Grooming can make or break the man. Having the proper shaving cream, aftershave, and hair products can help streamline a morning routine. It’s 2023, and it’s the perfect time to switch things up and try new products. Maybe you’ve been eyeing a new balm. Or what about a finishing spray? Whatever you want to try, we’ve got it here. Here are 30 of the best men’s grooming products of 2023.
1. Blu Atlas Shave Cream
Blu Atlas is one of the best new men’s personal care suppliers in the business. With industry-leading five-star reviews and endorsements from Men’s Journal and Forbes, it's safe to say that this newcomer is here to stay and making a lasting impression on the men’s personal care industry.
This company makes all of its products in New York, where they are co-developed with respected formulators and renowned dermatologists. Blu Atlas’s Shave Cream is the brand’s entry into men’s grooming, and we can already tell it’s one of the best. It is 100% vegan, all-natural, fragrance-free, and has a money-back guarantee. Plus, it’s designed to reduce inflammation. So, say goodbye to nicks and cuts. Pair with Blu Atlas’s Aftershave for the best results.
2. American Crew’s Classic Grooming Variable Hold Finishing Spray
If you’re serious about getting into men’s grooming products, let us introduce you to American Crew—one of the leading suppliers of the best men’s grooming products. American Crew’s Classic Grooming Spray is a variable hold finishing spray that is the perfect assistant to taming hair of all lengths and even complements existing hair products.
If you already style with another product, you can spray American Crew’s Grooming Spray to use as a finisher to hold your hair in place. If you prefer only using one product, then this spray can act as a one-stop-shop. Just spray onto damp or dry hair and comb or brush into place to create a soft, natural hold. With some practice, you can achieve salon-quality looks.
3. Redken Brews Fiber Cream, Medium Control/Undone Finish
Redken has been an industry favorite salon and barber supplier for decades. You’d be hard-pressed to find a hairstylist that isn’t familiar with their shampoos, conditioners, or styling sprays. Luckily for men, Redken has relaunched their men’s line with Redken Brews in 2018—and they already have some of the best men’s grooming products.
This NYC-crafted, barber-inspired line pays homage to Redken heritage when it first introduced professional grooming for men in 1967. Redken Brews stays true to those roots, with innovative beer-inspired, malt-infused hair care formulas. Our favorite style from the new line is the Redken Brews Fiber Cream. It provides a medium hold and undone finish for all types. It’s perfect for shaping and texturing hair for loose styles and longer hair. Taming that luscious mane just got a bit easier.
4. Brickell Men's Texturizing Sea Salt Spray for Men
Another great entry in the men’s grooming lexicon is Brickell Men’s Products. Like the other grooming lines mentioned so far, Brickell’s specializes in men’s personal care. The brand uses natural and certified organic ingredients and has been featured in GQ, Men’s Health, and Men’s Journal. We think Brickell’s Texturizing Sea Salt Spray is a great introduction to see what the brand is all about, and it just happens to be one of our favorite styling sprays.
This product is a refreshing spray that lifts and volumizes hair, enhances natural curls and waves, and creates a natural beach hair look thanks to the thickening sea salt. Infused antioxidant powerhouse vitamin E nourishes the scalp and strengthens the area around hair follicles. Meanwhile, hydrolyzed proteins increase hair moisture retention, elasticity, and softness while adding a natural bounce to your existing curls and waves. Brickell makes it easy for anyone that wants the surf’s up look without living on the coast.
5. Layrite Grooming Spray
If you ever have had your haircut by a barber and pleaded with them to know their secret, they may have been tight-lipped about the answer behind their magic. Well, we have some good news. They were probably using Layrite Deluxe Grooming Spray.
This versatile, all-in-one grooming spray gives you way more control in styling your hair without leaving behind a heavy feeling. It works to create a thickening look to thinning hair, too. It’s perfect for all lengths of hair and all hair types—thick, thin, or hard to control—and complements any preferred hairstyle. Use it as a primer before blow-drying or just spray on damp hair and style.
No matter what you’re using it for you’ll find that it just works. Plus, it has a mild cream soda scent that’s a great alternative to all the chemical “unscented” sprays out there. After your first use, you’ll see why Layrite is often referred to as “The Barber’s Secret.”
