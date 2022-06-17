Sponsored Content Provided by Rad Revenue
Studies show that people can benefit from CBD in many ways; after all, this component comes from the natural hemp plant, which is widely known for its uplifting and relaxing effects. But not everyone likes smoking it. If you are one of those people, we are going to present you with something that you'll absolutely love.
CBD gummies; Yes! You probably remember those colorful candies that you loved when you were a child. Well, they lived up to the day to get an adult version. Apart from their long-lasting effect and precise dosage, they are discreet, so nobody will know that you are using the hemp-delivered product.
We know that you are too excited and you want to get your hands on them right away, and there's no need to wander around because we are going to give you a list of the best CBD gummies on the market and the brands that sell them.
Top 5 CBD Gummies From The Best CBD Store Of 2022
Exhale Wellness: Overall Best CBD Gummies On The Market, Editor’s Choice
BudPop: Most Potent & Strongest CBD Gummies
Cheef Botanicals: Popular CBD Store For Hemp Gummies
Hollyweed CBD: Full Spectrum CBD Edibles With Multiple Flavors
Fab CBD: Affordable CBD Gummies For Beginners
#1.Exhale Wellness: Overall Best CBD Gummies On The Market, Editor’s Choice
Exhale Wellness started its journey with the goal of providing an alternative to conventional medicine. The brand aims to assist individuals in living a healthy and balanced life by implementing CBD products into their daily diet.
This idea was developed by a team of professionals and hemp enthusiasts who already had an impressive amount of experience in bringing the best out of this component. The most important feature of their products is that they are vegan and completely organic, which is a great option if you follow this way of living.
They are most proud of Exile's CBD gummies range being the most sold products within their range. They are especially favored by users that are taking CBD for health issues like stress, anxiety, and sleep deprivation.
And the best part that will certainly make you excited to try them is that they are reasonably priced. The brand decided to make CBD products available to everyone at a price range that would suit everyone's pocket. Additionally, they accept various payment methods, so you can easily order your preferred chewable product.
Product highlights
Indoor cultivation
Exhale Wellness has set the industry standard pretty high for using organically grown hemp from respectable farms in Colorado. They practice indoor cultivation under controlled conditions, which helps avoid adulteration or artificial factors.
Non-psychoactive and safe
Exhale's CBD gummies are a combination of healthy nutrients and vital cannabinoids to promote ultimate wellbeing. The THC concentration is less than 0.3%, making them safe and non-psychoactive.
They contain no preservatives, artificial colors, or preservatives, and there is no animal gelatin or gluten. They are enriched with CBN, CBG, and terpenes that work together to clear your mind and provide you with the right dose your body needs.
Exhale's CBD gummies are supported by third-party laboratory examinations for being entirely natural. You can access the certificate of analysis on their official webpage for all their products.
Also, you can view the entire ingredient list with each component's precise dosage.
Flavorful and discreet
You can enjoy these gummies in apple, orange, grape, strawberry, and pineapple flavors if you are a fruity lover. They are chewable and melt easily. Each jar contains 30 pieces with 25 milligrams of CBD per gummy. They are compact and discreet, and you can carry them on the go.
Customer advantages
To maintain their reputation and satisfaction, Exhale backs up all their products with a 30-day money-back guarantee; furthermore, they gift new customers 20% off on their first purchase. Additionally, the shipping is free of cost all around the U.S.
Speaking about the recognition, the brand has been featured in many respectable publications like Forbes, Ministry of Hemp, and Los Angeles Times.
Pros
Made from organically grown hemp
Free from artificial colors, flavors, and pesticides
Non-GMO, gluten-free, and vegan friendly
Low THC amount
It might be health beneficial
Large selection of fruit flavors
Discreet packaging
20% discount on the first order
Money-back guarantee
Free shipping
Cons
Only sold online
No international shipping
#2. BudPop: Most Potent & Strongest CBD Gummies
If you are looking for the most potent CBD gummy in the whole hemp industry, BudPop is the place to go. Thor gummies formulation has been perfected with years of persistent improvements and following the customer's likes and demands.
