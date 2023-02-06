CBD gummies are a popular way to enjoy cannabinoids without worrying about the smoke. But unfortunately, not everyone wants to inhale or vape their cannabinoids using a dry herb vaporizer pen.
The solution? CBD gummies. They are an extremely popular way to add cannabinoids to your diet, and there are a wide variety of different brands and types of CBD gummies you can buy.
There is no limit to how much you can enjoy CBD gummies. The gummies can be consumed in different flavors and potencies depending on individual preferences. CBD gummies have become so popular in the last few years that they’re considered one of the fastest-growing sub-industries in the marijuana business.
Not every company sells high-quality CBD gummies, but a few offer the qualities consumers want. If you have never taken CBD gummies before, look no further. We will look at CBD gummies in general and the best ones you can find on the market in 2023.
The Best CBD Gummies: Taste, Comparison & Value (Reviewed)
Overall Best CBD Gummies: Exhale Wellness
Full Spectrum Gummies In Multiple Flavors: BudPop
Most Popular Vegan Gummies: Cheef Botanicals
Recommended Gummy Bears For Muscle Growth: Hollyweed
Best Organic CBD Gummies: Fab CBD
#1. Overall Best CBD Gummies: Exhale Wellness
The Exhale Wellness’ CBD gummies are our top selection of the year, earning it our Editor’s Pick badge. The brand’s products are among the most popular CBD gummies and edibles currently on the market. It’s easy to see why – their products are delicious, potent, and affordable.
A team of professionals founded Exhale Wellness to create a company that produced high-quality CBD products that were at the same time accessible to everyone.
They focused on creating healthy products, contained natural ingredients with no artificial flavors or colors, and were made from high-quality CBD oil from organically grown hemp plants.
Their commitment to quality and customer service makes them stand out. They have an excellent track record for delivering fast and accurate orders, with helpful staff on hand to answer questions. In addition, they offer an assortment of CBD gummies, tinctures, and vape pens.
Highlights
Highest Quality CBD Products
Exhale Wellness CBD Gummies are the highest quality CBD products on the market. Their gummies are made from full-spectrum hemp oil and are infused with a proprietary blend of terpenes that help promote relaxation, sleep, and stress relief.
The brand uses cannabinoid compounds only in the production of its CBD gummies. Since CBDs, the natural compound found in cannabis plants, don’t have any psychoactive effects like THC, so the user experience is much milder and more enjoyable.
Third-Party Lab Tested Ingredients
Exhale Wellness undertakes third-party laboratory testing on its products for purity and potency. This process means that a third-party laboratory has tested every batch of CBD gummies to ensure that every batch meets the highest quality standards.
Their products are 100% natural and contain no artificial ingredients or preservatives.This quality ensures that every batch is free from pesticides or contaminants like heavy metals or bacteria that can cause illness or other health issues.
Vegan-friendly and Organic Ingredients
The company uses natural and organic ingredients to create its products. Their ingredients include seeds from the hemp plant, which make CBD oil. The company also uses citric acid as a preservative in their gummies, derived from fruits like lemons, limes, and oranges.
The other ingredients in their gummies include water and sugar for taste, gelatin as a stabilizer, vegetable glycerin as a lubricator for the gummies themselves, and other ingredients such as stevia extract or xylitol (sugar alcohol).
These ingredients are vegan-friendly and great for CBD enthusiasts looking for a more plant-based and vegan-friendly option.
Available in Multiple Flavors
Some people prefer one flavor over another, so CBD gummies must generally come in multiple options to deliver the best choice experience for its users.
The Exhale Wellness CBD Gummies come in multiple different flavors, such as strawberry and blue raspberry, to appeal to the varied taste preferences of its wide customer base.
Each flavor option contains 10 mg of CBD, a low enough dosage that won't overwhelm your taste buds or make you feel too high but is still effective enough to provide you with all the health benefits of a top-quality CBD gummy.
We also like that these gummies come in a 30-count container, so you can easily take them on the go or share them with friends who want to try them out.
