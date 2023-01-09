Sponsored content provided by Machines Agency
The way we smell matters. Whether you’re carrying the scent of day-old Cheeto dust or the latest Dior aroma, people are bound to perk up and take note of your natural -or unnatural- odors.
Maybe you’re on the fence about discovering a new scent, or you hate wearing cologne altogether. But if you stop and think for a second about how other people smell, it might sway your decision. When you venture out into public places, you know you can smell every new person you walk near. So if you want to help the world smell more enjoyable -one cologne at a time-it’s a simple task to find a new signature scent.
Whether you want your scent to be a power play at the next board meeting or woo a special, sultry someone, the right scent can go a long way. Just as certain smells can evoke emotions or memories, the right scent can have others think favorably or fondly of you. The reverse is true as well. We easily remember people with horrible odors. Don’t be that guy. Be the guy that smells so divine that people whisper about what cologne you wear when you leave a room. Take a look at 27 of the best colognes for men in 2023.
1. Blu Atlas Atlantis
Most men aim to present themselves with confidence, boldness, and sophisticated influence. Atlantis Eau De Parfum by Blu Atlas delivers these qualities and so much more.
Inspired by the beautiful jungles of Bali, it carries the perfect balance between fresh and rich tones that will help you stand taller in a crowded room.
Masterfully blended with base notes of orris, oak-moss, violet, ambrette seed, musk, this cologne is both masculine and adventurous. It is evocative and will make you an unforgettable breath of fresh air in both spirit and scent.
2. Yves Saint Laurent L’Homme Eau de Toilette
Being the best smelling man in the office isn’t complicated with L’Homme’s exquisite scent. It doesn’t bowl people over and smack them in the face with a strong odor but instead greets them gently and elegantly, like the professional you are.
The scent is woody while remaining fresh with a blend of bergamot, ginger, and vetiver. To get the most out of your eau de toilette, apply to your pulse points after showering and reapply halfway through the day for a refresher.
Grab this bottle if you’re looking for a timeless statement cologne to level up your scent.
3. Dior Sauvage Parfum
With Johnny Depp as this scent’s celebrity spokesperson, you know this scent is bound to be edgy and otherworldly. It’s also an incredibly masculine and sexy scent, which makes it one of the most popular colognes sold today.
The legendary liquid weaves mandarin from Cambria and sandalwood from Sri Lanka to create a worldwide essence. They also add vanilla to round out the scent. Apply sparingly to your pulse points to release the powerful scents of Dior Sauvage most effectively.
4. Chanel Bleu de Chanel Eau de Toilette
Chanel is a force to be reckoned with when it comes to its wildly popular scents. We know you’ve heard of the famous Chanel N° 5, the most prolific feminine perfume. Chanel Bleu de Chanel is the masculine equivalent to this renowned aroma. It unites a unique fragrance blend with grapefruit, cedar, and sandalwood. The prominent scent bursts 15 minutes after application, then you are able to smell its fresh, earthy aroma. It is available in eau de toilette and eau de parfum; go with parfum for a longer scent and staying power –with a few alterations to the smell.
5. Armani Beauty Armani Code Profumo Parfum
Are you interested in taking on a more adventurous and earthy smell? This elegant bottle evokes images of a resilient tree in an ancient wood. It stimulates the sensation of walking into the forest and experiencing a bold new scent. With a fusion of cardamom, tonka beans, and amber, it will mix with your body’s natural scent to produce an inviting all-day atmosphere.
Snag this cologne for those days when you want to feel like a masculine man walking through an ancient forest.
6. Versace Dylan Blue Pour Homme
If you’ve been feeling stuck in a rut with colognes lately, this new scent will help you find your new groove. The Mediterranean greets you with every spray and application of this masculine fragrance. It’s an excellent choice for cologne if you’re looking for something new sexy, and that helps you stand out in a room where every many smells like patchouli or cedar. With a brilliant configuration with Calabrian bergamot, grapefruit, and black pepper to make you the best smelling guy in the room.
