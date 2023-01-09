You’re not alone if you're hesitant to try the various different hair products available for men nowadays. The world of men’s hair products can be so intimidating that you decide to stick with purely using the good ol’ shampoo and conditioner you’ve been using for years. Even if you’re using hair products that have never failed you, we believe it’s time for you to try some of the best selling hair products out there for men.
Finding new hair products to use as a man is a challenging task, especially considering everyone has contrasting hair texture and style. Not only that, everyone is going to have different hair care goals. Some men want products that focus on giving your hair a radiant shine, while other men want products that concentrate on enhancing volume and reducing frizz.
Regardless of what your main goal is for your hair, there’s a ton of products out there to help you reach and maintain your goal. Trying to find the right hair products takes a fair amount of research in order to successfully find your next favorite grooming products. No one wants to spend an hour at the grocery store reading a hundred product labels.
The great news? You don’t have to because we have a unique list of the best hair products for men out there.
1. Blu Atlas Shampoo
Make your daily hair care routine as simple as possible by purchasing Blu Atlas Shampoo to remove impurities like dirt and oil. Carefully designed with beneficial ingredients like jojoba protein, and aloe, their shampoo is unbelievably rich and foamy, thanks to a surrogacy that’s originally derived from coconuts.
Complete your shampoo experience with Blu Atlas Conditioner. Entirely vegan and highly in demand, skipping over this conditioner would be a huge mistake for you and your hair. #1 on our list for a good reason, this is the best shampoo and conditioner for men out there.
2. Public Good Wax Pomade
You deserve a product that works as hard as you do. Public Good Wax Pomade is a lightweight, paraben-free hair styling product designed for a polished, finished look that won’t take you an hour to do every morning.
The formula is rich and flexible for styling versatility, with a combination of the best conditioning oils that keep your hair moisturized and totally frizz-free. This wax pomade from Public Goods is good to use for styling your beard or mustache as you like.
3. Huron Hair Styler
Looking for a styling product that's easy to use and consistently works? Huron's Hair Styler is the answer you’ve been looking for. It's great for all hair types but especially those with thin or fine hair.
This non-greasy formula goes on your hair smoothly and adds an obvious fullness while reducing static and frizz. You can expect a humidity resistant, natural matte finish with long-lasting control that keeps your hair where you want it.
There aren’t any parabens, sulfates, or phthalates to be found inside of this popular choice for styling men’s hair.
4. WenMen Control Texture Paste
Hair is a man's best accessory—that’s a hard fact. Add to your overall swag with Wen Men Control Texture Paste, and you'll always be ready to walk into any social or professional situation confidently.
This control texture paste will help you look your best and maintain the perfect look all day long. And the efficient formula allows you to easily create the perfect hairstyle with a light, touchable hold.
5. Mark of a Man Blend Hair Gel
Men who have thinning hair or hair that doesn’t have much volume need not despair because Mark of a Man Hair Gel was made just for you. This light hold gel is perfect for men with fine, wavy, and curly hair.
We highly advise this impressive hair gel for any man on the go who needs his hair to look good without any fuss.
6. Jack Black Body-Building Hair Gel
Jack Black’s Body-Building Hair Gel is phenomenal for building a manicured, sculpted style. This fast-drying formula allows you to rework and reshape your hair with ease.
With a natural-looking finish and a fresh, light scent, this fast-working hair gel will leave your hair feeling soft and like you only left the salon five minutes ago.
7. Brisk Hair Cream for Men
If your hair is flat and greasy, you're probably not using the right product. Find exactly what you need in a hair product with Brisk Hair Cream for Men. With its unique formula, this styling cream will add body to your hair without unnecessary grease or weight.
If you're looking for a product that can give your hair a firmer hold, this one-of-a-kind, German-based hair cream will please even the harshest of critics.
8. Every Man Jack Hair Clay
Ditch the hair powder sitting on your bathroom counter for a hair product for men that won't let you down. Every Man Jack Hair Clay will be your new go-to right after the first use.
It's a fragrance-free, low-shine alternative to wax and powder with a heavy, firm hold that won't make your hair greasy. This hair clay can be used for any hair type or style, and is sweat-proof for the fellas who lead an active lifestyle.
9. Blackwood for Men Hair Hydrator
Blackwood Hair Hydrator is a powerful combination of natural ingredients that will instantly provide your hair with the hydration it needs to look healthy. This is perfect for any man who has dry or damaged hair that needs an immediate moisturizing boost.
This formula has keratin-enriched proteins and amino acids to replenish your hair’s moisture levels and promote healthy hair growth. Why suffer from dry, brittle or damaged hair when you don’t have to?