Pros
Great taste and smell
A lot of flavors to choose from
Made with organic ingredients
Long-lasting effects
Improves sleep quality
Cons
It might take some time to feel the effects
It can be hard to find in stores
=> Click here to visit the official website “Exhale Wellness”
#2. Full Spectrum Gummies In Multiple Flavors: BudPop
BudPop is a line of CBD gummies from the same company that brought you Buds Botanicals. This line is known for its high quality, potent products, and it's no different with its gummies. The company has also tested its products for pesticides and heavy metals, so you can be sure that you're getting the best quality CBD gummies on the market.
BudPop uses a strain of CBD, which is non-psychoactive but offers many of the same benefits characteristic of all CBD products. Plus, it has a higher bioavailability than other forms of CBD, meaning that your body will be able to use more of the cannabinoids within each gummy. The potency of each gummy will vary depending on the dosage you choose (there are 5 mg and 10 mg options available).
BudPop is also known for being vegan and gluten-free, making this an ideal option for those with dietary restrictions. In addition, the brand offers a wide range of flavors and easy dosage options so you can achieve your desired results quickly. Whether you need a micro-dose or a full dose, the gummies from BudPop have it all.
Highlights
All-Natural Organic Ingredients
BudPop is a premium CBD gummy brand that provides effective relief from pain, anxiety, and depression with all-natural and organic ingredients. With a wide variety of flavors to choose from, BudPop offers the best-tasting gummies.
These delicious gummies are made with high-quality CBD oil from hemp plants grown without pesticides or herbicides in Colorado. In addition, they are lab-tested for safety and potency, so you can rest assured knowing that each serving of BudPop Gummies will provide the relief you need.
Third-Party Laboratory Tested
In addition to being an all-natural product with no artificial ingredients, BudPop also makes sure that all CBD gummies go through a third-party laboratory testing process before being sold to ensure their purity and potency.
This testing is important because it ensures that customers can reliably enjoy the benefits of the brand’s products without having any health or safety concerns about its usage.
In the spirit of transparency, BudPops evaluation reports are consistently provided on the product website to help prospective and existing customers in their decision to purchase their high-quality CBD gummy products.
Great for First Time CBD users
BudPop CBD Gummies are perfect for first-time users because they're made with 100% natural ingredients, including hemp extract (CBD), an organic coconut oil base, and stevia.
In addition, these tasty treats come in various flavors, including raspberry lemonade, blueberry pomegranate, and mango pineapple, so you’ll always find one that fits your taste preferences.
The brand’s CBD gummies are also great because they give you more control over how much CBD you take in each day. After all, one serving is only 15 mg per pack instead of taking multiple servings of other products that may contain higher amounts of THC than what doctors recommend today.
Pros
Fully organic and naturally sourced ingredients
Vegan-friendly
Zero artificial flavors or additives
Full-Spectrum CBD gummies
Third-party laboratory tested for quality
Cons
Customers can only purchase it online
=> Click here to visit the official website “BudPop”
#3. Most Popular Vegan Gummies: Cheef Botanicals
Cheef Botanicals produces some of the most popular and effective CBD gummies on the market, and their vegan-friendly options are top-notch. These gummies are made using all-organic ingredients, so you can feel good about what you're putting in your body.
They look like regular gummies (and they taste like them, too!), but they're packed with a punch of CBD that can help manage pain or anxiety without getting you high.
The company uses organic chicory root extract as a base for their gummies, so you don't have to worry about any additives or preservatives getting in the way of your CBD dose. The gummies are also made with natural fruit juices and sweeteners like cane sugar and stevia leaf extract; they contain no artificial colors or flavors.
These tasty CBD gummies are made with non-GMO ingredients and come in a handy bag of 30 that you can easily take on the go or slip into your purse or backpack. So, if you're looking for something that will give you a little pick-me-up in the morning or help calm your nerves at night, this is the CBD gummy brand.
Highlights
Vegan-Friendly Gummies
Cheef Botanicals offers a great vegan-friendly option that is lab-tested and verified for potency. In addition, they have an array of flavors to choose from, including strawberry, peach, pineapple, watermelon, blueberry, and grape.