6. Paul Mitchell MVRCK by MITCH Grooming Spray for Men
Paul Mitchell has been a leading brand in the salon supply industry for decades, and lucky for us—thanks to the internet—we no longer have to go to salons to get the brand’s great products. Paul Mitchell’s MITCH for Men sub-brand has recently launched the MVRCK line of boutique men’s grooming products that focus on bringing barber favorites home to your bathroom.
Like most grooming brands, we recommend a grooming spray as your first purchase into a brand’s ecosystem. They’re usually the most available and affordable product, and they work for almost everyone. MVRCK’s Grooming Spray is no exception. This flexible, lightweight finishing spray adds height and buildable hold to hair with natural shine. Just spray onto a finished style or apply directly onto the root to use as a texturizing spray. Like all of Paul Mitchell’s products, this grooming spray is vegan—something that is usually not found with salon-quality brands.
7. Every Man Jack Grooming Cream
Every Man Jack has become one of our favorite brands in recent years. The brand has consistently grown its product offerings to include something for every man’s skincare, hygiene, and grooming regimens.
Every Man Jack’s Grooming Cream is derived mainly from plant-based ingredients is paraben-free, phthalate-free, dye-free, fragrance-free, and contains no harmful chemicals. And you guessed it! It’s good for you—and the environment. The medium hold, natural shine formula makes this grooming cream ideal for all hair and skin types. Plus, it’s cruelty-free, made in the USA, and sustainably made.
If you want your hair to complement your active outdoor lifestyle instead of making you look like a greaser (nothing wrong with that!), then you can’t go wrong with Every Man Jack’s Grooming Cream.
8. Baxter of California Styling Paste
If you think this Styling Paste from Baxter of California looks a bit more luxurious judging by the bottle, then your eyes haven’t failed you. Baxter of California isn’t a fashion house playing around in men’s personal care, but they do have products that outperform top luxury brands in almost every men’s grooming category. Just in case you needed to justify the cost.
Baxter’s Styling Paste provides a medium hold and semi-matte finish in no time at all thanks to its easy-to-use liquid formula, making it perfect for both casual and polished styles. With key ingredients like cactus extract, agave, and ginseng, it also promotes healthy hair and scalp while leaving your hair with a fresh scent and moldable for any style of your choice. Works best on straight, thick, or short hair types.
9. Zingari Man - The Master Shave Soap
Grooming is not just about styling your hair or getting a clean cut from your local barber. It also includes maintaining your facial hair, whether it be shaving for a classic, clean look or styling that beard you’ve been growing the past six months. Regardless of your facial hair preference, you’re going to need a shaving product.
Zingari Man’s The Master Shave Soap is a great way to start taking better care of that handsome face next time you take your razor to it. This rich lather locks in moisture for a smooth, frictionless shave. It softens your facial hair, allowing your razor to glide effortlessly across your skin while leaving it hydrated and moisturized in the process.
10. King C. Gillette Men’s Transparent Shave Gel
Gillette knows a thing or two about men’s grooming. Have you ever used a razor? Doesn’t matter what kind. All disposable, cartridges and safety razors can trace their lineage back to Gillette. Why you may ask? Well, it’s because Gillette invented the first safety razor with disposable blades over 100 years ago in 1901. When it comes to shaving, there was before Gillette and after Gillette. They changed the art forever—and all for the better.
To recognize 120 years of rich history, Gillette came out with a new line named in honor of the inventor of the modern safety razor, King Camp Gillette. The King C. Gillette Transparent Shave Gel is our favorite product in this new line due to its unique formula infused with aloe vera and white tea extract. It works for either shaving or edging, and is clear and non-foaming. You won’t find another shave gel that's adaptable to your needs.
11. Pre Shave Oil for Men's Beard Care by Bevel, Shaving Cream Alternative
Bevel is one of the best new brands of the last ten years. They make great products ranging across every department in men’s personal care and always improve their offerings based on customer feedback. Bevel’s Pre-Shave Oil is now in a larger size for the same great price, which makes it an even better choice for those looking for shaving cream alternatives.
This priming oil helps soften your hair and skin by holding moisture in to allow your razor to glide more effortlessly. That means fewer nicks, cuts, and razor bumps and a much better shave. Bevel achieves this thanks to a high-quality formula made from lavender, castor oil, and olive oil with no silicones or mineral oils. It’s never been easier to have a good shave that also soothes and calms your skin naturally.
