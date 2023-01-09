Having a good face moisturizer is essential for your skincare routine. But having a natural one that’s free of harsh and toxic chemicals is even better. We rounded up 32 of the best natural face moisturizers of 2023 for you to find the product of your dreams.
1. Blu Atlas Moisturizing Cream
Your skin deserves to be soft and supple, which is why we love hydrating creams that moisturize the skin. Blu Atlas Moisturizing Cream is the best natural face moisturizer of 2023 because of its enriching anti-aging properties.
This all-natural face cream contains tropical mango seed butter—chock-full of vitamin E and vitamin C—that protects the skin from environmental irritants like the sun, blue light, and pollution. Antioxidant-rich seaweed extract removes dead skin cells, brightens, hydrates, and minimizes excess oil. Nobody has time for long skincare routines, and we love products like this cream that simplify your skincare goals into one easy-to-use product.
2. Neutrogena Naturals Multi-Vitamin Nourishing Moisturizer
Neutrogena is one of the best skincare brands around. You simply can’t go wrong choosing anything from this affordable and convenient brand. If you’re on the hunt for a natural face moisturizer, Neutrogena has got you covered. Neutrogena Naturals Multi-Vitamin Nourishing Moisturizer is a fortifying lotion that will heal and soothe your dry, irritated, and cracked skin.
Because this moisturizer is derived from 97% natural ingredients, you know exactly what you’re getting. Vitamins B, C, and E and antioxidant omega bionutrients form a protective barrier across the skin, healing dry patches and hydrating the face all day long. Free of sulfates, parabens, dyes, and phthalates, we can’t think of a better moisturizer than this one.
3. Awake Human Organic Facial Moisturizer
Are you tired of brands not actually being natural and just “greenwashing” their customers? Us, too. We love brands that are honest and transparent about what goes into their products. Awake Human Organic Facial Moisturizer is committed to crafting organic products that are free of harmful ingredients and are natural.
We love this moisturizer because it’s unscented, which is an absolute must if you have sensitive skin. However, just because it’s unscented doesn’t mean it lacks rich ingredients. Aloe vera, jojoba oil, almond oil, green tea leaf extract, and other soothing ingredients combine to hydrate your skin and put a stop to itchiness and irritation.
4. Farmstead Apothecary Lemon Lavender Face Cream
How does a cocktail of lemon and lavender sound? If fruity scents are your thing, you’re going to love Farmstead Apothecary Lemon Lavender Face Cream. This fruity moisturizer is suitable for all skin types and helps tackle dryness, redness, irritation, and flakiness.
Formulated with jojoba oil, this face moisturizer unclogs the pores, which allows the skin to heal and repair itself. Other key ingredients—like vitamin E, sugar cane, and natural fruit fragrance—balance the skin and provide non-greasy anti-inflammatory properties to leave your skin radiant. Free of GMOs and other harmful chemicals, this is one of the best natural face moisturizers of 2023.
5. Honeyskin Ultimate Face & Body Cream
Your face is often the first thing people notice about you, which is why you should show your skin some love and care. Honeyskin Ultimate Face & Body Cream transforms your face into a bright, radiant, youthful, and glowing landscape. This hydrating moisturizer penetrates the skin, infusing intense moisture throughout the face. Plus, manuka honey, aloe vera, and coconut oil help soothe any redness and irritation—which is especially beneficial around the eyes.
This product is pH 5.5 balanced, allowing it to mimic your skin’s natural oils and avoid irritation. Sourced from only clean, organic, and pure ingredients, this moisturizer will become your new favorite product.
6. Ursa Major Fortifying Face Balm
Here’s your sign from the stars to start taking better care of your skin and buy a moisturizer that you deserve. Ursa Major Fortifying Face Balm is one of our top picks and you’ll understand why after just one use. This lightweight, gentle, and creamy face moisturizer works to hydrate the skin without clogging the pores, creating a protective barrier and preventing signs of aging—like wrinkles and fine lines.
We love this product because it’s great for even the most sensitive skin types—no fragrances, parabens, sulfates, silicones, color. And it’s cruelty-free. You won't have many other moisturizers like this, which is why you need to take this as a sign and go pick it up right now!
