Sponsored Content Provided by Machines Agency
A man's cologne can say a lot about who he is. It can let people know that he is sexy or playful, powerful or sophisticated. A fine cologne can give you an instant confidence boost and allow you to feel your best. However, the wrong one can ruin your whole image.
With so many options on the market, how do you choose the best smelling cologne for you?
Look no further than this list of the 37 best smelling colognes of 2023. We’ve picked out the most timeless scents, so whichever one you choose, you can be confident that it will always smell good.
Whether you're looking for a new signature scent or just want to try something different, we've got you covered. And once you find the cologne that smells great on you, it can make you feel invincible.
Keep reading to find your newest signature scent on our list of the 37 best smelling colognes of 2023. Once you’re done, pick up a bottle of your favorite cologne from this list and embrace your newfound confidence.
1. Atlantis Eau de Parfum by Blu Atlas
For those who prefer to smell like a million bucks, Atlantis Eau de Parfum by Blu Atlas is the top choice on our list. It is masterfully crafted with fresh, citrusy top notes, a fruity and floral body, and sweet, musky base notes.
This unique fragrance speaks of both adventure and sophistication. It will accentuate your bright perspective and quiet confidence. Whether in an important meeting or on an exciting date, Atlantis is the cologne that will do most of the talking for you.
It creates an attractive allure, emphasizes your inner peace, and will tap into your success. Formulated without parabens or phthalates, this cologne will help you look and feel your absolute best.
2. Tobacco Vanille by Tom Ford
Tobacco Vanille by Tom Ford is a rich and captivating fragrance that is formulated to make you feel confident and powerful.
This classic cologne features notes of tobacco leaf, vanilla, ginger, and other warm and spicy scents to create a seductive and masculine scent. Tobacco Vanille is the perfect scent whether you’re dressing up or dressing down, and is sure to be a crowd favorite.
3. Savage Eau de Parfum by Dior
Savage Eau de Parfum by Dior is for the man who wants to unleash his wild side. This cologne is composed of key notes of bergamot, vanilla and nutmeg to create a uniquely alluring fragrance that is ideal for any man who wants to smell irresistible. In addition to the amazing scent, the bottle is simple yet luxurious, with each detail carefully considered. This would be the perfect gift for the man who wants to make a statement.
4. Fulton & Roark Blue Ridge Solid Cologne
Fulton & Roark’s Blue Ridge Solid Cologne is a long-lasting, subtly masculine fragrance that might just be your new signature scent.
This solid cologne has a blend of sandalwood, sage and amber, which creates a warm and woody scent that is familiar while still being intriguing. To use the solid cologne bar, warm it up between your fingers and then rub the bar onto your neck. The Blue Ridge Solid Cologne is more subtle than a liquid cologne, and provides a lingering, steady scent. This cologne ensures you will smell good all day long without being overpowering.
5. Replica By the Fireplace by Maison Margiela
Step into the luxurious, captivating world of Maison Margiela with Replica By the Fireplace. This fragrance is warm and sweet, with notes of clove oil, chestnut accord and vanilla combining to create a signature warmth and coziness remnant of a crackling hearth during the holiday season. The orange flower adds a touch of brightness, while the alluring aroma of vanilla keeps you coming back for more. Try Replica By the Fireplace to bring the comfort of home anywhere you go.
6. Silver Birch & Lavender Cologne by Jo Malone
Silver Birch & Lavender Cologne is the latest addition to the Jo Malone London collection. Woody and aromatic, this cologne is perfect for men who want a fresh, stimulating scent that's perfect for any occasion. The top note of grapefruit provides an invigorating opener, while the middle note of English lavender offers a soothing effect. The base note of silver birch provides the fragrance with a lasting woody aroma that is sure to please any man, as well as those around him. Wear alone or layer with another cologne for a truly individual scent.
7. Luna Rossa Carbon by Prada
Luna Rossa Carbon by Prada is a seductive, masculine fragrance that is inspired by the marriage of nature and technology. The fragrance family is earthy and woody, with key notes of lavender, Italian bergamot and ambroxan. These ingredients are combined in a steel-distilled botanical mix that creates a modern, distinctive blend you will fall in love with. This is the perfect scent for a man looking for a classical warm scent.
8. Manscaped Refined Cologne Eau de Toilette
The Manscaped Refined Cologne will make you feel irresistible. This fresh-smelling fragrance was designed specifically for the refined gentleman. Formulated with top notes of light citrus and sambac jasmine, heart notes of vetiver and light woods, and deep and woodsy base notes, this cologne embodies masculinity and refinement. Whether you're heading to the office or out on a date, this captivating cologne is sure to make a lasting impression.
