People of every age need sufficient sleep for optimal wellbeing and health. However, research has shown that many individuals in the U.S. experience some sort of sleep-related ailment. Many CBD users have stated that CBD products have helped their sleep ailments tremendously.
When it is time to choose the best CBD gummies for sleep, you are left with a lot of options. The problem is that they are not all made with your wellness and health in mind. Therefore, it is important to know who you are buying from and what they are offering.
More CBD users are educated and aware of CBD than ever before, but there is still a lot of misinformation and misconceptions in the industry. On one side, you have companies that have made it their aim to create the purest, best, and safest CBD products in the market. On the other hand, multiple companies are just trying to make a buck and do not care about the health of their customers.
We have created a list of the best CBD gummies to make it easier to find the right gummies that promote sleep and help with other ailments.
Top 25 Cannabis Brands of CBD Gummies for Sleep (Full Reviews)
#1. BudPop: Overall Best CBD Gummies for Sleep
This millennial-run cannabinoid brand has brought CBD well into the consciousness of young people. BudPop believes in the benefits of hemp cannabis and medicines to assist people to live better lives. They offer a high-quality range of products on their official site, including CBD infused flower and gummies. Customers love the one-of-a-kind flavors and review the products as potent and tasty. Many have recommended using BudPop's gummies to help with sleep or relaxation.
The team behind BudPop has over 25 years of experience in the hemp industry. After years of research, they have created some of the best CBD products on the market. Their CBD gummies are the most popular out of all their products.
The BudPop CBD + CBN Sleep Gummies combine CBD with CBN, a powerfully sedating cannabinoid, to create a natural and powerful sleep aid. These gummies synergize the effects of CBD and CBN cannabinoids to produce a relaxing effect in both the body and mind. You can pop one before bed and go into a deep sleep in no time.
Other CBD gummies on the market usually contain melatonin to act as a sleep aid, but these gummies take the help of CBN. Many users have found these gummies to be a better option than melatonin gummies.
Each package contains 30 gummies, with each gummy packed with 10mg CBN and 25mg CBD. They come in a delicious mixed berry flavor.
All the gummies produced by BudPop are sent to a third-party lab, which tests all gummies for any impurities or additives. This ensures that customers get the best product of the highest quality.
#2. FAB CBD : Most Potent CBD & Hemp Gummies For Sale
Founded back in 2017, FAB CBD has aimed to be a transparent and innovative brand. The brand’s main mission is to produce the best CBD products to help its customers live healthy and active lifestyles.
All CBD products made by FAB CBD come from organic hemp grown in Colorado. The brand uses state of the art harvesting equipment to get this hemp, along with a C02 extraction process to get hemp extracts that are potent, clean, and free from herbicides, pesticides, and dangerous chemicals.
FAB CBD is a very reputable CBD brand and produces some of the highest quality hemp products in the industry. FAB CBD's THC-free gummies are organic, naturally vegan, and non-GMO. They are some of the finest gummies you will find on the market today.
The brand tries to employ transparency by making all the third-party lab results available and easy to access right through their website. Their 'Nighttime' gummies have become an overnight success because of their high-quality ingredients and effectiveness.
These Nighttime CBD gummies are created using CBD isolate, Melatonin, GABA, L-Theanine, 5-HTP, and Ashwagandha. Each gummy is Acai flavored and contains 12.5mg of pure organic CBD. Additionally, each gummy contains only 2g of added sugars and is dairy-free, non-GMO, and gluten-free.
Natural herbs like Ashwagandha have been used for thousands of years to improve relaxation and sleep quality. L-Theanine and GABA are added to the gummy to help relax the body, while 5-HTP sends better signals between nerve cells, allowing users to have better quality calmness and rest. These ingredients work together and synergize to help prolong rest and allow users to get up feeling fresh, rejuvenated, and ready for the day ahead.
