Men, let’s chat. We know you want to take care of your hair, too, but it seems like there isn’t a product out there that can help. Not every product soothes, hydrates, and treats your hair. Maybe you need a conditioner that can detangle thickness. Or maybe you need a restorative conditioner that repairs your dry, damaged hair.
Conditioner is a vital hair product. It seals in moisture, tames frizziness, and calms dry scalps. Whatever you’re looking for, we rounded up 30 of the best hair conditioners for men of 2023.
1. Blu Atlas Conditioner
Do you want a conditioner that leaves your hair looking smooth, luscious, and clean? Then Blu Atlas Conditioner is the one for you. Men deserve to have nice hair, too, which is why this all-natural conditioner is one of the best hair conditioners for men. It’s rich, lightweight, and full of restorative ingredients that leave your hair looking salon-styled. Lather a small amount of this conditioner into your hair after shampooing, rinse with water and brush your hair for the best results.
You’ll be amazed at how easily this shampoo combats frizz, dryness, dullness, and breakage. Stop settling for conditioners that don’t work and start using Blu Atlas Conditioner. We promise you won’t regret it.
2. Jack Black Nourishing Hair & Scalp Conditioner
Jack Black’s Nourishing Hair & Scalp Conditioner is one of our favorite conditioners for men. It’s fragrance and sulfate-free, so it won’t over-dry or irritate your scalp. This nourishing blend tames even the frizziest hair, infuses the scalp with long-lasting moisture, and seals the ends for protection.
You don’t have to know a thing about hairstyling to have perfectly polished hair because this conditioner will get it done for you. Wash with shampoo, rinse, add conditioner, rinse, and you’re good to go. Never will your hair look so healthy and happy. Enjoy.
3. Rocky Mountain Barber Company Daily Use Conditioner Forest Mint
You want to be a mountain man—a man who traverses the wilderness and can handle anything. You love hunting, hiking, and fishing but you hate being ungroomed. Want to mix the best of both worlds? Rocky Mountain Barber Company’s Daily Use Conditioner Forest Mint is one step ahead of you.
This paraben- and SLS-free conditioner was inspired by the grandness of nature. Infused with enriching peppermint, tea tree, and eucalyptus oil, your hair and scalp will look and feel rejuvenated after using this product. This conditioner works on any hair type and calms frizziness, hydrates the scalp, and leaves you feeling like the grizzly man you truly are. Go forth and embrace your wild side—just with a hint of peppermint.
4. Blackwood For Men Active Man Daily Conditioner
It might seem tedious and annoying to wash your hair and add conditioner, especially if you’re running late for work. But we promise it makes a world of difference. Blackwood For Men Active Man Daily Conditioner is the hair product you’ve been waiting for. Formulated with licorice root, citric acid, clove flower, seaweed, peach leaf, aloe vera, ginseng root, Tsubaki oil, and Swertia japonica, you’ll feel like you’re at a mini-spa every time you step into the shower.
This soothing conditioner cleanses your scalp, removes build-up, absorbs excess oil, prevents frizz, protects the hair, and hydrates. This product is cruelty-, paraben-, and gluten-free and formulated without soy, dyes, or GMOs. Plus, it’s Ocean Safe, so you can feel good about helping the Earth.
5. OGX Hydrating + Tea Tree Mint Conditioner
If you’ve never used an OGX product before, you’ve been missing out. OGX is one of the best hair care brands out there. Their products are affordable and actually work. We love OGX Hydrating + Tea Tree Mint Conditioner because it’s invigorating, revitalizing, and soothing. If you’ve been on the hunt for a conditioner to help with dry scalp, this could be the one.
This little green bottle uses enriching peppermint and tea tree oil to calm dry and irritated scalps, tame frizziness, and restore the hair. This conditioner is paraben- and sulfate-free, which is great if your scalp gets irritated by harmful ingredients. For the price and effectiveness of this product, it’s one of the best hair conditioners for men.
6. Brickell Men’s Products Revitalizing Hair Conditioner
Do you ever wish your hair could look as sexy and sleek as the men you see in movies? Do you ever think that if you could just get your hair under control, you could look your best? Brickell Men’s Products Revitalizing Hair Conditioner will leave you looking like a movie star.
This conditioner uses aloe vera, borage oil, avocado oil, vitamin E, tea tree oil, and peppermint oil to volumize hair, tame frizziness, encourage hair growth, hydrate the scalp, reduce excess oil and dandruff, and protect from breakage. Your hair will be so clean and radiant that you’ll be able to style your hair any way you want. Don’t believe us? Try this best-selling, globally-loved conditioner for yourself.