12. Aveda Men Pure-formance Pomade
Aveda has been in the skincare game since 1978. For decades now, they have been a trusted source to heal, repair, and moisturize our skin. However, the brand—which is now owned by makeup conglomerate Estée Lauder—has long targeted its products to women. Fortunately, that is no longer the case.
Aveda Men is a relatively new line that brings Aveda’s industry-leading skincare expertise to men’s grooming. The line’s Pure-formance Pomade helps mold and style short to medium length hair into a maintainable shape of your preference thanks to a built-in style-control agent that provides strong hold and lasting shine. Unlike most of the “unscented” pomades on the market that smell like harsh chemicals, Aveda Men crafted its pomade with a rich, spicy, and refreshing aroma scented with kunzea and citrus.
13. Redken Brews Liquid Matte Hair Styling Paste
When trying to find the perfect hair product, it’s usually hard to find products that provide both medium control and no shine. Usually, the higher the hold the shinier your hair will be. And if you do find a product that grants a strong enough hold for your hair and doesn’t make it look greasy, it’s usually in a messy jar or super expensive. Well, Redken Brews proves that unicorns do indeed exist with its Liquid Matte Paste.
This hair product provides a great medium hold while adding no shine, all while being in a travel-friendly squeezable bottle. Miracles are a sight to behold, aren’t they? Plus, this liquid paste also lightly moisturizes and can be applied to damp or dry hair. Just squeeze into your palm, rub your hands together, work through your hair, and then style as needed. It’s that easy.
14. American Crew Medium Hold Spray Gel
American Crew has reached legendary status over the last two decades. It is a classic salon and barber staple and can even be found in convenience and drug stores across the country. For most men, it is the only brand they have ever used for hair products. For the men who have tried everything, it is the brand they always go back to. American Crew has even saved hair gel from being a relic of the early 2000s, with its Medium Hold Spray Gel.
An aloe vera gel and PVP/VA copolymer make up the base of its sage extract, ginseng, and quillaja infused formula. This ingredient cocktail means it is easier than ever to style your hair with a medium hold and natural look. It’s alcohol-free and contains sunscreen to protect your hair from UV damage. American Crew recommends this spray gel as a blow-drying styling aid, or it can be used as your typical damp and dry hair spray.
15. Layrite Cement Hair Clay
The perfect companion to the “Barber’s Secret” we mentioned earlier is Layrite’s Cement Clay. As the name suggests, this clay pomade binds hairs together to thicken and shape your hair to stay in place throughout the day.
What makes it stand out from other cement clays on the market is that Layrite gave it an even higher hold, matte finish, and made it water-soluble. That means you don’t have to wash your hair three times to get it out of your hair. When used with Layrite’s Grooming Spray, it can help thicken the appearance of thinning hair. Works best for medium to thick hair of short or medium length. Style it messy or prim and proper.
16. Seattle Pomade Co. Grooming Clay for Hair
Pomade today is not your dad’s or grandad’s pomade from yesteryear. Over the last twenty years, it has evolved from the waxy grease used for the second half of the last century into a product that is applicable to all hair types and hairstyles. This is thanks to a multitude of different brands making pomades out of fiber, gel, cream, beeswax, clay, and fruit (yes, fruit). With more brands than ever in the pomade game, you can even find niches within the pomade community. Such as handmade modern interpretations of classic formulas.
Seattle Pomade Co. makes its Grooming Clay by hand in the Seattle metro with a blend of natural ingredients like organic beeswax and organic shea butter. Since clays provide a higher hold than other pomades, that makes them the perfect choice for athletes and those who perspire more than others. You can now force your hair to cooperate without a sheen or glossy appearance while adding texture and thickness in the process.
17. Harry's Post-shave Mist
Harry’s took the men’s grooming world by storm over the last decade with a razor subscription service that redefined what low-cost shaving could look like in the 21st century. Cartridges no longer had to be absurdly expensive, and neither did razor handles or shaving cream. Unlike other razor subscription services at the time, Harry’s made its blades in its own German factory. So, not only did Harry’s bring back affordability to shaving, it brought back the quality.