#3. Cheef Botanicals: Vegan Friendly & Organic CBD Gummy On The Market
Third on our list, Cheef Botanicals is regarded as a highly trusted brand because of its excellent customer service and quality control. All of their CBD products are made using hemp sourced from Colorado farms, and are GMO-free, dairy-free, gluten-free, and all organic. This brand was created by individuals who believe in living a healthy lifestyle through the benefits of hemp and cannabis. Through their 25 years of experience in wellbeing and nutrition, they have teamed up with the best farms to create hemp products.
Cheef Botanicals CBD gummies use full-spectrum CBD oil, so they contain only small traces of THC and will not produce any unwanted side effects. The CO2 extraction method is used to obtain the oil for their Vegan CBD Gummies. All-natural colors and flavors are used without any traces of artificial dyes or flavors. Fruits and vegetables are used to color the gummies.
These Vegan CBD Gummies are great for users who can't get a full night's rest and have sleep ailments. The gummies contain organic and 100% natural ingredients and have no side effects or negative effects. Ingredients like cannabinoids, vegetable concentrate, sunflower seed oil, grape extract, and pectin are present. The brand does not use artificial sweeteners and prefers organic cane sugar and rice syrup to give its gummies their signature sweetness.
Cheef Botanicals has multiple different potency options for users:
300g bottle with each gummy containing 10mg of CBD
750g bottle with each gummy containing 25mg of CBD
1500g bottle with each gummy containing 50mg of CBD
3000g bottle with each gummy containing 100mg of CBD
Each pack comes with 30 gummies.
These gummies can be ordered online throughout the U.S. Additionally, they abide by all federal standards and do not qualify as a psychotropic. Each gummy goes through a rigorous third-party testing process to ensure quality and potency. Lastly, the brand guarantees users that their CBD gummies do not use preservatives, gluten, dairy products, artificial sweeteners, or GMOs, making them great for vegetarians and vegans.
#4. Medterra CBD
This brand manufactures its CBD products while keeping the latest scientific research in mind. Their philosophy relies on the concept that high-quality CBD products should be priced competitively and not empty the customer's pocket. Thus, their CBD gummies are all highly economical and well priced for users who just want to get a good night's sleep.
Most brands try to justify their high prices by claiming that their quality ingredients make up most of the cost, but this is frequently untrue. Medterra has successfully managed to provide premium CBD gummies without charging high prices. The brand claims that its CBD gummies have different properties and effects compared to other gummies available in the industry.
Medterra CBD produces multiple variants of gummies for multiple tasks, like when you need a surge in energy, a good night's sleep, or some peace and relaxation. These delicious gummies and the others in Medterra’s CBD gummy product line are an all-around good choice for those looking to maximize the wellness benefits of their CBD products.
For the longest time, Medterra has held a valued position in the hemp industry. All the products they create do not contain GMOs and they hold themselves accountable for using all-natural ingredients. Additionally, no gelatin or animal by-products are used, making them vegan and vegetarian.
The Medterra Sleep Tight gummies include natural ingredients like Chamomile, 5-HTP, Passion Flower, Lemon Balm, and many more sleep-inducing ingredients. These gummies are fructose-free and gluten-free, coming in a range of flavors.
These sleep gummies have 25mg of CBD isolate extracted from the best quality farms in Kentucky using advanced CO2 extraction methods. The farm it gets the hemp from is registered and verified by the Department of Agriculture in the State. They also contain 3mg of Melatonin to help you get that peaceful night’s rest.
The business is highly reputable and reliable; this is not our claim but is from the Better Business Bureau. The BBB has given the company an A+ rating, stating that Medterra has exceptional customer services combined with transparent and exemplary business practices.
#5. CBDistillery
CBDistillery aims to provide CBD users with high-quality, easily accessible, and inexpensive CBD products. Created by people native to Colorado, this brand is one of the fastest-growing brands with a huge following all across America.
