Sponsored content provided by Machines Agency
Let’s face it: Body odor is important. You only get one chance to make a first impression, and how you smell is a significant part of that. No one wants to be known as the guy with bad BO.
You harbor these same knee-jerk odor opinions about other people as well, even if you are Mother Teresa reincarnated. Because you have a nose, you will alwaysbe catching a whiff of other people's scents. Some will be delightful, while others might make you want to crawl back into bed and work from home until you retire.
I’m on team “let’s avoid this issue altogether” by finding a deodorant that works at combating funky smells or odors. We’ve created a massive list ranging from organic all-natural products to the deodorant your grandpa uses, so you can discover the best deodorants for men this year.
1. Blu Atlas Deodorant
Our winner of best deodorant for men in 2022 is the cutting-edge Blu Atlas Deodorant. Recognized by Men’s Journal, Observer, and Forbes, this is an aluminum-free product that fights odors and makes Mother Nature proud. Blu Atlas takes their nature-based ethos seriously: This deodorant is packed full of powerhouse ingredients sourced from plants and the natural landscape.
Blu Atlas combines coco-caprylate and volcanic ash to tighten pores, block out odors and keep your skin hydrated. With its science-backed formulation, it will keep you smelling fresh all day.
We love this product because it’s one of the few deodorants with all-natural ingredients that keep foul odors locked away all day long. But don’t just take our word for it. Try it for yourself, and you can decide.
2. Jack Black Pit Boss Antiperspirant & Deodorant
Jack Black creates luxury self-care products that men love and return to time after time. Their Pit Boss Antiperspirant & Deodorant is one of their most popular offerings. Pit Boss is a well-loved men’s deodorant that gets the job done. In just a few swipes, you can have the scent and luxury you crave.
Their formula uses 20% aluminum zirconium as its antiperspirant to stop sweat in its tracks. When combined with aloe vera juice and vitamin E, it helps the skin remain soft and supple while blocking unwanted odors.
You’ll love this product for its easy application and fresh, clean scent.
3. Art of Sport Victory Men’s Antiperspirant and Deodorant
Blocking, locking and boxing out bad BO is what the Art of Sport’s deodorants do best. They’re all-natural, aluminum-free deodorants that use plant-based science to help you manage body odor and intense sweat. If you’re an active guy or just sweat a lot, you’ll love Art of Sport’s range of deodorants that help men maintain control over their scent and smell.
With four strong natural scents to choose from, you’ll have options to maintain your optimal aroma. The formula uses matcha and arrowroot to lock away foul odors and smells without using harsh chemicals such as aluminum to block sweat.
You’ll love this product if you’re an active guy looking for a great-smelling, easy-to-use natural deodorant.
4. Mario Badescu Deodorant
If you’re looking for a simple, clean product that provides a fresh scent and minimal fuss, Mario Badescu’s Deodorant is hard to beat. It’s an aluminum-free and baking-soda-free formula perfect for men with sensitive skin or other skin problems. It has a light scent that is long-lasting but not overpowering.
Their calming blend of sage, cucumber and ginger root oils simultaneously combat underarm odors and soothe the skin. Mario Badescu products are always light and refreshing and are a great addition to your morning routine.
You’ll love this product if you’re looking for a light, fragrant deodorant that’s perfect for sensitive skin.
5. Malin + Goetz Eucalyptus Deodorant
Malin + Goetz created this Eucalyptus Deodorant to help everyone with sensitive skin find a deodorant that actually works. They only use natural fragrances and colors in their products, and of course, it’s vegan and cruelty-free. This deodorant formulation is also aluminum-free, alcohol-free, paraben-free and baking soda-free.
The natural ingredients that neutralize odors are citronellyl and eucalyptus. This plant-based approach to killing stench works well, as men keep coming back to buy more. Simply apply the deodorant to clean, dry skin, and you’ll be ready to take on the day in your new ultra-fresh deodorant.
You’ll love this product if you have sensitive skin and appreciate the invigorating smell of eucalyptus.
