Nothing can tarnish a first impression faster than a bad case of body odor. You might be using a high-end cologne, washing your hair every day and clipping your nails regularly, but if you forget to apply an effective deodorant, you’re toast.
Thankfully, state-of-the art deodorant and fragrance technologies are now available for the masses, so smelling great is no longer an indulgence – it’s mandatory. But with so many great-smelling deodorants on the market, we recognize that it can be hard to choose the right one.
That's why we've done the field testing for you, curating this list of the 30 best smelling deodorants for men. Order one of these products, and you’re sure to always stay fresh, bro.
1. Blu Atlas | Deodorant
This all-natural deodorant from premium men’s grooming line Blu Atlas delivers the perfect combination of ingredients to combat underarm sweat and odor. Hydrating coco-caprylate derived from coconut oil kills odor-causing bacteria and softens the skin, while volcanic ash and cornstarch work to naturally absorb moisture for long-lasting freshness.
This formula also features energizing citrus extracts that detox underarm skin with a rejuvenating fragrance that will have people wondering if you’re wearing a designer cologne.
Neutralize odor and sweat while nourishing your skin with this refreshing and residue-free deodorant.
2. Tom Ford | Private Blend Neroli Portofino Deodorant Stick
Enjoy the experience of a luxury cologne with this deodorant from fashion guru Tom Ford’s bath and body collection. The vibrant fragrance is inspired by the lush natural landscape of the Italian Riviera, with citrus, floral and amber notes that leave a lasting impression. This formula features fragrant essential oils as well as capryloyl glycine, which balances out sebum levels in the skin.
Treat your underarms with this delicious blend that both combats and prevents unwanted odors.
3. Molton Brown | Re-Charge Black Pepper Deodorant
This aluminum-free deodorant spray comes from iconic British fragrance label Molton Brown. The exquisitely crafted fragrance by expert perfumer Jacques Chabert features black pepper and basil notes with musky undertones of vetiver and oakmoss. This best-selling blend will revitalize your senses and provide enduring odor protection throughout the day.
The enticing woody fragrance is available in a lasting aerosol formula that is free of parabens, phthalates and aluminum, and is ideal for all skin types.
4. Le Labo | Deodorant
Try this elegant deodorant from botanical fragrance and grooming line Le Labo for odor protection with an enticing fragrance and multiple skincare benefits. The lightweight, residue-free formula includes plant-derived moisturizers and vitamin E to nourish and balance your underarm skin, plus mineral salts to combat odor-causing bacteria.
The signature fragrance is a rich blend of lavender, bergamot and violet with earthy undertones. This quick-drying and aluminum-free formula contains no parabens, and is crafted from sustainably sourced and vegan ingredients.
5. Proverb | Refillable Deodorant
This deodorant from UK skincare brand Proverb is a skin-loving and sustainable option. The earth-friendly design allows you to replace the deodorant stick without tossing the plastic applicator. Plus, it is available in two enticing scents: invigorating mint and eucalyptus to combat strong body odor, and calming coconut for gentler protection.
The formula includes natural antibacterial and moisturizing ingredients for balanced odor defense. No matter which scent you choose, this natural deodorant is a great option to keep you smelling fresh throughout the day.
6. Percy Nobleman | Deodorant Stick
This popular deodorant is from trusted men’s grooming line Percy Nobleman. The naturally derived formula provides effective odor protection with a soothing antimicrobial blend of ingredients. It features the brand’s signature fresh cucumber fragrance, enhanced with refreshing citrus extracts to detox the underarm skin.
Aloe and witch hazel balance sebum production for lasting moisture control while eliminating odor-causing bacteria. Clean and refresh your underarms with this fragrant, aluminum-free formula, regardless of your skin type.
7. Hermès | Terre d’Hermès Deodorant Stick
This best-seller is recognized as one of the finest deodorants for men by numerous reviewers. Treat yourself to this fashionable deodorant featuring the notable fragrance from French luxury brand Hermès. The award-winning and iconic scent is a blend of naturally sourced citrus and pepper with earthy undertones of cedar, vetiver and patchouli.