7. Huron Smooth & Nourish Conditioner
Huron Smooth & Nourish Conditioner is a lightweight powerhouse conditioner. It’s one of our favorite products, and we think it’s one of the best hair conditioners for men. Huron Smooth & Nourish Conditioner uses Argan Oil, Shea Butter, Vitamin A, Vitamin E, and Biotin that leave your hair looking fresh, healthy, and shiny. This conditioner tackles dry and brittle hair, moisturizes the scalp, seals hydration, calms frizziness, nourishes, and prevents future damage.
You don’t need to have an extensive hair care routine; you just need Huron. The best part? This product is free of parabens, sulfates, silicones, aluminum, and phthalates and is vegan.
8. Hair Craft Co. Hair Moisturizer with Argan Oil
We get it. Dry, itchy, irritated hair is annoying. Luckily, there’s a solution: Hair Craft Co. Hair Moisturizer with Argan Oil. This conditioner infuses the hair with vitamins A, E, and C, argan oil, antioxidants, and omega-6 fatty acids that will leave your hair hydrated, voluminous, and sexy.
Seriously. This conditioner can do it all. After just one use, your hair will feel and look smoother, softer, more moisturized, and frizz-free. There are very few products out there that can tackle all your hair care needs, but this conditioner is one you have to try. Stop wasting your time and money on conditioners that don’t work and just buy this one already. Okay?
9. Old Spice Thickening System with Vitamin C
We’re pretty sure you’ve heard about Old Spice by now. They are a well-loved, comforting brand that millions of people around the globe use. Old Spice Thickening System with Vitamin C is the kind of conditioner you want to keep on hand. It’s moisturizing, enriching, and luxurious.
If you use this conditioner in combination with Old Spice’s other thickening products, you’ll soon watch your hair transform into a luscious mane. This is one of the best conditioners to use if you’re trying to prevent hair loss, damage, and breakage. What are you waiting for? Go take care of your hair!
10. American Crew Daily Conditioner
We love American Crew, and we know you will, too. With so many great products to choose from at an affordable price, this brand is a man’s dream. This conditioner infuses the hair with rosemary and peppermint that tone, cleanse, hydrate, and soothe the scalp and hair.
Dry scalp? This conditioner can tackle it. Dull spots? Been there, done that. After washing your hair with shampoo, take a small amount of this conditioner and gently massage it through your hair and scalp. You’ll instantly feel the invigorating tingles from the peppermint and rosemary as they rejuvenate your hair.
11. Verb Ghost Conditioner
Guys, we understand. It can be exhausting looking for a reliable hair conditioner that doesn’t also serve as a 3-in-1 shampoo and body wash. You want something that will get the job done, and we have just the thing.
Verb Ghost Conditioner will take your haircare game to the next level. Moringa seed oil detangles and hydrates the hair, while quinoa protein prevents future damage and breakage. Finally, sunflower seed extract acts as a barrier between your hair and UV rays, preventing color fade-out. Your hair will look shinier, softer, and more hydrated after just one use of this revitalizing conditioner. Plus, this product is vegan, cruelty-free, and gluten-free.
12. Olaplex No. 5 Bond Maintenance
Olaplex No. 5 Bond Maintenance Conditioner is one of the best hair conditioners for men of 2023. It’s enriching, hydrating, strengthening, and softening. Seriously, if you haven’t found the perfect hair conditioner for you just yet, this is one you need to try.
No. 5 Bond Maintenance Conditioner works for any hair type—straight, wavy, curly, and coily. A small amount of this creamy conditioner will reduce frizz, repair damaged hair, soothe split ends, and moisturize dry scalps. You’ve got to try this one for yourself if you haven’t already. It’s just that good.
13. Pureology Strength Cure Conditioner
Your hair deserves long-lasting nourishment, and Pureology Strength Conditioner can give it to you. This gentle, revitalizing conditioner helps restore damaged hair. And it’s even safe for color-treated hair.
Keravis, a strengthening protein, helps prevent future hair damage. Astaxanthin, a powerful antioxidant, restores colors and hydrates dry, brittle hair. This conditioner will leave your locks looking their healthiest and happiest. Stop wasting time and money on boring, dull conditioners that don’t work and start using Pureology Strength Conditioner. This product is free of sulfates, parabens, and phthalates and is vegan, cruelty-free, and gluten-free.
