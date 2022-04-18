Sponsored content provided by Machines Agency
Any man looking to take his skincare routine to the next level should consider trying out a toner. Of course, with so many different products available on the market, finding the best toner for your skin’s needs isn’t always easy. Below, you’ll find our comprehensive guide on all things toners. We’ll talk about everything you need to know about toners, and then dive into the best toners for men that are currently on the market.
What Does a Toner Do?
In a nutshell, toners are lightweight liquid formulas that work to refresh and balance the skin. They are meant to be used after cleansing but before applying the next skincare products in your routine. When applied with a cotton round or pad, they can sweep away debris, impurities, and excess oil that was left behind after cleansing.
When you think of a toner, the aggressive, super astringent properties of old-school toners might come to mind. These traditional toners were typically made with oily and acne-prone skin in mind and would aggressively get rid of every last stitch of debris on the skin, often causing dryness and irritation in the process.
Modern-day toners, on the other hand, are formulated much differently. Today, most of the toners you find on the market contain a lightweight blend of ingredients that soothe, hydrate, and balance the complexion for optimal skin health. Toners may also contain additional ingredients that target different skin concerns, so you can find a formula that works for your skin’s unique needs. There are products out there that fight signs of aging, control sebum production, even out skin tone, smooth texture, minimize breakouts, and so much more.
The Best Toners for Men
1. Blu Atlas Vitamin C Serum
Blu Atlas crafts some of the highest quality natural skincare products on the market. The premium men’s personal care company has a variety of top-quality, science-backed products to help you create a highly effective skincare routine, including the multi-tasking Vitamin C Serum.
This vegan serum is suitable for all skin types and made without any synthetic fragrances or parabens. It is packed with ingredients that tone the complexion, fight signs of aging, promote a more even skin tone, and more. The star ingredient is ascorbic acid, a stable form of vitamin C that has powerful antioxidant properties. Ascorbic acid brightens the complexion and lightens dark spots to improve skin tone. It also boosts the production of collagen to fight signs of aging, including fine lines, wrinkles, and loss of firmness and elasticity.
In addition to vitamin C, this serum contains two more antioxidant-rich ingredients: ferulic acid and vitamin E. These powerful ingredients further protect the skin, and have also been proven to increase the efficacy of vitamin C—so you’ll know you're getting the best possible results with this trio of ingredients.
The dermatologically tested formula also features anti-inflammatory and antioxidant-rich aloe barbadensis leaf, which soothes, moisturizes, and protects the skin against environmental aggressors. Additionally, the Blu Atlas Vitamin C Serum contains mulberry root extract, another ingredient with potent antioxidant properties. This natural extract calms irritation while also fading discoloration for a more even skin tone.
2. Ursa Major 4-in-1 Essential Face Tonic
Ursa Major is a clean personal care company with a small but mighty selection of skin, hair, and body care products that are inspired by the forest and infused with powerful natural ingredients. The company’s 4-in-1 Essential Face Tonic is a versatile toner that cleanses, exfoliates, hydrates, and calms the complexion—all in one easy step.
This multi-tasking toner features willow bark, which is a natural source of beta hydroxy acid (BHA), and sugarcane, which is a natural source of alpha hydroxy acid (AHA). These chemical exfoliants work together to gently exfoliate the skin, helping to brighten, smooth, decongest, and condition the complexion. The AHA works on the surface of the skin to improve tone and texture, while the BHA dives into the pores to unclog debris.
As these exfoliants get to work, aloe soothes and hydrates, while sodium hyaluronate attracts moisture to the skin and locks it in for a more supple and balanced complexion. Antioxidant-rich green tea protects the skin against environmental aggressors that can damage the complexion, while birch sap minimizes redness and uneven skin tone. The Ursa Major 4-in-1 Essential Face Tonic is vegan and cruelty-free, and also made without synthetic fragrances, dyes, or parabens.