Acquire this cologne to elevate your fragrance with a piece of the Mediterranean.
7. Versace Eros
You’ve likely heard of Eros, the Greek God of Love, who was best known for passion and sensuality. Versace’s attempt to bottle the essence of this lore brings you the aroma of Eros. It is a sexy, sensual smell while remaining masculine and strong. If you desire to bewitch a room with your scent, Eros is undoubtedly a great place to start. It uses a blend of mint leaves, Italian lemon zest, and green apple to start bewitching those around you with your fragrance.
Add this exotic fragrance to your bag if you want a manly but vibrant scent.
8. Acqua di Gio Eau de Toilette For Him
This aroma captures the adventure of skiing down a mountain with reckless abandon and then ending the day at a beachside resort. It’s the perfect scent for an explorer because it’s both refreshing and alluring. A top note of bergamot introduces the smell, a middle (heart) note of marine notes, and a base note of cedar to linger throughout your explorations. The eau de toilette is a lighter, more refreshing version than the Acqua di Gio Parfum or Acqua di Gio Eau de Parfum, both with varying scent indexes.
Corral this fragrance into your cologne collection if you’re an explorer at heart looking for a fresh scent to allure everyone around you.
9. Paco Rabanne 1 Million Eau de Toilette
Don’t want to break the bank, but want to smell like a young god? Paco Rabanne’s mouthwatering scent will deliver the ambiance you desire. Whether you’re ready for a night on the town or a romantic dinner for two at a seaside resort, Paco Rabanne’s sultry scent will enchant those around you. You’ll look, feel, and smell like a million bucks – pun intended.
The spicy blend brings together tangerine, amber, and leather to create a unique fragrance. Especially good for cold seasons and weather. Pick this eau de toilette if you want a masculine, sexy scent to make people take note of you.
10. Ralph Lauren Deep Blue Parfum
Are you looking for something daring and mildly exotic? Deep Blue is reminiscent of island life, with endless waves and a deep surfers tan. The scent invites you to warmer climates to experience the aroma and lifestyle of the ocean.
The fragrance comes together with a top note of Hawaiian green mango, a middle (heart) note of cypress oil, and a base note of deep ocean accord. You only need a few dabs of this powerful parfum on your pulse points to relish it all day long and discover your new long-lasting scent.
Capture the incredible island scent if you’re looking for a refreshing new aroma.
11. Hugo Boss BOSS Bottled Eau de Parfum
If you lost your sense of smell from COVID and are willing to trust our recommendation, we suggest BOSS Bottled Eau de Parfum. It’s hard to go wrong with such a classic modern scent. It is enticingly fresh while remaining masculine and captivating.
Be your own boss and dictate your aromatic atmosphere with this strong parfum. It carries top notes of redolent bergamot, middle (heart) notes of sultry cardamom, and a vetiver base note to remain strong throughout your busy day.
12. Mont Blanc Legend Eau de Toilette
The scent for the most confident man in the room, Mont Blanc’s Legend, is here to make power plays. Perfect for any man for his mid-life adventures that show the world he’s in charge of his destiny – and scent. We love it for its ability to straddle the line of overpowering and subtle, to make its fragrance lie perfectly in the middle, with alluring notes of lavender, verbena, and oakmoss that evoke nature’s power and aromas.
Get your hands on Mont Blanc Legend if you want people to talk about you in hushed whispers when you leave a room.
13. Givenchy Gentleman Eau de Toilette Intense
If it costs a Benjamin -or more- you know you’ve found one of the best colognes for men. You can embrace the gentleman inside you with Givenchy’s delightfully cultivated scent. It is soft, sensitive, and warm while retaining its masculine edge and high-end aroma. The fragrance blend is arresting and includes bergamot, blue iris, and cedarwood notes.
Add this cologne to your repertoire if you want a scent to match your gentlemanly behavior.
14. Tom Ford Black Orchard Parfum
Yes, flowers are generally reserved “for ladies perfume” and not widely applauded in a men’s cologne. But we celebrate Tom Ford’s flowery blend that brings you a unique Black Orchard Parfum for both men and women. It is a scent as rare as the black orchid itself. It is rich and bold in aroma without being overpowering.