10. Dove Men+Care Fortifying Styling Paste
Men deserve hair products that work. And not many hair products work like Dove Men+ Care Fortifying Styling Paste. Dove’s styling paste was designed with the everyday man’s lifestyle in mind, so that you can reliably sculpt your signature hairstyle on an everyday basis.
Give your hair the strength and resilience it needs to last all day, then restyle it anytime you need to. This styling paste was made to handle men’s hair, so it has the power to withstand whatever life throws at you.
11. John Paul Mitchell: Tea Tree Grooming Pomade
Stop fighting your natural hair and start working with it. John Paul Mitchell Tea Tree Grooming Pomade defines your curls and waves with a natural shine. This tea tree oil pomade controls all frizz around the hairline, and pushes short haircuts away from the face.
With a fully organic blend of tea tree, mint and citrus ingredients, it also provides an addictive aromatherapy experience. Paraben-free and gluten-free, this styling pomade is fantastic for all hair types no matter what style you prefer to rock.
12. Baxter of California Clay Hair Pomade
You've been styling your hair with the wrong products. Now it’s time for your hair to get styled and get styled correctly. Say goodbye to hairs that just won’t stay down when you start using Baxter of California Clay Hair Pomade.
This high-performance formula is designed to provide men’s hair with the durability and control needed for any classic men's hairstyle. The final result: a strong hold that will last all day. Straight, thick, and wavy hair are best suited for this clay pomade that’s all the rage these days.
13. Pinaud Clubman Styling Gel
This is the styling gel that you've been waiting for all of your life. Pinaud Clubman Styling Gel has all the benefits you need in hair care products without the alcohol, gum, or wax.
This styling gel for men will keep your hairstyle in a firm hold all day. You’ll find that it keeps hair looking sharp and polished without ever appearing greasy or crunchy. By purchasing this gel, you can get your hair feeling and looking its best 24/7.
14. Harry’s Taming Cream
It's a man's world. It's time for a man to be able to manage his own hair from the comfort of his own home. You can get an effortless hold and a natural finish with the one and only Harry's Taming Cream.
Formulated best for men with curly, coarse, or thick hair, it'll give you the look you want without any stickiness or stiffness. When you buy this taming cream, you buy unlimited confidence.
15. Consort for Men Hair Spray
Getting your hair to do what you want can be a hassle, but it shouldn’t be. You need to constantly put in products, worry about getting the right amount of shine, and stress about your hair going completely flat in the middle of the day.
Not anymore! Use Consort for Men’s Hair Spray to have a great hair day, without having a frustrating morning. Easily manage your unruly hair with this natural men's hair product. You'll never have to put on an ugly hat to hide your hair again.
16. Johnny’s Chop Shop Glide ‘Em High Grooming Cream
Johnny’s Chop Shop Grooming Cream is just the right product for men who prefer a cool, casual look. It works wonders on those with frizzy hair looking for a product that can hold it down firmly. The best part about this grooming cream? You can maintain your favorite hairstyle all day long.
The nourishing ingredients like avocado oil and Pro-Vitamin B continuously protect your hair and scalp throughout the day and night, leaving you with fresh, healthy hair that’s painless to style.
17. Scotch Porter Superior Hair Collection
To have the best hai, you need hair care products like the ones available in Scotch Porter’s Superior Hair Collection. With this one-of-a-kind collection, each hair product for men respects your hair's needs and offers a solution to any common issues like frizz and volume control.
Kale protein and white willow bark are the supreme ingredients used in this collection for getting hair that's not just healthy but also beautiful. Scotch Porter Superior Hair Collection is your first step to silky, shiny hair.
18. Cantu Men’s Shea Butter Curl Activator Cream
If you're looking for a hair product for men that can help you style, define, and control your curls, look no further. Cantu Men's Shea Butter Curl Activator Cream is the perfect product for you.
With its creative blend of ingredients like rejuvenating caffeine and hemp seed oil, this curl activating cream will make styling your hair a breeze every morning.
19. Reuzel Extreme Hold Matte Pomade
You're looking at one of the best-kept secrets in the world of men’s hair care products, Reuzel Extreme Hold Matte Pomade. This matte pomade is water-based so it will give you that messy look you need for short to medium length hair.
When it comes to creating greatness in their hair care products, Reuzel doesn’t hold back.
20. Fatboy Hair Spray Putty
You haven't fully experienced the power of a good hair product until you've tried Fatboy Hair Spray Putty. Whether your hairstyle is a slick back or a pompadour, this classic putty will keep your 'do looking fresh for hours on end.
This hair spray putty is only made with the best, unrefined ingredients, and it's 100% cruelty-free. Get a strong hold with 3 hours of wear when you add this hair spray putty to your hair grooming collection.
