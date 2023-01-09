Sponsored content provided by Machines Agency
It can be difficult to find a face wash if you’re a guy. Sure, there are plenty of great products already available, but do they suit the needs of your skin and lifestyle? Are you a daily gym guy? Stay indoors, guy? Whatever your daily schedule looks like, we rounded up 33 of the best face washes for men of 2023, so you can find your perfect cleanser.
You need a face wash that’s going to get the job done, without causing irritation or dryness. Blu Atlas Volcanic Face Cleanser infuses the skin with enriching ingredients that gently cleanse the skin of impurities. This face cleanser is formulated with volcanic ash, also known as bentonite, that absorbs excess oil and visibly tightens the pores.
Lactobacillus Ferment Filtrate protects the skin from outside irritants—like environmental pollution—and helps build up the skin’s microbiome. How many other face cleansers can say that? If you’re not already sold, this face cleanser also balances the skin’s pH and exfoliates away dead skin cells. It’s suitable to use on any skin type and can be used daily.
Neutrogena Men Invigorating Face Wash
It’s no secret that Neutrogena has made a name for itself in the skincare world. We love their gentle, cleansing face washes—that range from sensitive, oily, and acne-prone skin. Neutrogena Men Invigorating Face Wash is formulated to satisfy the needs of men’s skin, which can be different than women’s skin.
This face wash features Salicylic Acid that targets dirt, oil, and grime clogged in pores which helps in preventing future breakouts. Neutrogena Men Invigorating Face Wash transforms from a gel into a cooling and—obviously—invigorating face wash that tingles the skin and sends pulsations deep below the surface level. Since this product is oil-free and non-comedogenic, you can use it daily without over-drying or irritating the skin.
Nivea Men Maximum Hydration Moisturizing Face Wash
Your skin deserves enriching and revitalizing hydration, which is why we love Nivea Men Maximum Hydration Moisturizing Face Wash. Infused with Aloe Vera and Provitamin B5, this face wash removes grime and dirt from pores, cleanses the skin, and infuses moisture and hydration.
Regardless of what they claim, most face washes dry your skin out. Nivea Men Maximum Hydration Moisturizing Face Wash actually prevents dryness and nourishes your skin all day long. Your skin will look soft, supple, and radiant after only a few washes, so you don’t have to wait for weeks (or months) to see the results. If this product isn’t on your wishlist already, you’ve got to add it now.
Jack Black Pure Clean Daily Facial Cleanser with Aloe & Sage Leaf
Your skincare routine should be relaxing; it shouldn’t stress you out that you don’t have many products or steps in your routine. We think simple is better, and the best skincare routines have face washes that set the stage for what’s to come next. Jack Black Pure Clean Daily Facial Cleanser takes the best ingredients and bottles them into a product you’ll love to use.
Aloe, Organic Sage Leaf, Chamomile, and Rosemary work together to gently sweep away impurities from clogged pores—like dirt, oil, and grime—exfoliate dead skin cells, and hydrate the skin. Plus, this facial cleanser also serves as a toner, so that’s one less step in your skincare routine. Like we said, simple is better. This sulfate-free cleanser will leave your skin glowing after just one use. Use this product daily for the best results.
Brickell Men’s Products Purifying Charcoal Face Wash
Raise your hand if you’re tired of trying face washes but never finding the one that truly works for your skin. If that sounds like you, you’re not alone. It’s exhausting, frustrating, and annoying searching for your holy grail face wash. Luckily, we found just the perfect product for you. Brickell Men’s Products Purifying Charcoal Face Wash is one of the best face washes for men of 2023 because of its enriching properties and stand-out ingredients.
This cleanser is formulated with activated charcoal, olive oil, jojoba oil, and aloe vera—this cleanser removes impurities from clogged pores, washes away dead skin cells, brightens the skin tone, and hydrates the skin. Your face will be radiant and youthful after using this cleanser, and we know you’ll love it as much as we do. Go ahead, give it a try.
Dove Men +Care Face Wash Hydrate +
Dove is a great brand to try if you’re new to the skincare world. Their products are simple—no-frill and fluff. You don’t have to be a skincare expert to use their stuff, which is why we love Dove Men +Care Face Wash Hydrate+. This supple cleanser washes away oil, dirt, grime, and other impurities without stripping the skin of its important moisture.
This face wash is great to use in the morning, evening, or after an intense sweat sesh. After washing your face, apply moisturizer to seal hydration and protect your skin. How easy is that?
Bioré Charcoal Deep Pore Charcoal Cleanser
After an intense workout, you want a face wash that can absorb sweat, oil, and dirt from your skin. And what better face wash to use than Bioré Charcoal Deep Pore Charcoal Cleanser? This invigorating cleanser gently washes the face by using naturally-absorbent charcoal to remove excess oil from the skin.
