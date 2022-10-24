From outdoor adventures to boardroom meetings, how you smell is often the basis of a good first impression. That's why it's important to choose a cologne that reflects your personality and makes you feel confident. It’s said that cologne is one of the few personal items that a man can use to express his personality.
With so many options on the market, looking for the perfect scent can be overwhelming. Whether you prefer a woodsy, musky scent or something light and refreshing, there's a cologne out there for you. To help narrow down your search, we've compiled a list of 35 of the best men's colognes of all time.
So take a look at our list of the 35 best men’s colognes of all time, find your signature scent, and get ready to make some great first impressions!
1. Atlantis by Blu Atlas
Blu Atlas has taken the men’s grooming world by storm. They provide high-quality products that every man is bound to love, so it’s no surprise that it tops our list of the 35 best men’s colognes of all time.
Blu Atlas’ Atlantis has a tantalizing citrusy and earthy scent that's perfect for the man who likes to defy convention. This fragrance will make a statement with top notes of bergamot and blackcurrant and base notes of oak moss and orris.
Breathing in this signature scent by Blu Atlas is like taking a breath of nature. The light citrus scent that first greets the nose is pleasant and inviting. Then earthy tones like oak moss, orris root, musk, ambrette seed, and even violet pack a punch that’s hard to forget. The clean yet sexy impression Atlantis leaves sets it apart as one of the top men’s colognes of all time.
Blu Atlas prioritizes clean and sustainable ingredients for all of its products. All its products are dermatologically tested for safety and efficacy, plus they’re free of parabens and sulfates. When using Blu Atlas products, you can feel confident knowing that you’re using products that are good for you and the environment.
2. Prada Amber Pour Homme
Prada Amber Pour Homme is a classic men's cologne that features a warm amber scent with sweet gourmand notes. This timeless, fresh fragrance is perfect for the sophisticated man who wants a signature scent that is uniquely his own.
The rich amber aroma contrasts the zesty mandarin and bergamot top notes, while the heart of the fragrance consists of warm patchouli and vanilla perfume. The base of the cologne features clean, leathery notes of vetiver and neroli, creating a refreshingly masculine scent that can be worn any time, day or night. Prada claims this cologne is perfect for a gentle yet masculine, self-assured man.
3. Spicebomb by Viktor & Rolf
Spicebomb by Viktor & Rolf is a men’s fragrance that pairs cool spices with a warm and sensual heart for an unforgettable scent. The combination of bergamot and pink pepper with the triple black spice complex provides an addictive, powerful aroma, while the base of tobacco, aged leather, and vetiver create a masculine, sophisticated scent. Whether you’re looking for a new signature scent or want to add something extra to your routine, Spicebomb is sure to impress.
4. Tom Ford Tuscan Leather
The raw yet refined sensuality of leather serves as the inspiration behind Tom Ford's Tuscan Leather fragrance. This cologne begins with a deep, sultry note of primal leather. It’s then underscored by night-blooming jasmine and black suede for a distinctive spin—a perfume that’s sensual yet sophisticated. The result is an enigmatic fragrance that makes you feel confident and powerful. Embrace your inner wild side with this unforgettable scent.
5. Bad Boy Le Parfum by Carolina Herrera
Bad Boy Le Parfum by Carolina Herrera is a provocative and enigmatic scent that will keep you feeling sexy all night long. The scent features top notes of grapefruit and hemp, heart notes of sage and geranium, and bottom notes of leather and vetiver. Whether you're looking to make a powerful impression at night or simply want something unique and exciting to wear, this scent is perfect for you.
6. Replica Jazz Club by Maison Margiela
Replica Jazz Club by Maison Margiela is a unique fragrance inspired by the smoky aroma of a Brooklyn jazz club. This scent is perfect for anyone who wants to awaken their senses with a smooth cocktail of warm and spicy fragrances. It features lemon and pink pepper top notes, followed by neroli oil, rum, and vanilla perfume atop smoky tobacco leaf.
The sweet notes of opened cigar boxes, old leather bar stools, and fine-aged liquor will transport you to a New York nightlife hotspot. Enjoy the intoxicating aroma of Replica Jazz Club anytime, anywhere.
7. Bleu de Chanel
Bleu de Chanel is a woody and aromatic fragrance with a blend of citrus and woods that liberates the senses. Fresh, clean, and sensual, this invigorating new fragrance is for the man who defies convention. With its woody, aromatic accord and powerful signature scent, Bleu de Chanel is perfect for the modern man who knows how to make an impression.
8. Versace Eros Flame
Versace Eros Flame is a confident man's fragrance with strong contrasts and noble ingredients. This passionate, spicy fragrance would make anyone feel sexy. Italian lemon, pepperwood, and vetiver create a captivating blend that’s perfect for the man who wants to stand out from the crowd.