21. AXE Styling Natural Look Texturizing Cream
You can finally look like a man who lives in the moment without sacrificing your hairstyle. Get AXE Styling Natural Look Texturizing Cream so you get an even better hold than waxes, clays or pastes.
After using this cream, you’ll notice a medium-to-high shine finish which isn’t surprising because AXE has some of the strongest ingredients for hair styling. Buy this texture cream and you’ll be good to go for the whole day.
22. Pacinos Hair Grooming Matte Paste
You want that perfect hairdo, but you don't want to spend hours in the bathroom styling it. Enter Pacinos Hair Matte Paste! This matte hair paste is adequate for those with straighter or wavier hair types who want to get the look they love without getting irritated.
As one of the best men’s hair products, this paste gives you a high-quality, long-lasting hold.
23. Old Spice Pure Sport Men’s Dry Shampoo
Keep your hair clean and ready for any adventure with Old Spice Pure Sport Men’s Dry Shampoo for Men.
This dry shampoo is perfect for those extra long days at the gym, at the office, or lazy weekend days when you don't have time nor the desire to manage your hair. And with their signature, charming scent, it'll keep you smelling like a manly man.
24. American Crew Pomade
American Crew Pomade is back and better than ever. Use it to create a slicked back look or for control in any hair type. This modern, flexible alternative to styling gels provides medium hold with high shine.
Since the early 1900s, American Crew has been trusted by men to provide quality hair care products for clean-cut styles. You’ll have to try it for yourself to see why this has been a trusted hair product for decades.
25. Kristin Ess Scalp Bubble Mask
Get your scalp and hair back on track with Kristin Ess' Bubble Mask. This groundbreaking hair treatment is a triple threat: it instantly removes impurities like oil, build-up, and dead skin cells; plus, this scalp mask moisturizes and strengthens your hair follicles.
This scalp mask also smells so heavenly you’ll wish you had a cologne that smells like it. It's time to say adios to bad hair days permanently with this bubble mask by Kristin Ess. Don’t forget that your scalp needs attention too.
26. Layrite Original Hair Pomade
Tried and tested, Layrite Original Hair Pomade is a water-based pomade that is designed to help any man achieve their preferred hairstyle with a medium hold that lasts all day and all night long.
With this water-based formula, you can use it on short to medium length hair, and it even washes out super easily.
27. TIGI Bed Head Control Freak Serum
Tell frizzy hair to hit the road with TIGI Bed Head Control Freak Serum. Made silicone-free, this serum will lock in your hair's shine and keep it looking sleek for as long as you need it to.
This control freak serum is formulated without the harsh ingredients that build up in your hair and cause trouble. You can anticipate this serum to help condition and moisturize hair while adding irrefutable shine at the same time. And it’s gentle enough to use daily.
The Ultimate Buying Guide to the Best Men’s Hair Products: Everything You Need to Know
Finding top-tier, highly rated hair products for men means you need to know some common knowledge about styling men’s hair on a daily basis. Our guide will help you better understand the versatile world of men’s hair products without making you confused.
What ingredients should I look for in men’s hair products?
Your hair deserves to be healthy 24/7, and with the right hair products, that can easily happen. To get the most out of your styling products, you have to check to see if they have any of these extensively beneficial ingredients like:
Sesame oil
Keratin
Glycerin
Coconut oil
Mango butter
Aloe vera
Argan oil
Biotin
Shea butter
White vinegar
Castor oil
Rice proteins
Hair products that contain the positive ingredients like the ones listed above will be the best hair products for men.
What ingredients should I avoid in men’s hair products?
Improve the quality of your hair by making sure you’re using the best hair care products with organic ingredients that won’t cause you harm.
Remember that many hair products are used on a daily basis, which isn’t a good thing if the hair products you’re using contain harmful ingredients.
Watch out for these ingredients in all and any hair care products you use/plan on using:
Sulfates
Alcohol
Parabens
Formaldehyde
Benzene
Sodium hydroxide
Phthalates
Artificial fragrances
Petroleum jelly
Mineral oil
By avoiding these ingredients that can have a negative affect on your body, you’ll be putting your health and safety first.
Can men’s hair products cause hair thinning?
You can breathe a sigh of relief because there’s no clinical evidence that men’s hair products cause issues like hair loss or hair thinning.
This is a very common concern for those who wish to start using hair styling products for men, but there’s no reason to fear hair loss or thinning from your favorite hair products.
What are the different types of styling products for men?
It’s no wonder the world of hair styling products for men is overwhelming when there’s an unlimited amount of products to choose from.