3. Dermalogica Multi-Active Toner
The Multi-Active Toner from professional-grade skincare company Dermalogica is the perfect match for any man looking to add a hydrating, refreshing toner to his routine. This toner comes in an easy-to-use spray bottle that’s perfect for the on-the-go man, and is suitable for all skin types. It prepares the skin to optimally absorb the next products in your routine while also deeply soothing the complexion.
The formula is free of harsh alcohols, dyes, parabens, mineral oil, and synthetic fragrance, and has a refreshing scent that is created by a blend of natural extracts and oils. It’s also cruelty-free and vegan.
This super lightweight Dermalogica toner features arnica and cucumber extracts, which refresh and condition the skin. Balm mint and aloe vera further soften and calm, while lavender extract—which has natural antiseptic properties—purifies the skin. The Multi-Active Toner also contains sodium PCA, which deeply hydrates the skin by trapping in moisture for a softer, more supple feel.
4. Obagi Medical CLENZIderm M.D. Pore Therapy
Men with oily, acne-prone skin looking to tackle large pores and breakouts should try this toner from Obagi. The Medical CLENZIderm M.D. Pore Therapy toner is expertly formulated to balance and refresh the skin while keeping blemishes at bay, controlling sebum production, and refining the appearance of pores.
This toner contains a 2% concentration of salicylic acid, a beta hydroxy acid. Salicylic acid dives deep into the pores, unclogging dead skin cells and debris and killing acne-causing bacteria to both treat and prevent breakouts. This powerful chemical exfoliant also helps get rid of excess oil on the skin for a more mattified complexion. Additionally, the breakout-busting toner contains glycerin, a humectant that draws moisture to the skin while also soothing irritation and minimizing inflammation.
5. Lab Series Anti-Age Max LS Water Lotion Toner
If you’re looking for a toner with some serious anti-aging power, you’ll want to check out this product from men’s skincare company Lab Series. The Anti-Age Max LS Water Lotion Toner is suitable for all skin types, and is formulated with ingredients that treat and prevent various signs of aging while also brightening, improving texture, and boosting the skin’s barrier function.
This lightweight anti-aging toner features the company’s unique Youth Renewing Technology, which boosts the skin’s cellular energy in order to improve radiance and smooth fine lines for a refreshed and younger-looking complexion. It also contains the probiotic lactobacillus, which strengthens the skin’s barrier so that it can better defend against environmental aggressors that damage the skin and contribute to signs of aging.
Acetyl glucosamine (an amino acid sugar) gently exfoliates the skin to improve texture, while molasses ferment improves the skin’s tone. Antioxidant-rich green tea extract also soothes irritation and calms redness while further protecting the skin. This toner is free of parabens, fragrances, and oils.
6. Sunday Riley Martian Mattifying Melting Water-Gel Toner
Sunday Riley’s Martian Mattifying Melting Water-Gel Toner is an excellent choice for any man with oily skin looking to cut down on shine while also tackling blemishes. The unique formula transforms from a gel to water that mattifies and tightens the appearance of pores.
This Sunday Riley toner features bentonite clay, a highly absorbent clay that draws out impurities from the skin, including excess oil. It makes the pores appear smaller, while also cutting down on shine. A purifying blend of manuka, black cumin, magnolia bark, and neem clarify the skin, helping to minimize blemishes.
As these ingredients tackle shine and fight acne, marshmallow root soothes the skin and reduces redness, while antioxidant-rich green tea protects the skin from environmental aggressors. A cooling mix of cucumber and witch hazel tone and refresh the skin. The Martian Mattifying Melting Water-Gel Toner is vegan and cruelty-free, and made without sulfates, parabens, phthalates, or artificial fragrances.
7. Simple Skincare Kind to Skin Soothing Facial Toner
If you’re looking for a simple yet effective toner, there’s no better company than Simple Skincare. The Kind to Skin Soothing Facial Toner is formulated to remove excess residue left behind after cleansing while balancing the skin’s pH levels and calming the complexion. This gentle toner is great for all skin types, including sensitive skin.
Simple Skincare’s toner features pro-vitamin B5—AKA panthenol. This anti-inflammatory vitamin soothes the skin while improving hydration levels and protecting against moisture loss. The formula also contains calming and antioxidant-rich chamomile, as well as allantoin, which further moisturizes and soothes the skin.
