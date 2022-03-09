Sponsored content provided by Machines Agency
Aftershave. You might have seen this product on your grandfather’s counter, or maybe you walk by it every time you buy razors from the store. If you’re not already an aftershave user, you might be thinking,” Do men even use aftershave anymore?” and the answer is YES! If you don’t currently use any products after shaving, you might find yourself reconsidering. Today’s list includes the extensive skin benefits of using an aftershave.
If you’re an aftershave newbie, here are a few things you want your aftershave to do. You want an aftershave that helps close your pores, get rid of bacteria, and prevent ingrown hairs. You want a product that will soothe your nicks, bumps, and cuts. Lastly, you want your preferred balm, gel, or lotion to reduce swelling.
So your quest for the holy grail of aftershave begins in this year's best aftershaves for men article.
1. Blu Atlas Aftershave
The competition is fierce between first-class aftershaves, but Blu Atlas Aftershave won our top spot for best aftershaves for men. They have created an aftershave product that is perfect for all men of all skin types and is an easy-to-use product you’ll love. It’s alcohol-free, fragrance-free, and 100% scrumptious.
What’s in this magical potion? It’s a smooth blend of all-natural ingredients that are just waiting to delight your face after you shave. Their formula uses shea butter to moisturize skin and keep it looking fresh. Along with aloe to moisturize and soothe using its antioxidants. It even includes rose water to add fragrance and heal any nicks or cuts. Their product targets all problem areas you might encounter after shaving and enables you to counteract them.
You’ll love this product if you’re looking for the best men's aftershave that applies perfectly to the skin.
2. Dior Sauvage After-Shave Lotion
Sauvage After-Shave Lotion is a luxury aftershave for men who love decadent self-care products. While it’s more expensive than most aftershaves, the votes are in, and everyone says it’s worth the price. It’s a light lotion formula that smells incredible and pairs perfectly with their Sauvage Eau de Toilette. This aftershave does contain alcohol and will help you fight pesky bacteria.
If caring for the environment is at the top of your list while purchasing self-care items, you’ll love Dior’s eco-conscious policy. Their aftershave, along with many other Dior products, is part of its sustainable development initiative that focuses on their business’s impact on the earth and the environment.
You’ll love this aftershave if you’d like a luxury men’s grooming product!
3. Musgo Real Aftershave Balm
Men love Musgos Real Aftershave Balm, and we believe you will too. It could be the brand's Art-Deco-inspired flask or the bold green on its product labeling, but it’s simply an eye-catching product. Along with its beautiful design, its balm has all the ingredients you want in an aftershave. Musgo recommends this product for men with dry to normal skin.
Their alcohol-free formula means your skin won’t dry out and look tired or sad. Instead, the balm has high-quality natural ingredients like almond and jojoba oil that work to protect your skin from bacteria and deeply nourish your body. With a warm manly scent made with vetiver, eucalyptus, warm musk, and patchouli, you’ll love the smell that lingers.
You’ll enjoy this product if you’re looking for a bold aftershave that comes in balm form!
4. Jack Black Post Shave Cooling Gel
With Jack Black’s extensive line of men’s grooming products, it’s no surprise they’ve created an excellent aftershave to grace your bathroom counter. Their Post-Shave Cooling Gel is probably the best gel on the market. It’s light, cool, and provides you with all the aftershave benefits you’re looking for.
The all-natural formula uses aloe to keep your skin hydrated and smooth, so you don’t have to worry about dry skin or a terrible post-shaving experience. The incredible gel uses chamomile to soothe your freshly shaved face and skin. The unique scent is a blend of sage, rosemary, and lavender. Of course, all-natural ingredients mean it’s synthetic fragrance-free and alcohol-free. You can even use this Post Shave Cooling Gel to relieve stressed, red skin caused by sunburn.
You’ll love this aftershave if you want a cooling gel that soothes the skin and is all-natural!
5. The Art of Shaving Unscented After-Shave Balm
The Art of Shaving manufactures a whole range of shaving products. They have over ten aftershave balms, spanning from scents like lavender to bergamot to bourbon. (They also have a range of other aftershave products). Their grooming line is specifically constructed and targeted at making shaving a more enjoyable experience and helping you enjoy the benefits afterward.
