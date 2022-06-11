Sponsored Content Provided by Machines Agency
Many body washes on the market can give a good clean, but they aren’t truly fighting all of the bacteria that collects on your skin throughout the day. For those struggling with keeping body odor in check, using a body wash that doesn’t effectively fight odor-causing bacteria can be a major problem. In order to help you get the most deeply disinfecting and refreshing shower possible, we’ve created a guide to the absolute best antibacterial body washes of 2022.
1. Blu Atlas Body Wash
First up on our list is this all-natural option from premium skincare company Blu Atlas. The Blu Atlas Body Wash has a highly effective, dermatologist-tested, sulfate-free formula that kills bacteria and whisks away dirt and debris while nourishing and strengthening the skin.
Two of the key ingredients you’ll find in this vegan and all-natural body wash are green tea and aloe barbadensis leaf extracts. Green tea extract is antimicrobial, and also has potent anti-inflammatory properties. It powerfully kills bacteria, fungus, viruses, and other microorganisms while calming the skin and minimizing redness.
This natural extract is also packed with antioxidants and phytonutrients that nourish and protect the skin. Aloe barbadensis leaf juice is antibacterial, and like green tea, it also has anti-inflammatory properties. It soothes the skin, and works as a natural moisturizer.
In addition to these bacteria-fighting ingredients, this paraben-free and phthalate-free body wash contain sugar cane extract, which gently exfoliates for smooth and bright skin. While these ingredients get to work, a blend of gentle yet effective surfactants whisks away unwanted debris present on the skin.
2. Dr. Lift Antibacterial Body Wash
This potent cleansing formula from Dr. Lift works to kill 99.99% of germs present on the skin while a variety of botanical extracts hydrate and refresh. The Dr. Lift Antibacterial Body Wash is vegan and cruelty-free, and made without parabens or phthalates.
This body wash contains a low concentration of benzalkonium chloride, a super-powerful antiseptic ingredient that is largely responsible for the product’s antibacterial properties. Additionally, it features lavender flower extract, which has antibacterial and antiseptic properties. This extract also has anti-inflammatory benefits, and works to soothe the skin while killing germs.
In addition to these two ingredients, the Antibacterial Body Wash has a blend of other potent ingredients that ensure the skin is left feeling comfortable and moisturized. Glycerin locks moisture into the skin, while cucumber seed extract nourishes and supports the skin’s barrier. A wide variety of other plant-based ingredients work to soothe and refresh, including calendula flower extract, hops extract, and apple fruit extract.
3. 100% Pure Eucalyptus Shower Gel
Another excellent natural body wash that has powerful antibacterial properties is the Eucalyptus Shower Gel from 100% Pure. This fully natural and organic formula contains a blend of botanicals that rehydrate and soothe the skin while killing bacteria and washing away oil, dirt, and impurities.
This foaming gel is formulated with eucalyptus essential oil which has anti-inflammatory and antibacterial properties. It’s a particularly excellent ingredient for fighting and calming breakouts, making this a great choice for those battling body acne. This body wash also contains a variety of other natural ingredients that contain antimicrobial properties, including rosemary leaf, oregano leaf, green tea, thyme leaf, and honey.
While these botanicals fight bacteria and other microorganisms, other ingredients support a healthy and moisturized complexion. Honey works to soothe, while rose hydrosol tones the skin and tightens the pores. The formula also features red algae, which brightens the complexion while providing extra moisturization benefits.
4. First Botany Tea Tree Foot and Body Wash
The Tea Tree Foot and Body Wash from First Botany is packed with natural ingredients that defend the skin against fungi and bacteria while cleansing and hydrating. It’s made to be suitable for all skin types, including sensitive skin.
As you can guess by the name, the star ingredient in this body wash is 100% pure tea tree essential oil. This oil has antibacterial, antiseptic, and anti-inflammatory effects, and it effectively kills harmful and odor-causing microorganisms on the skin while soothing irritation. Peppermint oil—which has antiseptic and antibacterial properties—works alongside tea tree oil to stop bacteria in its tracks. These oils are also responsible for the light and refreshing herbal scent.