14. Oribe Gold Lust Repair & Restore Conditioner
Don’t you ever wish you could pack up your life and be a global jet setter? Or do you ever want to channel your inner James Bond and feel like a truly modern man? Anyone? Just us? Whatever your inner wishes and dreams are, Oribe can help unleash your wildest fantasies. Oribe Gold Lust Repair & Restore Conditioner helps restore hydration in dry, frizzy, and damaged hair.
Bio-Restorative Complex restores and heals hair cuticles, promoting strong and smooth hair. Mediterranea Cypress Extract infuses the hair with intense moisture that lasts long after application. Oribe Signature Complex protects the hair from environmental irritants—like pollution and UV rays—while also restoring the hair’s natural keratin levels. This vegan, paraben-free conditioner will change your life and make you feel like you rule the world. Because you do.
15. Bumble and bumble Bond-Building Repair Conditioner
If you live in a cold climate, you know how dull and brittle your hair gets in the winter. No matter how many hydrating products you use, they never seem to help. Don’t give up hope just yet. We have one of the best hair conditioners for men. Say hello to Bumble and bumble Bond-Building Repair Conditioner, a nourishing conditioner that moisturizes even the driest of hair.
Honey bond-building complex repairs and restores damaged hair by infusing your locks with healing hydration. Wildflower honey and honey ferment strengthen the hair by preventing breakage, split ends, and brittleness. This conditioner also decreases frizz and tangles and promotes shine by softening the cuticles. Don’t worry, you can still use this if you have color-treated hair.
Take a small amount of this fruity conditioner—infused with blood orange, exotic guava flower, jasmine, passionflower, and wild orchid—and gently massage it through your hair. Rinse and be amazed. Your hair will never feel or look softer, brighter, and healthier than when using this conditioner. Free of parabens, phthalates, mineral oil, and formaldehyde, this conditioner is suitable for sensitive skin and scalps.
16. Crown The Ritual Conditioner
Your morning or night routine shouldn’t take long. It’s okay if you don’t have a ton of products to put in your hair. Sometimes, simple is better, which is why we love Crown The Ritual Conditioner. This is one of the best hair conditioners for men because it’s easy, hydrating, and rejuvenating. The Ritual Conditioner utilizes the power of Tsubaki seed oil and beetroot extract to promote hair growth, strengthen locks, detangle, promote shine, hydrate, and reduce frizz.
Why have a long hair care routine when your conditioner gets everything done for you in one step? This conditioner is suitable for any hair type because it’s lightweight and hydrating. Your hair will look and feel healthier after using this conditioner, and we know it’ll become your new favorite product. The Ritual Conditioner is free of parabens, phthalates, mineral oil, sulfates, and coal tar. Plus, it’s vegan, cruelty-free, and gluten-free.
17. Fable & Mane HoliRoots Hydrating Conditioner
Fable & Mane is one of our favorite haircare brands, and now they can be one of yours, too. Fable & Mane HoliRoots Hydrating Conditioner will transform frizzy, dry hair into soft, smooth locks. This conditioner can tackle it all—gym hair, work hair, playing-with-the-kids hair.
Turmeric promotes a healthy scalp by infusing the hair with moisture. Coconut adds shine and seals hair cuticles, preventing split ends and damage. Hibiscus promotes healthy blood flow around the scalp, increasing circulation. All of these key ingredients combined brighten, hydrate, and detangle your hair, leaving you looking radiant and stunning. We could go on and on about how great this conditioner is, but we think you should try this vegan and cruelty-free product for yourself.
18. Kiehl’s Nourishing Olive Fruit Oil Conditioner
Are you tired of your hair looking lifeless and dull no matter what you do? Washing it every day dries it out, so you try washing it every other day. No matter what you do, it’s always dry. If that sounds anything like you, Kiehl’s Nourishing Olive Fruit Oil Conditioner is here to save the day.
This luxurious conditioner contains olive fruit oil, lemon extract, and avocado oil that soothe frizzy hair, tame tangled locks, infuse intense hydration into the hair, restore color, and leave your hair looking healthy. Your friends will all want to know your secret. The salon? Nope. It’s Kiehl’s. This is one of the best hair conditioners for men of 2023, so you better jump on it fast.