This deodorant also contains moisturizing and nourishing ingredients, such as linalool and terpenes, which soften the skin and neutralize odors. It is available in both stick and spray form.
Delight your senses and smell fresh throughout the day with this premium formula.
8. Morris Motley | Oakmoss Anti-Perspirant
Next, we recommend this dual-action antiperspirant and deodorant from trendy men’s grooming brand Morris Motley. The spray formula features the line’s signature fragrance, a spicy blend of patchouli, cedarwood and oud. It delivers long-lasting protection from sweat and moisture buildup throughout the day.
This elegant option is sold in a twin-pack for your convenience and is guaranteed to provide 24 hours of freshness. You cannot go wrong with this double dose of fragrance and moisture-blocking protection.
9. Burberry | Hero Deostick
This deodorant features the latest men’s fragrance from luxury brand Burberry. The Hero scent, crafted by renowned Italian designer Riccardo Tisci, is fresh, masculine and bold. It includes hints of invigorating black pepper, juniper and bergamot with a musky base of cedarwood oil.
The smooth, lightweight formula provides residue-free odor protection for hours. This exciting new designer fragrance with deodorant protection will be a fantastic addition to your grooming routine.
10. Roger & Gallet | L’Homme Cèdre 48h Anti-Perspirant Deodorant
Stay dry and fresh with this rejuvenating antiperspirant from acclaimed skincare brand Roger & Gallet. This effective deodorant features the line’s signature fragrance of cedarwood and blended spices, along with moisture protection for a guaranteed 48 hours of dryness. Shea butter and ginseng extract hydrate and nourish your underarm skin for lasting protection.
This aromatic glide-on formula is paraben-free and suitable for all skin types. Loyal customers love the winning combination of moisture prevention and herbal fragrance.
11. Old Spice | Swagger Deodorant
You can’t go wrong with Old Spice, a leader in men’s grooming products. This deodorant is definitely one of the best smelling deodorants for men. It contains one of the brand’s top-selling fragrances, Swagger, a woody take on the brand’s signature clove-and-citrus blend.
This product has major odor-blocking powers, featuring controlled scent-release technology, so you stay fresh throughout the day. The residue-free formula also softens and conditions the skin.
Try this aromatic and aluminum-free deodorant for guaranteed long-lasting freshness.
12. Rituals | The Ritual of Samurai Classic Antiperspirant Stick
This deodorant and antiperspirant from botanical men’s grooming line Rituals provides powerful moisture protection with effective yet gentle ingredients. The fragrance of bamboo and sandalwood lasts throughout the day, while aluminum combats sweat buildup and essential oils nourish and detox the skin.
Apply this comforting formula to clean underarms for a guaranteed 24 hours of moisture-blocking protection and aromatic freshness.
13. L’Occitane Homme | Eau de Baux Deodorant Stick
Top French botanical brand L’Occitane brings you this men’s deodorant with a unique and irresistible fragrance. Cypress essential oil gives this formula an energizing and uplifting aroma while balancing skin sebum for moisture control. This alcohol-free formula absorbs quickly for a clean finish and includes linalool and terpenes that soften and protect underarm skin.
Combat odor-causing bacteria with this revitalizing botanical deodorant, suitable for all skin types.
14. Yves Saint Laurent | L’Homme Deodorant Stick
This elegant option comes from Yves Saint Laurent’s award-winning beauty line. The L’Homme Deodorant Stick provides gentle odor protection with the lasting aroma of YSL’s timeless cologne, L’Homme. A top pick among fragrance enthusiasts, L’Homme is a woody, masculine scent with effervescent hints of vetiver, ginger and bergamot.
The modern and memorable fragrance glides on with skin-conditioning caprylyl glycol and glycerin to soften your underarm skin and target harmful bacteria. This refreshing luxury deodorant is paraben-free and safe for all skin types.