Their targeted formula puts together shea butter and glycerin to keep your skin hydrated and refreshed. They also use grape seed extract and essential oils to nourish the skin deeply. It is unscented, which means it’s an entirely fragrance-free product. So there’s no need to worry about irritants or other harmful fragrance chemicals.
You’ll enjoy this balm if you want an incredible unscented product.
6. Face of Danger After-Shave Elixir
Face of Danger wants you to live dangerously, but not too dangerously that you don’t treat and revive your skin after shaving. It is a lotion that will -or in their words, elixir- bring some much-needed hydration to your face before you start, or end, the day. This lotion is an entirely organic aftershave your face will thank you for buying.
The formula combines exceptional ingredients like aloe, bentonite clay, and calendula. Each acts to treat the skin while properly hydrating it. It also incorporates witch hazel to close your pores and keep out the gunk and grime of the day. The faint scent from the After-Shave Elixir won’t overpower your cologne and steal the show.
You’ll love this product if you want a men’s products line engineered explicitly for shaving.
7. Davidoff Cool Water Aftershave Balm
You’ve probably seen Davidoff’s popular Cool Water Eau de Toilette in its elegant blue bottle. They also make a refreshing aftershave balm with the same scent. While it has no organic or all-natural ingredients, people love it because of its unique smell, and of course, the aftershave pairs perfectly with Davidoff Cool Water Eau de Toilette.
The formula contains alcohol to bring your skin that stinging freshness after shaving. The unique scent of Cool Water blends peppermint, geranium, sandalwood, lavender, and other distinct scents to bring you a fresh aftershave smell.
You’ll enjoy their aftershave balm if you’re a fan of Davidoff’s Cool Water scent!
8. Lumin Cooling Aftershave
Lumin has created a smooth Cooling Aftershave in this small, unassuming bottle. Their alcohol-free product will not leave greasy streaks on your skin but still deeply hydrates it. Men love it for its lightweight texture and easy application.
With the ingredient shea butter to hydrate and nourish skin, it is an excellent layer of protection after grooming. They have also added a unique element, caffeine. The caffeine rejuvenates the skin and helps your face feel fresh and alive.
You’ll love Lumin’s Cooling Aftershave if you want a lightweight product that feels great on your skin and gives you that fun cooling effect.
9. Calvin Klein Eternity After Shave Balm
Calvin Klein is a name that precedes itself, with a colossal range of products that spans from clothes to purses to colognes. It’s no surprise then that they have an After Shave Balm that carries the scent of their Calvin Klein Eternity Eau de Toilette. This Aftershave Balm is alcohol-free, so you don’t have to worry about dry skin and irritation.
The formula fuses unique scents and oils that evoke similarities to the outdoors, fresh herbs, and rare spices to create the well-known Eternity aroma. The balm pairs perfectly with their Eternity for Men Eau de Toilette.
You’ll enjoy this balm if you’re looking for a classic Calvin Klein scent.
10. Cremo Cooling Post Shave Balm
Other basic balms can step aside. Cremo Cooling Post Shave Balm is here to show you how it’s done. Cremo’s budget-friendly option of Post Shave Balm is a well-received product. Men love it for its great price and incredible abilities at taking care of your skin after shaving.
Its most unique ingredient is menthol, which will give you an indulgent cooling effect. If you don’t love a cooling effect, avoid this product, it’s a bit intense! The product uses safe, natural ingredients to help soothe and heal skin, with shea butter, baobab seed oil, and tamanu seed oil. It’s good to note that this aftershave has a strong scent that lingers!
You’ll love this product if you look for a menthol aftershave balm that makes your face feel alive!
11. Polo by Ralph Lauren Aftershave Balm
Every man (and woman) has heard of Polo by Ralph Lauren. It is a classic scent from the Ralph Lauren brand. The aftershave -and the cologne- come in their time-honored green glass bottle. The balm’s scent is a rugged, masculine aroma that helps tighten pores after use. Their formula uses alcohol to tighten pores and reduce bacteria after shaving.
The Polo Aftershave Balm pairs flawlessly with the Polo by Ralph Lauren cologne. You’ll enjoy this product if you’re a big fan of the Polo brand scent.