Witch hazel refreshes the complexion while reducing inflammation and refining the appearance of pores. This gentle daily toner is made without artificial fragrances, dyes, alcohol, or harsh chemicals.
8. La Roche-Posay Effaclar Clarifying Solution Acne Toner
La Roche-Posay is a popular drugstore skincare brand that offers a range of toners and other products for a variety of different concerns and skin types. This exfoliating and clarifying toner is a perfect choice for men with acne-prone skin, as it is expertly crafted with a blend of ingredients that fight clogged pores and breakouts and smooth skin texture. It’s dermatologist tested, and made without fragrances or oils.
One of the hero ingredients in the Effaclar Clarifying Solution Acne Toner is salicylic acid. The formula features a 0.5% concentration of this beta hydroxy acid, which works deep in the pores to gently unclog debris and remove excess oil from the skin for a clearer complexion. The acne-fighting toner also contains a 2% concentration of glycolic acid, an alpha hydroxy acid.
This chemical exfoliant works on the surface of the skin, clearing away dead skin cells and debris that can clog pores and create a rough texture. It’s also able to improve uneven skin tone, so it’s an ideal ingredient for acne prone skin that has post-acne marks. The lower concentration of these chemical exfoliants is effective, yet less likely to cause any irritation or dryness. These concentrations also make the toner suitable for daily use.
Additionally, this toner contains thermal spring water sourced from the town of La Roche-Posay in France. This water contains a blend of minerals and trace elements, including a high concentration of selenium. Selenium has powerful antioxidant properties, and can help protect the skin against damage from environmental aggressors. The Effaclar Clarifying Solution Acne Toner is also formulated with tremella fuciformis (AKA snow mushroom), which deeply hydrates the skin.
9. Good Light Moon Glow Milky Toning Lotion
Good Light is a clean, vegan, and cruelty-free skincare brand that formulates gentle yet highly effective products. The company’s award-winning Moon Glow Milky Toning Lotion works to hydrate, calm, and gently exfoliate. It also balances pH levels so that the skin is better prepared for the next step in your routine.
This ultra-light, fragrance-free toner contains natural alpha-hydroxy acids derived from fruit extracts, which work to super gently exfoliate the skin for a smoother texture and more even complexion. At the same time, snow mushroom and hyaluronic acid draw moisture to the skin and lock it in to deeply hydrate. Ceramides further moisturize the skin and strengthen the skin’s barrier, while niacinamide (vitamin B3) refines the appearance of pores, regulates sebum production, and calms any redness.
Anti-inflammatory meadowfoam seed oil hydrates and heals any damage to the skin barrier so that it is able to function more effectively. Additional oils (including avocado oil, jasmine oil, and bergamot fruit oil) work with meadowfoam seed oil to moisturize, calm, and rejuvenate the skin for a healthy and balanced complexion.
10. Lumin Skin-Purifying Toner
Men with normal to oily skin looking to add some extra skin purifying power to their routine should check out this product from Lumin, a men’s skincare company. The Skin-Purifying Toner clears away dirt and excess oil while balancing the skin’s pH levels, minimizing the appearance of large pores, and brightening the complexion.
This alcohol-free toner features anti-inflammatory ginger root, which fights early signs of aging (including fine lines), improves skin tone and dullness, and boosts elasticity. The formula also contains soothing and brightening licorice root extract, which lightens dark spots and evens out skin tone while minimizing redness.
Antioxidant-rich green tea extract works alongside these powerful natural ingredients to minimize signs of aging, protect against free radicals, and balance oil production. It also has powerful soothing benefits, and can help decrease redness while calming inflammation.
11. Honest Pollution Solution Purifying Toner
Environmental aggressors can, unfortunately, take a major toll on our skin, but this toner from affordable personal care company Honest is formulated to refresh and tone the skin while protecting it against damaging oxidative stress. This dermatologist-tested toner is vegan and cruelty-free and made without silicones, alcohol, synthetic fragrances, or synthetic dyes.