The founders spend valuable time researching how to use the best parts of the hemp plant and turn it into a high-quality and effective edible. Their CBD gummy range comes in a selection of ashwagandha, turmeric, and full-spectrum options, inspiring different types of feelings.
One of the best things about BudPop is they are highly devoted to transparency and customer safety. They openly share everything about their work and how they create the products. BudPop nurtures the organic philosophy, so their CBD gummies range is a suitable option for every diet plan.
Moreover, if you are a first-time customer, you can get great discounts and rewards with your first purchase. Also, they offer discount programs for veterans, disabled individuals, and those with specific medical conditions.
Product highlights
Unique shapes and delicious flavors
BudPop's CBD gummies will totally bring you back childhood memories as they are shaped like fruits and bears. All of them are infused with natural fruit extract to make them more tasteful. The brand adds healthy nutrients and vitamins vital for the body's wellbeing to add to their efficacy.
They might be effective in pain management, especially for individuals that are feeling pain in certain body parts like knees and elbows. Also, they might help you improve your sleep allowing your body to naturally relax and achieve a calmer state.
Organic formula and discrete packaging
Apart from the main ingredients, BudPop's CBD gummies contain corn syrup, sunflower oil, and citric acids, and instead of animal gelatin, they are made of pectin as plant-based gelatin. Also, they have all the five terpenes that are essential for relaxing properties.
The main reason why these gummies are so popular is they come in discreet packaging for you to carry with you in your purse. Each bottle contains 30 gummy cubes.
Safe and legal
BudPop practices strict regulation when it comes to the THC levels in their products. The gummies contain less than 0.3% THC, which won't cause any psychoactive effects. Also, they are the third-party tested for contaminants and harmful additives.
The band performs the tests in Catalysis Laboratories, one of the most trustworthy independent laboratories in the U.S.
Customer assurance
BudPop ships all its products for free; you can expect your purchase to arrive in less than a week. They also provide a 30-day money-back guarantee on all their products, so you can safely apply for a refund if you aren't satisfied with your order.
Even though other retailers sell BudPop's products, the brand suggests purchasing from their official website, where you can get the advantage of their gift programs and subscription plans.
Pros
Safe and potent composition
Organic ingredients
Natural fruity flavors
Third-party tested
Might improve health
Non-GMO, vegan-friendly, gluten-free
No pesticides or artificial colors, or flavor enhancers
Discounts for new and returning buyers
A 30-day money-back guarantee
Free shipping
Cons
No international shipping
Refund only on unopened products
#3. Cheef Botanicals: Popular CBD Store For Hemp Gummies
Cheef Botanicals is a trustworthy name in the cannabis marketplace. They have been selling CBD products for quite some time and have an array of loyal customers that swear by their quality. Cheef Botanicals made their products for customers struggling with health issues in mind to offer them a natural alternative to the counted medications.
The brand's founders are strong supporters of the power of cannabis as a natural treatment for many ailments like joint pain, chronic swelling, anxiety, stress, and insomnia. Also, in some cases, it might be possible to lessen the symptoms of bipolar illness and boost the body's immune system.
Their CBD gummy range is especially recommended for individuals that want to enjoy the benefits of CBD most deliciously and comfortably if they don't like vaping or ingesting CBD oils.
The brand is highly devoted to its customer satisfaction, offering a lot of information on its official website about its work and how to use the products to consume them in the safest way.
Product highlights
Superior production technique
Cheef's CBD gummies are created using superior production techniques. They use the most superior distillation breakthrough to ensure high quality and safety by refining the hemp oil and distilling it with carbon dioxide.
As a result, you can eat these gummies anytime you want since the extracted CBD doesn't naturally produce euphoric effects; moreover, they are suitable for all users regarding their tolerance level.
