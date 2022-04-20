Sponsored content provided by Rad Revenue
If you are a cannabis enthusiast, you should be excited about this article because we will tell you all you need to know about 420, the unofficial marijuana holiday. As the day draws near, cannabis brands and retailers are taking advantage of it by having a CBD 420 sale.
420 or April 20th is a day that thousands of marijuana smokers around the US gather in large numbers to celebrate the herbal plant that they all love, even though its legal status is still in debate. These people gather in crowds in fifteen cities across the US where marijuana is legal to support the legalization of the substance in more states.
Subsequently, as the acceptance of marijuana continues to grow, companies and retailers see 420 as a platform to promote and sell their products. If you’re a cannabis enthusiast, it makes perfect sense if you want to take advantage of these sales. However, you should know that you can’t just throw your money at the first product that comes your way. You have to ensure that you only buy from the best brands around.
Unfortunately, that can be quite a hassle as there are several brands scattered across the United States and, seeing as 420 is just around the corner, you don’t have all the time in the world. Thankfully, we’ve done the majority of the research for you. Here, you’ll learn which CBD brands to head to if you wanna take advantage of the CBD 420 sales.
Top Hemp Products to Buy CBD Online
After doing our research, here is a detailed list of the best deals you can get on CBD products this season;
Exhale Wellness - Overall Best CBD Brand On The Market, Editor's Pick
BudPop - Strongest CBD Isolate Products with Hemp Extracts
Holistapet - Top Rated CBD Hemp with Natural Ingredients for Pets
Cheef Botanicals - Most Popular Hemp Derived CBD Products
North Wellness - Highly Potent Hemp CBD Brand to Shop Online
#1. Exhale Wellness - Overall Best CBD Brand On The Market, Editor's Pick
Exhale Wellness is a customer-centric brand that has your best interests at heart. Their website is filled with goodies for you, and they always have a discount deal to help you save money. Their product offerings include delta-8, delta-9, CBD, and HHC products.
They make their products with quality ingredients and hemp compliant with the 2018 farm bill. Furthermore, the team behind the brand is a group of experts with a proven track record of creating high-quality products.
When we asked what customers think of this brand, we received overwhelming feedback, and they were all positive. The customers are happy with the products and excellent customer service from this brand.
In addition, they loved the discounts on their orders, friendly return policies, and fast shipping. Exhale Wellness is easily a fan favorite in the industry, and from our research, it is well deserved.
Brand Highlights
Wide Array of Products: This brand has many great features, and one of them is its CBD product lineup. Their offerings include CBD gummies, CBD flowers, CBD pre-rolls, and CBD + THC fruit gummies. These products give you a wide range of options to choose from, and they each come with a discount on the website.
Full-Spectrum Hemp: Another exciting feature is that they make all their products with full-spectrum hemp, which means that you are getting the full benefits of the hemp plant with each product. Their gummies, flowers, pre-rolls, etc., are highly potent and safe due to the quality of hemp used in producing them.
Third-Party Laboratory Testing: Moreso, Exhale Wellness takes third-party lab testing seriously to ensure that all its products are safe for consumption. They also go a step further by publishing the test results on their website for their customers to read. We love a brand that stands by its words, and Exhale Wellness is one.
Pros
20% off first order
US-grown hemp
Natural Ingredients
Discount on Subscription based orders
Variety of Hemp products
Third-party lab tested
Cons
Only available online
⇒ Click Here to Visit the Official Website of Exhale Wellness
#2. BudPop - Strongest CBD Isolate Products with Hemp Extracts
Making its way to the top of every “best of” list is BudPop with its commitment to excellence and quality. This brand has a lot of fantastic offers on its website, and they only keep getting better. They have various CBD products made with premium quality ingredients and are under sustainable production standards.
Even though BudPop is pretty new in the cannabis industry, they have a team of experts with many years of experience growing and studying the hemp plant. They are intentional about educating you on the benefits and uses of hemp.
This brand has a lot of satisfied customers, as we saw from their reviews. One of the most recurring features customers love is the free shipping on all orders, and this feature made many of their customers become glued to the site.
We also saw many people mentioning the benefits of the gummies as their favorite feature. They reported experiencing better moods, better sleeping habits, and relief from stress and anxiety. Further, the return policies and discounts on bulk orders are another customer favorite. All these features combine to make BudPop a trustworthy brand with many happy customers.
Brand Highlights
Multiple Products to Select From: BudPop has a wide range of CBD and delta-8 products in its offerings. These products include gummies, tinctures, and flowers. These products serve different purposes and give you a choice to pick one that suits your needs.
A Variety of Enjoyable Flavors: In addition, their gummies and tinctures are available in different flavors, and each flavor provides your body with an additional benefit. The manufacturers carefully selected the flavors and strains using ingredients that add to the product’s benefits.
Rich and Highly Informative Website: One of the best features of BudPop is its commitment to educating its customers. Their website is filled with resources that inform and educate you to know exactly what you are getting. They also offer a quiz for beginners to help you decide what product suits your needs best.