15. Malin + Goetz | Eucalyptus Deodorant
This best-selling deodorant is an effective natural option from cult skincare brand Malin + Goetz. Neutralize odors with the refreshing fragrance of eucalyptus extract and citronellyl, delivered in a fast-absorbing and residue-free formula.
This deodorant also contains skin-balancing and conditioning ingredients for lasting odor protection. Free of parabens, alcohol and aluminum, this is an ideal choice for sensitive skin.
16. D.R. Harris | Arlington Deodorant Stick
This revitalizing deodorant is a stalwart from British cosmetics brand D.R. Harris, known for their bestselling grooming products and outstanding fragrances. This residue-free formula features the brand’s classic Arlington scent, a crisp blend of citrus and fern, which combats odor with a floral finish.
It also has skin-softening glycerin and antibacterial compounds for lasting freshness and protection. If you prefer a woodier fragrance, try the same formula in the brand’s popular Windsor scent. This gentle yet effective formula is suitable for all skin types.
17. Oliver J. Woods | Cedar and Sandalwood Deodorant
This deodorant from luxury grooming brand Oliver J. Woods is another great option for long-lasting odor protection with a high-quality scent. The enriched formula features nourishing vitamin E and natural antibacterial agents that balance and cleanse the underarm skin to neutralize odors. Moisture-absorbing ingredients combat sweat without dehydrating your skin, while the brand’s signature fragrance of cedar and sandalwood lasts throughout the day.
We can see why this fast-absorbing and paraben-free product is a favorite among men’s grooming insiders.
18. Dior | Sauvage Deodorant Stick
This deodorant from French luxury mainstay Dior features the brand’s wildly popular men’s fragrance, Sauvage, a captivating woody scent with refreshing hints of citrus. This top-rated stick deodorant glides on smoothly and leaves no residue, keeping you fresh throughout the day.
Apply the lightweight gel to freshly cleaned skin as a stylish addition to your grooming ritual and enjoy lasting odor protection. This formula is free of alcohol and parabens, and is suitable for daily use.
19. Cremo | Anti-Perspirant & Deodorant (Blue Cedar & Cypress)
This top-rated antiperspirant and deodorant from trusted grooming brand Cremo is a customer favorite for its effectiveness and fragrance. The refreshing scent of blue cedar and cypress lingers throughout the day. Rejuvenating peppermint oil not only adds natural fragrance but detoxes and tones your underarm skin. This moisture-controlling formula is residue-free and will keep you feeling fresh throughout the day.
Apply this affordable, paraben-free product to clean skin as needed. If you prefer more citrusy or herbaceous scents, be sure to check out the brand’s full line of premium fragrance options.
20. Helmm | Refillable Deodorant
We highly recommend this premium deodorant from eco-conscious brand Helmm, featuring refillable deodorant sticks in four different fragrance options. The award-winning scents are composed of high-quality essential oils and botanical extracts. Choose from herbaceous, floral, fruity and woody options for long-lasting freshness. The dermatologist-approved formulas include 100% natural odor-fighting ingredients and optional antiperspirants for customizable protection.
Helmm products are sustainably sourced and free of sulfates, parabens and phthalates. Select from a variety of vessels and starter kits to complement your personalized deodorant.
21. Triumph & Disaster | Spice Deodorant
This popular deodorant from men’s grooming brand Triumph & Disaster is another great option. The unique and long-lasting fragrance of frankincense, clove and bay leaf is made of odor-neutralizing essential oils.
This product also features manuka oil, aloe vera and lavender, which calm and detox the skin, while baking soda absorbs excess moisture and balances your underarm pH levels. Don’t miss out on this clean and effective deodorant for refreshing moisture protection throughout the day.
22. Creed | Aventus Deodorant Stick
You can’t go wrong with this deodorant, which features one of the best-selling men’s fragrances of all time. The iconic Aventus scent from Creed is a blend of fruity and floral notes with deep, musky undertones. The Aventus deodorant smells extraordinary and offers 24-hour odor protection.