The Pollution Solution Purifying Toner features microalgae extract, which fights against environmental aggressors to protect the skin from damage. This formula also contains Honest’s proprietary sea water, which is rich in manganese, iron, and zinc.
The mineral-rich ingredient deeply nourishes the skin while detoxifying, helping to protect against the negative effects of pollutants and other damaging stressors. This toner is also formulated with zinc PCA, which controls sebum production for a more matte complexion.
12. Kiehl’s Facial Fuel Energizing Tonic for Men
Skin and body care company Kiehl’s is known for formulating highly-effective products featuring potent natural ingredients. For the man in need of a toner that balances, soothes, and refreshes the skin, the company offers the Facial Fuel Energizing Tonic, which is suitable for all skin types.
This Kiehl’s toner contains a blend of ingredients that fight signs of fatigue while also calming the complexion, and is particularly great to use after shaving. One of the key ingredients in this formula is bamboo extract, which works as an astringent. It rejuvenates the complexion while also soothing irritation.
The Facial Fuel Energizing Tonic also contains caffeine, which energizes and fights dullness, as well as antioxidant-rich vitamin E, which calms while protecting the skin against damaging free radicals. Ascorbyl glucoside—a form of vitamin C—works alongside these powerful ingredients to brighten the complexion and minimize signs of aging.
13. HydroPeptide Pre-Treatment Toner
The HydroPeptide Pre-Treatment Toner is an excellent product for any man looking to minimize signs of aging while promoting a brighter and more even skin tone. This lightly exfoliating toner is packed with ingredients that encourage cell turnover while refreshing and toning the skin for a healthy and more youthful complexion.
This toner features Melfade PF, a blend of bearberry extract and vitamin C. These ingredients work to minimize signs of aging while boosting radiance. It also contains an actiphyte complex, which blends together antioxidant-rich ingredients, including Japanese green tea, ginseng, and chamomile.
This complex nourishes the skin while protecting it against damaging free radicals. A potent peptide complex helps smooth the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles for a more youthful complexion. The formula is vegan and cruelty-free, and made without parabens, phthalates, or sulfates.
14. EltaMD Skin Recovery Essence Toner
The EltaMD Skin Recovery Essence Toner is one of the best toners for men with sensitive and acne-prone skin. This pH balanced toner hydrates, supports the skin barrier, and calms redness while nourishing and detoxifying the skin. It’s oil-free, paraben-free, alcohol-free, fragrance-free, and non-comedogenic (meaning it doesn’t contain ingredients known to clog pores).
This gentle toner is powered in part by the company’s patented AAComplex, which is a blend of three amino acids. This complex repairs the skin’s barrier while increasing hydration levels and minimizing redness. It also contains malachite extract, which is a copper complex that detoxifies the skin while defending it against environmental aggressors. Antioxidant-rich hydroxyacetophenone soothes and further protects the skin, while glycerin ensures the complexion stays hydrated.
15. Derma E Anti-Wrinkle Toner
Vegan and cruelty-free skincare company Derma E offers a huge selection of natural and affordable products, including the Anti-Wrinkle Toner. This pH balanced, alcohol-free, and paraben-free toner works to whisk away dirt and debris and balance the skin while smoothing wrinkles and minimizing the appearance of pores.
One of the star ingredients in this anti-aging toner is glycolic acid, an alpha hydroxy acid that exfoliates the surface of the skin to smooth texture, improve uneven skin tone, and fade the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles. The formula also features retinyl palmitate, a form of vitamin A that boosts cell turnover, unclogs pores, fights wrinkles, and improves skin tone.
As these powerful ingredients promote a healthy and more youthful looking complexion, ingredients like panthenol, witch hazel, cucumber fruit extract, and papaya fruit extract refresh, calm, and hydrate the skin.
16. Good Molecules Niacinamide Brightening Toner
The Niacinamide Brightening Toner from budget-friendly skincare brand Good Molecules is formulated with ingredients that soothe, minimize the appearance of pores, and strengthen the skin’s barrier while promoting a more radiant and even complexion. This formula is alcohol-free, and also vegan and cruelty-free.