6. Aesop Spray Deodorant
Who doesn’t love a fast, easy spray to keep body odor in check? This spray deodorant from Aesop’s is the cure-all for those with busy lives and long to-do lists. Simply spray the deodorant onto clean, dry underarms, and you’ll be on your way! Be careful not to waste any of this product, as it only comes in a 1.7oz container.
With a sleek bottle made from 99.7% recycled plastics that looks like it comes straight from a Shakespearean apothecary, it’s a siren call for people who love the earth. It contains no harsh antiperspirant chemicals, but its formula of zinc and essential oils combats odor and keeps sweat in check. The ingredients will take care of your pits with natural compounds like vetiver root, lavender and coriander seed.
You’ll love this product if you appreciate the ability to spray on deodorant and move on with your busy life.
7. Corpus N° Green Natural Deodorant
Corpus N° Green’s Deodorant looks like it hopped straight out of a beauty catalog. Its round green container evokes garden vibes and awakens the nature lover in us all. It is free of baking soda, which means your skin will feel smooth and rested after use, and the deodorant won’t irritate your skin.
The plant-based materials and oils create a lovely botanical citrus garden scent. Corpus also makes more rugged scents in their deodorant line. They manufacture seven diverse fragrances to cater to your preferred aroma and vibe: Neroli, Third Rose, Santalum, California and The Botanist.
You’ll love this product if you’re looking for an all-natural deodorant with powerful scent options.
8. Ralph Lauren Black Deodorant Polo Spray
This classic brand is perhaps best known for its men’s polo shirts. They’ve extended their product line with the Black Deodorant Polo Spray. It offers a quick, efficient way to apply deodorant if you’re short on time. Ralph Lauren calls this deodorant “daring,” but you’ll end up calling it delectable. Its blend of unique scents includes mango, patchouli and silver armoise.
You’ll love this deodorant if you’re looking for a strongly scented sprayable deodorant.
9. Tom’s of Maine Men Deodorant
Reduce, reuse, recycle. That’s not Tom’s of Maine’s motto, but they do care about the earth and environment. Tom’s of Maine wants us to consider our impact on the globe with each self-care product we purchase.
This solid deodorant offers 24 hours of protection from odors. Their unique blend of deep forest scent combines pine and lemongrass to create an unforgettable rugged aroma. The deodorant comes in two scents, North Woods and Mountain Spring. The latter is perhaps the most popular.
You’ll love this product if you like to invest in companies that care about the earth.
10. Schmidt’s Sensitive Skin Deodorant Stick, Here & Now
Schmidt’s has been creating high-quality natural deodorants for people with sensitive skin, with the best natural components out there. With over 20 variations of deodorant to choose from, they make finding a new deodorant easy.
Their sensitive formula is free from artificial fragrance, baking soda and aluminum. Schmidt's Sensitive Skin Here & Now contains activated charcoal to help your pits remain odor-free.
We love this product because it’s made for people with sensitive skin. No more worrying about adverse effects, bumpy skin and ingredients that just don’t work. You’ll love this product if you’re looking for an affordable deodorant option for sensitive skin.
11. Peach Not Plastic Deodorant
Peach Not Plastic has made a revolutionary plastic-free deodorant option for men. Buckle up, because we’re shopping for organic, natural deodorants that don’t pollute the earth.
Peach Not Plastic’s Deodorant offers 48 hours of odor-killing protection with their hippie-love-child-meets-body-care product. With the rugged scent of cedarwood and eucalyptus, it’s tough to resist. They offer three other refreshing scents: coconut jasmine, cucumber sage and citrus vetiver.
If you love the earth, jump on the bandwagon of zero waste and start purchasing refillable self-care items. With Peach Not Plastic, you can buy a deodorant stick refill that helps you reduce waste and keep the earth safe.
We love that they have a “Happiness Guarantee” policy, meaning you can return a product within 30 days and get a refund if it doesn’t work for you! We have a feeling you’ll keep it, though.
12. Oars + Alps Natural Deodorant
With so many amazing natural deodorants on the market, how can we choose just one? That’s where Oars + Alps can step in and help you find the ideal underarm scent for you. With over seven scents and aromas to choose from, they make picking a new natural deodorant fun and easy. Best of all, their deodorant has no aluminum, making it perfect for anyone with sensitive skin.