You only need a few dabs of liquid to your pulse point to exude the rich scent of Black Orchard Parfum. It utilizes more than just black orchards to get its exclusive scent. They also add in black truffle, bergamot, and spices.
Invest in Black Orchard Parfum if you want to be the rarest and most exotic man in the room.
15. Hawthorne Tailored Fragrances
If you’ve ever held a stud-finder, moved it to your chest, and proclaimed “found it,” this fragrance company is for you. They can find a scent for every stud. Hawthorne has a different take on cologne, and they know every man’s body and chemical makeup is different. So instead of selling the same boring colognes, they ask you to take a quiz so they can perfectly tailor a fragrance to your scent desire.
They offer two scents, one for work and one for play. And no worries, if you’re not satisfied with a scent they send you, you can simply let them know, and they’ll switch it for something else.
16. Mr. Burberry Eau de Parfum
A good clean, woody scent for good clean fun. The simple, elegant black bottle exudes the same attitude as their famed trenchcoats. Mr. Burberry Eau de Parfum is a powerful scent made to evoke London by night. They get the job done with a blend of tarragon, cinnamon, and patchouli to create a long-lasting fragrance.
Add this scent to your toiletry bag if you’d like an excellent clean, woodsy scent for everyday use.
17. Maison Margiela Replica By the Fireplace
This is the scent of a man at home in the woods. Replica by the Fireplace aims to evoke the aroma of winter and help the wearer experience a cozy midwinter night. Its simple jar and label recall the use of herbs and tinctures from apothecaries long ago. The scent brings together clove oil, orange flower, and vanilla to make this warming aroma.
Find this fragrance if you want to awaken winter with your scent.
18. Jimmy Choo Man
What do Jimmy Choo shoes and Jimmy Choo Man have in common? Nothing, but we hear they’re both fabulous. This cologne delivers a fresh scent while retaining its masculine, woodsy foundation. A distinct blend of top lavender notes, pink pepper middle (heart) notes, and a patchouli base note that will linger all day long. We love this scent for anyone experimenting with new aromas.
Snag this cologne for a fresh, modern take on men’s cologne.
19. Calvin Klein Eternity for Men
Do you want something more classic? Calvin Klein’s Eternity for Men dispenses a classic scent without sacrificing the manly edge you’re looking for. It is the next secret weapon to add to your growing grooming kit. It pairs perfectly with all other Calvin Klein for men products, including their Eternity deodorant stick.
The blend uses a top note of mandarin, a middle (heart) note of jasmine, and a base note of sandalwood to bring you its eternal scent. You’ll love this cologne if you’re looking for a crowd-pleasing fragrance for men.
20. GUCCI Guilty Pour Homme Eau de Parfum
When adding this luxurious eau de parfum to your shopping cart, there is nothing to feel guilty about. The midnight black bottle holds a scent that is a statement piece in and of itself so that you can leave the bowties at home.
This bottle could last you years of enduring scents and aromas due to its high concentration of fragrance. The blend has a spicy top note with hot chili pepper, a middle (heart) note with orange blossom, and base notes including patchouli and cedarwood to endure all night long.
Get your hands on this cologne if you need a new guilty pleasure and statement piece.
21. The Harmonist Hypnotizing Fire Parfum
Are you looking for a calming scent that helps you escape the reality of daily living? Hypnotizing Fire Parfum is a unisex fragrance that delivers high-quality aromas for both men and women. It will entrance you into a state of calm and relaxation and restore the fire inside your soul.
Its warm scent rekindles the very essence of you, with notes of Bulgarian rose, Madagascan vanilla, and Indonesian patchouli to bring it all together. Invest in this fragrance for a warm smell that grounds you.
22. K by Dolce & Gabbana Eau de Toilette
Are you feeling more than a little audacious? Then try a sample of K by Dolce & Gabbana for an intoxicating new scent. We think this scent is the aroma of modern-day royalty, with the crown on top to highlight its reign.