9. Discipline Sport Pour Homme Discovery by Ron Dorff
Discipline Sport Pour Homme Discovery by Ron Dorff is a scent for the modern man who wants to feel fresh and woodsy. It's based on a blend of crisp citrus to awaken your senses, combined with Nordic pine for a signature smell.
Base notes of violet leaves and lentiscus absolute, heart notes of sandalwood, vetiver and cedarwood, and top notes of bergamot, lemon zest, watermint and cardamom come together to create magic. Whether you're at the gym or are just going about your day, this scent will keep you feeling refreshed and invigorated.
10. Peter Millar Men’s Crown Sport Eau de Parfum
Peter Millar Men’s Crown Sport Eau de Parfum is the perfect daytime cologne for the modern man. This memorable scent is perfect for the man who wants to make a statement without going over the top. This cologne is formulated with a combination of cold-pressed bergamot, warm amber and resinous cedar. This scent is a classic that any man will love.
11. Stetson Original Cologne
Stetson Original Cologne will give you an untamed and earthy experience. This cologne begins with top notes of sage and citrus; moves into heart notes of vetiver, cedar and patchouli; and finishes with base notes of musk, honey, vanilla and amber.
In time, its warmth and depth emerge, making it perfect for men who enjoy western culture and all the good things in life. With rugged individualism at its core, this scent embodies American culture and the western spirit. Wear it with pride and let its bold masculinity stir your senses.
12. Powerful Blue by Lacoste
Powerful Blue by Lacoste is a bold and fresh fragrance that will keep you feeling cool all day long. This masculine scent features top notes of watery fruits, pink grapefruit and crushed leaves; heart notes of clary sage, orange flower and pure air accord; and base notes of amber woods, patchouli and oakmoss. Wear it whenever you need an aquatic coolness that will make you feel powerful and unstoppable.
13. Fog by Henry Rose
Fog by Henry Rose is the perfect fragrance for anyone who wants to feel refreshed and invigorated. This light, woodsy scent is suitable for both men and women and is great for daytime wear. This cologne begins with top notes of muguet and fresh citrus, moves on to heart notes of white woods and magnolia, and finishes with vetiver, sandalwood, musk and amber woods, leaving a perfectly balanced soft musk scent. Whether you're at work or out on the town, Fog will keep you feeling cool and collected all day long.
14. Gentlemen Only by Givenchy
Gentlemen Only by Givenchy is an intense woody fragrance that is perfect for the modern man. This woody blend is infused with top notes of green mandarin, pink pepper, nutmeg and birch leaf; heart notes of cedarwood, vetiver and heart of patchouli; and base notes of skin accord that capture the essence of today’s man. Wear it with confidence – it’s perfect for any occasion.
Gentlemen Only by Givenchy was designed to embody the modern and classic attitude of the house of Givenchy, so this cologne is sure to stand the test of time.
15. Hypnotizing Fire by The Harmonist
Hypnotizing Fire by The Harmonist is a seductive fragrance that anyone will find irresistible. Top notes of pepper tree, pimento, berries and cloves; heart notes of Bulgarian rose, patchouli and pimento berries; and base notes of vanilla come together to create a mysterious scent. Warm and alluring, this cologne is enhanced by an enchanting yin scent that will invigorate the wearer.
16. H24 Eau de Toilette by Hermes
H24 by Hermes is an invigorating and sensual cologne that is perfect for the contemporary man who wants to feel fresh and energetic all day long. This alluring scent features top notes of lively sage, electrifying narcissus and invigorating rosewood, combined with a warm, metallic note of sclarene for a truly unique aroma.
H24 by Hermes is a timeless scent that is perfect for any man who wants to express both his natural side and his modern sensibilities. Whether you’re heading to work in the morning or out for a night on the town, this sensual scent is suitable for any occasion.
17. Versace Eros for Men
Versace Eros for Men is a fragrance that will never go out of style. This masculine scent is tailored for the powerful man who wants to feel his best. It provides bold intensity, making it ideal for the passionate man. The cool spices and alluring aromas will envelop you in a cloud of sensuality, while mint leaves and orange blossom give it a crisp edge. With allusions to Eros, the god of love, this cologne is perfect for date night or any time you want to feel confident.