This First Botany body wash is also formulated with nutrient-rich, plant-derived ingredients that support overall skin health. This includes antioxidant-rich cranberry and pomegranate seed oils, as well as deeply moisturizing jojoba, coconut, and olive oils.
5. Dove Care & Protect Antibacterial Body Wash
Dove is well-known for having an excellent selection of body washes, so it’s no surprise that the company has created a specific cleanser that works to fight bacteria. The super affordable Care & Protect Antibacterial Body Wash is able to eliminate 99% of bacteria thanks to the power of the antiseptic ingredient benzalkonium chloride.
While many antibacterial body washes can be drying, this product is also formulated to ensure the skin stays moisturized all day long. It contains Dove’s Moisture Renew Blend which mixes together ingredients that protect against moisture loss and help the skin stay hydrated so that it looks and feels soft and smooth from morning until night.
6. Dr. Hempster Charcoal Detox Body Wash
If you’re looking for a deeply detoxifying antibacterial body wash, you’ll want to try this product from Dr. Hempster, a personal care brand that creates formulas powered by hemp and other natural ingredients. This cruelty-free body wash is made without parabens or sulfates, and is a particularly great fit for those with oily skin that are prone to body acne. It’s also ideal for those looking to take a more aggressive yet natural approach to fighting sweat and body odor.
The bacteria-fighting abilities of this body wash come from the lavender and eucalyptus oils, which both have antibacterial properties. This formula also features charcoal powder, which powerfully draws out impurities in the skin to deeply detoxify, as well as magnesium, which controls oiliness and minimizes breakouts.
Of course, this formula also contains hemp oil, which is packed with fatty acids that help with moisturization. Coconut oil, olive oil, jojoba seed oil, and other natural ingredients further ensure the skin stays supple and adequately hydrated after being cleansed.
7. The Body Shop Tea Tree Skin Clearing Body Wash
We have another tea-tree-powered recommendation for you: the Tea Tree Skin Clearing Body Wash from The Body Shop. This invigorating formula uses high-performance natural ingredients to deeply cleanse and tackle body acne without causing any irritation or dryness.
Of course, this vegan and cruelty-free body wash feature tea tree oil, which is sourced from the foothills of Mount Kenya. The antibacterial, anti-inflammatory, and antiseptic oil fights acne and odor while calming skin irritation for a refreshed, clear, and comfortable complexion.
As the tea tree oil gets to work, antioxidant-packed and anti-inflammatory tamanu oil soothes, nourishes, and moisturizes the skin. Glycerin further works to lock in moisture, while vitamin E strengthens the skin and defends it against environmental aggressors.
8. Derma-Nu Antifungal Therapeutic Soap
Derma-Nu’s Antifungal Therapeutic Soap is formulated with a blend of organic and natural ingredients that target a wide variety of bacteria and fungus related skin issues, including odor, acne, psoriasis, and more. This cruelty-free formula is made without synthetic fragrances, dyes, or parabens, and has a blend of cooling and minty essential oils that invigorate the skin and senses.
Like many of the more natural options on this list, the Antifungal Therapeutic Soap contains a potent concentration of anti-inflammatory, antibacterial, and antiseptic tea tree essential oil. It also features a blend of bacteria and fungus-fighting mint and eucalyptus essential oils, which soothe irritated and itchy skin while tackling microorganisms.
Additionally, this Derma-Nu body wash is formulated with ingredients that moisturize and nourish the skin, including jojoba oil, aloe barbadensis leaf, rosehip oil, olive oil, and oat.
9. Vita Vie Antibacterial Body Wash
The Vita Vie Antibacterial Body Wash partners antiseptics with natural ingredients to kill germs, bacteria, and other microorganisms while nourishing the skin. It’s highly effective, yet expertly crafted so that it doesn’t dry out the skin while cleansing.
Much like many of the other recommendations on this list, this Vita Vie body wash contains a low concentration of benzalkonium chloride, an antiseptic ingredient. It also contains willow bark extract and tea tree oil, both of which have antibacterial and anti-inflammatory properties.