Potency options and flavors
These gummies are available in four potencies 300 milligrams, 750 milligrams, 1,500 milligrams, and 3,000 milligrams, and each bottle comes with five flavor options. Each bottle comes with 25 gummies containing 25 milligrams of CBD per gummy.
The gummies are strong and provide effects shortly after consumption. They are available in several delicious flavors like blueberry, elderberry, strawberry, guava, and kiwi.
All-natural and pure formulation
Cheef Botanicals' CBD gummies are formulated with carefully selected ingredients that have the ability to improve the body's vitality and restore its balance. They are non-GMO and dairy-free and are a great healthy treat for holistic diet practitioners.
The best part is that the brand doesn't use any flavor enhancers or colors; instead, they use sugar cane juice and extract to provide a natural sweetness.
Fully laboratory examined
Cheef Botanicals is entirely transparent when it comes to their products; therefore, they provide a full list of ingredients on their official website so you can check whether you are allergic to some of the components.
For ultimate assurance, the gummies are examined in third-party laboratories and approved for having the approved levels of THC and other important cannabinoids.
Pros
Natural composition
Chewy and fruity flavored
Four potencies available
Third-party tested
Non-allergenic
Vegan-friendly, non-GMO, gluten-free
Low THC level
It might be health beneficial
30 days money-back guarantee
Cons
Available only in a mixed-flavor option
#4.Hollyweed CBD: Full Spectrum CBD Edibles With Multiple Flavors
Hollyweed CBD holds a high reputation in the CBD market for being a brand that manufactures CBD products for medical purposes. The team behind their impressive assortment are cannabis industry veterans with over decades of experience in hemp cultivation.
The brand was founded to fill the gap in the CBD domain with entirely organic and pure CBD products that can help individuals have a quality and pain-free life. Depending on their needs, the brand came up with two CBD gummies ranges, one is with lighter potency for beginner users, and the other is especially for experienced consumers.
These CBD candies will be a real delight for everyone that has a sweet tooth but likes to enjoy the benefits of the cannabis plant. The formula is free from synthetic chemicals, colors, and flavors and also contains no animal gelatin.
Hollyweed ships all its products for free all around the U.S. The delivery usually takes around a week, but you can still order them with an express shipping option that includes a small fee and get your order in 2-3 days.
Product highlights
Superior manufacturing practice
Hollyweed CBD is highly devoted to using the latest technology and attested manufacturing practices. They only use organically grown hemp from reputable Colorado farms, free of genetically modified organisms.
In order to preserve the safety and quality of the hemp plant, they use a CO2 extraction process that assures the final product contains its original smell and taste delivered from the natural plant form.
Flavor and size options
One of the best features about these gummies that will make all fruit lovers happy is that they are available in all most popular tastes, including strawberry, pineapple, orange, grape, and apple.
The package comes with 30 pieces and is available in dose sizes of 300 milligrams, 750 milligrams, or 1,500 milligrams. They are light in shape, which makes them ideal for carrying them while traveling.
Safe and pure composition
In order to ensure their purity, the brand has done rigorous third-party testing for pesticides, herbicides, or other harmful contaminants.
Hollyweed CBD's gummies are entirely organic and especially suitable for vegan and vegetarians as the brand carefully selects each ingredient to be safe for consumption. They are non-GMO, gluten-free, and dairy-free and are appropriate for all ages.
Superior potency
Hollywood's CBD gummies are superior in terms of quality and potency. They contain 10 milligrams of CBD per serving, making them an ideal treat for relaxation. Since the THC content is below 0.3% they won't get you 'high'.
If you are a beginner user, it's suggested to start off with half a gummy and increase the dosage with time.