7. EraOrganics Complete+ Advanced 20-in-1 Moisturizer
We’re all for using multi-use products because let’s face it, who has time for a 10-step skincare routine in the morning when they’re running late? We get it, and so does EraOrganics. We love their Complete+ Advanced 20-in-1 Moisturizer that truly simplifies any skincare routine.
This product has everything you’d want—vitamins, minerals, proteins, and enzymes that work to diminish wrinkles and fine lines, protect the skin, hydrate, reduce dry patches, prevent sagging, brighten dark spots, and restore the skin to a healthy state. Nourishing hyaluronic acid and soothing manuka honey tackle every skincare concern you could have and leaves your skin flawless. What’s more to love?
8. InstaNatural Vitamin C Moisturizer
We love face moisturizers that brighten the skin and make you look like you just spent a week on the beach. InstaNatural Vitamin C Moisturizer understands the assignment, crafting one of the best natural face moisturizers of 2023.
This soothing product contains niacinamide that brightens dark spots—like those pesky bags under your eyes you just can’t seem to get rid of. Aloe vera, hyaluronic acid, and sunflower seed oil nourish and hydrate the skin, preventing visible signs of aging, like wrinkles and fine lines. This moisturizer is so lightweight that it’ll feel like you put nothing on.
9. Goodskin Organics Ultra-Light Daily Moisturizer
Goodskin Organics Ultra-Light Daily Moisturizer is one of those products you’ve seen scrolling on Amazon and overpassed because you didn’t think it was any good. You’d be mistaken. We love this lightweight, fast-acting moisturizer that can have your skin looking ten years younger in just one use.
Formulated with aloe vera, avocado, shea butter, and coconut oil, you’ll feel like you took a trip to that fancy spa down the road from your house that you swear you’ll visit one day but never do. Why waste your money on spa treatments when you can do it yourself even better at home?
10. Honest Beauty Hydrogel Cream
Have you ever used a face moisturizer and it left your skin feeling and looking greasy? It’s not a pleasant experience and, unfortunately, there are so many products out there that harm the skin more than help. Luckily for you, we have the perfect product that will hydrate your skin without all the grease.
Honest Beauty Hydrogel Cream is a soothing, lightweight moisturizer that evenly distributes squalane and jojoba esters throughout the face to brighten, tone, and hydrate. There’s no catch. This product does what it says and is free of parabens, silicones, mineral oil, synthetic fragrances, and dyes. Pro tip: store in the fridge for an extra-chilly application that will wow your skin.
11. Eva Naturals Youth Restoring Hyaluronic Acid Cream Moisturizer
How many times have you wished you could instantly zap away any signs of aging? Yeah, we get it. It can be frustrating to wake up with new wrinkles and fine lines on your face, but there are plenty of products out there to help.
Eva Naturals Youth Restoring Hyaluronic Acid Cream Moisturizer is your go-to cream if you want to look youthful and radiant. This moisturizer contains anti-aging hyaluronic acid that works to boost your skin’s natural elasticity, preventing wrinkles and sagginess. Retinol kicks in to minimize the appearance of age and acne-related scarring, leaving your face spotless.
12. Palmer’s Coconut Oil Formula Coconut Water Facial Moisturizer
If you’ve ever used coconut oil before, you know first-hand how soothing and powerful this stuff is. It’s no wonder why Palmer’s loves to use it in most of their products. Palmer’s Coconut Oil Formula Coconut Water Facial Moisturizer is a splash of hydrating moisture for your face.
Formulated with coconut water, hyaluronic acid, and papaya enzymes—your face will feel like it took a dip in the ocean. We love that all of the ingredients are sustainably sourced and Fair Trade Certified, which makes this one of the best natural face moisturizers of 2023.
13. Aloe Infusion Face & Body Cream
Do you remember when you were a kid and you’d get the worst sunburns after playing at the beach all day on your family vacations? One of your parents probably slathered your burn with aloe vera, soothing and cooling any irritation. That same concept applies to using aloe vera in face moisturizers.