As these synthetic and natural ingredients fight bacteria, witch hazel refreshes and tones the skin, while glycerin locks in moisture for softer and more comfortable skin. Oat kernel extract provides additional soothing benefits to fight any irritation.
10. Fieldworks Hose Off Body Wash
Any person looking to simplify their personal care routine should give this 2-in-1 fully natural body wash and shampoo from Fieldworks a shot. It blends together clays, oils, and plant extracts to thoroughly yet gently cleanse the hair and skin, killing harmful bacteria along the way.
The Hose Off Body Wash contains a unique ingredient that you don’t commonly find in antibacterial body washes: bentonite clay. This antibacterial and anti-inflammatory ingredient soothes the skin and fights bacteria while drawing out impurities from the pores for some serious detoxification.
In addition to the clay, this Fieldworks body wash contains vetiver essential oil, which has antiseptic properties. It also contributes to the body wash’s natural, masculine scent. Additionally, the formula features shea butter and aloe, which hydrate the skin, as well as nutmeg which soothes.
11. New York Biology Tea Tree Body Wash
This clinically approved body wash from New York Biology is packed with essential oils and other natural ingredients that inhibit bacteria and treat body odor, eczema, and other skin issues. The star of the body wash is antibacterial tea tree oil, of which there is a 5% concentration—one of the highest amounts you can find on the market.
In addition to tea tree oil, this body wash features eucalyptus and peppermint oils, both of which further work to fight harmful microorganisms on the skin. Additionally, you’ll find a powerful blend of natural ingredients that soothe, moisturize, and support overall skin health, including coconut oil, jojoba oil, and cocoa seed butter. The New York Biology Tea Tree Body Wash is free of sulfates, parabens, and alcohol, and it’s also cruelty-free.
12. Dove Men+Care Body Wash Skin Defense
The second Dove recommendation on the list is this antibacterial wash that’s specifically formulated for men—although any person of any gender can benefit from adding it to their routine. It has been clinically proven to eliminate 99% of bacteria present on the skin, and also works to strengthen and hydrate as it cleanses. It has a crisp and fresh scent that lingers on the skin long after showering.
Like the other Dove body wash, this product is formulated with benzalkonium chloride, which effectively kills bacteria and other microorganisms. It also uses Dove’s MicroMoisture technology, which ensures the skin is left feeling moisturized, soft, and smooth.
13. Noble Formula 2% Pyrithione Zinc Bar Soap
For those with sensitive skin dealing with conditions like eczema, seborrheic dermatitis, or psoriasis, this gentle bar soap is a particularly excellent fit. It works to mildly exfoliate and cleanse the skin while battling bacteria, soothing the skin, and fighting itchiness and dryness.
The star ingredient in this bar soap is pyrithione zinc, which has antibacterial, antimicrobial, and antifungal properties. This ingredient is supported by olive oil and emu oil, which moisturize and nourish the skin so that it is left feeling stronger and more comfortable. Oatmeal works to provide incredibly gentle physical exfoliation, getting rid of dead skin cells and debris for smoother and softer skin.
14. Dettol Anti-Bacterial Body Wash
This product from Dettol has long been considered to be one of the best antibacterial body washes, and continues to be a favorite among customers in 2022. This pH-balanced, pine-scented daily wash kills bacteria and refreshes the skin without causing irritation or dryness.
The Dettol Anti-Bacterial Body Wash has a fairly simple ingredients list. It is powered by salicylic acid, sodium hydroxide, and other ingredients that deeply cleanse and protect the skin for optimal health. At the same time, glycerin ensures the skin stays moisturized, while menthol cools and refreshes.
15. Megababe Detoxifying Charcoal Underarm Bar
If you’re looking for a product that specifically controls odor-causing bacteria and impurities in your underarms, you’ll want to give this cleansing bar from Megababe a shot. A blend of natural ingredients fights microorganisms on the skin to detoxify and refresh while also exfoliating and moisturizing the pits.