The intoxicating blend has juicy citrus, amber, and vetiver notes to give you the royal treatment you deserve. Wear this eau de toilette during your next business meeting and become the center of the action with this scent.
Secure this fragrance for a royally intoxicating scent wearable day or night.
23. Bvlgari Le Gemme Empyr Eau de Parfum
It’s time to smell like success. If the price tag doesn’t take your breath away, the distinctive fragrance will. Bvlgari has melded the most luxurious pure ingredients to create their blend of unique fragrances. They use ginger and sandalwood to create this praiseworthy aroma.
Invest in Le Gemme Empry Eau de Parfum to smell like success.
24. Viktor&Rolf Spicebomb Eau de Toilette
What do spies and double agents smell like? We think they smell like Viktor&Rolf’s Spicebomb.
It is an untamed, wild scent for the crazy nights out that you still dream of (or participate in).
They have a total detonation of spice that composes their unique fragrance. With dutch cinnamon, saffron, and pink pepper, they help the night come alive.
Grab this scent if you desire an explosive aroma.
25. CK Everyone Eau de Toilette
Let’s mix it up with a unisex scent. Not overly masculine or feminine, CK Everyone has nailed the perfect scent for all. It’s lightly fragrant, which means it won’t overpower other delicious scents. Everyone is welcome to Calvin Klein’s first clean scent.
It is vegan and made from naturally-derived alcohol and other products. They go a step further and provide a simple glass bottle that is easily recyclable. You’ll love this scent if you’re looking for a fresh, clean fragrance that doesn’t overpower.
26. COACH for Men Eau de Toilette
Yes, Coach is well-known for its purses, but fear not, you won’t smell like the inside of your girlfriend’s bag. The bottle is similar to this famous brand, with the tag and coach engraving matching their other products. The eau de toilette is a daring scent that invites you to discover being a man in New York City. With notes of nashi pear, cardamom, and vetiver to make this scent come alive.
Add this fragrance to your repertoire if you’re looking for a new manly scent.
27. Ermengelido Zegna Essence Roman Wood
A pricey but well worth it cologne has entered the chat. The ancient Roman woods await you in this transcendent aroma with its magically green smoked glass bottle that makes it appear as if it came from another realm. With cypress, rosemary, and sage notes to evoke the great woods and bring you a masculine scent.
Acquire a bottle of Roman Wood if you want to be the most exotic man in any room wearing one of the best colognes for men.
What is the difference between parfum, eau de parfum, eau de toilette and eau de cologne?
It’s simple, a difference in the concentration of the fragrance oil marks the difference between them. A higher concentration equals a more potent scent, and a lower concentration equals a lighter scent that will -probably- need to be reapplied during an 8 hour period.
Parfum has the highest concentration of fragrance oil. A parfum will be the longest-lasting scent. If you purchase a parfum, you only need to sparingly dab the liquid onto the skin in the prime scent locations.
Eau de parfum has the second-highest concentration of fragrance oil. It is less potent than parfum but still has a robust scent and aroma that lingers for hours.
Eau de toilette has a low percentage of fragrance oil, making it lighter. Eau de Toilettes are usually refreshing scents that must be reapplied during the day.
Eau de cologne has the lowest concentration of fragrance oil, lower than even eau de toilette, making it the lightest fragrance that does not have a long-lasting scent. It will need to be reapplied throughout the day to refresh the scent.
What is the difference between top notes, middle (heart) notes, and base notes?
Top notes are brief ephemeral scents that last between five to fifteen minutes after spraying or blotting. They are usually fresh, sweet scents that smell like aromatic herbs or a citrusy and light aroma.
Middle (heart) notes are detectably 20 minutes after applying and last for 40 to 60 minutes. They usually have a robust yet mellow scent.
Base notes are the scent that lingers all day long. It is a slow, lingering aroma that can last up to six to eight hours. The scents that stick around are usually woody, earthy aromas.