18. Black Tie Eau de Parfum by Celine
Black Tie Eau de Parfum by Celine is an elegant and classic scent that will make anyone feel confident and attractive. Its seductive blend of vanilla, cedar and tree moss is both masculine and feminine, making it a perfect androgynous composition. Whether you're dressing up for a special event or just want to feel confident and in control, this fragrance will work for you.
19. Bleu de Chanel Eau de Toilette
Bleu de Chanel is a woody, aromatic fragrance that is ideal for the man who defies convention. This blend of citrus and woods awakens the senses with its fresh, clean, sensual scent. Apply generously and enjoy a classic scent with the power of an aromatic accord and the warm woody whisper of dry cedarwood and New Caledonian sandalwood, resulting in a sensation of strength and elegance.
20. Gucci Guilty Pour Homme by Gucci
Gucci Guilty is a blend of old and new, making it a cologne that will stand the test of time. This woody, aromatic and spicy scent features top notes of fresh rose accord and hot chili pepper, heart notes of orange blossom and french lavender, and base notes of patchouli. If you're looking for a scent that's unique and unforgettable, Gucci Guilty Pour Homme is worth trying.
21. Mr. Burberry Eau de Toilette by Burberry
Mr. Burberry Eau de Toilette captures the essence of London sophistication. This cologne is perfect for the modern man who wants to feel classic and contemporary at the same time. Featuring fresh top notes of crisp, zesty grapefruit cut with a seductive base of earthy vetiver and smokey guaiac wood, Mr. Burberry is for the modern gentleman who wants to feel confident and stylish all day long. Let Mr. Burberry take your style up a notch. Confidence never smelled so good!
22. Explorer Eau de Parfum by Montblanc
Explorer Eau de Parfum by Montblanc is an unconventional woody leather scent. This fragrance is ideal for men who want to portray a sense of power and masculinity. The key notes of bergamot, vetiver and patchouli create a fresh and powerful sensation. The distinctive scent of Explorer Eau de Parfum by Montblanc is sure to leave a lasting impression.
23. Dylan Perfume by Rosie Jane
Dylan Perfume by Rosie Jane is the perfect unisex fragrance for anyone who wants to feel brave and carefree. The key notes of cedar, frankincense and musk are perfectly combined in an earthy and warm woody scent. The harmonious blend of masculine and feminine notes makes this perfume suitable for everyone.
24. Man by Jimmy Choo
Man by Jimmy Choo is a powerfully fresh and modern fragrance for the confident and refined man. This scent features notes of lavender, honeydew melon, pineapple leaf, pink pepper, patchouli and suede, which blend to create a sophisticated scent. This cologne is aimed at the confident man who wants to feel his best.
25. Pi Eau de Toilette by Givenchy
Pi by Givenchy is a sensual, masculine scent with a touch of adventure that is perfect for the modern man. Givenchy describes this scent as celebrating what makes a man seductive – his intelligence, courage and contributions.
Top notes of mandarin orange and tarragon are fused with middle notes of neroli and geranium to create an unforgettable aroma. Base notes of vanilla, almond and tonka bean provide a seductive finish that will linger and ensure this cologne is unforgettable. Pi by Givenchy is perfect for the modern man out on the town.
26. Defy by Calvin Klein
Defy by Calvin Klein is a daring masculine scent for the modern man who wants to break boundaries and explore truths. This cologne is a contrast of invigorating freshness and powerful woods, making it perfect for anyone who wants to make an impression. The top notes are bergamot and lavender, the middle note is vetiver, and the base note is amber. These combine to create a powerful fragrance that is fresh and addictive and has become a beloved and timeless scent.
27. The One for Men by Dolce & Gabbana
The One for Men by Dolce & Gabbana is a charismatic, seductive, sophisticated fragrance that will make any man feel powerful. This spicy fragrance has top notes of grapefruit, coriander and basil; heart notes of cardamom and ginger; and base notes of tobacco, amber and cedarwood. Whether you're looking to make an impression at your next business meeting or woo someone special on a date night, The One for Men is sure to leave them spellbound.
28. X Masculine Edition by Clive Christian
X Masculine Edition by Clive Christian is a spicy, woody scent for both men and women. This distinctive perfume is created by base notes of vetiver, heart notes of orris and top notes of cardamom. Unusually, the top and base notes are reversed to create a complex scent that is like no other. This long-lasting scent is something you will enjoy wearing all day long.