19. Adwoa Beauty Blue Tansy Reparative Conditioner
Have you ever tried a new conditioner and it just left your hair feeling sticky, greasy, and crunchy? It’s the absolute worst feeling. You spent all this time picking a new conditioner, you paid for it, and yet it failed you. What do you do? Try Adwoa Beauty Blue Tansy Reparative Conditioner, of course. We love this soothing, invigorating, and restorative conditioner that leaves your locks hydrated and soft.
Avocado oil seals the hair and protects it from environmental pollutants. Buriti seed oil hydrates, strengthens, and heals damaged hair. Blue Tansy flower oil promotes hair growth. If that doesn’t sound good enough, there’s more. This conditioner also detangles, reduces frizziness, and enhances your hair’s natural shine. There aren’t many great conditioners out there like Blue Tansy Reparative Conditioner, which is why we love it so much. This product is vegan, cruelty-free, and gluten-free.
20. Living Proof Perfect Hair Day Conditioner
After a long workout at the gym, you need a conditioner that restores hydration and moisture. Living Proof Perfect Hair Day Conditioner is one of the best hair conditioners for men because it protects and heals hair for the long term. This conditioner contains a patented healthy hair molecule (OFPMA) that works on any hair type to intensely hydrate, nourish cuticles, and restore shine.
You deserve a conditioner that works hard for you. After washing with shampoo, take a small amount of conditioner and massage the product through your hair for maximum results. Plus, this conditioner is safe for color- or chemically-treated hair, so you can still use it even if you’re secretly not a real blonde. We promise we won’t tell.
21. Pure Nature Argan Oil Deep Moisture Repair Conditioner
Argan oil is one of the best ingredients to use for your hair. It’s nourishing, hydrating, and makes your hair feel super soft. Pure Nature Argan Oil Deep Moisture Repair Conditioner brings the best of both worlds—argan oil and convenience—together in this miracle conditioner.
Formulated with vitamin E and argan oil, this conditioner infuses the hair with enriching antioxidants that repair and restore damaged hair, hydrate, seal cuticles, detangle, reduce frizz, enhance shine, and protect against UV damage. Any hair type can use this conditioner, but you should definitely use it if you have curls, waves, or coils in your hair. This product is free of sulfates, parabens, and gluten and is safe for daily use.
22. Dr. Squatch Men’s Natural Conditioner Cool Citrus
As much fun as it would be to go live in the wilderness and tough it out for the rest of your days, we’d wager that you probably wouldn’t smell the best. If you still want to live out your wild man fantasies, here’s a compromise: Dr. Squatch Men’s Natural Conditioner Cool Citrus. This fruity blend of shea butter, avocado, peppermint oil, and menthol will transform your shower into a tropical rainforest.
This conditioner targets frizz, damaged hair, dryness, dullness, and breakage, resulting in ultra-luscious locks that may or may not leave your hair looking like Tarzan. The peppermint oil and menthol will tingle your scalp, stimulating hair growth and restoration. If that wasn't good enough, this citrus blend also balances your natural pH levels, resulting in healthy skin and hair. You can’t go wrong with this plant-derived, cruelty-free, natural conditioner that will completely change your life. How does the saying go? Happy hair, happy life?
23. Redken Brews with Crafted Malt Daily Conditioner
Have you ever drank something so good that you wanted to bathe in it? Yeah. Us, too. Redken understood the assignment with the creation of Redken Brews with Crafted Malt Daily Conditioner, an addicting product that will leave your hair as delicious-looking as your favorite craft beer. This intoxicating conditioner will hydrate your hair, reduce frizz, detangle locks, heal damage, strengthen brittle hair, enhance curls and waves, and add shine to dull spots.
The infused malt in the conditioner acts as a natural cleanser, removing any impurities and leaving the hair spotless. Even though this conditioner is intense, it won’t weigh your hair down, cause greasiness, or make your hair crunchy. Even though you can’t swim in your favorite craft beer, you can shower and condition your hair with Redken Brews. That sounds like a fair compromise to us.
24. Head & Shoulders Royal Oils Moisture Renewal Conditioner
As embarrassing as it may be, dandruff happens. It’s frustrating, annoying, and outright unsightly. Luckily, we have just the product for you. Head & Shoulders Royal Oils Moisture Renewal Conditioner can tackle and treat even the toughest cases of dandruff and scalp build-up for natural, coily, and kinky hair. Creamy, nourishing coconut oil penetrates through the hair and soothes dry, flaky scalps by removing build-up. It also enhances curls, hydrates, strengthens, prevents future damage, and enhances shine.
