Vaping is a trend that took the market by storm around ten years ago. Hon Lik, a Chinese pharmacist, came up with the concept in 2003 to be able to quit smoking. Fast forward to 2023, and we are talking about the best disposable vape pens available in the market – so you can quit smoking too.
Delta 8, the latest member of the CBD family, is derived from delta 9, more commonly known as THC. Delta 8 has gained popularity, mostly due to its low potency relative to the delta 9.
Consumers who prefer a mellow high opt for delta 8 because not only does it give you a mellow high, but there are lesser side effects observed with it.
In this article, we will deep dive into one specific delta 8 product—disposable vape pens–and discuss them at length. The goods, the bad, and most importantly, their finest options that are up for grabs. Since the vaping scene blew up in the 2000s, cannabinoid enthusiasts have experimented with the concept at length. What was supposed to be just a way to quit smoking has become a quick and convenient way of consuming CBD. All in good faith though.
Below, we talk about the five best delta 8 disposable vape pens brands out there and discuss everything you need to know about them. Attached is also a detailed buying guide at the end of this article to equip you with the information you need to go out there and make a decision yourself – just in case none of the options from our list are compelling enough for you.
Top 5 Delta 8 Disposable Vape Pens & Vape Cartridges
- Exhale Wellness: Overall Best Delta 8 Disposable Vape Pens, Editor’s Pick
- Budpop: Recommended Brand To Buy THC Disposable & Vape Cartridges
- Delta Extrax: Wide Variety Of Delta 8 Disposable Vaping Pens
- Hollyweed: Most Popular Disposables & THC Vape Pens
- Diamond CBD: Best Disposable Weed Pens In Multiple Vape Juice Flavors
#1. Exhale Wellness – Overall Best Delta 8 Disposable Vape Pens, Editor’s Pick
Exhale Wellness is a brand not unknown to the experienced CBD product consumer. Exhale Wellness has carved a name for itself in the CBD industry with its vape pens, tinctures, gummies, pre-rolls and various other products.
Establishing a trustworthy brand name in the CBD industry is not easy. Exhale Wellness has been able to do this by always making sure to use premium quality ingredients. They have partnered with non-GMO farms in Colorado to procure the best hemp possible. Grown under the federal regulations of the United States of America, this hemp extract is top quality.
It's no surprise then that Exhale Wellness made it on the list for the best delta 8 disposable vape pens. They offer a large variety in the vape pens category, with multiple flavor options, including full-spectrum and broad-spectrum hemp oil choices. For anyone looking to avoid THC altogether, the broad spectrum option is better.
Flavor options available are:
- Blackberry – This flavor is the sweet taste of blackberries, with the beautifully mellow effect of Delta 8. This flavor is a bit more upbeat and helps in focus as well as creativity
- Cactus cooler – Anyone who is a fan of the cactus cooler soda knows what this flavor is about. The tangy orange taste of the soda is what you can expect in this delta 8 vape pen
- Mango – Who doesn't love mangoes, right? This flavor will take you to a tropical paradise with its authentic mango hit
- Pineapple express – Most experienced CBD product users have heard of pineapple express. It is a unique blend of different flavors carefully balanced together to give you an energetic buzz. With a mix of apple, mango, pine, cedar and pineapple, you will experience delta 8 like never before
- Jack Herer – This is an international flavor, hailing from the Netherlands. Exhale Wellness has managed to recreate the flavor for their delta 8 vape pens. The flavor and aroma are said to be a mixture of citrus, pine, wood and spice
- Gorilla glue – Gorilla glue is another well-known strain, usually enjoyed in its flower form. Exhale Wellness has successfully replicated the gorilla glue into its delta 8 vape pens. Gorilla glue's citrus, lemon, chocolate and coffee flavors can now be enjoyed just about anywhere
- Blackberry kush – another blackberry variant, with the sweet taste of blackberries. The blackberry kush is more for your bedtime delta 8 THC hit or when you simply want to release some mental and physical tensions
- Sour diesel – Exhale Wellness has done it again, bringing the flavor of sour diesel from flower to vape. Its earthy, citrusy flavor is now available to be enjoyed anywhere, anytime
- Fruity cereal – This flavor is exactly how it sounds- fruity and sweet for a relaxing experience
- OG kush – OG kush fans can now enjoy the same iconic earthy, sour flavor in vape form
This extensive range of flavors isn't the only thing to attract a consumer to buy an Exhale Wellness Delta 8 vape pen. Exhale Wellness creates these vape cartridges using premium ingredients. All their flavors use premium hemp oil with no MCT, PG, VG or PEG oils mixed. They use CO2 extraction to get the purest and cleanest hemp oil.