We love Aloe Infusion Face & Body Cream because it harnesses the cooling, calming, and restorative powers of aloe vera. If your skin is red, dry, itchy, patchy, flaky, or otherwise irritated, this cream can handle it. After just one use, your skin will look supple, dewy, radiant, and healthy. I guess our parents were right about aloe vera after all.
14. LilyAna Naturals Face Cream Collagen-Building Complex
There is nothing quite like walking around during spring and seeing all the flowers bloom. It’s bright, colorful, and vibrant. Do you ever wish your skin could go through that kind of renewal and blossom again? With LilyAna Naturals Face Cream Collagen-Building Complex, you can.
This botanical, fruity blend of ingredients increases your skin’s elasticity and collagen—making your skin look firm, tight, and bright. Cranberry, lemon, orange extract, rose, aloe vera, vitamin C ester, and provitamin A all work hard to restore and repair your skin—all while leaving behind vital moisture. Free of the usual suspects of harmful ingredients, this product is safe for any skin type, which is why it’s one of the best natural face moisturizers of 2023.
15. Tree to Tub Ginseng Green Tea Deep Hydration Face Cream
There is no worse feeling than cracking skin. Maybe you live in a dry, humid climate. Maybe the air conditioner is too high. Whatever the case, it’s an absolute drag when your skin is thirsty. Tree to Tub Ginseng Green Tea Deep Hydration Face Cream is one of our favorite products to fix this pesky problem.
Enriching and nourishing vitamin c, aloe vera, ginseng, organic shea butter, rose water, tea tree, vitamin B5, and vitamin E hydrate the skin and prevent visible signs of aging. The next time you feel your skin about to burst with dryness, grab your new favorite product and get to work.
16. Christina Moss Naturals Original Facial Moisturizer
Another natural, unscented face moisturizer? Count us in. If you love products that are no frill and fluff, you’re going to love Christina Moss Naturals’ Original Facial Moisturizer. This soothing, calming, and repairing moisturizer breathes new life into your tired, dull skin. Organic aloe vera alleviates dry patches and redness, calming swelling and irritation.
This product is non-comedogenic, making it suitable for sensitive skin. Plus, it’s free of parabens, sulfates, and dyes and is cruelty-free. Skincare should be simple. With Christina Moss Naturals, it is.
17. Lily Sado Milk + Manuka Coconut Milk + Manuka Honey Deep Moisture Cream
Honey can help just about anything—sore throats, minor cuts, and dryness. We adore Lily Sado Milk + Manuka Coconut Milk + Manuka Honey Deep Moisture Cream. This product contains some of the best, soothing botanical ingredients available. Coconut milk, manuka honey, Gotu kola, cocoa butter, rosehip, and sodium hyaluronate deliver nourishing hydration deep into the skin.
This moisturizer promotes healthy blood flow to the skin, which helps balance the skin’s complexion. If you want a moisturizer that’s fast-acting, non-greasy, and ultra-hydrating, you need this one.
18. Alba Botanica Hawaiian Oil-Free Moisturizer Refining Aloe & Green Tea
Cruelty-free. Paraben-free. 100% vegetarian. All-natural. Alba Botanica Hawaiian Oil-Free Refining Aloe & Green Tea Moisturizer checks all of these boxes and more. We love this moisturizer and we know you will, too. It’s easily one of the best natural face moisturizers of 2023 because it’s effective, fast-acting, and non-toxic.
Give your skin the gift of a tropical blend of aloe vera, Gotu kola, cucumber, and green tea that helps minimize the appearance of pores and wrinkles, forms a protective barrier across the skin, and hydrates all day long. Your skin will look healthy, bright, and clear after just a few uses. You’ll truly feel like you’re in paradise.
19. OM Botanical Skin Soft Organic Moisturizer
A natural face moisturizer with UV protection? Count us in. If there is anything more important than hydration, it’s sun care. We love products that combine this step and simplify your skincare routine. OM Botanical Skin Soft Organic Moisturizer is a nourishing, lightweight, and non-comedogenic moisturizer derived from natural botanical ingredients.