The best part about these vegan-friendly CBD gummies is that they are made with organic ingredients, so you know you are getting the best product possible!
These vegan-friendly CBD gummies come in packs of 30 pieces per bottle which will last you up to two weeks depending on how much you take each day.
So, if you are looking for something that is easy to consume and tastes good, we would recommend trying out these vegan-friendly CBD gummies from Cheef Botanicals.
Lab-Tested and Verified for Potency
Cheef Botanicals is unique in that it's lab-tested and verified for potency. The brand does this by partnering with independent third-party laboratories to consistently test its products for safety and quality. As a result, we've found their products incredibly effective and safe, with no harmful additives or fillers.
They use all-natural ingredients sourced from the best farms in the United States, so you know they're getting only the best quality ingredients.
And their commitment to transparency means you never have to worry about what's in your gummies—they'll tell you exactly what is in each batch. If you’re interested, you can find details about the brand's ingredients and testing reports featured on the brand’s website.
No Artificial Flavors or Colors
You'll love the taste—they're made with natural flavors and colors, so you don't have to worry about ingesting artificial ingredients. You'll also love how effective they are at relieving your pain or stress without making you feel too high or groggy.
The gummies come in five flavors, perfect for CBD enthusiasts with a penchant for flavors. In addition, each flavor-filled gummy has 10 mg of full-spectrum CBD oil extract inside—enough to help you get through your day without feeling like you need another hit.
Pros
Fully organic and natural ingredients
Independently tested for quality and safety
Non-GMO and vegan-friendly product options
Highly efficient
Cons
Deliveries are only available in the United States
=> Click here to visit the official website “Cheef Botanicals”
#4. Recommended Gummy Bears For Muscle Growth: Hollyweed
Hollyweed is another top option on our list and one of the best full-spectrum CBD gummies brands today. The company has a mission to provide customers with healthy and delicious products that help them maintain a healthy lifestyle. They use only all-natural ingredients so that you can enjoy the benefits of CBD without any artificial flavors or colors.
The brand’s gummies are full spectrum because they are made with a blend of phytocannabinoids and terpenes from hemp plants. These compounds work synergistically to provide benefits, including pain relief, anti-anxiety effects, and enhanced mood.
The gummies are made from natural ingredients, including sugar cane and honey. They contain no artificial colors or flavors, so they're perfect for everyone.
Hollyweed also uses hemp extract oil from Colorado-grown hemp plants, which means you know where your product came from and how the manufacturing brand produced it. If you’re particular about the source of your CBD gummies, this is one brand you should try.
Highlights
Full-spectrum CBD
Hollyweedcbd is all about full-spectrum CBD, which means that their gummies contain other cannabinoids besides CBD. These cannabinoids are the ones that give you the buzzy feeling from cannabis and make your body feel different.
They use a proprietary CO2 extraction process to extract the full-spectrum cannabinoids from the plant matter. This special process means that they can extract all of these valuable compounds without using solvents or chemicals.
Elevated Potency
Hollyweed's proprietary full-spectrum formula delivers the same high you'd get from eating a weed brownie without any calories or chemicals from smoking or cooking with cannabis.
As a result, these gummies are your favorite treat and your best choice when you need to take care of yourself. And because it's made with CBD oil sourced from hemp (not marijuana), you can be sure there are no psychoactive properties in this delicious treat.
Vegan-Friendly Ingredients
The main active ingredient in Hollyweed gummies is CBD isolate, made from industrial hemp grown without pesticides or herbicides. The CBD isolate is then mixed with natural fruit flavors and sweeteners such as stevia to create delicious vegan-friendly gummies.
The company doesn't use any dairy products or gelatin, so you can enjoy your favorite gummies without a second thought. In addition, these gummies come in only natural colors and flavors, so there are no artificial chemicals to worry about while you're enjoying the benefits of the brand's CBD product.
Pros
Full-Spectrum CBD gummies
Fully natural and organic ingredients
Third-party lab tested
Zero synthetic additives or flavors
Vegan-friendly
Customer-friendly discounts and returns policies
Cons
Not available in every state in the US
Products are only available online
=> Click here to visit the official website “Hollyweed”
#5. Best Organic CBD Gummies: Fab CBD
The multi-flavored gummies from this popular brand make the final spot on our review list of top CBD gummies on the market today. Fab CBD has been making waves in the hemp and cannabis industry since it launched its first line of CBD products.