All the products are third-party lab tested, and lab reports are easily available on their website. Exhale Wellness really is a customer-focused brand, and this is evident with their free shipping policy and the 20% discount available on the first order. Free shipping takes about 5-7 business days, and if that's too long for you, expedited shipping is also available at a nominal shipping fee. Exhale Wellness also provides a 30 days money-back guarantee if you aren't satisfied with their product.
Highlights
- 100% organic ingredients
- Hemp procured from non-GMO farms in Colorado
- A wide range of flavors is available
- 900mg Delta 8 THC
Pros
- Free shipping
- 30 days money-back guarantee
- Clean CO2 extraction
- No MCT, PG, VG or PEG oils used
- Full Spectrum and Broad Spectrum options are available
- Third-party lab testing
- Subscription option available
- Naturally Flavored
Cons
- No international shipping
- Shipping to some states is unavailable
Customer reviews
Speaking of her experience with Exhale Wellness, Cody Lefavour said: "My son kept telling me about Exhale's flower, but I've never been able to smoke without coughing. Luckily there's a vape! I can smoke without the actual smoke, and it's so smooth and actually quite tasty".
Another customer, Matt Kirsch, noted: "Shipping was way faster than I expected for a cannabis company, got my vape fast and loved the experience. Sometimes I have a hard time getting to sleep, but this helps me relax and take a load off".
Lozzi also had something to add. "I only buy vapes with 3rd party lab tests because that's how you a company isn't BSing. So many of these so-called wellness companies are just looking for a quick buck, but exhale has the lab tests to back up their claims and positive customer reviews. So I finally tried it, and sure enough, it was just as good as people were saying. Shows that it pays to do your research," she wrote.
⇒ Visit the Official Website of Exhale Wellness
#2. Budpop – Recommended Brand To Buy THC Disposable & Vape Cartridges
Budpop is a brand that was created because the founders were unhappy with the CBD products that were available in the market. To figure out a way to create the best CBD products, they went to the source–visiting hemp farms in the USA. Finally, after choosing farms that were producing premium hemp, they partnered with them and created the exquisite budpop CBD products we now know.
They make some of the finest CBD products like gummies, vapes and flowers. Budpop has some of the best delta 8 THC disposable vape pens available; with their two flavors, they have been available to satisfy customers around the world.
Budpop's Delta 8 vape flavors are:
- Grape Runtz – Budpop's grape runtz is a sweet grape terpene infused with delta 8 THC oil to create a sweet but divine flavor
- Strawberry gelato – Another sweet flavor to remind you of the good times. The strawberry flavor is smooth and doesn't feel harsh on your throat
Budpop's two flavors are available in 800mg Delta 8 THC. They don't use diluting or cutting agents, nor do they add additives like; MCT, PG, VG, or PEG oils. Their cartridges use food-grade silicone with a ceramic heater which is developed specifically for hemp.
Budpop's customer-centric approach has led them to provide not just free shipping but also a 20% discount on the first order. They have a refund policy in place as well – you can opt for a refund if the product isn't opened within 30 days. Third-party lab test reports are available as well on the website to ensure complete transparency.
Highlights
- 100% natural ingredients
- Two flavor options are available
- Hemp is procured from non-GMO farms
- 800mg Delta 8 THC
Pros
- Made with only natural terpenes
- No additives
- 30 days refund policy
- Free shipping
- 20% discount on first order
- Third-party lab testing
- Subscription option available
Cons
- 30 days refund policy only for unopened products
- No international shipping
- Limited flavors
Customer Reviews
Speaking of his experience, a Budpop customer said: Joe, "The strawberry gelato cart is legit, so much, so I had to write this review. I was a bit skeptical at first, but it packs both a flavourful and powerful punch. 10/10".
Lacy k also shared her experience: "I ordered a cartridge, and it didn't work when I received it. I emailed budpop and told them mine was a dud. They apologized and sent me a new one. No charge. I'm so happy I didn't waste my money. Great customer service”.
Cindy G, while describing her experience, wrote: "This is my second order from Budpop, and I am very pleased with the products and results. Thank you".
⇒ Visit the Official Website of BudPop
#3. Delta Extrax – Wide Variety Of Delta 8 Disposable Vaping Pens
When finalizing the list for the best delta 8 disposable vape pens, the Delta Extrax brand was one that couldn't be removed from the list. Its popularity, brand authenticity, and product range make it a strong contender to be on the list.