Pros
Superior technology manufacturing practices
Organic composition
Suitable for vegans and vegetarians
It might help with insomnia, anxiety, and stress
Non-GMO, gluten-free
Tasty fruity flavors
Three size options
Third-party tested
Free shipping
30 days money-back guarantee
Cons
Fast shipping requires additional cost
#5.Fab CBD: Affordable CBD Gummies For Beginners
Fab CBD created its product assortment to make every cannabinoid lover's wish come true. They focus on those users who want to implement cannabinoid products into their daily regime to achieve a more healthy lifestyle.
Fab CBD strongly uses an organic approach in all levels of their work, carefully supervising each step in the production. Since the popularity of CBD edibles has reached its peak of popularity, they have created a gummy for every mood.
If you are looking for wholesome and clean CBD gummies, Fab CBD assures that you'll get all of the vital cannabinoids, terpenes, and flavonoids that your body needs. They have two CBD gummy options, 'Anytime' and 'Nighttime'.
The brand lives up to its promise of extraordinary customer service, allowing you to enjoy your favorite products with free shipping and a 30-day guarantee policy.
Product highlights
Organic composition suitable for all dietary plans
Fab CBD gummies are remarkable for being entirely organic, which makes them appropriate for individuals with dietary needs. They are especially recommended for everyone that wants to alleviate stress and discomfort and improve their mood in any part of the day.
The gummies contain all the important cannabinoids while maintaining the legal amount of THC to prevent any psychotropic effects or high feelings in the body.
Two delicious flavor options
Fab CBD gummies come in two options: 'Anytime' and 'Nighttime'. As their name suggests, the Anytime CBD gummies are a treat you can take whenever you want. They are organic and contain natural cane sugar, ascorbic, citric acid, and CBD isolate extracts.
The Nightime CBD gummies are especially suitable for improving sleep and can be great for making your body relax and achieve a calm state as they contain melatonin. They are berry flavored and enhanced with ashwagandha and GABA.
Dosage options
The Anytime CBD gummies are available in a 30 serving bottle with 25 milligrams of CBD, while the Nighttime CBD gummies come in a bottle with 60 pieces with 12.5 milligrams of CBD per serving.
Verified for safety and purity
All the products manufactured by Fab CBD go under strict third-party laboratory examination in order to detect any poisonous counterparts. As a result, the brand publicly shows the results so their customers can have peace of mind when consuming their goods.
Pros
Natural ingredients
Made from organic hemp
Less than 0.3% THC
Third-party tested
Two gummy options to suit different moods
Vegan-friendly, non-GMO, gluten-free
Delicious fruity flavors
30 days money-back guarantee
Cons
Only sold online
Shipping is free only on purchases above $99
How We Made the List For The Best CBD Gummies?
There are many reasons why you should love CBD gummies; they are a discreet and popular alternative to many other CBD products carrying the same effects for possibly relieving pain and anxiety and allowing you to live a better life.
While we made the selection, we made rigorous criteria in order to distinguish those products that were worth the money since we didn't want our readers to be disappointed and lighter in their pockets.
These were the crucial factors:
Reputable CBD brand
It's more than clear that the CBD market is overloaded with brands, and for the most part, not all of them sell effective and high-quality products. As a result, we only choose brands that have been in the industry for many years now and have built a strong reputation with their customers.
We have read through their reviews to see what they have to say about the product, including its effect, benefits, taste, and composition, and whether they had some negative effects. Additionally, we looked for the brand's manufacturing practice and whether they openly state the full product composition.
Laboratory examination and legality
With the immense growth of the CBD industry, many brands just overlook the laws and regulations. To keep the peace of mind of our readers, we made sure that the brands provide third-party lab testing that shows the CBD content and whether there are other present cannabinoids.
Independent laboratories approve all the CBD gummies on our list for having safe composition and THC levels under 0.3%; with this in mind, you won't have to fear facing any hazardous effects.
Brands not conducting their products to laboratory examination is a strong red flag that says that they don't care about their consumers' health.
Natural and effective ingredients
The effectiveness of the CBD gummies can depend on many factors, like the amount of CBD per serving and what kind of CBD is used, so it's essential to look at the list of other components.
