ingredients, such as D-Aspartic Acid, Zinc, and Fenugreek Extract, whose health benefits are also backed by science. Moreover, since the brand enforces strict quality control measures, you don’t have to worry about any adverse reactions, either.
Furthermore, Testogen capsules can be used along with the Testogen Instant Testosterone Booster Drops if you want even quicker results. This topical formula is also highly effective in boosting T-levels and helping men feel more energetic and focused. Plus, it can also be used as a pre-workout, so you can take care of two birds with one stone.
A bottle of Testogen (120 capsules), which can last for a month, costs $59.99. A two-month supply is priced at $119.99, with two months free. The three-month pack (with two months free) costs $179.99. There are many other exciting offers on the brand’s website too. For instance, a bottle of 120 capsules and one bottle of drops comes for $89.99. All offers come with three gifts: exclusive weekly healthy lifestyle video content, two muscle-building workout guides, and 40 healthy recipes.
Highlights
Highly popular among men over the age of 50
Contains a blend of 11 research-backed active ingredients in optimal doses (precise proportions have been listed on the website)
Manufactured in FDA-approved facilities complying with all GMP norms
Free of GMOs, gluten, and dairy
Take four capsules 20 minutes before breakfast
The booster drops can be used once to thrice daily to improve the effectiveness of the capsules.
Pros
Free shipping across the world
A 100-day money-back guarantee
Perfect for those new to T-boosters because of its fast-acting formula
Boosts energy levels to help you stay active throughout the day
Can help you build awesome muscles and also boost your overall athletic performance
Boosts sex drive to give rock-hard erections
Enhances concentration, mood, and alertness
Helps burn stubborn fat faster while preventing further storage of extra fat
Cons
More expensive than similar testosterone boosters
=> Click here to visit the official website of Testogen
#3. Testo-Max - Popular Testosterone Supplement For Muscle Gain
Created by CrazyBulk USA for hardcore athletes and bodybuilders, the unique formula of Testo-Max can be the right solution for men over 50 who are eager to get back into peak physical condition. A legal and all-natural alternative to Sustanon (the anabolic steroid), Testo-Max is safe for regular use and has no side effects.
Packed with 11 clinically researched ingredients, such as D-Aspartic Acid, Nettle Leaf Extract, Korean Red Ginseng, Fenugreek Extract, Boron, and Bioperine, it can also help support the immune system, all while boosting stamina and performance. And this T-booster can also aid in weight and body fat loss.
One bottle (90 capsules) is priced at $64.99. Three bottles (270 capsules), with one bottle free, cost $128.98, four bottles (with one bottle free) are $194.97, while five bottles (450 capsules) come for $259.96. Nine bottles, of which three are free, come for $389.94. The three and five-bottle packages also include bonus e-guides and the CrazyBulk USA newsletter.
Highlights
Cutting-edge muscle-gaining supplement for middle-aged men
Can also help you deal with erectile dysfunction
Quick-acting formula; can produce results in as little as two weeks
Three capsules are to be taken daily, 20 minutes before breakfast
Use it in cycles for two months, give a break of one and a half weeks, and then start again
No injections or prescriptions needed
Pros
A 60-day 100% money-back policy
Comes with Norton shopping guarantee
Delivery is quick and free on all orders worldwide
The customer service team is available 24/7
Can be used for both bulking and cutting during workouts
Cons
Not vegan-friendly; capsules are made of gelatin
Despite discounts, some bundles can be expensive for customers
=> Click here to visit the official website of Testo-Max
#4. Prime Male - Natural Testosterone Booster For Restore Libido
A natural testosterone booster created by Roar Ambition Ltd., Prime Male is one supplement that truly lives up to its name because it helps even those in their 50s and 60s feel like their prime and best selves. It works to slow down signs of aging while replenishing your libido and energy. You’ll feel like you’re in your 20s again.
What makes it one of the best T-boosters for men over 50 is that it is made with a potent combination of 12 vitamins, minerals, and herbs that enhance sperm count and quality and also help sustain hard erections. In other words, it is thanks to the clinically studied ingredients, such as D-Aspartic Acid, Ashwagandha Extract, Vitamin D3, Vitamin B6, Vitamin K2, Zinc, and Magnesium, that you’ll be able to deal with low T head-on.
Prime Male’s Testosterone Starter Bottle of 120 capsules (a one-month supply) is priced at $60. The two-month supply comes for $120, with free Boss Prime. And the four-month supply is $180, which includes a free one-month supply of Prime Male Vitality and free Boss Prime. You can also find many other exciting offers and bundles on the official website of the brand.