The strong woody base notes enrich and enhance the other ingredients for a unique, unforgettable scent. Whether you’re going out on a hot date or just want to feel your best all day long, Versace Eros Flame is sure to please.
9. The One for Men by Dolce & Gabbana
Dolce & Gabbana's The One for Men is a captivating fragrance that embodies the essence of masculinity. It’s an intense and sophisticated fragrance that’s perfect for the modern man who wants to make a statement. This scent features a mouth-watering blend of grapefruit, coriander, and basil in the top notes, with spicy cardamom and ginger in the heart. The base notes include tobacco and ambery cedarwood, giving the fragrance authentic masculinity that lasts long after application.
10. 1 Million Eau de Toilette by Paco Rabanne
1 Million Eau de Toilette by Paco Rabanne is an alluring and seductive fragrance for men who crave something unique and fresh. With its blend of fresh, spicy, and leathery notes, 1 Million is sure to make a bold statement.
With top notes of frosted grapefruit, blood mandarin, and peppermint, this cologne has a decidedly exotic edge. Middle notes of rose absolute, musk and cinnamon bark provide a touch of sensuality, while the base notes of blond leather, tonka bean, and patchouli give it an irresistible richness. Whether you're looking for a new signature scent or just want to add a touch of spice to your daily routine, 1 Million is sure to please.
11. Light Blue Pour Homme Eau de Toilette by Dolce & Gabbana
For the man who wants to stay cool and confident under pressure, Light Blue by Dolce & Gabbana is the cologne to pick. This iconic scent features a blend of juicy mandarin, aromatic rosemary, and sensual oakmoss, creating a unique fragrance that's perfect for any man looking to make an impression. Whether you're dressing up for a night out or just want to feel confident and sexy all day long, Light Blue is a perfect choice. Go ahead and treat yourself—you deserve it!
12. Polo Eau de Toilette by Ralph Lauren
Polo by Ralph Lauren is the fragrance of a gentleman. It's refreshing and masculine, with woodsy and leathery notes that are perfect for any man who wants to feel confident and stylish. The opening is green and fresh, made of grassy notes of artemisia, basil, and thyme, with spicy notes of cumin, coriander, and cloves.
The heart is as strong and masculine as conifer woods, decorated with notes of patchouli, oakmoss, and vetiver. The base contains leather, tobacco, and thyme—a perfect blend for the modern man.
13. Pour Monsieur Eau de Parfum by Chanel
Pour Monsieur Eau de Parfum by Chanel is a fresh, woody Chypre scent that retains its understated elegance. A refined and timeless composition, it's perfect for the modern gentleman who demands the best in life.
With top notes of lavender and Sicilian lemon, this fragrance has a citrusy burst that reveals a deep heart with spicy notes of nutmeg. Vetiver and vanilla from Madagascar create a woody trail that's sure to impress. If you're looking for an eau de parfum that's both classy and masculine, Pour Monsieur is just what you need.
14. Gentleman Boisee Eau de Parfum by Givenchy
With Gentleman Boisee Eau de Parfum by Givenchy, you'll feel like the most handsome man in the room. This woody, spicy scent is perfect for making a bold statement, with notes of black pepper essence, iris, and burning wood.
The sensual blend is enhanced by sandalwood and patchouli essences, for a truly captivating experience. Top notes are pepper, coriander, and geranium, heart notes are iris, cedarwood, and cocoa. Base notes are sandalwood, burning wood, and patchouli. Whether you're dressing up or dressing down, this fragrance is sure to make you feel confident and refined.
15. CK One by Calvin Klein
CK One by Calvin Klein is a unique and contemporary fragrance that celebrates purity and unity. With top notes of bergamot, cardamom, pineapple, and papaya, this scent is sure to tantalize your senses.
Mid notes of jasmine, violet, rose, and nutmeg add a touch of elegance while musk and amber provide a sensual finish. Perfect for both men and women, CK One is clean and contemporary with a refreshing green tea signature throughout. Intended for lavish use, it is the perfect scent for any occasion.
16. Vetiver Eau de Toilette by Guerlain
Vetiver Eau de Toilette by Guerlain is a fresh, woody fragrance that's perfect for the modern man. The woody accord and spices create a distinguished aroma, while the vetiver provides a refreshing essence.
The top notes are orange, bergamot, and lemon. The middle notes are nutmeg, pepper, and vetiver. Base notes are tobacco and tonka bean. This scent is perfect for any occasion and will leave you feeling confident and stylish.