They pride themselves on creating CBD products that are natural and free of any allergens, gluten, or animal by-products, making them suitable for kosher and vegan customers.
CBDistillery's products, especially their gummies, are widely popular in the CBD market. The gummies are made using 30mg of pure isolated CBD without any THC or other cannabinoids. This is done through an ethanol extraction process; this achieves the best results with no traces of any THC.
Their sleep gummies contain a special sleep aid called melatonin. Melatonin is a natural sleep aid that has been used for years to help achieve better and deeper sleep. The mixture of CBD and melatonin is synergized to formulate a gummy great for nighttime use. Each 30mg CBD per gummy is mixed with 2mg of melatonin. This potency of melatonin is enough to make the user fall asleep naturally and easily, without feeling restlessness and unnecessary anxiety.
Every container consists of 30 fruit-flavored sugar-coated gummies, which are made using natural ingredients and terpenes. All users have to do is eat one to enjoy the taste and effects of the gummies.
Customers have claimed that these gummies have helped with their sleep tremendously by reducing restlessness and anxiety. Additionally, CBDistillery handles all customer queries or CBD-related questions through their excellent customer support team. They have received over 150 positive reviews on their gummies, and customers state that the gummies have instant apparent effects.
#6. CBDfx
This company started from just CBD vapes but has now expanded to other CBD products. CBDfx guarantees customers the highest grade products by sourcing hemp crops that are organic, non-GMO, and free of pesticides.
Their CBD gummies do not contain any gluten or animal-derived ingredients; therefore, they are suitable for vegans. Additionally, rather than using artificial preservatives or additives, these gummies are sweetened and colored using natural ingredients. They combine 50mg broad-spectrum CBD and 5mg Melatonin to create the ultimate sleep gummy.
These gummies come in different types and properties, including Spirulina, Melatonin, Gummy Bears, and Turmeric gummies, each with different wellness benefits.
#7. Charlotte’s Web
Charlotte's Web is a brand that you can trust and rely on, and its customer reviews are proof of this. They have a range of different gummies, which are all non-GMO and vegan, and come in 60 count bottles. Their broadened edible line includes Daily Wellness, THC free, Calm, Sleep, Recovery and Immunity CBD gummies. Charlotte's Web Sleep gummies have been specifically produced to act as a sleep aid and help in relaxing.
These gummies contain full-spectrum hemp CBD extract and are great for daily stress management, sleep, and exercise. Their all-natural and organic ingredients make sure the gummies have no sort of side effects. Their Raspberry flavor is great for new users and veterans.
#8. Premium Jane
If you are a regular user of CBD, the CBD gummies from Premium Jane will forever change your life. These tasty and chewy gummies come in fruity flavors that do not have any nasty hemp aftertaste.
Each CBD gummy contains 25mg of pure CBD. Premium jane uses 99% CBD isolate rather than broad-spectrum CBD like most companies. Each bottle contains 30 gummies which makes a total of 750mg of pure CBD. Premium Jane guarantees customers gummies that are non-GMO and free from solvents, pesticides, and chemical fertilizers. Additionally, even no animal by-products are present in the gummies, making them great for vegetarians and vegans. Even though these gummies have high potency, they are priced competitively.
#9. Joy Organics
Joy Organics was founded by Joy Smith, who tried and tested how good CBD can be for health benefits. Their CBD gummies are produced in two different flavors, Green Apple and Strawberry Lemonade. They are made using broad spectrum CBD, meaning that they contain no THC. Other than being vegan and GMO-free, these gummies only contain natural colors and flavoring, making them both good for you and effective.
The only complaint some users have of the product is the low dosage, as each gummy only contains 10mg of CBD. However, this makes it a great product for new users or people who have a low tolerance level.
#10. cbdMD
Made using non-GMO hemp cultivated locally in the U.S., these gummies come in a variety of different strengths: 10mg, 25mg, and 50mg. Like some other gummies on the list, cbdMD uses broad-spectrum hemp extract. The gummies come mixed in various flavors, which include Orange, Raspberry, Strawberry, and Tropical Fruit.