The cruelty-free Megababe Detoxifying Charcoal Underarm Bar features tea tree oil and sodium chloride, which work together to eliminate odor and bacteria. Activated charcoal works alongside these ingredients to provide some deep cleansing action, pulling dirt, oil, and other impurities out of the skin.
Glycolic acid gently exfoliates, getting rid of excess dead skin cells on the surface of the pits, while the antioxidant vitamin C repairs damage. Avocado, sunflower, and olive oils all work together to moisturize and soften the skin.
16. Truremedy Naturals Remedy Soap Tea Tree Oil Body Wash
This natural body wash is packed with highly effective oils and plant extracts that fight body odor and kill bacteria while supporting overall skin health. The paraben-free and cruelty-free formula is crafted to tackle a variety of skin issues and conditions, including acne, itchiness, dryness, and athlete's foot.
Of course, the Remedy Soap Tea Tree Oil Body Wash features tea tree oil, which works alongside eucalyptus and peppermint oils to eliminate bacteria and soothe the skin. These natural oils are also responsible for the body wash’s refreshing scent.
As these oils get to work, a blend of jojoba oil, coconut oil, olive oil, and aloe vera nourish, calm, and moisturize the skin so that it is left feeling comfortable and soft after you shower.
17. American Crew 24-Hour Deodorant Body Wash
Calling all men: this body wash from American Crew promises to keep you smelling super fresh and odor-free all day long. The 24-Hour Deodorant Body Wash mixes together highly effective ingredients that tackle bacteria and deeply cleanse so that you step out of the shower feeling your absolute best.
This American Crew body wash features silver citrate, which controls odor by eliminating microorganisms on the skin, as well as vegetable-derived surfactants, which wash away dirt and debris. The formula also contains tea tree and peppermint oils, which soothe the skin and further work to battle bacteria. As these ingredients get to work, glycerin ensures the skin is left feeling soft and moisturized.
18. Lume Acidified Body Wash
This Lume body wash (which is free of sulfates, parabens, and phthalates) is expertly formulated with a low pH level that eliminates odor and bacteria without disrupting the skin’s protective acid mantle. It has even been clinically proven to leave you smelling more than three times better than traditional soap.
The vegan and cruelty-free Lume Acidified Body Wash features sodium chloride, which fights bacteria and odor, as well as antibacterial and anti-inflammatory aloe barbadensis leaf juice. Mandelic acid also provides gentle exfoliation power. Ingredients like glycerin, cucumber fruit extract, and calendula flower extract also ensure the skin is calm and hydrated.
This body wash is available in scents like Pink Peony, Cucumber Melon, and Sandalwood Citrus. For those who want to keep things fragrance-free, there is also an unscented version.
19. Naturasil Premium Sulfur Lavender Soap
Another excellent bar soap option is this product from Naturasil, a natural skin and health company. The Premium Sulfur Lavender Soap is formulated with a super simple list of ingredients that soothe and protect the skin while fighting symptoms of acne, fungal infections, ringworm, and more.
This paraben-free Naturasil bar soap features a 10% concentration of sulfur, which has both antifungal and antibacterial effects. It also contains antibacterial and antiseptic lavender oil, which fights microorganisms while calming irritation. Coconut oil and glycerin work to deeply moisturize the skin so that it doesn’t feel tight, dry, or irritated after cleansing.
20. Level Naturals Tea Tree + Activated Charcoal Bar Soap
This non-toxic bar soap is formulated to be suitable for all skin types, but the potent blend of natural ingredients is particularly well-suited for those prone to body acne. This nature-powered bar soap treats and prevents acne, soothes the skin, and eliminates microorganisms for improved skin health.
As stated in the name, two of the key ingredients in this vegan and cruelty-free bar soap are tea tree oil and activated charcoal. While tea tree oil fights bacteria and soothes the skin, activated charcoal draws out pore-clogging impurities and detoxifies. The skin is left feeling refreshed and smelling amazing.
In addition to these star ingredients, a variety of other oils and extracts work to support and moisturize the skin. Shea butter—which is anti-inflammatory and packed with fatty acids—calms and locks moisture into the skin. Jojoba seed, safflower, and meadowfoam seed oils further moisturize and nourish.