Cucumber and rosemary extracts help your face retain water, keeping your skin moisturized and hydrated. This moisturizer also contains SPF 15, which helps protect your skin from the sun, preventing further visible signs of aging. Soak up all the natural vitamin D you want without the harsh effects.
20. Clearbody Organics Chlorophyll Clear Vitamin-Rich Acne Cream
If you struggle with acne, it can feel like the end of the world trying to find products that work on your skin. If you haven’t tried Clearbody Organics Chlorophyll Clear Vitamin-Rich Acne Cream, you’re missing out on one of the best natural face moisturizers of 2023.
We love this product because it not only works to keep your skin happy, healthy, and hydrated—it also stops acne in its tracks and quickly clears up your skin. Formulated with chlorophyll and vitamins C, A, E, and K, your skin is in for a real treat of soothing and nourishing ingredients.
21. Green Leaf Naturals Amazing Aloe Vera Manuka Honey Moisturizing Cream
It seems to be a common theme among facial moisturizers to contain aloe vera and manuka honey. It’s because they both work so well to hydrate and moisturize your skin. We love Green Leaf Naturals Amazing Aloe Vera Manuka Honey Moisturizing Cream because it nourishes dry, irritated skin that needs a boost of moisture.
Aloe vera and manuka honey help to diminish the appearance of wrinkles, fine lines, crow’s feet, and dark patches on the face. This moisturizer is so gentle and hydrating that it won’t irritate sensitive skin types and can be worn underneath makeup or other skincare products.
22. Burt’s Bees Firming Moisturizing Cream
We love Burt’s Bees, and you honestly can’t buy a bad product from them. Burt’s Bees Firming Moisturizing Cream is one of the best natural face moisturizers of 2023, and you’d be a sucker to miss out on such an incredible product. This face cream hydrates, repairs, and calms dry, itchy, and inflamed skin in just one use.
Using Bakuchiol—a natural retinol alternative—this face cream tones the skin, diminishes visible signs of aging, and helps brighten dull spots. After a few uses, you’ll look tighter, firmer, healthier, and rejuvenated.
23. Andalou Naturals Hyaluronic DMAE Lift & Firm Cream
Turn back the clocks with one of the best anti-aging face creams on the market. If you’ve never heard of Andalou Naturals Hyaluronic DMAE Lift & Firm Cream, today is your lucky day. This natural, soothing, and gentle face cream will help diminish signs of aging—like wrinkles, fine lines, crow’s feet, dark spots, sagginess, and uneven skin tones.
Using age-defying hyaluronic Dmae moisturizer, your skin will feel hydrated in just one application. Sourced from fair trade and organic ingredients, this cream is free of GMOs and other harmful chemicals.
24. Torsten Naturals Anti-Aging Face Cream
Stop wasting your precious dollars getting facials and facelifts that don’t help your skin. You need a product that will brighten, firm, lift, tighten, and sculpt your face on a budget. We love Torsten Naturals Anti-Aging Face Cream.
This nourishing facial moisturizer is extremely gentle, lightweight, and calming. Blended with antioxidant-rich minerals, vitamins, and nutrients, your face will look radiant and glowing after application. You won’t be able to get enough of this luxurious face cream, and we don't blame you.
25. Majestic Pure Cosmeceuticals Tea Tree Oil Face Cream
Tea tree oil is one of the best ingredients to use when targeting acne, redness, and irritation. It’s naturally soothing and can reduce even the worst acne of them all. Majestic Pure Cosmeceuticals Tea Tree Oil Face Cream is an enriching face moisturizer, filled with rejuvenating ceramides and tea tree oil.
This product is best suited for acne-prone skin since it works to heal and repair the skin from acne-related concerns. This cream also fights inflammation and hydrates the skin, soothing any dryness you may have.
26. Love Daily Day + Night Vitamin C + Organic Aloe Anti-Aging Moisturizer
You know a product is going to be good if it has aloe vera and vitamin C—two of the most beneficial natural ingredients for your skin. Love Daily Day + Night Vitamin C + Organic Aloe Anti-Aging Moisturizer is one of our favorite natural face moisturizers.