You shouldn’t have to suffer from a dry, itchy, flaky scalp forever. With Royal Oils Moisture Renewal Conditioner, you don’t have to. This conditioner is also free of sulfates, parabens, and dyes, which can often cause more irritation to your hair. If you’re still reading this, what are you doing? You should be adding one of the best hair conditioners for men to your online shopping cart.
25. Aveeno Fresh Greens Blend Conditioner
There are no better ingredients than natural ones, which is why we love Aveeno Fresh Greens Blend Conditioner—a natural, enriching treatment for thin and brittle hair. Your shower will transform into a luxurious, aromatic spa with hints of peppermint and cucumber cleansing and thickening your hair.
This conditioner uses natural oats, rosemary, cucumber, and peppermint to add hydration to your dry scalp and hair, strengthen brittle strands, protect the hair cuticles, tame frizz, enhance shine, and soothe irritated scalps. Take extra time to massage this product through your hair after cleansing with shampoo. You’ll want to soak in the scents as much as you can. Sure, your bathroom may not be as cozy and relaxing as a spa, but Aveeno Fresh Greens Blend Conditioner can help you pretend. This product is free of sulfates, dyes, and parabens.
26. Dove Intensive Repair Conditioner
You can’t go wrong with Dove. Their products are timeless, affordable, and accessible. You can pick up Dove at most grocery and drug stores, which makes this product all the better. Dove Intensive Repair Conditioner instantly repairs dry, damaged, and brittle hair. Maybe you’ve spent one too many days out in the sun, or you’ve used the tanning bed for longer than you should have and your hair is paying the price. Whatever the case, this conditioner can tackle it.
Dove Intensive Repair Conditioner infuses the hair with intense moisture that detangles, de-frizzes, and strengthens hair. As a bonus, if you use this product with Dove’s other strengthening systems, your hair will be healthier and stronger than ever. Give your hair a break and stay out of the sun for a bit, okay?
27. Mane ‘N Tail Moisturizer-Texturizer
Alright—hear us out. We know it’s odd to see a horse haircare product on this list, but there’s a reason Mane ‘N Tail has been a mainstay on the haircare scene for decades. These products actually work! If they’re good enough to use on thick horsehair, they must be good enough to use on your hair, right? Mane ‘N Tail Moisturizer-Texturizer infuses the hair with horse-heavy moisture that will nourish and restore your tired locks.
Seriously, if you’re in the market for a conditioner that tackles your thick, heavy hair, this is a sign from the universe to buy this product. There are few conditioners out there that can de-frizz, detangle, and treat thick hair. Mane ‘N Tail gets it done. Apply a small amount of this conditioner onto your hair after shampooing and feel the nourishing amino acid formula for yourself. For the amount of product you get in this conditioner at such a low cost, this is one of the best hair conditioners for men.
28. Nexxus Humectress Conditioner Protein Fusion
Hey, guys. This conditioner is screaming your name. Nexxus Humectress Conditioner Protein Fusion is a whirlwind experience, complete with soothing ingredients and nourishing textures. This conditioner locks in moisture, hydrates the scalp, prevents dryness, enhances shine, strengthens hair, and brightens dull spots.
Nexxus Humectress Conditioner Protein Fusion also infuses the hair with protein, so your locks can start healing and restoring themselves. You shouldn’t have to spend hundreds of dollars on salon styles and blowouts when you can unleash the power of Nexxus.
29. Matrix Total Results Mega Sleek Conditioner
If you want soft, smooth, and shiny hair, you’ve got to try the Matrix Total Results Mega Sleek Conditioner. This shea butter-infused conditioner protects your hair against environmental pollutants, UV damage, and humidity by infusing intense hydration and sealing the cuticles. Your hair will look sleek and sexy after just one use of this ultra-nourishing conditioner. This product is suitable for natural, dry, and color-treated hair.
30. OGX Nourishing + Coconut Milk Conditioner
You already know how much we love OGX, so it’s no surprise that their Coconut Milk Conditioner showed up on our list. Coconut milk and oil, egg white protein, and other natural ingredients soften and smoothen your hair, detangle, reduce frizz, enhance shine, hydrate the scalp, and absorb excess oil. Not only does coconut milk make your hair super soft, but it also leaves your hair smelling incredible. This gentle conditioner is free of sulfates and parabens, so it’s safe to use on any hair type.