The star ingredient in this Good Molecules toner is niacinamide. The 3% concentration of this multi-tasking ingredient calms, balances sebum production, reduces the appearance of pores, and improves uneven skin tone. Naturally-derived arbutin also helps fade hyperpigmentation, while licorice root extract calms irritation and boosts radiance.
Vitamin C works alongside these ingredients to further brighten the complexion while boosting collagen production to fight against visible signs of aging. This antioxidant-rich ingredient also protects the skin against damaging environmental aggressors that can contribute to dark spots, fine lines, and wrinkles.
17. Renee Rouleau Elderberry Soothing Toner
Any man with sensitive skin can benefit from adding the Elderberry Soothing Toner from Renee Rouleau to his routine. That said, while it’s formulated with sensitive skin in mind, this product works for all skin types, and can support any complexion in need of some deeply soothing benefits.
This toner contains a blend of ingredients that remove residue from the skin while infusing it with protective antioxidants. These ingredients also hydrate, soften, and calm the complexion. It is made without alcohol, parabens, phthalates, synthetic fragrances, and synthetic dyes.
As the name suggests, this vegan and cruelty-free toner feature elderberry fruit extract, which is packed with antioxidants and has powerful anti-inflammatory properties. It also contains sodium PCA, which attracts moisture to the skin and locks it in for long-term hydration and suppleness. Sorbitol works with these ingredients to further hydrate and soothe the skin, while anti-inflammatory geranium flower oil adds additional calming benefits.
18. Paula’s Choice Resist Advanced Replenishing Toner
This toner from Paula’s Choice is a great option for men with normal to dry skin looking to hydrate the skin while fighting against signs of aging. The gentle fragrance-free formula is packed with ingredients that plump, soothe, strengthen the skin’s barrier, improve firmness, and reduce the appearance of wrinkles.
The Resist Advanced Replenishing Toner features evening primrose oil and other fatty acid ingredients (like linoleic acid, oleic acid, and linolenic acid), which work to deeply moisturize and soften dry skin while strengthening its barrier so that it can better retain moisture and defend itself against environmental aggressors. Evening primrose oil also has anti-inflammatory properties, and can soothe irritation for a more comfortable complexion.
Potent antioxidant-rich ingredients (including ferulic acid and pumpkin seed extract) protect the skin while softening fine lines and wrinkles. The formula also contains hyaluronic acid, which plumps and hydrates the skin by attracting moisture and locking it in.
19. Ceylon Facial Toner
Ceylon is a skincare company that creates simple, science-based formulas that are specifically made to help men of color get the best skin possible. The company’s toner works to maintain the skin’s moisture levels and boost general skin health while preparing the complexion for the next steps in your routine.
The Ceylon Facial Toner features coix seed, which improves the skin’s overall tone and texture. Witch hazel provides astringent and anti-inflammatory properties, refreshing and soothing the skin while minimizing acne. This daily toner also contains naturally-derived glycerin, which pulls moisture to the surface of the skin, as well as sodium hyaluronate, which further helps balance the skin’s hydration levels. Lavender and matricaria flower extracts work alongside this blend of ingredients to refresh and rejuvenate the skin.
20. Murad Clarifying Toner
Murad’s Clarifying Toner is created for normal, oily, and combination skin types. It removes excess oil and debris from the skin to refresh the complexion, while also targeting excess oil production, breakouts, and large pores. The result is skin that looks and feels balanced, healthy, and thoroughly cleansed.
The Clarifying Toner features witch hazel, an astringent ingredient that dissolves excess oil and refines the pores while soothing and refreshing the complexion. Algae extract regulates excess sebum production, which helps achieve a less shiny complexion while also preventing pores from getting clogged.
This toner also contains grape seed extract and vitamin E, two antioxidant-packed ingredients that protect the skin against damage from free radicals. The Murad Clarifying Toner is made without sulfates, phthalates, mineral oil, or gluten, and is also cruelty-free.