What are the different fragrance families?
Here is a short and brief introduction to the primary fragrance families you might find in a cologne. Many scent combinations are possible, but here are some of the basic fragrances you will smell.
Citrus will smell of citrus fruits such as lemon, lime, orange, and grapefruit. Green will host a dewy, leafy, and earthy aroma. Frutal has a sweet fruity scent. Floral denotes a floral bouquet or single flower scent. Floriental is a floral scent with an oriental background. Fougere means it has citrus with a woody background. Oriental is the fresh, almost feral aroma. Woody denotes a collection of woody scents. Chypre is citrus with a green background.
How do I apply cologne, and what is the best way to wear it?
You can take steps to ensure a longer-lasting scent and quality of smell. Follow our top tips below to get the most out of your cologne.
Properly hydrate your skin: Make sure your skin is hydrated, using your favorite lotion or cream. Having adequately hydrated skin allows the cologne to absorb fragrance more effectively and gives it longer “staying” power. Without proper moisture levels, the cologne may evaporate more quickly.
Apply after bathing: The best time to apply cologne is after showering (and applying lotion) to fresh, clean skin. After hopping out of the shower -or bath, we don’t know your lifestyle- your pores are open and ready for action. Your skin is prepared to absorb your desired scent and be longer-lasting.
Apply appropriately on pulse points: Why is everyone obsessed with pulse points? They are the most productive area on the body to apply your cologne because this area is where veins are closest to the outermost skin layer, making it a warmer, stickier place. Applying to pulse points helps our scent last longer.
Don’t apply too much cologne: Colognes are not meant to be sprayed over your body like a middle school boy going to his first dance. Depending on the type of cologne (eau de parfum vs. eau de toilette), you need only dab sparingly or possibly step through two sprays of the fragrance.
Steer clear of rubbing wrists together: We want to avoid rubbing the fragrance away by rubbing the wrists together. If you want a long-lasting scent, spray or dab, then let dry.
What are cologne storage tips?
Keep the liquid in its original container. You want to expose your cologne to as little oxygen as possible, so moving it into a different container is a bad idea. The bottle also has the correct spray density, which will be lost if moving it to a different bottle.
Store the cologne in a dry place. You want to avoid all light sources, whether the sun or your overhead light. The introduction of light to your cologne can break down your liquid more quickly.
Keep the cologne in a dark place.
Don’t shake the cologne bottle. Every time you shake the liquid, you will be creating bubbles. You want to avoid any type of oxidation in your fantastic cologne, which can break down your fragrance.
Store in a room with a consistent temperature. You don’t want it stored in a room that experiences extreme differences in temperature.
Don’t store your bottle in a humid bathroom. We know keeping cologne in the bathroom makes it easier to access, but you want to store your bottle in a room with low to no humidity. The room that has the best climate control and remains the same temperature is the desired spot for your scent.
The optimal place for storage is a room with consistent temperature no humidity, in a dark cupboard.
FAQ
Should I rub in the cologne?
No, after spraying or dabbing the cologne onto the desired area, let it sit and absorb into the skin.
Does cologne expire?
Yes, cologne can expire. If stored properly, it should last between three to five years. If the cologne smells sour, has a metallic odor, or seems off to you, it has probably passed the expiration date.
Will Vaseline help cologne last longer?
Great idea, yes it will. Vaseline or other deeply moisturizing products help lock in your fragrance and create a longer-lasting scent. Apply Vaseline to your pulse points to get the most out of your cologne.
How long will a bottle of cologne last?
In general, colognes can last between three to five years. If you apply the product properly, don’t overdo it- your cologne should last many years. You can check your fragrance bottle to see its expected life. There is no hard cut-off date when it comes to cologne expiration. You can follow a more fluid expiration date because it isn’t raw ingredients (like food, for example). If your fragrance bottle starts to develop odd scents, it’s an excellent sign to toss out the smell. Indicators such as sour notes, metallic aromas, or any other indicator that the bottle has “gone off.” Follow your nose on this one.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.