12. Baxter of California Aftershave Balm
This product is an aftershave balm for every man and all skin types. Baxter of California creates high-quality grooming products for men, so you don’t have to compromise on ingredients or cost. This paraben-free product fits perfectly in your toiletry bag, is easy to use, and is easy to apply.
The lightweight formula uses aloe and allantoin to soothe and calm your distressed skin. It is also alcohol-free and paraben-free, which means no burning skin or redness.
You’ll love this product if you’re looking for a gentle, lightweight aftershave balm on a budget.
13. Billy Jealousy Shaved Ice Aftershave Lotion
The name Shaved Ice may give it away, but this shaving lotion is here to help cool down your skin after grooming. The lightweight, aromatic lotion will restore luster to your skin and transform your grooming ritual.
Billy Jealousy combines aloe and allantoin to moisturize and heal any cuts on your skin. They also created a unique time-released formula to keep your skin feeling fresher for longer. A fusion of orange, grapefruit, and lime oils creates a citrus scent that isn’t overwhelming.
You’ll love this product if you want an aftershave balm with a light citrus scent.
14. Lather & Wood After Shave Balm
Lather & Wood has the ideal balm for you, a post-shaving product for rugged men. It is a non-greasy formula that will help skin heal, avoid irritation, and stay moisturized all day. They bring you the scent of sandalwood and hope to get the outdoor aromas to your grooming kit. Who doesn't love an excellent woodsy aroma?
You’ll love this balm if you want a manly scent with an easy pump applicator.
15. Kiehls Ultimate Razor Burn and Bump Relief
A cream to relieve all the bumps, burns, and painful nicks you received from shaving. Kiehl's aftershave product brings together natural ingredients to bring your skin relief in a small bottle. This product is safe for every skin type, including men with sensitive skin!
The formula uses aloe vera and vitamin E oil to refresh and hydrate your skin. Other sublime additions such as lipo hydroxy acid and willowherb extract help exfoliate and soothe the skin.
You’ll love this product if you need a seriously hydrating and skin-relieving balm.
16. L’Occitane After-Shave Balm
We love a good balm, and L’Occitane has an incredible product that they kindly share with the world. They make many different aftershave products, but their After-Shave Balm is hands down the best. It is a smooth balm that you apply after you shave, of course! They use a blend of organic shea butter and birch sap extract to keep your skin feeling clean and smooth. It leaves behind a lingering scent of lavender and notes of woodsy aroma.
You’ll love this product if you look for a thick balm to soothe skin after shaving and you’d like a unique scent.
17. Geo F. Trumper Coral Skin Food
Coral Skin Food is a great all-around product, from its distinct bottle color to its pure ingredients. Don’t be put off by its pink color; it has a combination of high-quality ingredients to help your skin post-shave. If you happen to love pink, this is the perfect choice for you!
The formula uses glycerin to keep your skin hydrated in a non-greasy fashion. Alongside that comes the lotions, plant-based astringent, and anti-inflammatory rosewater. The rosewater will keep your pores tight and your skin fresh.
You’ll love this product if you’re looking for a non-standard aftershave. Its unique rose scent and color make it truly rare.
18. Anthony Aftershave Balm for Men
A big contender within men's aftershave products is Anthony. They create products men love and have a committed fan base. This After Shave Balm is applied on your skin and feels lightweight but is a heavyweight when it comes to its vitamin-rich ingredients. With this lightweight, fast-drying, soothing product, it’s hard to see how anyone could turn it down.
They use natural oils such as rosemary, corn mint, and eucalyptus to bring refreshing plant-based oils to their product. They also add vitamins A, C, and E to help the skin feel rejuvenated and fresh. These unique ingredients mix to create a light minty aroma.
You’ll love it if you want a light, smooth balm aftershave.
19. American Shaving Co. Original Scent After-Shave Balm
This Original Scent After-Shave Balm from American Shaving Co. is a game-changer for anyone looking for a smooth, creamy balm. It comes in a small tub that makes applying the creamy product to your face ridiculously easy. Its original scent is light, refreshing, and not overwhelming.
The formula uses alcohol to keep pores closed off from bacteria. It also includes oils to help the skin stay moisturized.