Not only is it an incredibly effective deodorant; it’s also an incredibly affordable option! Try out their Deo Scent Sampler kit, which brings three mini all-natural deodorants to your home for only six dollars.
You’ll love this brand if you’re looking for a variety of scents and options and don’t want to break the bank.
13. Lume Natural Deodorant
Another all-natural deodorant option comes in at number 13 on our list. Like many other deodorants, it is aluminum-free, paraben-free and baking soda-free. Why did we include so many natural deodorants on our list instead of synthetic chemicals that blast away BO and block out sweat production? Well, we know all-natural products like Lume really work, and we want to allow you to discover new plant-based products that can level up your self-care routine.
With Lume’s Unscented Deodorant, you can keep away funky odors while still allowing your cologne or other scents to shine through. Their deodorant provides 72 hours of odor-neutralizing coverage.
You’ll love this product if you’re looking for a long-lasting, all-natural deodorant that doesn’t steal the thunder from your cologne or perfume.
14. Hawthorne Natural Eucalyptus Deodorant
Hawthorne wants you to ditch your antiperspirant and take a walk on the wild side with their natural deodorant. They made a luxurious roll-on deodorant that glides across your underarms to level up your self-care.
With their unique blend of eucalyptus oil, coconut oil, arrowroot powder, sunflower seed oil and sage oil, they aim to replace the synthetic scents many other deodorants use while still giving you a delicious underarm smell. There are no traditional antiperspirant sweat blockers in this formula, which uses witch hazel to combat bacteria and BO. Eucalyptus provides a fresh, long-lasting scent.
You’ll love this product if you’re looking for a natural sweat-blasting product that does all the dirty work for you.
15. Method Men Deodorant
Method Men uses plants and minerals to bring you the natural deodorant your underarms have been looking for. They only offer aluminum-free products to give your body the natural ingredients it deserves. Their deodorant provides 12 hours of underarm protection. While that is on the lower side, you’ll only need a quick reapplication to reap the benefits and maintain your fragrance.
Their deodorants come in four tempting scents: bergamot and lime, sea and surf, juniper and sage, and cedar and cypress. The formula includes plant-based botanicals that will turn your underarms into a heavenly bouquet.
You’ll love this product if you’re looking for a strongly scented deodorant that’s also aluminum-free.
16. Off Court Deodorant Body Spray
Another deodorant body spray has made this year's list of the best deodorants for men. We love the idea of a spray deodorant that helps us save time and get on with our lives while smelling exquisite. Off Court has made an all-natural deodorant spray that effectively locks away foul odors.
The formula uses prebiotics to keep funky scents under wraps by helping good bacteria thrive and banishing harmful bacteria. Off Court brings three refreshing scents to the streets. Fresh Citron + Driftwood, Fig Leaves + White Musk, and Coconut Water + Sandalwood. Oh, and it’s aluminum-free!
You’ll love this product if you want a deodorant spray with different scent options.
17. Myro Solar Flare
Solar Flare’s packaging is what makes it so eye-catching. But the combination of botanical ingredients and science is what will keep you coming back for more. Myro created an aloe-based formula to combat body odors and sweat using plant-based science. Their recipe uses probiotics to cultivate the good bacteria and snuff out the bad. With the incredible scent combination of sunflower, juniper and orange, it’s a wonderful addition to your toiletry bag.
To keep the environmentally friendly train going, they also offer a refillable case for which you can purchase deodorant pod refills. You can even wash the deodorant case in the dishwasher. What more could you want in a 21st-century self-care product?
You’ll love this product if you want to do your part and take care of the environment. The refillable case makes it a true champion for the planet.
18. Every Man Jack Deodorant Sandalwood
Every Man Jack creates standout products for men, and they certainly didn’t skimp on their deodorant collection. Their 99% natural products are totally aluminum-free, and most men will want to try this deodorant. They have many affordable deodorant choices starting at just nine dollars.
The formula uses an ingredient most others don’t: lichen extract, a natural antibacterial that comes straight from nature. They combine it with aloe vera to keep your skin smooth and soothed.
You’ll love this product for its strong scent and easy application.