Delta Extrax is a sub-brand of Savage Enterprises, a company that specializes in e-liquids. Being pioneers in the vaping industry, they truly understand vaping and everything that comes with it. Delta Extrax provides a wide range of flavors, with different strain options as well.
Delta Extrax's flavor options include:
- Blue dream – The Blue Dream really is a fantastic flavor. With a mix of blueberry and haze, the user gets a very balanced high. They use a Sativa-dominant hybrid strain for a feeling of euphoria unmatched by any other
- Raspberry kush – A flavor that is both sweet and creamy. Derived by mixing raspberry cough and cheese, Kush gives its users a smooth yet enjoyable high. It has an indica strain that helps its users relax
- Banana candy kush – As the name suggests, the banana-like flavor is the first thing that draws people to this flavor. This is a hybrid blend that will have you relaxing and focusing on your thoughts simultaneously
- Strawberry cough – This Sativa strain, with its fresh strawberry flavor, is the best remedy for those days when stress levels run high
- Cali orange kush – This hybrid blend with Sativa-heavy orange-scented strain aids in getting the creative juices flowing
- Grand daddy purp – This indica strain is a cross between Urkle and Big Bud. The flavor you will be able to experience is; grape and berry
Delta Extrax uses the purest delta 8 distillate and terpenes as additives. Delta Extrax's delta 8 vape cartridges have less than 0.3% THC, which is important as that ensures lesser side effects, if any. Keeping Transparency in mind, third-party lab tests are easily available on their website so that anyone can view them.
They don't provide a refund; you can, however, cancel an unshipped order. They provide shipping protection for $0.98, so your order is safe from damage, loss and theft.
Highlights
- 100% natural ingredients
- Variety of flavors available
- Purest delta 8 distillate
- Shipping protection available
Pros
- Sativa, Indica and Hybrid options are available
- Purest terpenes used for flavoring
- Less than 0.3% THC
- Third-party lab testing
- Lab testing of the raw and finished product
- Subscription option available
Cons
- No refund policy
- No free shipping
- No international shipping is available
Customer Reviews
Kaisyn K said: "I was very satisfied with the cartridge 2,3 5-sec rips, and you can instantly feel the head change. You don't get blasted like delta 9. But it helps your body feel relaxed and overall have you feeling good. I can't find the right words for it. I also have really bad insomnia, and this helps me sleep. Thank you, Delta Extrax definitely going to buy again".
Writing about his experience, another customer, Jeremy M, said: "Does not disappoint at all. Has amazing taste. I had a hard time not using it! It can be a little rough on your throat if you don't pace yourself. The order came sooner than expected. You will love the results of the product along with the taste for sure".
Jaime S also added: "Tastes fabulous, and it helps put me to sleep, also eases my anxiety. Helps reduce the pain that I suffer with. I still have to get back to the taste and flavor!! Great quality!"
⇒ Visit the Official Website of Delta Extrax
#4. Hollyweed – Most Popular Disposables & THC Vape Pens
Hollyweed – a brand that everyone in America is aware of. Be it CBD product users or regular users, it is a word made famous by Zachary Cole Fernandez, the 2017 Hollywood sign prankster.
Hollyweed partnered with Zachary, and the brand we now know became a reality. The founders of HollyweedCBD have decades of experience in the medical cannabinoid industry. They saw a lack of authentic products, and like all great cannabinoid enthusiasts, decided to do something about it.
They have made the list of best delta 8 disposable vape pens by maintaining transparency, great customer service and the use of premium ingredients.