21. CeraVe SA Body Wash for Rough & Bumpy Skin
CeraVe’s super popular exfoliating body wash is an excellent choice for those looking to target roughness while killing harmful microorganisms and deeply cleansing the skin. The SA Body Wash for Rough & Bumpy Skin is non-comedogenic (which means it won’t clog pores), and it is also made without parabens or fragrances.
This CeraVe body wash features salicylic acid, which is a chemical exfoliant. Salicylic acid has anti-inflammatory and antibacterial properties and is incredibly effective at dissolving dead skin cells, debris, and excess sebum to unclog pores and improve texture.
The formula also features ingredients that promote a strong, comfortable, and hydrated complexion. Three essential ceramides restore and support the skin’s barrier so that it can better defend against environmental aggressors, while hyaluronic acid attracts moisture to the skin and locks it in. This body wash also contains CeraVe’s patented MVE Technology, which works to continually deliver moisture to the skin so that it stays hydrated long after showering.
22. Defense Original Shower Gel
The Defense Original Shower Gel was initially created with wrestlers in mind so they could more effectively prevent skin infections. However, this natural antibacterial body wash is a great option for anyone with an active lifestyle—or anyone simply looking for a plant-powered formula.
This shower gel works into a rich lather that effectively removes grime and sweat from the skin so that you’re left feeling fresh, even after the sweatiest workout. It features tea tree and eucalyptus oils, which both work to fight harmful microorganisms while soothing the skin. Organic aloe vera and vegetable glycerin calm and moisturize the skin, while anti-inflammatory rosemary extract soothes irritation.
The Defense Original Shower Gel is made without sulfates, parabens, or fragrances. This formula is also available in a refreshing and invigorating Peppermint scent.
23. Dial Men UltraClean Eucalyptus Scent Antibacterial Body Wash
When you think of Dial, you might think of hand soaps—but they produce highly effective and super affordable body washes, as well. This crisp eucalyptus-scented body wash is able to kill 99.99% of bacteria and works to keep you smelling fresh and odor-free as you move throughout your day. It also cleanses the skin without causing any dryness.
This drugstore body wash features antiseptic benzalkonium chloride, which is primarily responsible for the formula’s bacteria-fighting abilities. The Dial UltraClean Eucalyptus Scent Antibacterial Body Wash is free of parabens, sulfates, silicones, and phthalates, and it is dermatologist tested and pH balanced.
24. Natural Riches Tea Tree Oil Body Wash
The Tea Tree Oil Body Wash from personal care company Natural Riches is packed with some of the absolute best plant-derived ingredients for fighting bacteria and improving overall skin health. This formula is specifically created to soothe dry and itchy skin while cleansing away dirt and debris. It can also defend against a host of conditions and issues, including odor, athlete’s foot, and body acne.
At the center of this formula is tea tree, eucalyptus, oregano, rosemary, and peppermint oils, which work together to fight bacteria and other microorganisms on this skin while calming any irritation and itchiness. These oils also create the body wash’s naturally refreshing scent. Aloe vera provides additional skin-calming and bacteria-fighting benefits, while jojoba, coconut, and olive oils deeply nourish and moisturize the skin.
25. ArtNaturals Tea Tree Body Wash
Our final recommendation for the best antibacterial body washes of the year is the ArtNaturals Tea Tree Body Wash. In this formula (which is suitable for all skin types), you’ll find a variety of natural ingredients that calm, deodorize, moisturize, and fight bacteria and fungus for healthier and more comfortable skin.
This paraben-free and sulfate-free body wash feature a powerful blend of tea tree, peppermint, eucalyptus, rosemary, and oregano oils. These oils band together to kill microorganisms, fight odor, and calm the skin. The tea tree and peppermint oils also create an invigorating tingle on the skin that refreshes the senses as you bathe. At the same time, jojoba and olive oils moisturize the skin, while aloe vera, white ginger, and chamomile calm and nourish.