29. Histoires de Parfums 1828
Histoires de Parfums 1828 is a woodsy and citrusy fragrance that will invigorate your senses. The top notes of grapefruit, citrus and tangerine are refreshingly bright, while the heart notes of nutmeg and pepper give this cologne a touch of spiciness. The base notes of cedar, incense, vetiver and pinecone create an earthy scent that will suit any man. Whether you're dressing up for a party or are just enjoying a relaxing day at home, this captivating fragrance is perfect for any occasion.
30. Cowboy Grass by D.S. & Durga
Cowboy Grass by D.S. & Durga is a woody aromatic fragrance for men that features notes of Haiti vetiver, white sage and clary sage. It's perfect for the man who wants to smell like he just rode in from the wild western territories. The top notes of rosewood, wild thyme and bergamot are sure to please, while the heart notes of sagebrush, basil and rose otto add a touch of elegance. The rugged scent is completed by base notes of vetiver, grass and ambergris.
31. Illusione for Him by Bottega Veneta
Illusione for Him by Bottega Veneta is a masculine fragrance that is both fresh and aromatic. With top notes of lemon essence, middle notes of cedarwood, and base notes of tonka bean, this scent is perfect for any man who wants to feel confident and sexy.
The top notes are refreshing and invigorating, while the base notes provide a sensual and seductive finish. Whether you're heading to a business meeting or out on a date night, this cologne is sure to make you feel confident and masculine. Spray it on and let the compliments roll in.
32. Creed Aventus
Creed Aventus is a fragrance inspired by the dramatic life of a historic emperor. Celebrating strength, power and success, this scent is aimed at anyone who wants to feel like a king or queen.
With top notes of pineapple, bergamot, blackcurrant leaves and apple; middle notes of birch, pink berries, patchouli and jasmine; and base notes of ambergris, sandalwood, oakmoss and vanilla, Aventus is sure to make you feel powerful and unforgettable. Thanks to Creed's unique infusion process, which uses only the highest-quality ingredients, each fragrance is truly one of a kind.
33. Invictus Victory by Paco Rabanne
Invictus Victory by Paco Rabanne is a unique fragrance that will keep you feeling fresh and sensual all day long. This scent is intense, with cool spices and fresh lemon notes that provide a boost of energy. The lavender and tonka bean notes add depth and richness, making this scent perfect for all-day wear.
34. Uomo Born in Roma by Valentino
Uomo Born in Roma is an alluring masculine fragrance that will have you feeling confident and in control. This fragrance is made of top notes of violet leaf, ginger essence and cedar essence; middle notes of lavender and peppermint; and base notes of vetiver, agalwood and guaiac wood. Uomo Born in Roma by Valentino is ideal for the modern man who wants to feel powerful and sophisticated.
35. Brit Rhythm by Burberry
Create an electric vibe with Brit Rhythm by Burberry. This iconic fragrance evokes the exhilaration and adrenalin of live music and the electric energy of the crowd. The scent mixes high-voltage notes of fresh basil verbena, spicy cardamom and a shot of juniper berries with black leather, patchouli and cedarwood for a sexy scent that will suit any man who enjoys life in the fast lane.
36. Ralph’s Club Eau de Parfum by Ralph Lauren
Ralph’s Club Eau de Parfum by Ralph Lauren is an earthy and woody cologne for men. It opens with fresh notes of patchouli and clary sage, which are balanced by cedarwood and vetiver to achieve a long-lasting, sensual woody fragrance. Exclusively crafted ingredients are distilled to their optimal quality, with an exceptionally high level of naturality. This authentic men’s fragrance captures the greatest night of your life in a scent that pushes the boundaries of sensuality.
37. Bad Boy Eau de Toilette by Carolina Herrera
Rounding out our list of the 37 best smelling colognes of 2023 is Bad Boy Eau de Toilette by Carolina Herrera.
Bad Boy is seductive and captivating, with the intensity and power of a lightning bolt. This bold fragrance combines notes of black pepper and white pepper with the citric vibrancy of Italian green bergamot. Whether you're going out on the town or staying in for a romantic night, Bad Boy is sure to please.
Final Thoughts
Now that you recognize the power of cologne, it’s time to pick one up and start smelling good.
Cologne can give you confidence and make you feel more powerful. With all of these benefits, it’s no wonder that finding the right cologne is so important. That’s why we’ve put together this list of the best smelling colognes of all time – 37 in total. We’ve picked the most timeless scents out there, so whichever one you choose, you can be confident that it will always smell good.
Whether you are looking for a new scent or just want to know what others think is the best, we’ve got you covered. So go ahead and pick one (or several) of these scents to boost your confidence.