Their delta 8 cartridges come in a variety of flavors. Their flavors include
- Blackberry – Hollyweed's blackberry is made using raspberry cough and a black domina. It is known to be a strain for some daytime fun. It is great for lowering anxiety and nervousness
- Sunset sherbert – The Sunset sherbert is like summer in your mouth, with its orange-pineapple flavor. It is known to have a tangy sweetness and goes great while listening to our favorite tunes
- Mango – This mango OG strain is created by crossing Afghani with KC 33; you get the feeling of juicy sweet-smelling mangoes with this flavor. It is a great strain for insomnia
- Pineapple express – This earthy and fruity taste came to be by mixing popular strains; Hawaiian and trainwreck. With this strain, you can expect a mood-boosting experience
- Jack Herer – This award-winning strain from the Netherlands, was created in the '90s, has a peppery and fruity taste. It is a great strain to clear tensions and anxieties
- Gorilla glue – The expert at Hollyweed has successfully brought the famous gorilla glue strain in vape form. It has hints of coffee and chocolate and mixed with the right terpenes; you will experience undertones of pine, lemon and gasoline. This is great for energizing your mind
- Blackberry kush – This indica dominant strain was created by crossing Afghani and blackberry. It has a hashy flavor with a strong sweet berry hit
- Sour diesel – Sour diesel has a spicy and earthy flavor, with the sourness of the citrus being easily detectable on the first puff. It is a Sativa dominant strain that helps its users stay calm
- Fruity cereal: You will experience the flavor of cereal milk and fruity grains with this strain. This strain is popular for its calming and relaxing effect
- OG Kush – The earthiness of the original OG kush strain can be experienced with a sour aftertaste. This strain was said to be developed by crossing the northern Californian strain with lemon Thai, chemdawg and a Hindu kush plant from the Netherlands. This strain is known to uplift and calm and individuals
The delta 8 cartridges available on Hollyweed all have 900mg of delta 8 THC. Hollyweed provides free shipping and expedited shipping as well. Free shipping is delivered in 5-7 business days, whereas expedited shipping will get to you in 3 business days.
Hollyweed is one strong contender for the best delta 8 disposable vape pens list, and apart from having a great variety, they care about their customers. This is evident in their 30 days money-back guarantee policy. So if you aren't satisfied with their products, you can get a full refund. They also give a 15 days grace period on the 30 days money-back guarantee.
Highlights
- 100% organic ingredients
- Hemp procured from non-GMO farms
- The large variety of flavors
- Clean CO2 extraction method
Pros
- 30 days money-back guarantee with 15 days grace period
- Free shipping and expedited shipping are available
- Subscription option available
- Third-party lab testing
- No additives or preservatives
Cons
- No international shipping is available
Customer Reviews
David S – a loyal customer – penned down his experience with the brand. "Amazing product. Couldn't be happier with the quality. Definitely coming back for more," he said.
Sam K: 'Great flavor, great quality and amazing customer service. Received my product very quickly. Looking forward to trying more flavors."
⇒ Visit the Official Website of Hollyweed
#5. Diamond CBD – Best Disposable Weed Pens In Multiple Vape Juice Flavours
The Chill Plus brand name is one that every CBD product consumer knows well. They are a sub-brand of Diamond CBD and are well known for products like tinctures, gummies and vape flavors. Having them on the list for the best delta 8 disposable vape pens was a no-brainer. Even though they don't offer the range the others do, they've fought for their place on the list–with great quality and even better customer service.
Their hemp is sourced from non-GMO farms, following federal regulations to grow hemp. Using all-natural ingredients, they make their products as premium as possible.
Their Maui Wowie flavor takes you to the islands of Hawaii, with its fruity flavor and delta 8 goodness. They use natural terpenes and pure hemp extract to produce their exquisite Maui Wowie flavor.
Highlights
- 100% natural ingredients
- Organically grown non-GMO hemp from the best farms in America
- One flavor option is available only
- 900mg of Delta 8 THC
Pros
- Up to 70% discount on registration
- Free two days shipping on orders above $100
- Third-party lab testing
Cons
- No international shipping
- No refund policy for opened or used products
Customer Reviews
Here’s what some of their customers had to say about the brand:
Melanie K: "Great Product, you are going to love it, promise you that!"
Chelsea R: "Diamond CBD is my lifeline, and your products are the best price with outstanding quality. You guys always exceed my expectations."
David M: "Beyond compare. Superb for us connoisseurs of quality low THC vaping products."
The Dos And Don'ts Of Choosing The Best Delta 8 Disposable Vape Pens
Disposable vape pens are relatively new to the CBD market. And when choosing your disposable vape pen, it is essential to know what to look for. Delta 8 disposable vape pens are for people who are looking for convenience, different flavor choices and who aren't looking for an intense high which you'll experience with the delta 9.
When buying your delta 8 disposable vape pen, keep a lookout for the following factors:
- Ingredients – It is very important to read the ingredients before buying your delta 8 vape pen. The reason for this is to identify the type of ingredients used. You need to make sure that no artificial additives or preservatives are included in the vape juice. Pure hemp extract and natural compounds for flavoring are recommended. These are safe and limit side effects
- Brand authenticity – Make sure you buy your disposable vape pen from a brand that has a name in the market. Ever since delta 8 has gained popularity, many fake and counterfeit brands have surfaced. An authentic brand will have good reviews, their hemp source will be cleared stated, their ingredients will be mentioned, and they will have great customer service
- Third-party lab testing – It is very important to read the lab reports available on the brand's website. You should avoid brands that haven't given lab reports. Because either they haven't gotten their product tested, or the results aren't something they want the customers to know
- E-Liquid Colour – The color of your delta 8 e-liquid should be either a light amber color or a rose hue color. Anything darker suggests the presence of impurities; this is due to poor distillation or filtration process
How To Use Your Delta 8 Disposable Vape Pen?