Depending on the product, manufacturers should always prioritize natural ingredients to eliminate the risk of poisoning or developing even worse effects. For example, high-quality gummies should use organic cane sugar, pectin, natural fruity flavoring, and the CBD should always be delivered from organic hemp.
We made sure the brands followed these strict rules; sincere artificial addition might impose a risk of developing allergies. For the most important part, we made sure these products were gluten-free and vegan friendly.
Refunds and returns
A reputable CBD brand's priority should always be their customer satisfaction, and with that in mind, they should always offer a money-back guarantee on all their products. It's always good to have a backup if an inconvenience happens or you aren't satisfied with their service.
All the brands we have selected offer a 30-day money-back guarantee and a straightforward refund policy that they deliver what they promise.
Price range
The CBD product's price range is significantly higher if the CBD is sourced from hemp. This is due to the fact that the extraction and manufacturing of CBD is a complicated process that requires a great deal of time, effort, and money.
However, the best CBD gummies on the market shouldn't be hard on the pocket too. This is why we selected the brands that sell this product for a reasonable price range that aligns with their properties and amount.
Buying Guide: What to Consider When You Buy Strongest Hemp Edibles?
Type of CBD
CBD gummies come in three variants: full-spectrum, broad-spectrum, and isolate. These are the types of cannabis extracts, also called concentrates, and they all provide different effects.
Full-spectrum CBD gummies
Full-spectrum CBD gummies come with all the compounds of the cannabis plant. They include essential oils, terpenes, and other crucial cannabinoid extracts. They include THC, which is the main psychoactive compound in cannabis; however, the amount is pretty low, so you won't get the psychedelic effect.
The full spectrum gummies are known to have more therapeutic benefits as they are a combination of all the useful compounds that maximize their benefits to provide you with the ultimate support for your overall health.
Broad-spectrum CBD gummies
Broad-spectrum CBD gummies contain all the useful cannabinoids, terpenes, and flavonoids; however, they are excluded from the THC, which is meticulously removed during the manufacturing process. Since there is no THC, they don't provide the entourage effect, but they still carry the health benefits.
Broad-spectrum is known to interact with the CB1 and CB2 receptors in the endocannabinoid system, which are responsible for all body functions. If you still like to obtain the effect as of the full-spectrum but without the THC, this variant is a more appropriate option.
Isolate CBD gummies
CBD gummies in an isolate variant are created using the pure cannabinoids obtained from the plant's flavors, leaves, and other parts. They are considered the best for beginner users who haven't built a tolerance to CBD yet. CBD isolate gummies don't provide an entourage effect and are favored by anyone that wants to avoid Delta 9.
Hemp source and quality
The source of the hemp, how it was cultivated, and the soil it was produced play a vital role in its quality. Hemp plants absorb many nutrients and toxins if they grow in contaminated soil. On the other hand, if hemp isn't grown organically, it can contain heavy metals and other pollutants.
This is why you should always check where the brand sources its hemp plants and the kind of cultivation practices they use. Also, a brand needs to use CO2 extraction, which is widely known as the safest method to produce pure and safe CBD.
Mood enhancing ingredients
Since CBD gummies are created to provide different effects, they all contain certain ingredients that are known to inspire a certain mood. For example, if you are looking to buy CBD products to improve your sleeping, you should look for those that contain melatonin in their composition.
CBD gummies containing lemon balm are mostly recommended for individuals who struggle with stress and anxiety due to their soothing effects.
If you are after CBD gummies to support your nervous system and make you feel more centered and energized, you should look for ginger curcuminoids.
Also, pay attention to whether the manufacturer has stated the precise time of the day you should take the gummies and whether they interact with other medications.
Flavors and potency
There is no point in buying a CBD gummy if you aren't going to enjoy the taste. Luckily, CBD gummies come in a variety of delicious flavors, so you can enjoy them with all your senses and not get disgusted with that earthy hemp taste.