Highlights
An excellent choice for middle-aged men
Made in accordance with all GMP norms at FDA-approved facilities
Can see the desired results within two weeks
Take one tablet four times daily with water after meals
Can increase testosterone levels by 42% in 12 days, as per the website
Pros
Quick worldwide shipping from the US and the UK
Endorsed by celebrities
All-natural formula with no artificial preservatives or colorings
Can help improve your mood and mental focus
Promotes heart health
Helps regulate blood pressure and keep sugar levels in check
Can lower stress levels and improve sleep quality
Secure payment gateway
Cons
More expensive than similar testosterone boosters
No money-back guarantee and a strict return policy
=> Click here to visit the official website of Prime Male
#5. TestRX - Best Testosterone Booster For Muscle Mass
One of the most effective T-boosters to help with weight loss is TestRX, which has been designed to enhance free testosterone levels and the Human Growth Hormone (HGH), courtesy of its secret ingredient, ZMA. This combination of Zinc (Monomethionine and Aspartate), Magnesium Aspartate, and Vitamin B6 has been shown to boost testosterone naturally and improve your overall performance.
In other words, TestRX contains a blend of potent T-boosting ingredients that can help fight common causes of low T to help you get back in shape and feel more confident, just like in your heydays. And it has been specifically formulated for men over 30, which means any middle-aged man can benefit from taking this supplement consistently.
A bottle of TestRX contains 120 capsules, enough to last you a month. It costs $69.99. The three-month pack is priced at $199.99. The six-month pack will cost you $389.99, while the 12-month pack (the best value) is $747. All offers come with free shipping in the USA.
Highlights
Consists of herbal extracts and all-natural ingredients in clinically proven doses
Made by the US-based Leading Edge Health, which has carved a niche for itself in the healthcare industry
Manufactured at a cGMP-compliant facility in the USA
ZMA can also boost sleep quality while boosting testosterone levels
Take two pills with breakfast and two with dinner daily for eight weeks
Pros
A 67-day full money-back guarantee, no questions asked
Focuses on increasing and maximizing fat burning
You can see massive muscle gains with consistent use
Can produce results in as little as four weeks
Ideal for those experiencing intense mood swings
Highly transparent website
Avail of exciting discounts online
Cons
Single packs can be quite expensive for some
Shipping is free only for those in the continental US
=> Click here to visit the official website of TestRX
How We Found These Five Best Testosterone Booster For Men Over 50
Dozens of options pop up the moment you do an online search for testosterone boosters. But not all products are genuine or effective. So, we knew we had our work cut out for us.
We sifted through all the popular T-boosters for men over 50 and judged them on the basis of the factors we have discussed below. We also consulted medical and industry experts whenever we felt we needed advice. And we even collected feedback from other customers via online surveys and opinion polls.
Eventually, we narrowed down the list to only include these five best testosterone booster for men over 50. These top testosterone boosters are 100% the real deal, and here’s why.
Attributes We Looked For:
#1. Ingredients
The ingredients used in the supplements were the first thing we checked. After all, what you ingest and how it will impact your health is very important.
That’s why we ensured that all the supplements on our list contained only natural ingredients and that these testosterone were also free of any artificial or harmful chemicals. These brands have invested heavily in research and product development; they use all the essential vitamins, minerals, and plant extracts that have been clinically shown to boost T levels naturally.
#2. Dosage
T-boosting ingredients in the right dosage are what make any supplement effective at the end of the day. If it’s too strong a formula, then your body may react poorly to the product. And if it’s too weak, then nothing is going to happen. Instead, you’ll just feel like you’ve wasted your money.
And we don’t want that for you. Thus, we chose T-boosters that contained optimal quantities of the active ingredients so that you can actually reap the many benefits of these supplements.
#3. Safety
Our next concern was how safe and effective the T-boosters were. After all, you should consume them regularly for at least two to three months to see the best results. And while it is convenient that you don’t need a doctor’s prescription for testosterone boosters, there’s no denying that you cannot buy the first product that pops up without checking its quality.
So, we were very cautious and checked the efficacy and overall quality of the product. At the same time, we ensured that the T-boosters on our list produced no harmful side effects. Rest assured that these are made in FDA-inspected sites that manufacture supplements in accordance with the protocols of the Good Manufacturing Practices (GMP) program.
#4. Brand Reputation
We went for reputed brands that are well-established in the field and are known to manufacture some of the best T-boosters for men over 50. That is because such brands strive to maintain high quality to stay viable in the market, stave off any competition, and retain customer loyalty. These brands are also very transparent and won’t try to pull the wool over your eyes by selling subpar-quality T-boosters.
#5. Value For Money
There’s no need to pay a fortune for a high-quality T-booster or, conversely, go for cheap pills that may be harmful. And considering that these supplements need to be taken regularly for a while, we opted for affordable yet effective T-boosters that anyone could buy. These brands also offer huge discounts and other exciting deals, and who doesn’t love that?