One of our favorite products of Harry’s men’s grooming revolution is its Post-shave Mist. This featherweight aftershave mist instantly refreshes and calms the face. It feels like it’s lighter than water and is more soothing than the most luxurious aftershave. The botanical extracts found in its formula include aloe, seaweed, and Thai basil. When combined, these cooling and hydrating ingredients provide a much-needed post-shave cool down to reduce discomfort and irritation. Trust Harry’s on this one. They know the way.
18. Paul Mitchell MVRCK by MITCH Shave Cream
Paul Mitchell has long been known—and revered—for its amazing salon-quality hair products for both men and women. But through its men-oriented sub-brand MITCH’s new line, MVRCK, you can now have Paul Mitchell quality for all your grooming needs. Along with its LA-inspired hair products, MVRCK also brings that same dedication to high-quality shaving products as well. The line’s Shave Cream provides a rich lather for a smoother, closer shave while moisturizing your skin to minimize irritation. As always it is 100% vegan.
MVRCK recommends combining its shaving cream with its Blade Slip to help the cream last even longer during the shave. Like any premium shaving cream, we recommend lathering with a shaving brush and shaving with the grain first, then reapply the shaving cream before going back over against the grain. You’ll never shave the same way again.
19. Zingari Man - The Master Recovery Splash
If you’ve tried Zingari Man’s Shave Soap and fell in love with the quality it provided, then let us introduce you to step two of the barbershop two-step guide to perfect shaves. Zingari Man’s Recovery Splash is the best way to end your shaving routine, especially if you’re following up a clean slave with the brand’s shaving soap. This post-shave lotion soothes, smooths, and conditions tender skin without irritation while working to heal razor nicks, ingrown hair, and cuts.
Since Zingari Man crafts its products without alcohol, those with sensitive skin aren’t barred from getting the best shave of their lives as they would be with other brands. We can’t prove it, but starting your day off with an invigorating shave will have you feeling your best.
20. Brickell Men's Instant Relief Aftershave for Men
If shaving leaves your skin extra irritated even before you put the razor down, then it can be hard to justify keeping a consistent grooming routine. Luckily, Brickell Men’s line of products has just what you need to keep the irritation and discomfort at bay. Brickell’s Instant Relief After Shave is a light, fast-absorbing aftershave lotion that’s packed with 98% natural ingredients like aloe vera, vitamin E, coconut oil, sugar cane, and lavender.
This premium blend calms, hydrates, and protects your face and neck without clogging or further irritating your freshly shaved skin. Most aftershaves just provide the feeling of relief through cooling agents like mint, alcohol, or menthol. Brickell uses botanical extracts to reduce razor burn, repair skin, and remove bacteria from pores—all without using alcohol or harsh chemicals.
21. Cremo Citrus & Mint Leaf Cooling Beard Wash & Softener
Chances are you’ve seen Cremo products stocked on the shelves at your local drug store and glanced right over them on your way to pick up a more familiar brand. And that’s a shame because Cremo produces “astonishingly superior” products at extremely affordable prices. One of the brand’s products we can’t recommend enough for you to pick up on your next grocery run is the Cooling Beard Wash & Softener.
This barber-grade product provides a cool, refreshing way to soften and moisturize even the toughest facial hair. It works to restore the natural moisture found in your skin and facial hair, promoting healthy beard growth. Plus, it keeps your face—and beard—smelling fresh and clean with its citrus and mint scent.
22. Baxter of California Thickening Style Gel for Men
It is always a pleasure when you have the excuse to use some of the best men’s grooming products from Baxter of California. It’s like staying at a nice hotel and taking all of their travel-size care products home with you. If you do that (we do, too), then stop sleeping on Baxter immediately.
One of the California brand’s best products is its Thickening Style Gel. This gel provides high hold and shine that is usually only found in pomades. And unlike other gels, it doesn’t leave your hair crunchy or flaky. Instead, it strengthens your hair and stimulates natural growth thanks to infused ginger, birch juice, and vitamin B5. This product is ideal for all hair types and can even be used with pomade if you need all the hold you can get.
23. Lather & Wood Premium Shaving Soap - Sandalwood
When learning to shave in high school, you probably trained with disposable razors and foaming shave cream. While that is good for beginners, it doesn’t mean you should still be using that after graduating from college or getting your first well-paying job. So, ditch that crappy razor and canned shaving cream, traditional shaving is back from the dead to help you look your very best.