19. Agent Nateur Unisex N°5 Deodorant
If you’re looking for a high-quality deodorant that looks like it belongs under the arms of a secret agent or spy, we’ve got you covered. Agent Nateur’s deodorant is a mix of elegance and simple statements. They help you naturally balance your body's odors with their all-natural ingredients.
This formula mixes incredible ingredients with botanicals such as coconut oil, avocado butter, castor oil, sandalwood oil and vetiver. The ingredients are all certified organic, so you know you’re only putting the finest products on your clean skin.
You’ll love this product if you’re in the market for a certified organic deodorant that makes you feel like a movie star.
20. Clinique for Men Antiperspirant-Deodorant Stick
If you don’t want your deodorant to clash with your cologne or aftershave scent, Clinique for Men is the deodorant for you. It is an antiperspirant and deodorant that will combat any sweat or bacteria that can cause bad BO. It has a simple aesthetic and takes a gentle but effective approach to combating odor.
You’ll love this product if you’re looking for an unscented deodorant and antiperspirant to help combat sweat and body odor.
21. Mitchum Men Antiperspirant & Deodorant
Mitchum makes men’s deodorant accessible and easy. They manufacture generic scents and odor-blocking solids that will help you stay fresh. Their deodorant offers 48 hours of odor protection and ensures no offensive odors come through.
You’ll love this antiperspirant and deodorant if you want an easy, clean option that helps your pits stay fresh one swipe at a time.
22. Kiehl’s Superbly Efficient Antiperspirant & Deodorant Cream
This deodorant and antiperspirant is not your average product! This bad boy comes in cream form and is easy to apply. Kiehl recommends applying the cream with clean hands to freshly washed underarms to fight odors. The formula uses aluminum and witch hazel to manage bacteria and sweat that cause bad BO.
What makes cream deodorant different? It’s a liquid, so it will look and feel different from standard solid deodorant. It rubs in smoothly like a lotion, and many men note that it is a more enjoyable experience.
You’ll love this if you’re looking for an easy cream deodorant that you can use anywhere.
23. Gillette Invisible Solid Antiperspirant & Deodorant
Some of the original vanguards against odors and bad smells, Gillette’s deodorants have circulated in gym bags since the 1960s. You might think they’d eventually lose their thunder, but being a preferred deodorant by athletes and active people for more than 60 years means this deodorant isn’t going anywhere.
Their strong antiperspirant blocks sweat glands and helps stop the production of more sweat while you’re on the court, in a meeting or on a first date. It will lock away odors and provide 72 hours of sweat protection, which means you can go on a first date without having to worry about being a sweaty mess.
Gillette offers many variations of deodorant that will suit your needs. Their deodorant collection includes a clear gel and an invisible solid.
You’ll love this deodorant if you’re an active man and want a tried and true deodorant that other men have been using for decades.
24. Dove Men + Care Clean Comfort Deodorant
A no-fuss, no-mess deodorant to use for real-life events awaits you. Dove Men + Care has a deodorant that will take care of any odors and lock them away with their 48-hour odor protection. It leaves you with a clean, fresh scent. It’s an affordable option and has an alcohol-free formula, so it won’t leave your skin feeling parched or dry.
You’ll love this deodorant if you’re looking for an inexpensive, alcohol-free deodorant with a fresh scent.
25. Old Spice Classic Original Scent Deodorant
Another classic deodorant from the old guard protecting your all-day scent is Old Spice. You may associate Old Spice with your father or grandfather, but we think it deserves a 21st century revival for its ability to blast foul odors. Easy to find and easy to use, this deodorant will keep you feeling fresh all day. Don’t overlook this fresh classic!
You’ll love this deodorant if you’re looking for an incredibly affordable option with a classic manly scent.
26. Degree Men Clean Clinical Antiperspirant Deodorant
Don’t let the sleek, straightforward design of Degree’s Clinical Antiperspirant Deodorant fool you; it’s here to do the work and block all foul odors from your underarms. Its single purpose is to stop the sweat-producing glands that create gross odors and smells. With its extra-strength antiperspirant of 20% aluminum, it certainly gets the job done.