#6. Money-Back Policy
We chose T-boosters that came with a money-back guarantee. That way, if anything were to go south, you could send the product back and get a full refund, no questions asked. And, frankly, only brands that are confident in the quality of their products will offer a satisfaction guarantee for their customers. So, it only made sense we opted for such supplements.
#7. Customer Reviews
Reviews are a great way of learning how viable a product actually is. These comments reflect the honest first-hand experiences of other men who have used these T-boosters and if they benefited from their usage. So, we went through all the online reviews and chose only those testosterone supplements that had garnered positive responses from verified users.
A Buying Guide To Ensure You Get Your Hands On The Best Testosterone Boosters For Men Over 50
In this section, we’re going to talk about a few factors you need to be mindful of when doing your research for which T-booster is best for you. It may not seem like much initially but trust us. If you check these points before you place an order online, it will save you from a lot of hassles later on.
Look For The Following Attributes
#1. Natural Ingredients
Go for a T-booster that contains 100% natural ingredients. Such products are safe, with no risk of harsh side effects owing to complications associated with synthetic ingredients. All reputed brands are transparent about their ingredients and don’t shy away from giving necessary details on their website. They also cite scientific studies that back up any claims being made. And only such brands are capable of selling the finest testosterone boosters for men over 50.
So, make sure you check the ingredient list as well as the corresponding dosages on the official website before you make a purchase. That way, you’ll learn if the T-booster is actually potent enough to produce the desired effects.
#2. Safety
You must have noticed in the review section that the testosterone boosters for men over 50 are made in FDA-inspected sites and in compliance with GMP regulations. Many brands also get their supplements tested by third-party labs for quality, efficacy, and potency. Needless to say, these are the type of T-boosters you must go for.
No matter your age, we’re sure you don’t want to put yourself in harm’s way just because of an inferior quality product.
Thus, you must ensure that the supplement is completely safe and doesn’t cause any health issues in long-term usage. And stay away from shady brands that don’t disclose any details outright about their T-boosters and hide behind terms like “proprietary blend.”
#3. Price
Low-quality supplements tend to be super cheap and are all smoke with no fire, while some supplements cost a lot because of their brand value. But we would suggest you avoid both ends of the spectrum and go for reasonably priced products. You needn’t worry because some of the testosterone boosters for men over 50 are sold at very budget-friendly prices.
#4. Bulk Order Discounts
Testosterone boosters need to be taken for at least a few months to get positive results. And if you want to take the most cost-effective route, then you can buy them in bulk. Most brands have many bundles that help you save a huge amount of money, and you also enjoy the different freebies thrown in.
#5. Money-Back Guarantee
Go for brands that offer a money-back guarantee. After all, only vendors that have faith in the quality and efficacy of their T-boosters are going to go the extra mile and offer a full refund. And in case the products are not to your satisfaction, you can get your money back without any headaches. Most have a 60-day guarantee, as two months are usually enough to judge the effectiveness of a T-booster.
#6. Customer Feedback
If you really want to know how a product is, then go through reviews posted by verified customers who have already tried it. They are a gold mine of information about how good/bad the product is and if it’s really worth your money. Don’t skip this step if you really want to buy only testosterone boosters for men over 50.
Always Buy The T-Booster From A Brand’s Official Website
Make sure you buy the testosterone booster from the company’s official website only. This will ensure you get a genuine product, and you won’t have to worry about any fraud when making the payment. Most brands do not partner up with third-party e-commerce sites, so you may inadvertently end up with a fake or harmful T-booster should you choose to buy it elsewhere.
Consult A Doctor If Necessary
While you don’t need a doctor’s nod to use T-boosters, it’s always better to be safe than sorry. So, if you feel like you need it, it will be better that you check with your doctor about whether you need a testosterone-boosting supplement or not.
It’s possible that you may just need a change in lifestyle and diet for a natural, testosterone boost, instead of T-boosters. On the other hand, if your testosterone levels are abysmally low, then you may benefit from other treatment options, such as Testosterone Replacement Therapy (TRT).
FAQs Related To Testosterone Booster For Men Over 50
Q: What are the symptoms of low testosterone??
A: Testosterone is critical for the overall health and well-being of men. It is the male sex hormone (or androgen), which plays a major role in men’s physical health. It helps in building muscle mass and strength, developing red blood cells, and maintaining proper bone density. It can also boost mood and increase energy levels and sex drive.
During childhood and teenage years, it aids in the development of male features, such as a deep voice and body hair. Testosterone levels gradually decline with age, which can end up affecting your physical and mental well-being.
Q: Can men over 50 benefit from taking T-boosters?