Pros
Free shipping
Excellent customer service
User-friendly website
Premium quality hemp
Third-party lab tested
Wide range of benefits
Cons
Does not ship internationally
May contain artificial food coloring
⇒ Click Here to Visit the Official Website of BudPop
#3. Holistapet - Top Rated CBD Hemp with Natural Ingredients for Pets
Holistapet is one of the leading brands in the production of CBD products for pets. They care about the health and well-being of your pets and, therefore, have been creating CBD products to help your pets feel better. Their products serve as natural remedies to soothe your pets without the side effects of traditional drugs.
Additionally, the founders are a group of health experts with 25 years of combined experience in the organic food industry. They do not only produce CBD products, but they also have a lineup of carefully selected superfoods and supplements to provide your pets with the nutrients and vitamins they need to stay healthy. Therefore, you can rest assured that your pet is getting all it needs in the health and wellness department with this brand.
Brand Highlights
Hemp Seed Oil as Carrier Oil: The CBD extracts are suspended in hemp seed oil which contains essential fatty acids like omega 3 and omega 6. These fatty acids add to the health benefits of the products for your pets.
Various Exciting Discounts: Next, they have a rewards and referrals program that gets you discounts on products. So you can refer other pet parents, and if they purchase using your link, you get a reward in the form of a discount on your next order.
Multiple Products for Your Pet’s Needs: Further, Holistapet has a wide range of CBD products, including treats, CBD oils, and capsules. Moreso, all their products are full-spectrum and natural, so your pet’s safety is assured.
Positive Customer Feedback: As one of the best CBD brands for pets, Holistapet has a lot of positive customer reviews. Some of the customers reported that the dog treats effectively relieve their pet’s pain and improve mobility. They are also excited about the referral program.
Pros
Non-GMO and Vegan products
Pesticide and Solvent-free
30-day money-back guarantee
US-grown hemp
Third-party lab tested
Products for Horses, Dogs, and Cats
Cons
Treats might be too hard for cats
⇒ Click Here to Visit the Official Website of HolistaPet
#4. Cheef Botanicals - Most Popular Hemp Derived CBD Products
Cheef Botanicals is on our list of the most trustworthy brands in the cannabis industry. The brand has a team of health-conscious cannabis enthusiasts behind it. In addition, these experts are focused on researching, educating, and sharing their knowledge on the benefits of the cannabinoids found in the hemp plant. Their goal is to change the negative narratives pushed by the pharmaceutical industry about hemp.
They recently expanded their product offerings to include CBD products for pets. More importantly, they are creating natural alternatives to pharmaceutical drugs for humans and pets alike.
Brand Highlights
100% Organic Products: This brand is committed to your complete well-being, and so they are 100% organic. They use all-natural ingredients with no artificial flavors or colorings. Additionally, their products are Vegan-friendly, gluten and dairy-free, and non-GMO. They are safe for consumption by anyone, no matter your health condition.
Multiple Satisfied Customers: Cheef Botanicals is easily the number one brand when it comes to organic CBD products. Their customers love that they can learn a lot about the hemp plant to help them make more informed decisions. Furthermore, their gummies, drops, flowers, and much more are highly potent, and customers have reported enjoying a wide range of benefits from using them.
Third-Party Tested: Finally, they take third-party testing seriously, and so all their products are tested by an independent lab before they are approved for sale.
Pros
No artificial colors and flavors
30-day money-back guarantee
Third-party lab tested
All-Natural ingredients
Colorado-grown hemp
Products for humans and pets
Cons
Wide range of products can be confusing
⇒ Click Here to Visit the Official Website of Cheef Botanicals
#5. North Wellness - Highly Potent Hemp CBD Brand to Shop Online
CBDNorth or North Wellness is a great brand that produces CBD products for pets and humans. According to their website, they have the best broad spectrum CBD oil in Canada, which they swear by.
Their range of CBD products is effective and potent for pain relief, improved sleep, and dealing with anxiety and fatigue in pets and humans.
North Wellness has many happy customers across Canada. Many of the reviews are positive and share the benefits of the products, especially the CBD oil.
Customers report getting relief from pain and anxiety after using the products. The products for pets are equally effective, and they also reported receiving excellent customer service and fast shipping.
Brand Highlights
One of the outstanding features of this brand is its commitment to giving back. They have a program that supports mental health and a special discount for people in need. These factors endear them to their customers and foster loyalty.
Their full-spectrum CBD oil products are one of the best in the industry. More than 60% of their customer reviews are filled with praise for the product.
Additionally, they have a dosage chart and pet guide on the website. These sections help you find the correct dosage for you or your pet.
Pros
Assistance Program
Great for pain and fatigue
15% off first order
Best CBD oil
Excellent customer service
Third-party lab tested
Cons
Free shipping only for orders above $99
⇒ Click Here to Visit the Official Website of North Wellness
How We Made This List of Products from Hemp
We took great care in making this list to bring you the best 4/20 sales this season. Our team was on the lookout for cbd oil companies that are legit and at the forefront of CBD discount sales. Our research team put together the criteria we used, and they included brand reputation, discount deals, accessibility to products, customer experience, and most importantly, product quality.