Plus, this product is free of alcohol and aluminum and is safe for all skin types. The elegant packaging is an added benefit.
23. Baxter of California | Deodorant
This award-winning deodorant from venerable men’s grooming line Baxter of California is another great choice for scented odor protection with all-natural skincare benefits.
The residue-free formula includes detoxifying and antiseptic tea tree oil and witch hazel to combat odor-causing bacteria, as well as chamomile and plant-derived glycerin to soothe and hydrate underarm skin. The signature fragrance of citrus and herbal musk is a customer favorite. Try this paraben- and aluminum-free deodorant for quality odor protection that lasts throughout the day.
24. Giorgio Armani | Acqua di Giò Pour Homme Deodorant Stick
This best-selling offering from Armani provides lasting odor protection with the brand’s intoxicating fragrance Acqua di Giò Pour Homme. The nuanced and refreshing scent includes hints of citrus, rosemary and patchouli, inspired by the Mediterranean Sea making it one of the best smelling deodorants for men. The clear-drying gel formula is made with skin-softening glycerin and a dose of fruit-derived antioxidants for nourishing protection.
Treat your underarms and senses with this premium deodorant. Free of aluminum and parabens, it is safe for all skin types.
25. Method Men | Deodorant
This deodorant from up-and-coming men’s grooming brand Method Men includes premium skincare ingredients and appealing fragrance options. The residue-free formula is made with natural odor neutralizers, such as antibacterial palm, coconut and sage derivatives, which also serve to hydrate and nourish the skin.
Choose from four different fragrance options, which range from crisp and refreshing to deep and woody. This affordable and clean option is free of aluminum, phthalates and parabens.
26. Bulldog Skincare | Natural Deodorant
This new line of deodorants from men’s grooming brand Bulldog Skincare offers guaranteed 24-hour odor protection with several all-natural fragrance options. The formula includes a prebiotic chicory root extract, which battles odor-causing bacteria, while citric acid and glycerin detox and nourish the skin. Choose from several potent scents, including musky, minty and fruity.
This high-performance botanical option is fast-absorbing and residue-free, recommended for all skin types. Plus, it is affordably priced, and available at an even lower cost when you buy in bulk.
27. Calvin Klein | Eternity for Men Deodorant
Enjoy the fresh scent of Calvin Klein’s best-selling men’s fragrance, Eternity for Men, available in this long-lasting and low-priced deodorant. Eternity for Men is a global men’s favorite, featuring an enticing blend of mandarin, jasmine, vetiver and basil. The protective formula glides on smoothly and provides fragrant freshness throughout the day.
Try this alcohol-free deodorant for subtle yet effective scented protection. This product is suitable for all skin types.
28. Taylor of Old Bond Street | Sandalwood Deodorant Stick
This deodorant is an elegant option from luxury men’s grooming brand Taylor of Old Bond Street. It features the brand’s classic and sophisticated sandalwood fragrance, a masculine aroma with hints of rosemary, lavender and clove. This deluxe option also includes antibacterial and emollient ingredients for lasting freshness.
Try this effective roll-on deodorant for refreshing odor protection. It is free of alcohol, aluminum and parabens, and is safe for all skin types.
29. Disco | Deodorant
Botanical men’s skincare brand Disco brings you this high-performance natural deodorant. The formula includes eucalyptus extract, which not only delivers a delicious, refreshing fragrance but kills odor-causing bacteria.
Tea tree essential oil also combats smelly microorganisms, while aloe hydrates your underarm skin and provides lasting antioxidant protection. This dermatologist-recommended product is vegan, paraben-free and pH balanced for optimal results.
30. Nuxe Men | 24H Protection Deodorant
Topping off our list is this 95% natural deodorant from plant-powered skincare brand Nuxe. The residue-free, roll-on formula provides a guaranteed 24 hours of odor protection. It includes a powerful masculine fragrance of wood and spice that lasts throughout the day.
Sage water detoxifies your underarms, and macadamia seed oil soothes and nourishes.This formula is free of alcohol, aluminum and parabens, making it ideal for daily use.