We love this product (and think you will too) because they have a satisfaction-guaranteed policy! If you aren’t 100% satisfied with your purchase, you can return it and get a refund.
20. Rockwell Razors Barbershop Aftershave Balm
With their unique “Barbershop” scent, Rockwell’s Razors Aftershave Balm packs a punch. It’s an easy-to-use balm in a sleek pump bottle that people really love. More reasons to love them include their clean ingredients and how refreshing this product feels after your shave.
They combine highly moisturizing components that include shea butter, mango butter, argan oil, coconut oil, hemp seed oil, and jojoba to keep skin fresh. The formula also uses witch hazel to keep your skin clean. Their use of moisturizing butter and oils also brings an incredible scent.
You’ll enjoy this product if you want a refreshing aftershave balm.
21. Pacific Co. Caffeinated Aftershave Balm
You might be hesitant to put a caffeinated aftershave on your beloved face. But take our word -and the word of Pacific Co.’s large fan club- when we say it’s truly an exceptional product. Their balm has so much to offer to your skin post-shave. Its many benefits are a laundry list, but you’ll love that it reduces redness and gives you the tingling effect without burning your skin. (We also love that they never allow animal testing!)
The Caffeinated Aftershave Balm has only organic products in it to bring your face a luxurious after-shave treatment. It uses aloe and spearmint to soothe your skin and leave a lingering refreshing scent.
You’ll love this aftershave if you’re looking for an organic balm that revives your skin.
22. Nivea Sensitive Post Shave Balm
At number twenty-two, we have a classic skincare brand, Nivea. You may already use one of Nivea’s luxurious lotions or creams that keep your skin hydrated in all seasons. They have produced a balm specifically for those with sensitive skin.
Their non-greasy feels lightweight and smooth on your skin. It straddles the line between cream and a lotion, which means it won’t feel heavy or clog your pores. It’s quick to apply and fast to dry.
You’ll love this product if you want a balm for sensitive skin on a budget.
23. Gillette Sensitive Skin Aftershave Gel
We know you’ve seen Gillette products floating around someone’s bathroom, maybe even yours. Gillette manages to make excellent grooming products for men at a low price, making them accessible to everyone. They’re affordable and also great products. The Gillette Sensitive Skin Aftershave Gel is a gel formulated explicitly for sensitive skin. It is one of the most affordable options for those with sensitive skin.
You’ll love this product if you’re looking for a lightweight aftershave gel for sensitive skin. You can even use it after shaving anywhere on the body.
24. Mod Cabin Glacier Aftershave Balm
Mod Cabin delivers a fabulous aftershave balm in a fun tin. They created an organic, all-natural product that helps you safely take care of your skin after shaving. Their balm harbors no fake fragrances and is always alcohol-free, so you know you’re not drying out your skin. Of course, their products are also cruelty-free.
The formula uses organic and fair trade ingredients such as shea butter, rice bran oil, and essential oil blend to create the best all-natural balm. Their essential oil blend creates a masculine scent to help you smell great.
You’ll love this product if you love the environment and want an all-natural, organic product in a cool tin.
25. Old Spice Classic Scent Aftershave
One of the most classic aftershaves, Old Spice Classic Scent Aftershave, delivers the old-world charm to your new-world shaving routine. Their formula does include alcohol, so if you’re looking for that burning or stinging feeling after shaving, this is the one for you. It has a strong scent that will help you feel like a real man. The smell doesn’t linger for long, so you don’t have to worry about being overpoweringly scented for long.
You’ll love this product if you’re looking for a classic aftershave that men have loved for decades.
Main Benefits from Using Aftershave
Are you still undecided about adding aftershave to your hair trimming and grooming ritual? If so, here are a few benefits to keep in mind when considering aftershave.
They make you smell nice. Obvious but true. The addition of fragrance can conveniently help you skip a step in your self-care process.
Many aftershave products help prevent ingrown hairs by keeping out grime or bacteria. The aftershave product will create a layer that protects your pores. It can also close the pores to prevent this from happening.
Most aftershaves now include natural ingredients that soothe your skin and make it fresh. (Any aftershave without alcohol is best for this effect). The same ingredients may also help with nicks or bumps and heal any cuts.