These are the main types of hair styling products you can pick:
Putty
Gel
Sea Salt Spray
Regular Spray
Wax
Pomade
Clay
Balm
Paste
Cream
Powder
Mousse
No matter what kind of hair product you choose, make sure you choose one that’s based on your preferred hairstyle. For example, if you’re wanting to do a slick back look, hair spray won’t help you much.
What are the different types of hair holds for men’s hair products?
As you peruse our list of the 27 best hair products for men, you may have taken note that there’s different kinds of hair holds for men’s hair products. The higher the hold level, the more intense and long-lasting the hold will be.
The different types of holds are:
Light, flexible hold - best for a natural, touchable hold with a lot of movement.
Medium firm hold - best for most hair types, allows you to restyle as needed.
Strong firm hold - best for thick hair types, gravity is no match for this hold.
The hair hold level that will work best for you is going to be based on what classic men’s hairstyle you are looking to achieve and the type of hair you have.
What are other necessary hair products for men?
Shampoo and conditioner should always be on your shopping list. Besides actual styling products, shampoo and conditioner deeply cleanses your hair and prepares your hair to be properly styled.
Having shampoo and conditioner is just as important as styling products like regular hair spray or mousse. Don’t forget to make sure your hair is clean before styling it.
What are common hair care tips for men?
It’s crucial to know what you should be doing on a daily or weekly basis to take care of your scalp and hair. Keeping your hair healthy should always be your first priority.
Some tips and tricks for everyday hair grooming are:
Skip wearing the hats whenever possible, hats are not your best friend unless you’re having a bad hair day.
Try to avoid using hot water on your hair that strips your hair of the oils it needs.
Only wash your hair once, there’s no need to shampoo your hair 2-3 times in a row while you’re in the shower.
Air-dry your mane if you have the time.
Don’t rub your hair like a mad man with a towel since that doesn’t help your hair dry any quicker.
Washing your hair at night will give you ample time to air dry to prevent frizzy, puffy hair.
Use the lowest heat setting possible when you need to blow-dry your hair.
Doing a comb-over is never a good idea, especially if your hair is thinning. The ladies don’t enjoy comb-overs on men and they don’t look good on anyone.
Best Men’s Hair Products for Long Hair
Blu Atlas Shampoo and Conditioner
Scotch Porter Superior Hair Collection
Blackwood for Men Hair Hydrator
Old Spice Pure Sport Men’s Dry Shampoo
Kristin Ess Scalp Bubble Mask
Best Men’s Hair Products for Wavy Hair
Blu Atlas Shampoo and Conditioner
Pinaud Clubman Styling Gel
Cantu Men’s Shea Butter Curl Activator Cream
Mark of a Man Blend Hair Gel
WenMen Control Texture Paste
Best Men’s Hair Products for Fine Hair
Blu Atlas Shampoo and Conditioner
Jack Black Body-Building Hair Gel
AXE Styling Natural Look Texturizing Cream
Layrite Original Hair Pomade
Brisk Hair Cream for Men
Best Men’s Hair Products for Thick Hair
Blu Atlas Shampoo and Conditioner
Reuzel Extreme Hold Matte Pomade
John Paul Mitchell: Tea Tree Grooming Pomade
Fatboy Hair Spray Putty
American Crew Pomade
Best Men’s Hair Products for Frizzy Hair
Blu Atlas Shampoo and Conditioner
Consort for Men Hair Spray
TIGI Bed Head Control Freak Serum
Huron Hair Styler
Pacinos Hair Grooming Matte Paste
What You Should Takeaway
Finding new hair care products can be scary, and the idea of wasting money on a product that does diddly squat can be even scarier. That’s why we made this list—to help guide you to your next repeat purchase.
Instead of being overwhelmed by the amount of styling products there are, take a minute to familiarize yourself. We made it very simple to understand the complicated world of men’s hair products. Knowing what product you need for your hair texture is the first step, the next step is deciding what product you need for your everyday style.
Blu Atlas has the best products for men who take pride and joy in their daily grooming routine. This company has useful products like shaving cream, face masks, and aftershave that all have 5-star reviews. We don’t mean to play favorites, but Blu Atlas is definitely a favorite when it comes down to having the best products.
There’s no right or wrong way to find the right hair products that are meant for your hair texture. The best products for men’s hair will be any of the ones we gave an honorable mention to in our list of the top hair products for the fellas. All of the products we listed will help keep your favorite style in place everyday.
The most infuriating feeling ever is your good hair turning into a bad hair day while you’re trying to focus on your working or running errands for the day. You can have a good hair day every single day when you buy any of these well-regarded hair styling products meant just for the men. A handsome man always has a hairstyle to match.