Due to the variety of different potencies, these gummies are great for everyone. If you are a beginner, just go for the 10mg gummies, and if you have a high tolerance, you can pick the 50mg gummies. Additionally, these gummies are both vegan and gluten-free, so they are suitable for most dietary restrictions.
#11. Palm Organix
As the name suggests, Palm Organix makes CBD products that are all-natural and organic. These gummies come in various bundles and flavors to cater to a wide audience. This brand tries to emphasize the quality and flavor of its gummies.
Palm Organix gummies come in different Mixed Fruit flavors, with each one containing 10mg of CBD. These gummies are made using all-natural flavors and colors without any artificial sweeteners or ingredients. Instead of using artificial ingredients, they use natural ones like red beets for color.
Currently, each jar contains 20 gummies and costs just $28. The brand guarantees its products to be of the highest quality while being competitively priced.
#12. Green Roads
Green Road is one of the most reliable and lasted CBD brands in America. They produce a range of different CBD gummies, which all have different ingredients and properties. Their Sleepy Zs CBD Gummies are great to help people with relaxation and sleep. These CBD gummies are perfectly sized and have a delicious Blackberry flavor.
Additionally, to provide customers with the best quality, Green Roads gets all its products tested from a third party. This lab test ensures that each gummy is additive and pesticide-free, making it completely safe to consume.
These sleep gummies contain 25mg CBD and 5mg Melatonin to help you get better rest.
#13. PureKana
PureKana’s Sleep-Aid CBD Gummies contain 25mg of CBD, 5mg CBN and 2mg Melatonin per serving, all in a tasty Berry flavor. All their CBD gummies are great for on-the-go use and 100% vegan. A bottle of 60 gummies will cost you $90, but the quality and customer service they provide make up for the cost.
PureKana guarantees users gummies containing the best ingredients. Instead of using cheap ingredients like artificial flavors, gelatin, or corn syrup, they utilize organic tapioca syrup, natural cane sugar, organic grape juice, and organic fruit flavors, among other quality ingredients.
#14. Just CBD Gummies
Just CBD products gummies with CBD levels ranging from 8mg to 44mg in each serving. Users get the choice of picking from either a 250mg, 500mg, 750mg, 1000mg, or 3000mg jar, all of which have a delicious taste with all-natural CBD extract. This company is unique with its products as they create a variety of childhood candies like gummy worms, bears, rings, and many more tasty treats.
These gummies are ideal for people who want to consume their CBD in a variety of flavors and not get bored—making it great for new users who do not want to taste hemp while consuming CBD.
Just CBD guarantees users high quality and specific potency as all their products go through extensive third-party lab tests.
#15. Five CBD
Five CBD offers a range of CBD gummies and chocolates, all available in different strength options. Their gummies for sleep contain 25mg CBD, 2mg THC, and 3mg Melatonin for those that find a little THC helps them rest better.
Their melatonin gummies are great for anyone who has trouble sleeping or relaxation problems, as melatonin works as a strong sleeping aid and relaxant.
Other varieties of Five CBD gummies contain other helpful cannabinoids like THC, CBC, and CBN. According to the website, all gummies are made using U.S.-cultivated hemp. These gummies might be the only ones on the list that proudly advertise the use of THC in their ingredient list.
#16. CBD American Shaman
Many CBD brands promise good quality CBD products, but only a few can fulfill this promise. CBD American Shaman doesn't make any superficial claims, as their customer reviews speak for themselves. Customers highly praise the brand for creating potent and flavorful gummies.
Their CBD gummies are created using terpene-rich and high-quality hemp extract. Giving users a variety of edible choices to pick from. All their gummies go through extensive third-party testing to ensure they are safe to consume.
These gummies are tested by a third party to make sure that they are safe to consume and contain no type of impurities.