This creamy blend of organic aloe vera and vitamin C infuses the skin with rich antioxidants that boost the skin’s complexion and fight against visible signs of aging. It’s lightweight, vegan, cruelty-free, and free of harmful toxins. We could go on and on, but we think you get the point: we love this cream.
27. Pacifica Dreamy Youth Day and Night Face Cream
Do you want to wake up every day and smell like a bouquet of roses? Try using Pacifica Dreamy Youth Day and Night Face Cream. This floral concoction of geranium and rose absolute will transform your complexion into a beautiful, flawless garden. Okay, not literally. But your skin will look healthy, bright, and hydrated after using this cream.
We love Pacifica because its products are always free of parabens, mineral oil, and phthalates. And they’re a vegan and cruelty-free brand. What’s not to love?
28. Kleem Organics Advanced Retinol Moisturizer Age-Defying Solution
Just because this is near the bottom of our list, doesn’t mean it’s not great. Kleem Organics Advanced Retinol Moisturizer Age-Defying Solution is an absolute powerhouse face moisturizer. Hyaluronic acid, vitamin E, green tea, jojoba oil, and retinol infuse their powerful properties into the skin to clear up acne, reduce dark spots, tighten saggy areas, and hydrate dry patches. If your moisturizer isn’t doing all of that for you, it’s time for an upgrade.
29. Now Solutions Shea Butter
Sometimes, simple is better. You don’t need the fanciest, most expensive face moisturizer to get the job done. How about some good old-fashioned shea butter? We love Now Solutions Shea Butter—a USDA Organic face cream that will help any skincare woe you have. Seriously, shea butter doesn’t mess around.
Dry patches, flakiness, irritation, redness, and inflammation stand no chance against the nourishing and hydrating powers of shea butter. Your skin will look and feel brighter, softer, healthier, and younger after a few uses. We promise you’ll love this product as much as we do.
30. Biossance Squalane + Omega Repair Cream
We’re big fans of Biossance around here, and we love their Squalane + Omega Repair Cream. This moisturizing cream infuses the skin with essential lipids and ceramides that nourish and soften the skin. Hyaluronic acid works to retain water in the skin, helping slow down and prevent some visible signs of aging—like wrinkles, fine lines, and dark spots. Squalane aids in additional hydration. Omega fatty acids plump the skin and make you look radiant and luminous.
Add this product to your daily skincare routine and you’ll watch your skin transform into a glowing complexion. We love this product, which is why it’s one of the best natural face moisturizers of 2023.
31. Bee Friendly Skincare Rest & Repair Night Cream
If a product is USDA Organic, you know it meets certain standards that ensure its quality. Bee Friendly Skincare Rest & Repair Night Cream meets that standard and so much more. If you ever wished you could find a face cream to use before you go to bed to help relax you, this is it.
This night cream uses nourishing beeswax, raw honey, olive oil, propolis, royal jelly, vitamins, and minerals to tackle signs of aging, dryness, and loss of elasticity. This product will make your skin look younger, happier, and healthier. And, hey, you’ll notice how much better you’re sleeping at night thanks to this perfect little cream. Free of parabens, fillers, and harsh chemicals, you can feel good about knowing what is going into your body.
32. Ancient Greek Remedy Butter Cream 100% Pure Nature’s Moisturizer
Rounding out the list is a true hidden gem. Ancient Greek Remedy Butter Cream 100% Pure Nature’s Moisturizer feels like a gift from the gods. Formulated with seven natural raw ingredients—sweet almond, organic castor, grapeseed, sunflower, vitamin E, lavender, and extra virgin olive oil—this moisturizer will make your complexion look like a Greek God (or Goddess).
Closing thoughts
We love natural moisturizers that work, and this is one for the history books. This product works to tighten and increase elasticity, minimize the appearance of wrinkles and fine lines, shrink pores, reduce acne, and hydrate the skin. Free of parabens, GMOs, and gluten, this product is safe for your skin and your body. Plus, you can even use this product in your hair. This nourishing moisturizer can tame frizz and flyaways in your locks. Talk about a 2-for-1 bargain.