Frequently Asked Questions
Deodorant vs. Antiperspirant: What’s the Difference?
You’ve probably noticed that some of the products in our list of the best-smelling deodorants for men are just deodorants, while some are both deodorants and antiperspirants. You might already be familiar with the deodorant versus antiperspirant debate, but we’ll take a moment to clarify the differences between the two.
Deodorant
A deodorant simply serves to mask the odor you create when you sweat. While your sweat is largely scentless, certain bacteria attach to your sweat and multiply. In other words, the culprit of your underarm smell is bacteria. Because our armpits are moist, dark and rarely receive sustained fresh air, they are the perfect place for bacteria to thrive.
Antiperspirant
Antiperspirants are designed to stop sweat altogether. The reason antiperspirants are somewhat controversial is that many use aluminum to get the job done. An antiperspirant will usually contain an aluminum chloride (salt) compound that begins to “melt” once it comes in contact with your skin. The aluminum melts into your pores, where it is deposited. It then plugs up your pores, preventing any moisture from escaping.
Some products combine deodorants and antiperspirants into one; others do not. Every product included in our list above is a deodorant, but not all are antiperspirants. Importantly, some deodorants, like our No. 1 rated Blu Atlas Deodorant, have antiperspirant properties. More on that below.
Are Natural Deodorants as Effective as Antiperspirants?
In the last couple of years, there has been a significant rise in the popularity of natural deodorants. Natural deodorants skip the aluminum, and cannot thus be called “antiperspirants.” Nevertheless, natural deodorants deploy various potent ingredients that are designed to soak up sweat- and odor-causing bacteria.
While there’s no single natural ingredient that is as powerful as aluminum chloride, you’ll often see one or a combination of the following ingredients in a natural deodorant:
Bentonite (volcanic ash)
Kaolin clay
Arrowroot powder
Cornstarch
Charcoal
You’ll also see a slew of antioxidant-rich ingredients in these products, as well as emollients. Antioxidants help your body create a natural barrier against environmental toxins, dirt and oils. Emollients (also called moisturizers) serve to repair and rehydrate skin. Hydrated, healthy skin is better at soaking up moisture than dry skin. Therefore, natural deodorants typically try to hydrate your armpits so that your skin naturally absorbs more of the sweat.
How Does my Body Adjust to a Natural Deodorant?
Your body might need a couple of weeks to adjust to a natural deodorant. This might be especially the case if you’ve been using chemical-based deodorants your whole life. Essentially, our armpits need time to cleanse themselves of the synthetic chemicals and aluminum before they’re ready to soak up the nutrients in natural deodorants.
Unfortunately, this means you may smell and sweat a bit extra in the first couple of weeks of using a natural deodorant with antiperspirant properties. However, things should return to normal in the smell department after the adjustment period. You may still sweat more, but remember that sweat on its own doesn’t smell. In fact, sweating is natural and is a sign of a healthy, well-regulated organism.
One massive bonus with switching to a natural deodorant is that you’ll no longer have yellow stains on your shirts. The yellow color comes from a chemical reaction that occurs when sweat and moisture combine with the aluminum chloride. No aluminum, no yellow sweat marks.
When Should I Apply my Deodorant?
A lot of people put on their deodorants in the morning after they shower. This makes sense: If you’ve just cleaned the rest of your body, you’ll want to start the day as fresh as possible. However, some products – especially antiperspirants – direct you to apply the product at night. This gives the formula a chance to sink into your body and take effect. Also, your body temperature is lower at night, so you won’t just sweat the product right off. Ultimately, you’ll want to follow your particular product’s instructions to maximize results.
The Best-smelling Deodorants for Men: Parting Thoughts
Perhaps in 2022, you might want to give a natural deodorant a try. Or maybe you’re going to stick with your antiperspirant because your sweat glands cannot stop working overtime. As the consumer, the ultimate decision, of course, rests with you. Use the list above to discover what works for your lifestyle and your body.