- First, locate the button on the pen and turn the device on
- Once the device is turned on, hold the button, place the mouthpiece in your mouth and inhale
- Remove the mouthpiece and hold the vapor in for a few seconds before exhaling
- If you are vaping for the first time, it is recommended to start with short drags and then move to longer ones
- When the cartridge is over, you will know when you get strong throat hits and less smoke than before
- Once the cartridge is over, you can dispose of the vape
Using disposable vape pens is quite easy and not cumbersome at all. The reason delta 8 is now available in vape form is because of its recent popularity. And the reason for this popularity is the numerous benefits of using delta 8. Apart from giving a mellow high and smooth buzz, delta 8 has a few health benefits.
Benefits of Delta 8 THC:
- Helps in alleviating pain – Due to its relaxing effects, the delta 8 THC has been reported to provide pain relief. This benefit does not have any conclusive scientific evidence to back it up but is based on the reports of several consumers. Another theory is that Delta 8 THC stimulates serotonin production, which aids in pain relief as well
- Helps control nausea and vomiting – Delta 9 or more commonly known as THC, has antiemetic properties. Delta 8, being the less potent variant of delta 9, has the same properties. Any compound that is antiemetic just means it helps in controlling nausea and vomiting. Delta 9 wasn't used for this purpose due to its high potency and side effect; however, delta 8 is less potent so that it can be used easily
- Sleep – Delta 8 is great at causing full body and mind relaxation. This means that as the body and mind relax, an individual feels euphoric and mellow, falling into a deep slumber. Delta 8 is great for insomniacs
- Increase in appetite – An NCBI study done in 2004 reported a 16% increase in appetite of mice. Delta 8 is known to increase the production of the Ghrelin hormone, which is responsible for the feeling of hunger. This can be a great alternative treatment for patients with Anorexia Nervosa, an eating disorder in which individuals don't feel hungry
- Reducing anxiety – Delta 8 THC is considered to have anxiolytic effects, which basically means that it helps reduce anxiety and promote a calm and relaxed mind
Delta 8 THC definitely has its good qualities, but let's not forget the known side effects associated with it. These side effects, like the benefits, don't have scientific backing but have been reported by consumers. Because this is such a new variant of THC, research will take time. For now, we can rely on consumer feedback and reports.
Side effects of Delta 8 THC:
- Red eyes
- Dryness of mouth
- Increased heart rate
- Difficulty in coordination
- Slowed reaction time
- Anxiety
- Memory loss
- Low heart rate
Apart from the known side effects of Delta 8 THC, there are certain precautions that need to be addressed before you start using delta 8 Thc disposable vape pens or any other delta 8 product.
Precautions for Delta 8 THC:
- Pregnancy – Pregnant women need to avoid using delta 8 THC, as this may harm the fetus. Animal testing had shown reproductive development issues in male fetuses when the mother was introduced to delta 8 THC.
- Breastfeeding – It is understood by medical knowledge that CBD or any such compound present in the mother's bloodstream will transmit to the baby through breast milk. It is therefore recommended to avoid using CBD products altogether while you're breastfeeding.
- Liver functionality – it is a known fact that CBD products alter liver enzymes. So it can be safely assumed that Delta 8 THC will have similar effects. Individuals on medication that is broken down through the liver should avoid using delta 8 products. It is recommended to consult your doctor to find out if your medicine is broken down by your liver.
How We Made The List Of Top Delta 8 Disposables & THC Vape Pens?
The list for the best delta 8 disposable vape pens was carefully curated, keeping the average buyer in mind.
We did this because we understand how tiresome it can be for someone who isn't a regular customer of CBD products to find the right product – top that up with sifting through endless brands and tons of jargon, and you’ve got yourself a curious case of CBD.
Hence, we have ensured that this list is as exhaustive as they get. Just so that you have all you need to refer to when going for your delta 8 disposable vape pen shopping.
Now right down to the meat: first thing’s first, the brand’s popularity is what also introduced us to the product in the first place. However, a number of other factors – especially consumer and third-party reviews were analyzed to verify the information provided by the brands.