After you replace that plastic razor with a proper safety razor, you’ll need a shaving soap, and there’s no better introduction than Lather & Wood Shaving Co.’s Premium Shaving Soap. This hand-crafted sandalwood scented tallow-based shaving soap will only come out to pennies a day. Apply with your favorite shaving brush (you did get one of those, right?) and try out that new razor. Old school is new school, and your best shaves are only ahead of you.
24. American Crew Acumen Firm Hold Grooming Cream
American Crew really hasn’t changed its product much since they first released in the mid-1990s. Not that it’s a bad thing, but we’re suckers for a new line with fresh takes on modern classics. American Crew’s Acumen is just that. Developed for the brand’s 25th anniversary in 2019, Acumen is American Crew’s biggest launch since its inception in 1994. The line is built off of over two decades of expertise to bring a new line that focuses on high-quality formulations.
We think one of the best new products from Acumen is the Firm Hold Grooming Cream. American Crew has been trusted for a generation to style men’s hair, and this new grooming cream ensures another generation will as well. This moisture-rich cream-gel provides a sleek firm hold with a high shine finish that innovates on top of American Crew’s mainline products to bring the same frizz-free hair you’re used to in the brand’s ecosystem.
25. Every Man Jack Texturizing Surf Spray
There’s something about the look you get from an evening at the beach. You get some rays from the sunset, exercise from some mild waves, and what we think is the best casual look you can get for your hair—the beachy look. If you’re not sure what we mean, imagine what your hair looks like after spending some time in the ocean. The salt water provides a natural textured hold with a natural matte finish, but once you shower it’s all gone.
Up until recently, men had to go to the beach to get that look, but now you can have that look everywhere thanks to Every Man Jack’s Texturizing Surf Spray. This spray is infused with salt water to provide that natural, textured beachy look you used to have to hang ten for.
26. Detroit Grooming Co. Putty - Texture Paste - Lemon and Bergamot Scent
Detroit gets a bad rap, and it really shouldn’t. Detroit-style pizza, the birth of modern American automobiles, and the home of Detroit Grooming Co. This hometown grooming company has products to suit all your beard or hair styling needs—regardless of your hair type or hairstyle.
The brand’s products are made in the USA and made of high-quality all-natural ingredients full of essential oils, vitamins, antioxidants, and proteins that work to condition and repair your hair.
If you want to pick up something from Motor City, we recommend Detroit Grooming Co.’s Putty. This premium texture paste has a medium hold and natural finish that defines your hair and allows you to shape it to last all day.
27. Paul Mitchell MVRCK by MITCH Skin Tonic
If you heeded our recommendations and added some MVRCK by MITCH grooming products to your cart, don’t check out yet because here’s one more. MVRCK’s skin tonic is a refreshing and energizing light facial mist for men that wakes up the skin without leaving it feeling dry. It contains cooling menthol and refreshing agave citrus that works as pre-shave, post-shave, or as a stand-alone facial toner. And as always, it’s 100% vegan.
28. Cremo Beard & Scruff Cream, Wild Mint
After washing your beard with Cremo’s Cooling Beard Wash & Softener we mentioned above, you’re going to need to moisturize. Thankfully, you’re not going to have to go far to get what you need. Cremo’s Beard & Scruff Cream is a plant-based formula that moisturizes and softens stubble, scruff, and beards. It is lightweight, non-greasy, and can even work as a styling cream for shorter beards.
29. King C. Gillette Beard Thickener
If you suffer from a thin beard—let’s face it, not everyone can grow a full beard that rivals Nordic gods—then you need King C. Gillette’s Beard Thickener. This oil strengthens and coats every hair to help your beard look and feel noticeably thicker, while also conditioning to soften and smooth your facial hair for a more comfortable beard. Its lightweight formula is infused with vitamin B3, pro-vitamin B5, argan oil, and caffeine to cool and refresh your skin.
30. Detroit Grooming Co. Deluxe Water-Based Pomade - Passionfruit Scented
To end things off, we just had to share another product from Detroit Grooming Co. This truly unique pomade is unlike anything we’ve ever seen before. It is water-based with a stronghold and gloss finish. If you think those things aren’t usually seen together, you’re right, and we’re still wondering how Detroit Grooming Co. has defied the laws of nature. Not only can this style your hair better than the rest, but it can also wash out easier than them too, and it smells and looks like passionfruit juice. We’re still trying to figure out how it’s possible.