You’ll love this product if you want a fresh, easy-to-apply men’s deodorant.
Things to Consider Before Purchasing
Deodorant vs. Antiperspirant
Deodorant
A deodorant is a substance that covers up body odors with fragrance. Most deodorants target the smell produced by your underarms.
Deodorant generally does not stop sweating or block the foul odors that bacteria create. The different scents you will get from deodorants come from natural ingredients or other harsh chemicals to cover bad BO smells.
Antiperspirant
Antiperspirants are chemicals used to block or reduce sweat production by the sweat glands. The main ingredient used by many companies to stop sweat production is aluminum.
Antiperspirants block sweat, and they also block odor. That’s why many deodorants use more potent antiperspirant chemicals.
The use of aluminum as an antiperspirant has become a contentious discussion due to its potential health effects. The jury is still out on the long-term effects aluminum may have on our health. If your health is a priority (and it should be!), you should probably switch to an aluminum-free deodorant.
Types of Deodorant and Antiperspirants
Deodorants come in many forms. These include solids, gels, sprays and even creams. Each odor-blocking formula has a different drying time and product shape, and will feel different on your skin after application.
We want to use products that make us feel good! So let’s walk you through each variation, and you can find the perfect option for you.
Solid
A solid deodorant is the most classic form. It will usually come in a tube (many solid deodorants are white), and the solid glides on effortlessly. A solid deodorant may leave white streaks on clothes or transfer to your T-shirt. Residue can be visible after applying this type of odor blocker.
Invisible Solid
This deodorant will look solid but will dry invisible and transparent, leaving no white streaks or marks. It’s perfect if you love a solid deodorant but hate the marks it can leave on your clothes.
Gel
A deodorant made with gel will coat the skin and needs time to dry.
Gels come in many forms, and some are wetter than others. If you’re on the fence about a gel deodorant and are worried it may be too wet, scroll through the product reviews and see what other men have shared about the product.
Spray
Spray deodorants are incredibly easy to use and dry quickly, which is why many men love them. Simply aim the bottle at your underarm, spray and it should dry incredibly fast. Give the deodorant spray time to dry before getting dressed, though! Waiting a few minutes before dressing ensures you won’t rub off your deodorant spray.
Roll-On
Deodorants that come in a roll-on bottle are liquids that dry quickly. Usually, they are wetter than a standard deodorant, as they are made from a water base, and it’s best to apply them before getting dressed so they won’t rub off on your clothes.
Cream
Cream deodorant will come in a tube, or possibly a tub, to make application easier. Many people prefer a cream deodorant because it is soft and feels like lotion when applied.
Simply swipe this onto clean pits with your fingers (or an applicator, if you prefer). You’ll have to wait for this product to dry before putting on clothes.
How to Properly Apply Deodorant
Always apply deodorant to clean, dry skin. If your deodorant contains alcohol, be sure to avoid any nicks or scratches on your underarms, as this can irritate your skin or cause adverse reactions.
If you’re applying a wet deodorant product (think cream or liquid), give it time to dry before putting clothes on, or you risk wiping off and losing your odor-neutralizing product.
Are you Switching to an Aluminum-free Deodorant? Here are a Few Things to Keep in Mind
If you’re switching to an all-natural deodorant that is free of harsh chemicals (specifically aluminum), you will not smell immediate results. It will take your body time to adjust to the new product you are using. Because it is aluminum-free, your body will be “recovering” from the sweat gland blockers and relearning how to manage sweat with the help of your all-natural deodorant.
Think of it as your body going through a withdrawal process as it learns to cope with sweat and bacteria on its own again. Between weeks two and four of using an aluminum-free, all-natural deodorant, your body will start using these deodorants in a more effective, fresh-smelling way.
So don’t give up if your pits aren’t smelling the “right” way after only one week! We recommend waiting until week four before switching back to a product with aluminum.
2022’s Best Deodorants for Men Recap
Blu Atlas Deodorant wins our top spot for this year's list of best deodorants. From purchasing to the final application, they make it easy for you to enjoy their all-natural product. Their deodorant brings together plant-based science and nature's botanical miracles to make your pits smell the best they ever have.