Customer reviews are essential when choosing a product, so our team dived deep into brand websites and other online CBD forums to pick brands that had only good reviews all around.
This first step helped narrow down the list quite a bit. After reviews, we looked into the brands' shipping and refund policies too. After all, when it comes to shopping, the whole experience matters; and good customer service is part and parcel of that experience.
Let us look at our checklist in a bit more detail:
- Ingredients: When buying any edible product, you should always read the ingredients because what goes into your body is very important. Keeping this in mind, we made sure the brands we selected used natural and top-quality ingredients. Only brands that used USA-grown hemp, from non-GMO farms, following strict federal regulations made it on the list. Also, any brand using artificial flavoring or artificial preservatives was immediately crossed off the list
- Authenticity: An authentic brand provides a great customer experience, offers complete transparency, and has good customer reviews. So brands with poor refund policies, extended shipping times or expensive shipping prices didn't make the cut. Brands that didn't provide third-party lab testing reports on their website were immediately removed as well.
FAQs On Delta 8 Disposable Vape Pens
Q1. What is a disposable Delta 8 vape pen?
A. These are basically electronic devices that are prefilled with vape juice. These devices are usually precharged, so you just need to turn them on and start using them. The device heats the juice, and you inhale the vapor.
Q2. Can vaping be harmful to the lungs?
A. The long-term effects of vaping are still unknown. The use of additives like PG, VG and PEG oils is known to cause some lung complications. Try finding brands that do not include these oils in their products.
Q3. How long does a disposable vape last?
A. Usually, a disposable vape will last you around 300 puffs.
Q4. How can I know if the delta 8 juice has impurities?
A. It is very common for brands to mix additives to either mask the low-quality hemp extract used or increase potency. Make sure you read the ingredients before buying your disposable vape. A good indicator is checking the color of the juice; it should be either an amber-like color or a rosy pink color. Anything darker indicates impurities.
Q5. Is it safe to ingest delta 8 vape juice?
A. It is not recommended to ingest your delta 8 vape juice. This is because these e-liquids have been designed to be vaped. It may be safe to ingest e-liquids using all-natural ingredients like terpenes to add flavor. But even then, it should be avoided.
Q6. Is vaping delta 8 better than other delta 8 products?
A. Vaping definitely gives a much quicker high compared to tinctures or gummies. Because when you inhale the vapor, it immediately gets absorbed into your bloodstream and starts to give you the expected effects.
Q7. How long before I feel the effects of the delta 8 when vaping?
A. Effects are almost immediate as vapor in the lungs gets absorbed much quicker. Using products like tinctures or gummies takes time as they have to cross a physical barrier to reach the bloodstream.
Q8. Who should avoid delta 8 THC?
A. Women who are pregnant or breastfeeding should avoid using Delta 8 THC as this can be harmful to the fetus and the baby being breastfed.
Patients on medication should consult their doctor as delta 8 THC is known to alter liver enzymes.
Parkinson's patients need to avoid using Delta 8 THC, as this is known to cause an increase in tremors.
Q9. Does Delta 8 THC lower blood pressure?
A. Delta 8 THC has been known to lower blood pressure, according to some consumers. An NCBI study done on rats reported lowered blood pressure when exposed to delta 8 THC. It is recommended to visit a medical professional immediately if your blood pressure drops low. Anything below 80/60 is considered low BP.
Q10. What are the possible long-term effects of using delta 8 THC?
A. Research is still ongoing on the long-term effects of delta 8. Some medical professionals believe that one of the long-term effects could be behavioral addiction. Like any CBD product, delta 8 should also be used in moderation.
Q11. What is the difference between Delta 8, Delta 9 and Delta 10?
A. Delta 8 and Delta 10 are the legal variants available for consumption. Delta 9 is illegal. Delta 8 is said to be comparable to an indica high, while delta 10 is said to be comparable to a Sativa high. Both Delta 8 and Delta 10 are known to give a mellow high with fewer side effects experienced with the Delta 9.
Conclusion: Which Are The Best Delta 8 Disposable Vape Pens?
And so we conclude our article on the best delta 8 disposable vape pens. We hope this article was helpful and informative. As you have read, we have selected the best of the five brands of disposable vape pens. Now you don't have to waste time researching and finding a brand suitable for you; you can buy from any of the above-mentionethe best delta 8 disposable vape pensd brands. So get your delta 8 disposable vape pen and let the good times roll.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.