#17. Tommy Chong’s CBD
Tommy Chong produces some of the most potent gummies on the market. You can choose from either 10mg CBD gummies or 25mg CBD gummies, both of which are cultivated from locally grown hemp from the U.S. and blended using gelatin and natural flavors. These options make Tommy Chong’s Full Spectrum CBD gummies a great option for all tolerance levels.
Some ingredients used to produce these gummies include corn syrup, gelatin, titanium dioxide, and artificial colors and flavors. The only drawback of these gummies is that they contain animal by-products; therefore, they are not suitable for vegans or vegetarians.
#18. NuLeaf Naturals
All the products made by NuLeaf Naturals are tested by a third-party lab, which tests the quality, potency, and ingredients. This brand believes in transparency; therefore, they publish all lab results on their official website so that customers are informed about what they are buying and consuming.
Although they do not currently have a CBD gummy available, their full spectrum CBD Oil is a fan favorite, along with their full spectrum CBD capsules.
#19. Verma Farms
Verma Farms produces a variety of different CBD products, including edibles, capsules, oils, and dried fruit. Their CBD gummies are their most popular products and for a good reason. Each gummy is packed with 25mg of broad-spectrum CBD extract to maintain stress and lower anxiety levels.
They sell a starter pack that contains one of each flavor—Peachy Pau Hana, Maui Melon, Blueberry Wave—with 20 gummies of each flavor, making a total of 60 gummies. Furthermore, Verma Farms offers users discounts on the purchase of bundle packs or if they are subscribed to the site.
#20. Royal CBD
Many users who suffer from anxiety and sleep ailments are daily users of Royal CBD products. Their CBD gummies are THC-free and use all-natural ingredients. Users can take the gummy at any time as they are discrete and have various fruit flavors.
As these gummies do not contain THC content, they can be taken anywhere as there are no psychoactive effects. Royal CBD promises users positive results in their everyday life and sleeping patterns if they use the gummies consistently.
#21. Penguin
Penguin is one of the underrated brands in the CBD industry. They produce some of the best CBD edibles that contain organic and pure CBD isolate. Regular CBD users love their gummy worms as they are colorful, flavorful, soft, and have no hemp after taste. Additionally, they are covered with a layer of sweet and sour sugar, making them tangy.
These CBD gummies are great for users who want to start using CBD products as the gummies are delicious and have a low potency of 10mg. They are great to take right before bed for better sleep or whenever you feel stressed.
#22. R+R Medicinals
R+R Medicinals produces high-quality gummies that everyone can enjoy. These gummies are vegan and use all-natural ingredients. Each gummy comes with 25mg of full spectrum CBD and some other minor terpenes or cannabinoids, which are all extracted through the CO2 process.
This brand has partnered with local candy producers to make one-of-a-kind gummy candies. Unlike other CBD gummies, R+R Medicinals ensures that the gummies are truly infused with CBD; therefore, there is no hemp after taste or flavor.
Customers have reviewed the brand to be highly reliable and transparent with their products and practices.
#23. Cornbread CBD
One of the newer companies on the list, Cornbread Hemp, produces all of its products from Kentucky-grown hemp. They show commitment to customers by making full-spectrum, organic, delicious, and high-quality CBD products.
Rather than using artificial ingredients for flavor and color, Cornbread CBD uses all-natural organic fruit and vegetables. Additionally, they contain no gelatin or animal-derived products, making them great for vegans and vegetarians.
Cornbread CBD has all of their products tested from a third-party lab. Additionally, they post the results on their website so customers are aware of the substances they are putting in their body.
#24. Pure Relief
Pure Relief is known as a reputable and reliable brand in the hemp industry. They produce a range of different THC and CBD products.
Their CBD gummies come in a range of fruit flavors and are made using natural and organic ingredients. Their Nighttime Melatonin Gummies come mixed with 2.5mg of melatonin and 30mg of broad-spectrum CBD. Melatonin and CBD synergize together to have multiple positive effects.