17. Savage Eau de Toilette by Dior
Dior's Sauvage Eau de Toilette is a manly scent that's perfect for the rugged individualist. This unique scent brings together the power of the outdoors with the refined elegance of a gentleman. Top notes of bergamot combine with woody base notes for a masculine fragrance that is earthy and woody. Whether you're enjoying an afternoon out in the wilderness or taking a break from work at the office, Sauvage Eau de Toilette is perfect for making you feel your best.
18. Le Male Eau de Toilette by Jean Paul Gaultier
Jean Paul Gaultier's Le Male is an irresistible men's fragrance that celebrates virility and masculinity. Top notes of refreshing mint blend with heart notes of sensual lavender and base notes of creamy vanilla for a uniquely seductive scent. Whether you're looking to make a bold statement or simply want a fragrance that smells good on you, Le Male is perfect for any man who wants to feel confident and sexy.
19. Armani Code by Armani Beauty
Armani Code is the perfect scent for the modern man who wants to feel confident and seductive. This earthy fragrance features cool spices like bergamot, olive flower, and guaiac wood combined with tonka bean to create a tantalizing blend that’s impossible to resist. Whether you’re heading out for a night on the town or just want to feel sexy and confident all day long, Armani Code is a perfect choice. It’s a mysterious, modern fragrance that always leaves an impression.
20. Luna Rossa Carbon by Prada
Luna Rossa Carbon by Prada is a seductive, masculine fragrance inspired by the collision of nature and technology. It brings together steam-distilled botanicals and synthetics in a mineral-forward mix. Key notes are Italian bergamot, lavender, and ambroxan. Whether you're looking for a new signature scent or a unique gift for someone special, Luna Rossa Carbon is sure to impress.
21. Polo Red Eau de Parfum by Ralph Lauren
Polo Red Eau de Parfum captures the thrill of the race track in a bottle. With top notes of ginger oil, red grapefruit oil, and cranberry accord, this fragrance has a vibrant energy that is perfect for men who want to feel powerful and seductive.
Middle notes of lavender oil, clary sage oil, cistus absolute, and elemi resinoid create a sensual blend that will get you noticed. Base notes of rich woods accord provide a deep and masculine scent that lasts all day long. Whether you're looking for a new signature scent or something to make you feel alive, Polo Red by Ralph Lauren is a great option.
22. Old Spice Cologne Spray for Men
Looking for a classic and timeless scent? Look no further than Old Spice Cologne. It's cool, crisp, and clean—perfect for evening wear. The unmistakably masculine fragrance features citrus, flowers, and vanilla notes for a rich, sophisticated aroma. Trust us—this cologne is legendary for a reason!
23. Classic Red Eau de Toilette by Jaguar
Classic Red Eau de Toilette by Jaguar is a dynamic fragrance that gives you a powerful boost. This woody, spicy fragrance features top notes of bergamot, blackcurrant, and raspberry. Heart notes include jasmine leaves, bay and hot pepper oil, and ozonic accord. Base notes are cedarwood and patchouli. Whether you're heading to a job interview or a first date, this scent is perfect for making any man feel his best.
24. Bently for Men Absolute
Bently for Men Absolute is a timeless fragrance that delivers a tantalizing blend of head-turning scents thanks to top notes of ginger, pink peppercorns, and frankincense. With heart notes of papyrus, sandalwood, and atlas cedar, this scent is perfect for men who want to make an impression. Base notes of ambergris, oud, and moss round out the aroma for an unforgettable experience. So ditch the old standards and try something new—Bently for Men Absolute is sure to set you apart from the pack.
25. La Nuit De L’Homme by Yves Saint Laurent
La Nuit de L’Homme by Yves Saint Laurent is a fragrance that embodies masculinity and seduction. This fragrance captures the intensity, sensuality, and seduction that lies halfway between restraint and abandon. This unique scent features bright, masculine notes of cardamom and cedarwood that will leave you feeling irresistible. Whether you are looking for a new signature scent or a gift for that special someone, La Nuit De L’Homme is sure to please.
26. Allure Homme Sport Eau de Toilette by Chanel
Allure Homme Sport is the perfect scent for the man who loves the great outdoors and lives his life with style. The fragrance is vivacious and energizing, spiked with heightened notes of freshness and sensuality. The top notes are mandarin orange, mint, cypress, and sage, with middle notes of pepper that provide a spicy contrast. The base note blend of tonka bean, musk, sandalwood, and cedar creates an enduring impression.
27. Dylan Blue by Versace
Dylan Blue by Versace is a modern, fresh fragrance that takes you to the Mediterranean. With a unique blend of aquatic notes, citrus, and earthy greens and herbs, this scent is perfect for the man who wants to make a bold statement. The keynotes of bergamot, patchouli, and violet leaf create an intense, sensual aroma. Perfect for the man who wants to stand out from the crowd, Dylan Blue is intense, profound, and sensual.