The company behind the brand was founded by a team of CBD enthusiasts focusing on delivering high-quality CBD products with exceptional customer experience in the process.
Beyond just CBD gummies, the brand also produces other CBD products, so there are plenty of options for customers who make the brand a personal favorite.
Whichever product you choose to enjoy along with Fab CBD’s gummies, you can expect the same natural, organic quality ingredients in everyone. In addition, the price point is affordable, and there are several different options available, so you can pick whichever flavor suits you best.
Highlights
Wide Variety of Flavor Options
Fab CBD's Multi-Flavored gummies may be small, but they pack a big punch for flavor and potency. This quality makes them perfect for anyone who needs an easy way to enjoy their CBD treats daily or just wants something tasty to eat after a stressful day at work.
Whichever option you go for, you'll love the natural fruit flavors of these gummies. Each one is made with natural ingredients and contains no synthetic flavors. They also contain no artificial sweeteners, so they’re great for those who are following a low-carb diet or watching their sugar intake.
100% Organic and Vegan-Friendly Ingredients
Fab CBD's multi-flavored gummies are completely organic and vegan-friendly, offering consumers a delicious alternative to their favorite candy. The gummies are made with 100% organic ingredients and are completely vegan-friendly.
While containing a wide range of high-quality natural flavors, the gummies are non-GMO and gluten-free while maintaining optimum potency. This quality makes the Fab CBD gummies perfect for consumers with specific dietary preferences or allergies.
Full-Spectrum CBD Benefits
Fab CBD's Multi-Flavored CBD gummies are a full-spectrum formula and produce excellent benefits. CBD enthusiasts can use these gummies to treat various ailments, including pain, inflammation, anxiety, restlessness, and depression.
In addition, even though the gummies are made from CBD extract from the entire hemp plant, there is no weird aftertaste thanks to their all-natural ingredients.
Pros
Fully organic and naturally sourced ingredients
Vegan-friendly and non-GMO
Customer-friendly discounts and returns policies
Excellent full-spectrum benefits
Subscription and membership options are available
Cons
Customers can only purchase it via the official website
Customers have to pay for shipping
=> Click here to visit the official website “Fab CBD”
How We Picked The Best CBD Gummies?
When looking at the best CBD gummies, it's important to know what you're getting and whether it's the right product. Some brands have 3 mg per piece, while others have more.
Many online vendors claim they are selling the top CBD products, but it’s ultimately the consumer’s job to filter out the better ones among all the marketing noise.
With such many CBD gummies and brands on the market, picking out a winner can be difficult. So, we put together our list of top picks by looking at quality, brand reputation, and price.
Then, averaging out all aspects to help you make your final choice, we came up with our top 5 list of the best CBD gummies with accurate dosing and third-party quality tests on their CBD ingredients and products.
Things To Consider Before Taking CBD Gummies
You've likely realized that it's easy to be overwhelmed when deciding on which CBD gummies to settle on purchasing.
And since this often turns out to be an exhausting process for most consumers, there's the chance you might make a few mistakes that could cost you more than just your time.
So, if you're wondering what should go into your consideration before choosing the best CBD gummies, here’s a look at some of them below.
Brand Reputation
The first thing you should do is look up the company that makes the product. A good way to start this research is by reading reviews on websites like Amazon or Google.
You can also check out their website and see if they have any customer service reviews or testimonials from other customers—the more positive feedback from other buyers, the better.
Ingredient Sources
Next, look at where your CBD comes from when considering which one to purchase. If possible, find out where the hemp used in these products was grown and processed (this information will be listed on the packaging).
Ideally, you'll want to choose a product that uses organic hemp because it's better for your health and often helps increase the amount of CBD per serving.
Potency
CBD gummies come in different strengths and potencies, so you should make sure that you choose one that contains enough CBD to provide relief from your symptoms without making you feel too high.