#25. Just Live CBD
Just Live CBD's vegan, low sugar, CNG, and CBD-infused gummies are taking the hemp market by storm. These gummies contain natural and organic ingredients which help in promoting health and daily wellness.
Just Live CBD offers multiple different benefits and flavors to cater to everyone's daily needs. The different features include better Sleep, energy, calmness, Immunity, and focus. Each gummy comes with a different ingredient list to promote its features.
The sleep gummies are great for people suffering from any sleep ailments.
How We Made The List:
As we researched different brands that make CBD gummies, we were well aware that the list needed to be comprehensive. After we selected several reputable and reliable companies, we assessed each one with some specific guidelines to shorten the list. While looking at all these companies, our main aim was to find the best, cleanest, most effective, most potent sleep CBD gummies.
In order to achieve this, we looked for:
How long the brand has been working in the CBD industry
The type of ingredients used in the gummy
What type of customer reviews they have received
Third-party laboratory tests or reports
How easy it was to find these reports
Type of hemp used and where it was sourced from
Reviews from CBD writers and industry experts
Overall gummy quality and purity
How reliable the brand is
Price of each container/package
The potency of the gummy is related to price
Factors to Consider While Buying the Best CBD Gummies for Sleep
Before you decide to buy any CBD gummies, here are some of the factors you should consider:
Ingredients:
First, you should start by determining the type of extract used in the gummies. They can either be isolated, broad spectrum, or full spectrum CBD.
Additionally, it is important to be informed of the different ingredients present in the gummies. Always choose gummies that have natural and organic ingredients with no artificial additives, preservatives, or impurities.
Many ingredients are used to boost the effectiveness of CBD, like melatonin or CBN.
Price:
The CBD gummies' price is an essential factor in deciding whether or not to buy the product. Prices are usually determined by the amount of CBD potency and ingredient list present in the gummy. So if you are getting something expensive, make sure it has the potency to justify the high price.
Customer Reviews:
By analyzing customer feedback, you can tell whether or not the brand is trustworthy or reliable. Previous customers can be a good source of information for new customers because the most reliable testimonials come from users who share the experiences they have had with the brand.
Third-Party Lab tests:
Third-Party Lab tests hold brands accountable by ensuring that they use the ingredients they claim to use. Only choose CBD gummies that are tested by third-party labs, as fake or fraudulent CBD brands are abundant out there.
FAQs About CBD Gummies
Q. How Many CBD Gummies Should I Take for Sleep?
When choosing how many gummies are needed to get good sleep, it is smart to start with one and then increase gradually to two. Although users cannot overdose on CBD gummies, you should always be mindful of the amount you have taken and how the sleep gummy will affect you.
When taking sleep gummies, you should take one or two before going to bed. It is better to set the environment up for sleeping as it gives you a better chance at a full night's sleep.
Q. What Are the Side Effects of CBD Sleep Gummies?
While science has proven that there is no possible way of overdosing on CBD gummies, there are still mild side effects users can face. Some common side effects are:
Drowsiness
Nausea
Changes in appetites
Irritability
Fatigue or tiredness
Low blood pressure
Diarrhea
Dry mouth
Although these side effects are mild, make sure to consult a specialist or doctor before adding CBD products to your diet.
Conclusion:
Suppose you have been having issues with sleeping or are having issues with achieving restorative sleep. In that case, CBD gummies that are specifically designed and formulated for better sleep may be helpful to you. However, before you make a quick purchase, spend your time researching different brands and products to get the best deal.
Not only do these gummies help you relax and get restful sleep, but by sleeping more soundly and longer, you are getting restorative sleep, which helps your mind and body to function better.
As each person's body reacts differently, a CBD product that works for your friend might not work for you. Therefore, you should know what you need and then search for products.
We recommend starting with BudPop’s sleep gummies so you can sleep like never before.