28. Bvlgari Man in Black Eau de Parfum
With Bvlgari Man in Black Eau de Parfum, you'll experience the intensity of a dark and charismatic fragrance. The amber floral scent is inspired by the myth of Vulcan, the god of the earth, and is interpreted in a way that suits modern man. With top notes of spices, rum, and tobacco, middle notes of leather, iris, and tuberose, and base notes of tonka bean, guaiac wood, and benzoin, this scent is sure to make a statement. Whether you're looking for a new signature scent or a gift for someone special, Bvlgari Man in Black is worth considering.
29. Reflection Man by Amouage
Reflection Man by Amouage is a unique, compelling, masculine fragrance with a timeless appeal. It uses the highest quality of rare and luxurious ingredients and features slightly aromatic top notes of rosemary, red pepper berries, and bitter orange leaves. The heart notes are neroli, orris, jasmine, and ylang-ylang, while the base notes are vetiver, patchouli, sandalwood, and cedarwood. Men have been loving this cologne for years, and it has become a classic in its own right.
30. Azzaro Wanted By Night
Azzaro Wanted By Night is the evening edition of the popular Wanted fragrance. With bold top notes of cinnamon, mandarin orange, and lavender, this fragrance will catch the light and create a buzz wherever you go.
Fruity heart notes of incense, red cedar, and cumin add an intriguing depth, while tobacco, vanilla, and leather base notes create an irresistibly seductive effect. Whether you're looking to make an impression at your next evening event or just feel confident and irresistible all week long, Azzaro Wanted By Night is perfect for modern-day Gatsbys who want to capture hearts by night.
31. Imagination by Louis Vuitton
Imagination by Louis Vuitton is the perfect scent for the modern man who wants to feel confident and inspired. This daring fragrance features a unique blend of irresistible notes that are sure to turn heads. The amber and tea notes are the perfect combinations of sensual and sophisticated, while the addition of neroli, cedar, and bergamot gives it an irresistible edge. Whether you're looking to capture your wild side or simply feel more confident, Imagination is a perfect choice.
32. Smudge by Heretic Parfum
Smudge by Heretic Parfum is a unique, all-natural fragrance that features top notes of cedar, frankincense, and Sichuan pepper. Heart notes include clay sage, juniper, and tonka beans. This cologne features base notes of Canadian balsam, patchouli, and sandalwood. This simple but classic cologne is a great choice for men looking for a scent that will not go out of style.
33. Noir Extreme by Tom Ford
Noir Extreme by Tom Ford is the perfect scent for men who want to stand out from the crowd. With top notes of rich citrus and spicy cardamom, this scent is perfect for making an entrance. As the fragrance dries down, warm amber, sandalwood, and vanilla create an opulent finish that will leave you feeling confident and irresistible. This luxurious and classic cologne will never go out of style.
34. Mr. Burberry Eau de Parfum
Mr. Burberry is a fragrance that captures the essence of British masculinity. An invigorating blend of zesty grapefruit, earthy vetiver, and smoky guaiac wood, this captivating scent is perfect for the discerning gentleman who wants to make a bold statement.
Top notes of grapefruit, cardamom, tarragon, and mint give way to a heart of cedar, birch leaf, nutmeg, and lavender. Base notes of vetiver, guaiac wood, sandalwood, amber wood, and oakmoss create a sensual finish. Impress with Mr. Burberry Eau de Parfum. This is a classic and timeless cologne that will smell good on any man for years to come.
35. Velvet Rose & Oud Cologne Intense by Jo Malone London
The final cologne on this list of the 35 best men’s colognes of all time is Velvet Rose & Oud Cologne Intense by Jo Malone London. This captivating fragrance features top notes of clove, surrounded by the lushness of damask rose and oud wood—a perfect balance of floral and woodsy scents. Perfect for those who crave something a little more mysterious, this cologne is sure to make an impression.
Closing Thoughts
Cologne is an important part of a man’s wardrobe, and it can be tough to find the right scent. The right cologne can make you more attractive and give you the confidence boost you’ve always wanted. On the other hand, a bad cologne is unattractive and can push people away. With so many different colognes out there, how do you pick the right one for you?
That is exactly why we created this list of the best men’s colognes of all time. These are classic and timeless scents that will never go out of style. These colognes also range from luxury to more affordable brands, which ensures there is a cologne on our list for every man out there. So, whether you’re looking for something woodsy and earthy or sweet and floral, we’ve got you covered. Pick a cologne from this list to smell good and boost your confidence today!