Want to know something cool about this face wash? Even though it’s black, once you apply it to your face, it foams and turns white. Talk about a transformation. This product is dermatologist-tested, so it’s safe to use on any skin type. Plus, it won’t strip away vital moisture, so you don’t have to worry about it over-drying your skin.
Every Man Jack Charcoal Face Scrub
Do you still struggle with acne even if you’re no longer a teenager? We get it. Sometimes, adults still get acne for a variety of reasons. It can be frustrating, but there’s a solution: Every Man Jack Charcoal Face Scrub. This face wash is formulated with Salicylic Acid that clears up and prevents future acne. Charcoal works to absorb excess oil and draw out dirt, grime, and other impurities trapped in the pores.
Jojoba Beads gently exfoliate the face, removing dead skin cells and leaving your skin soft and fresh. We love face washes that don’t just cleanse your skin but prevent future breakouts. After a few uses, you’ll notice a remarkable difference in your face. This product is free of parabens, dyes, GMOs, and phthalates and is certified cruelty-free by PETA.
9. Clean & Clear Deep Action Exfoliating Scrub
If you haven’t tried Clean & Clear before, where have you been? Clean & Clear Deep Action Exfoliating Scrub invigorates the pores and tingles the skin, which sounds like a great way to wake yourself up in the morning.
This face scrub exfoliates dead skin cells, oil, dirt, and grime from the pores, hydrates the skin, and intensely cools the face—leaving you feeling refreshed and awake. Even though this face wash can be intense, it’s super gentle, suitable for sensitive skin, and can be used daily. This formula is oil-free and non-comedogenic.
10. Rugged and Dapper Skin Fuel For Men Daily Power Scrub Facial Cleanser
As much as you’d like to look cool, calm, and collected all the time—it’s not always feasible. It’s normal to get a few breakouts here and there, so don’t sweat it the next time you see a little red pimple emerging on your face. Rugged & Dapper Skin Fuel For Men Daily Power Scrub Facial Cleanser can help get your skin back to where it needs to be.
This cleanser removes dirt, grime, oil, and buildup from your pores—all while toning, exfoliating, and hydrating the skin. Aloe Vera, Willow Bark, Burdock Root, and Vitamin C work hard to leave your skin feeling refreshed, restored, and rejuvenated. So, the next time you see a breakout forming, you know what to do.
11. CeraVe Hydrating Facial Cleanser
There is, quite possibly, nothing worse than dry skin. It’s irritating, flaky, and itchy. Nobody enjoys feeling like their skin is going to crack at any second. CeraVe Hydrating Facial Cleanser knows what that feels like, and they’ve crafted one of the best hydrating face washes for men to help you combat dryness.
This non-foaming cleanser infuses the skin with essential ceramides and hyaluronic acid that gently cleanse the skin of impurities—such as dirt and oil—restore the skin’s natural barrier, and intensely hydrates the skin for long-lasting nourishment. This product is dermatologist-recommended, non-comedogenic, non-irritating, and non-drying. Plus, it’s also free of parabens, fragrances, and soaps that dry out the skin more.
12. Marlowe. Facial Cleanser for Men
Marlowe. Facial Cleanser For Men is one of our favorite face washes. This soothing, calming facial cleanser is full of rich ingredients—like pine and vanilla—that purify the skin without causing dryness or irritation, so you can use it daily. We love how effective this face wash is at cleansing and hydrating the skin, which is why we highly recommend you try this invigorating and gentle cleanser.
Take a small amount of the product and gently massage it onto wet skin in a circular motion for a minute. Rinse your face and seal your pampered skin with a hydrating moisturizer for ample nourishment.
13. Black Wolf Men’s Face Wash
2023 is your year. You can do whatever you want. That camping trip you’ve been putting off? Get it done. That job promotion you want? Go for it. Be the wild, strong man you know you are. Black Wolf Men’s Face Wash can help you get there. This bold face wash is formulated with Salicylic Acid that unclogs pores, removes dead skin cells, and dissolves blemishes.
Charcoal Powder Formula works by absorbing excess oil, dirt, and grime that can cause breakouts and irritation. After one wash, your skin will be glowing and radiant. Seriously, there are very few face washes that exfoliate and cleanse as well as this one.
14. Nivea Men Sensitive Face Wash
It can feel daunting to see so many face washes saying they intensely exfoliate your skin if you have sensitive skin. When you have sensitive skin, you want a face wash that gently cleanses and soothes your dry, irritated skin. Nivea Men Sensitive Face Wash is the cleanser you’ve been looking for.