The most popular option includes strawberry, raspberry, cherry, lime, blackberry, and lemon. You should also look at whether they are free from sugar and additives and if the composition is vegan-friendly.
Of course, potency should play a major role when you are selecting good CBD gummies, especially if you don't know which dosage is suitable for you. In most cases, the manufacturers label their products' potency so users can choose according to their tolerance level.
Frequently Asked Question On Hemp Gummies
Q1.How will CBD gummies make you feel?
Same as with many other CBD products, CBD gummies also have the ability to help your body relax and feel calm. Some users report they feel "high" but with better control and focus. If you are looking to get a specific type of effect, then it depends on the type of CBD used.
However, all CBD products work differently with every individual, so you should follow how you feel after ingesting them. It's recommended to start with the smallest dosage and then slowly increase it once your body builds tolerance to it.
Q2.How long does it take for CBD gummies to work?
CBD edibles produce the slowest effects because it takes time for them to get fully absorbed in the blood system and delivered to the liver. Usually, the effects might start half an hour after the consumption and last up to 7 hours.
Also, the absorption rate depends on the gummy composition. If it's rich in facts, it will have 50% more absorption; however, when it's on its own, the absorption is lowest at 20%.
Q3.What is the right way to store CBD gummies?
CBD products like edibles, oils, and topicals are easy to store, and they have longer shelf life than other types of CBD products. However, CBD gummies, because of their soft composition and flavors, their nature is a bit more demanding.
You should always keep your CBD gummies in a cool, dry place at around 60-70 Fahrenheit. You should avoid storing them in near sunning or heated places because they can melt and reduce the potency.
Q4.Can CBD gummies get you high?
Compared to other THC products, it's very unlikely for CBD gummies to get you high because the THC levels in their formulation are less than 0.3%, even in cases where they are made from full-spectrum CBD extract.
You should always check for third laboratory test reports on the brand's official website that state the present content of THC and other suspicious chemicals. Either way, you should be aware that even though they might not produce psychoactive effects, they might make you feel dizzy or sleepy if you take them in high doses. So beware to avoid consuming them if you know you'll be operating heavy machinery.
Q5.How to find the right dosage of CBD gummies?
The right dosage for you might depend on many factors like your weight, tolerance, and desired effect.
CBD gummies are formulated with 1-100 milligrams of CBD per piece, so if you weigh less than 130 pounds, the optimal dose for you would be 15-17 milligrams if you want a stronger effect; 10-11 milligrams for a lighter effect.
Usually, the brands state how much CBD content there is in a serving; otherwise, you can determine by estimating the number of gummies in a bottle. If you are a beginner, it's wise to start with the lowest dosage and work your way up until you find the right effect.
Keep in mind that it takes time for your body to break down its composition, so avoid taking too many gummies at once.
Q6.Are our CBD gummies better than CBD oil?
It's more than sure that CBD gummies offer you a colorful, fun, and delicious way of ingesting CBD; however, in comparison to CBD oil, the time they produce the effect is generally slower. This happens because that CBD oil is ingested sublingually, which allows it to go into the bloodstream much faster.
CBD gummies take more time to work because they need to be digested first. Also, CBD gummies are made from CBD isolate, while full or broad-spectrum are much rare to find. So, if you are looking for a pure CBD content, CBD oil is a better option.
Wrapping Up On CBD Near Me
If you are thinking of purchasing CBD gummies for the first time and aren't quite familiar with which factors are real proof of quality, check our buying guide, where you can find a few important tips on the essential features you need to look for.
Still, you can put your trust in us as our article has the list of the best brands where you can find the best CBD gummies on the market. So whatever the reason is you want to start taking them, either because of some illness or you just want an easy way to relax and rejuvenate, you can safely put your trust in one of these options.
If you are a first-time consumer, it’s always good to check with your doctor first and get their approval.