Types of Aftershave
There are three main types of aftershave, and each packs a different kind of punch. The most popular versions are balms, gels, and lotions. They are easy to apply and quick to dry. They also add an extra step to a skin-care routine to revive tired skin.
There are, of course, more than three types of aftershave, but balms, gels, and lotions are the most popular and widely available. Other variations that aftershave products may come in are oils and tonics.
Lotion
We all know what lotion looks like. It’s a water-based liquid that smoothly applies to your skin. An aftershave lotion will include ingredients that help heal the skin after shaving. Compared to a balm or gel, they are more “wet,” but that’s what makes them so great at hydrating your skin!
Balm
A balm is a salve for your skin after post-shave. How is it different from a lotion? Balms will (usually) be a slightly thicker, creamier version of a lotion. It will have more moisturizing properties and potential. They also do not (usually) contain alcohol! Meaning they will be more gentle on your skin. Balm = thicker and creamier than lotion.
Gel
A gel-based aftershave is a light, cool way to lock in moisture quickly. They feel thick when applied to the skin but rapidly dry so you can be on your way. You’ll love a gel product if you like a fast-drying aftershave and a smooth application process.
Does a Natural Aftershave Exist?
If you aren’t in love with any of the products from this year's list of best aftershaves for men, you do still have options. Natural options.
Apple Cider Vinegar - ACV has become the new champion of all-natural products, and it can help you with self-care, cooking, and even cleaning. You can splash it on your face after your shave. If that is too strong for your skin, simply dilute it to make a more gentle natural aftershave.
Aloe-vera - Maybe you’re already a plant parent with an aloe plant among your horde. But if not, you should be able to find a natural aloe product from any store near you due to its popularity as a soothing gel! You can easily apply some aloe after you shave to help soothe your hair-free face.
Cold water - While cold water isn’t revolutionary and you probably already splash your face after a shave, it’s a safe, natural way to close your pores after shaving. So keep on splashing.
Your Skin Type and Aftershave
Normal to Oily Skin
If you have normal to oily skin, it’s safe to use any aftershave that tickles your fancy. But to be on the safe side, here are a few tips that will help you out before you purchase. One of the best products for any skin type is aftershave balms. They lock in moisture and help you feel fresh after a shave. Aftershave balms are also an excellent choice for those who live in humid locations. If your skin runs more to the oily side, it’s probably safe to use an aftershave with alcohol in it, but be careful; you don’t want to dry out your skin too much!
Dry Skin
If you have dry skin, you’ll want to use a product with low to no alcohol content because that’s a surefire way to irritate your skin. For this skin type, it’s best to purchase an aftershave that uses all-natural ingredients. You want natural oils, natural butter, and all-around wholesome goodness to soothe any stressed skin after shaving!
Sensitive Skin
Having sensitive skin can be a hassle, especially when shaving and using skin-care products. You want to find something that will soothe your skin after shaving and won’t cause any adverse reactions. The easiest way to do this is to find an aftershave with all-natural ingredients. Also, beware and check if the product is scented or unscented! Your skin -probably will- love you more if you choose an unscented product.
Ingredients You’ll Love in an Aftershave
There are a variety of all-natural ingredients you should look for in an aftershave. Each carries unique properties and abilities to help your skin recover after shaving. Below we’ll list each ingredient and how it may help you in an aftershave product.
Natural Aftershave Ingredients
Aloe Vera - Aloe is the skin champion for many issues you may suffer from. When used in an aftershave, it can help calm, cool, and soothe irritated skin. It can also help any nicks or cuts heal faster.
Vitamin E - Usually in the form of an oil, vitamin E will help moisturize your skin. It is a great natural addition to keep your skin looking and feeling youthful.
Witch Hazel - This natural ingredient is a wonderful substitute for alcohol in your aftershave. It is a plant-based astringent that will help tighten pores.
Shea Butter - It is a deep moisturizing creamy substance that refreshes and quenches your skin.
How to use Aftershave
After carefully shaving your face, revealing your chiseled cheekbones and jawline, gently pat your face dry with a clean towel. Now you are ready to apply your product. Gently pat the aftershave onto your face and neck -yes, everywhere- and avoid getting any product in your eyes. Let it dry before continuing your shaving or grooming rituals!