This nourishing face wash features enriching Vitamin E, Witch Hazel, and Chamomile that gently moisturizes the skin, protect the skin’s natural barrier, and remove impurities from the pores. This face wash is free of soap, dye, and alcohol so you can wash away without irritating your skin.
15. St. Ives Blackhead Clearing Scrub
Charcoal isn’t the only ingredient that can unclog pores. St. Ives Blackhead Clearing Scrub utilizes green tea and bamboo rejuvenating by infusing the skin with their rich cleansing powers. This face wash naturally exfoliates dead skin, oil, dirt, and grime off the skin to unclog pores and allow your skin to heal and restore itself. Salicylic Acid dissolves blemishes—like blackheads and whiteheads—leaving your skin fresh and clean.
Even though this face wash exfoliates the skin, it won’t cause irritation and dryness because it’s free of parabens, oil, and non-comedogenic. Plus, St. Ives is certified cruelty-free by PETA, so you can feel good knowing you made an ethical purchase.
16. Kiehl’s Since 1851 Oil Eliminator Deep Cleansing Exfoliating Face Wash For Men
Kiehl’s Since 1851 is one of our favorite skincare brands. They have everything you need—ranging from hydrating to rejuvenating products. And, if you need something to combat oil, they have that too! Kiehl’s Since 1851 Oil Eliminator Deep Cleansing Exfoliating Face Wash For Men will have your skin balanced and oil-free in no time.
Formulated with natural ingredients, like crushed apricot seeds, this face wash works by removing dead skin cells, impurities, and excess oil that clogs the pores and causes breakouts. However, this face wash does more than just remove oil and dirt—it also removes sweat and impurities from the pollution that gets trapped deep in the pores. How many other face washes can say that? This product is sulfate and paraben-free.
17. Jack Black Deep Dive Glycolic Facial Cleanser
Jack Black is one of the best brands for men’s skincare, particularly Jack Black Deep Dive Glycolic Facial Cleanser. We love this cleanser for several reasons. For starters, you get the most bang for your buck. You can use this as a daily cleanser or a deep-clean face mask. We also love the natural ingredients that help cleanse your skin.
Kaolin Clay and Volcanic Ash help draw out trapped impurities, exfoliate the skin, minimize the appearance of pores, reduce blemishes, and soothe the skin. The Glycolic Acid helps regulate cell turnover and exfoliates away build-up. Seriously, there aren’t many face washes out there like this one, so make sure to grab one of the best face washes for men of 2022. This product is free of parabens and fragrances.
18. Murad Acne Control Clarifying Cleanser
Murad is a great brand to use if you’re struggling with acne and imperfections. We love Murad Acne Control Clarifying Cleanser because it actually targets acne at the source and prevents future breakouts, rather than just treating the current breakouts like most face washes.
The Salicylic Acid in this cleanser absorbs excess oil, unclogs pores, clears breakouts, and prevents future acne. Because Salicylic Acid can be harsh and irritating on certain skin types, this cleanser also contains soothing green tea extract to counteract the side effects of the acid. Use this product twice daily for optimal results, and watch as your skin becomes blemish-free in just a matter of weeks. This product is cruelty-free and gluten-free.
19. Dr. Jart+ Cicapair Tiger Grass Enzyme Foam Cleanser
Do you ever worry about what ingredients you’re putting on your skin? Do you want a product that can cleanse your skin of all its impurities without exposing you and your body to harmful toxins? We’ve got the perfect product for you. Dr. Jart+ Cicapair Tiger Grass Enzyme Foam Cleanser combines the best of both worlds—non-toxic and powerful ingredients.
This face wash features Dr. Jart+ Green Repair Solution, which is an enriching blend of herbs and minerals that soothes and hydrates the skin. Glycerin helps unclog pores, remove excess oil, and protect the skin’s natural barrier. And as we mentioned, this face wash is free of harmful chemicals—like parabens, sulfates, coal tar, phthalates, and formaldehyde.
20. REN Clean Skincare Evercalm Gentle Cleansing Milk
Sensitive skin can be such a drag. The products that claim to help you but instead break you out and irritate you more. You feel like there is nothing left to try. Don’t give up hope just yet. We have the perfect face wash for you: REN Clean Skincare Evercalm Gentle Cleansing Milk. This nourishing face wash is gentle enough for sensitive skin because it’s formulated with ingredients that don’t irritate.
Black Currant Seed Oil, rich with omega essential fatty acids, hydrates dry and itchy skin. Fennel Seed Extract helps protect the skin from future damage by restoring the skin’s natural barrier and blocking out irritants—like pollution. This face wash also calms redness, visibly reducing the appearance of irritation. We know you will fall in love with this miracle face wash, so what are you waiting for?