A: Yes, any man over 30 who exhibits symptoms of low testosterone can opt for testosterone boosters. That is because testosterone levels naturally start declining after the age of 30. And by the age of 50, it can get worse due to aging, obesity, or other medical issues.
Men after 50 are also prone to feeling more fatigued after any activity. Even their libido goes down, which can make it difficult to have a happy sex life, too. All of this can be especially frustrating for those men who are not used to a sedentary lifestyle. T-boosters will help them regain their vigor and libido.
Q: What are some signs of low T?
A: These are a few symptoms that are usually associated with low T: fatigue and lethargy, restless sleep, low libido, significant weight gain, reduced muscle mass, lesser bone density, depression, anxiety, stress, and erectile dysfunction, in some cases.
Q: Are testosterone boosters safe and legit?
A. Yes, they are safe and legal. They are not anabolic steroids and contain no illegal substances that you need to buy clandestinely. Made from all-natural ingredients, they won’t get you addicted. The only important thing is you have to be at least 18 years old, and dosage instructions should be strictly followed.
Q: What ingredients do good quality testosterone boosters for men over 50 typically contain?
A: While buying testosterone boosting supplements for men over 50, you should always look for these ingredients in the testosterone boosters supplements:
D-Aspartic Acid: This amino acid stimulates the pituitary gland to release Luteinizing Hormone (LH), which is responsible for testosterone production and also improves sperm count. It also helps in boosting muscle growth, increases energy levels, and boosts libido.
Zinc: Zinc is an essential mineral vital that can help regulate digestion, metabolism, nerve function, DNA and protein synthesis,, and protein production. It has also been shown to increase serum testosterone levels in men, which is an accurate reflection of the circulating testosterone in the body.
Vitamin D: This compound is essential for reproductive health, improving sperm motility and quality, and increasing low T levels. It also aids in both muscle development and growth and strengthens bones by regulating calcium and phosphate.
Vitamin B6: This essential vitamin plays a role in the action of testosterone and other steroid hormones. It may also aid in the production of dopamine and serotonin, neurotransmitters that regulate body functions.
Vitamin K2: This vitamin acts like a hormone to increase testosterone levels. It can also improve bone density, build lean muscle mass, and reduce any risk of fractures.
Magnesium: Magnesium can help combat depression, promotes healthy blood sugar levels and heart health, and provides anti-inflammatory benefits. It also helps in increasing free testosterone levels in sedentary and athletic men alike.
Ashwagandha: This herbal extract has many benefits, like increasing energy levels and muscle strength, improving concentration and testosterone levels in men, and reducing blood sugar levels. It can also reduce depression, stress, and anxiety while boosting athletic performance.
Ginger: With powerful anti-inflammatory properties, this root can help lower cholesterol levels. Ginger supplements can also amp up testosterone production, increase sperm count, and even improve LH levels.
Fenugreek Extract: The extract has been shown to lower blood sugar levels, cholesterol, and inflammation. It acts as an appetite suppressant and helps with weight and fat loss by working as a thermogenic body fat burner and boosting your metabolism. Its numerous sexual health benefits include a higher sex drive and increased testosterone in the body.
Nettle Leaf Extract: Also called Stinging Nettle, this botanical extract improves blood flow and restores declining testosterone levels. It blocks enzymes from converting stored testosterone into estrogen, increasing the free testosterone in your body.
Korean Red Ginseng Extract: A natural remedy for testosterone deficiency, it strengthens the immune system, decreases stress and anxiety, and improves mental alertness. It is often used as a remedy for erectile dysfunction. It helps in achieving and maintaining an erection. Many doctors sometimes recommend it as a natural alternative to Viagra.
Tribulus Terrestris: This herb, known for its stimulating effects, can increase libido and is used to treat erectile dysfunction in men and boost women’s sexual health.
Q: What can you do to naturally increase your natural testosterone production levels?
A: You can do quite a few things to naturally increase your testosterone by using legal anabolic steroids. Cut down on your sugar intake. Get at least seven hours of sleep and exercise regularly. Eat all the right foods like beets, avocados, nuts, and leafy vegetables like spinach, fatty fish, and bananas. And look for healthy ways to manage your stress levels, like breathing exercises, meditation, or yoga.
Conclusion: Should Men Over 50 Use Testosterone Boosters?
We understand the utter frustration of losing your mojo and vitality with age. And anyway, after 50, most people accept that things only tend to go south.
But why surrender to the vagaries of nature when you have the perfect solution at hand?
The testosterone boosters for men over 50 will re-energize you and help you feel like your younger, perkier self. You can go for any of the five supplements we have reviewed, or you can do your own market research.
No matter which road you go down, we’re sure you’re going to finally find some relief from the many annoying and frustrating symptoms of low T.