What We Looked For in these CBD Products
Customer Satisfaction: Since this list is about CBD sales, we considered how customers feel about the brand, their products, and their discount sales. We understand that customer satisfaction is a great way to determine how excellent or poor a brand’s offerings are. The team read through customer reviews and picked out brands with outstanding customer reviews. We were also particular about reviews from customers who bought products during sales. This gave our team some insight into the type of deals to expect from each brand and to forecast how you will possibly react to the same discounts.
Brand Reputation: Another essential aspect that we looked at was the brand’s reputation in the industry. This showed us how long they have been in the business and what to expect from them during this “holiday” season. Through a process of elimination, we removed all companies with a bad reputation and those who are not known to go on sale during 4/20. Therefore, you can rest assured that all the brands on this list are on sale to celebrate the holiday.
Discount Deals: Next, our team searched for the best deals we could find. There are hundreds of companies offering discounts, so we took the time to look at all the deals on our list to bring you only the best deals. We moved on with brands that have deals that are sure to get you excited with their money-saving plans. There are also a few brands that offer a little extra for less. These are the brands we picked.
Product Quality: We know for sure that there are bound to be shady brands in the market this season. The brands with poor quality products also want to take advantage of the 4/20 holiday to dispense their inventory. We do not want you to fall into the wrong hands, so we took extra care to verify the quality of each brand’s products. Our team examined the ingredients and quality of hemp used by each brand to determine their safety and quality. We eliminated the unsafe and shady companies through this process to bring you a scam-free list.
Legal Brands: Here, we focused on brands that abide by the legal standards for selling hemp-based products. We did this to ensure that you do not get in trouble for buying these products in your state. We checked to ensure that each brand only uses less than 0.3% THC in their products as per the 2018 farm bill.
Buying Guide for Beginners Using Hemp Products
Whether you are buying during the 4/20 sale or buying at the regular price, there are factors to consider before purchasing. Here are some important things to note;
Third-Party Lab Test
This is one of the most important things to look out for in any brand. Visit the brand’s website and search for evidence of a third-party lab test. Most brands write in on their homepage so that you can find it easily. They also take a step further by publishing the Certificate of Analysis (COA) as proof of the tests. If a brand does not have this, please do not buy any products from them as it might be dangerous to health.
Source of Ingredients
Another vital factor to consider is where they get their ingredients from. CBD products are natural products with extracts from the hemp plant as the main ingredient. Hence, it is in your best interest to ensure that all the ingredients included in the product are organic and safe. You can find the information about the ingredients on the brand’s product page. A simple google search will tell you all you need to know about the ingredients.
Customer Experience
Here, you need to apply the rule of “customer is king” as a guideline. You are considering purchasing a product for the first time, so the best way to know what to expect is by reading what current users have to say. Please read the reviews carefully before you proceed, as the experiences they share will mirror what you might experience. Further, it would be best if you also visited independent sites to read their opinions and recommendations before moving further.
Guarantees and Policies
This is another essential factor to consider. This gives you a picture of what kind of service to expect. The guarantees and policies will also help you determine if a brand is customer-centric or not. Please do not take this step lightly because it can make or mar your experience with a brand.
FAQs: Get CBD from 420 Sale
Q1. What is CBD?
CBD, also known as Cannabidiol, is a compound that is extracted from the cannabis plant. It is a non-psychoactive compound that offers many health benefits to the body. However, CBD cannot get you high like THC, and its effects are mild and soothing in a relaxing way.
Research into the full benefits of the compound is still in progress, but according to users, it might help you deal with anxiety, stress, and even poor sleeping habits. Finally, you can use CBD in different forms from gummies, tinctures, oils, and even cream.
Q2. Does CBD have any adverse side effects?
Yes, it does, but it is nothing to worry about. Side effects rarely occur, but they are mostly mild and temporary if they do. The side effects that you might experience include drowsiness, dry eyes, headaches, and vomiting. Some of it might be due to your body trying to adapt to the substance, or you might have taken more than the recommended dosage. If you experience any of these, give it a few hours, and it will pass. However, if the effects linger, please see your doctor immediately.
Q3. What are the health benefits of CBD?
First, please note that the FDA backs none of the things listed here as they are still studying the compound. However, we have user experiences and a few early study results.
Cannabidiol is reported to help people who are dealing with anxiety and depression cope better with these conditions. It is also popular as a remedy to pain and fatigue in some cases. Finally, please remember that the benefits differ from person to person based on your needs. If you have a health condition, speak to your physician before making a decision so that they can guide you on the best products to use.
Conclusion: Buy CBD Near Me
So now that you know what the CBD 420 sale is about and the best brands to shop for this season, please do not neglect our buying guide. As you look forward to and prepare for the celebrations coming up soon, choose your products with caution so that you can make the most of the day.
Finally, please do your homework by picking up from where we left off. Thankfully, we have done most of the work, so it should be easier from here. Please refer to this article to set you on the right track if you feel lost in the process—cheers to 420, 2022.