21. Tata Harper Regenerating Cleanser
Do you need an extra pick-me-up in the morning? A little extra boost of energy? If your coffee isn’t cutting it, maybe Tata Harper Regenerating Cleanser can help. This natural, gentle exfoliating cleanser is formulated with enriching ingredients that will make your skin look brand new—seriously. Apricot Microspheres infuse the skin with exfoliating beads that soften and smooth the skin. BHA extracted from White Willow Bark unclogs the pores and removes acne and oil-causing impurities—like dirt and grime.
To top off this clarifying concoction, Olive Oil Liquid Crystal Complex hydrates and moisturizes the skin, leaving it soft to the touch. After cleansing your face with this cleanser, you’ll feel awake and ready to tackle the day. This product is free of toxins, artificial ingredients, and GMOs. Plus, it’s vegan and cruelty-free.
22. Innisfree Pore Clearing Facial Foam with Volcanic Clusters
Guys, we get it. A lot of skincare products are geared toward women, and it probably feels like a lost cause when you’re shopping in more luxury stores, like Sephora, to look for face washes. We love Innisfree because their products are great for any skin type and can be used for men and women. What’s not to love about the versatility? Innisfree Pore Clearing Facial Foam with Volcanic Clusters is ultra-soothing, ultra-cleansing, and ultra-affordable. Need we say more?
Jeju Volcanic Clusters help clear the skin of nasty impurities by absorbing excess oil and unclogging the pores. Lactic Acid exfoliates away dead skin cells, visibly softens the appearance of pores, and tightens the skin. Take a small amount of this cleanser and gently cleanse your face for a brighter, radiant complexion. This product is free of sulfates, parabens, phthalates, and synthetic fragrances.
23. Clinique Acne Solutions Cleansing Foam
Acne is so last year. 2022 is a year for clear, healthy complexions. If you struggle with acne, we understand. It can be hard to find that one product that actually clears your skin. However, we think we found just the product for you and your skincare woes: Clinique Acne Solutions Cleansing Foam. This cleanser does more than just stop current breakouts; it also unclogs pores and heals the skin so future breakouts are a thing of the past.
This cleanser contains Salicylic Acid that unclogs pores, Acetyl Glucosamine that exfoliates and sweeps away dead skin cells, and Laminaria Saccharina Extract that absorbs excess oil and prevents breakouts. Your pores will look instantly healthier after using this cleanser. Magic may not be real, but this face wash is about as close as you can get, which is one of the best face washes for men of 2022. Use this paraben, sulfate, and phthalate-free cleanser every day for optimal results. 2022 is your year, so go get that clear and youthful skin!
24. Skinfix Barrier+ Foaming Clay Cleanser
There is something about a bright blue bottle that makes your skin rejoice. It’s soothing, calming, and looks cleansing. Right? Just us? Skinfix Barrier+ Foaming Clay Cleanser seems to think so. This bright blue bottle is formulated with purifying ingredients that tackle dirt, oil, grime, and other impurities that have been clogging your pores for way too long.
Enriching sulfate-free coconut cleansers gently wash away dirt and grime from the skin, leaving behind vital moisture and lipids. Brazilian Kaolin Volcanic Clay reduces the skin’s sebum production, often responsible for acne and oil buildup. Canadian Glacial Clay removes toxins and residue from the skin, visibly cleansing the face.
Since this cleanser contains 96% natural ingredients, you can safely use this product on sensitive skin. This vegan and cruelty-free cleanser is an Allure Best of Beauty Award winner, formulated without toxins. How much better can it get?
25. Augustinus Bader The Cream Cleansing Gel
If you’ve never heard of Augustinus Bader, today is your lucky today. This cleanser is formulated with Augustinus Bader’s TFC8, an enriching and nourishing ingredient that promotes cell growth. Rose Flower Water helps brighten, soften, and tone the face—while also building up the skin’s natural barrier. Aloe Leaf Juice, filled with antioxidants, moisturizes and hydrates the skin.
This cleanser starts off gel-based but quickly turns into a foamy lather once you apply the product to your skin. Your skin deserves to look its absolute best, and Augustinus Bader The Cream Cleansing Gel can transform your skin into the complexion of your dreams. This product is free of parabens, phthalates, sulfates and is vegan and cruelty-free.
26. Dr. Zenovia Skincare Clear Complexion 10% Benzoyl Peroxide
Acne and blemishes can be frustrating, especially as an adult. While it’s normal for your skin to break out every now and then, you need a face wash that can help if you are struggling with consistent breakouts. Luckily, Dr. Zenovia Skincare Clear Complexion 10% Benzoyl Peroxide Acne Cleanser.