If you’re looking for something with a mild effect, 3-5 mg per piece should be sufficient. However, if you need more help with pain or anxiety relief, try something with a higher concentration of CBD per piece (10-25 mg).
Taste and Flavor Options
The best CBD gummies can be flavored with natural ingredients such as fruit juice concentrates or artificial sweeteners like sucralose (Splenda). Choose a flavor that sounds good to you — not just because it reminds you of candy!
A few companies even sell unflavored versions of their product so that users can add their flavors at home.
Legal Considerations
CBD oil is legal in most states, but that doesn't mean that the strongest CBD gummies are legal everywhere. If you're not sure about your state's laws concerning CBD-infused edibles, it's best to check with a lawyer or a professional before making any purchases.
Some states have specific regulations for CBD products, so make sure you know whether or not CBD is legal in yours before purchasing any product containing it.
Price
Like any other product today, there are many different prices for CBD gummies. It's important to do your research and determine how much each brand charges and what they're offering for that price point. You should also think about how much CBD is actually in each gummy — some brands may contain more or less than others at their given price point.
Customer Reviews
When shopping for any product online, customer reviews are important in determining if a product is worth buying or not. For example, if someone says that they got sick from using a certain product repeatedly, you will want to avoid using it.
When looking at customer reviews, make sure that the reviewers have no affiliation with the company selling the product. This way, their feedback is unbiased and gives you an honest account of what their experience was like when using the product you want to buy.
FAQs About CBD Gummies
Q1. Who Should Use CBD Gummies?
Anyone who wants to experience the benefits of CBD without smoking or vaping should use gummies as their preferred method of consumption.
Because they’re tasty and easy to consume, they offer an excellent alternative for people who don't like getting their medicine in the form of drops or capsules.
Taking gummies tends to be milder than other methods but still effective enough for most users' needs — especially if you take them at bedtime or before bedtime when you're looking for something calming.
Q2. Are CBD Gummies Legal?
Yes! CBD is legal in the United States, but it is also legal in all 50 states. The federal government generally considers hemp products, including CBD oil, legal as long as they contain less than 0.3% THC by weight.
In addition, the FDA has approved a few specific cannabinoids as medicine, and they are classified as "safe" and "effective" when used properly.
Some states have stricter laws about THC content and may require less than 0.3%. However, it's important to note that these regulations do not apply to gummy candies — they only apply to CBD oil and other products derived from hemp plants.
Q3. What Are the Main Benefits of CBD Gummies?
CBD gummies are a tasty way to get your daily dose of CBD. CBD is known for its anti-inflammatory, anti-anxiety, and pain relief properties. It can also help with insomnia and depression.
In addition, many people who take CBD gummies find that they feel less anxious at night, dramatically improving their sleep quality. This benefit means that they don't toss and turn as much during the night and get more restful sleep.
Q4. How Much Should I Take?
The best way to find out how much CBD works best for you is to experiment by starting with a low dose (like 25 mg) and working your way up until you find the right amount for your needs.
For example, some people take one gummy night before bed, while others take two or three throughout the day as needed.
Q5. Will Consuming CBD Cause Me to Fail a Drug Test?
No, consuming CBD will not cause you to fail a drug test. Even if you have traces of THC in your system after consuming it, it won’t show up on a drug test, and you likely won’t be flagged for having THC in your system.
This property is because CBD does not metabolize into THC or any other compound that could cause a positive drug test result.
However, while it is unlikely to happen, we recommend stopping using any CBD or THC products if you have an important drug test approaching to be on the safer side.
Q6. Are There Any Side Effects?
CBD is a natural supplement and is not associated with serious side effects. The most common side effect is dry mouth due to how your body processes CBD, which increases saliva production. If you are susceptible to dry mouth, you should take CBD with food or beverage.
Which Are The Most Potent CBD Gummies?
As you can see, there are several full spectrum cbd gummies on the market. Ultimately, which one is best for you will depend on your needs and preferences.
If you're new to CBD, begin by trying out a few different products and deciding where you want to go. That's the beauty of the modern cannabis industry: it's easy to find what you need among so many products and brands available on the market today.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.