We love this cleanser because it’s tough enough to clear and prevent breakouts, but it’s also gentle enough to prevent irritation and redness. This cleanser contains 10% Benzoyl Peroxide that visibly reduces and diminishes acne and REG-ulate360 Complex that balances the skin’s hormones and leaves your complexion healthy and radiant. It also has Medical-Grade Aloe Vera that infuses the skin with enriching antioxidants—like vitamin A and C—that soothe and calm inflamed skin.
For the first weeks of using this cleanser, it’s normal to experience mild irritation. Don’t freak out—that’s your skin purging itself of toxins and impurities. To help alleviate this, start using the cleanser a few times a week before building up to daily use. This product is free of parabens, sulfates, and phthalates.
27. Cetaphil Gentle Skin Cleanser
Sensitive skin has no match against Cetaphil Gentle Skin Cleanser. This soothing, calming cleanser distributes hydrating glycerin and Vitamins B5 and B3 into the skin’s pores, leaving long-lasting nourishment.
This cleanser works to soothe dry and itchy skin, reduce redness, preserve and restore the skin’s natural barrier, and hydrate the skin. This cleanser is hypoallergenic, non-comedogenic, and dermatologist-recommended—plus, it’s free of parabens, fragrances, and sulfates which can irritate sensitive skin.
28. Lumin Charcoal Cleanser
One word: charcoal. Lumin Charcoal Cleanser is clarifying, cleansing, and purifying. The charcoal in the cleanser absorbs and pulls out impurities—like dirt, grime, and oil—leaving your pores clean and healthy.
This cleanser is also formulated with enriching rosemary leaf extract that reduces redness, irritation, and inflammation on the skin. You’d be surprised by the amount of gunk that gets stuck in your pores, and, honestly, you don’t want to know. Let Lumin Charcoal Cleanser take care of the job for you. Meanwhile, you can sit back, relax, and clean your face.
29. Art of Sport Daily Face Wash Charcoal Scrub
Your face wash should be able to handle the intensity of your daily activities, including workout sessions. Art of Sport Daily Face Wash Charcoal Scrub is powerful enough to tackle sweat, dirt, oil, grime, sunscreen, pollution, and other impurities that get trapped in pores.
Formulated with charcoal, Aloe Vera, and bamboo extract, this cleanser will gently exfoliate your face and leave your skin sweat sesh-ready. This product is free of sulfates, parabens, and phthalates.
30. PC4 Men Face Wash
We love PC4 Men Face Wash, a soothing and revitalizing face wash from beloved Paula’s Choice. This face wash is formulated with calming aloe that moisturizes and hydrates dry, flaky skin. Plus, this cleanser also removes impurities from the pores—like oil and dirt—balances out the skin’s pH levels, minimizes redness, and protects the skin’s natural barrier.
Pair this product with toner, moisturizer, and an SPF for optimal skincare coverage. This cleanser is suitable for all skin types and is free of parabens and fragrance.
31. Neutrogena Deep Clean Invigorating Foaming Scrub
We couldn’t conclude this list without shouting out another Neutrogena product we love: Deep Clean Invigorating Foaming Scrub. If you want a face wash that will completely blow away your expectations and transform your skin, this is the product for you.
Formulated with cleansing glycerin, this face wash penetrates deep beneath the skin to unclog pores, remove excess oil, reduce redness, and exfoliate away dead skin cells. Even though this product is intense, it’s gentle enough to use on any skin type, including sensitive skin.
32. Burt’s Bees Cooling Face Wash For Men
Embrace your inner wild man with Burt’s Bees Cooling Face Wash. This refreshing, revitalizing face wash is formulated with aloe and hemp seed oil that gently cleanses away dirt and grime, unclogs pores, hydrates the skin, and nourishes the natural barrier.
Apply a small amount of this product on wet skin to feel the cooling tingling benefits. Because this product is made from 99% natural ingredients and is free from parabens and phthalates, you can safely use this on sensitive skin.
33. PanOxyl Acne Foaming Wash
Rounding out the list of best face washes for men in 2022 is PanOxyl Acne Foaming Wash. This cult classic cleanser contains 10% benzoyl peroxide to treat acne, redness, and oil. If your skin isn’t used to benzoyl peroxide, start off using a small amount of this face wash a few times a week while your skin acclimates to it.
After a few weeks, your skin and pores will look cleaner, brighter, and smoother. Plus, you can use this wash all over your body (within reason), which is excellent for people who struggle with back, chest, and arm acne.
