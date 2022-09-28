San Diego is known as the crown and glory of the southern Californian region. It is home to millions of residents and is one of the top destinations for tourists worldwide. This isn’t surprising because the sunny weather, golden sunsets, sandy beaches, and countless attractions make this glorious city an easy choice for people of all ages, backgrounds, and nationalities.
One of the unique features of San Diego is the plethora of health and wellness services available throughout the city. Finding some of the healthiest people in San Diego isn't a surprise between the superb healthcare options and the first-class fitness industry. Almost every plaza and shopping center has a well-equipped gym with personal trainers ready to help its patrons achieve their goals.
This article will spotlight some of the best personal trainers in San Diego. These trainers provide support and training for various workout styles. Whether your thing is Crossfit or Pilates, we know that one of the trainers highlighted in our article will provide excellent support on your fitness journey.
1. David Sluss
David Sluss is at the top of the list of the best personal trainers in San Diego. For David, personal training is more than just a job; it is a lifestyle. David comes from a background in athletics and competitive training that spans over 20 years. Using his extensive experience and knowledge, David can provide tailored coaching to all who set out on their fitness journeys.
David approaches each new client with a dedication to supporting their individual goals. Each client receives a comprehensive assessment that provides a baseline of their skills, goals, and expectations. This assessment allows David to formulate an individualized program tailored to the client’s needs and fitness goals. Each program contains nutrition guidance and physical and mental training that provides each client with a holistic approach to their fitness journey.
Contact him at david@bearrepubliccrossfit.com for your fitness needs.
David specializes in Crossfit, and his certifications include the following:
Crossfit Level 2 Trainer
FRC movement specialist
Crossfit Gymnastics Level 1 Trainer
Crossfit Gymnastics Level 2 Trainer
2. Bruce Gaston Jr.
The next personal trainer in our spotlight is Bruce Gaston Jr. from Elite Training. Coach Bruce’s journey through athletics includes his time in the NFL, where he played for the Chicago Bears and Green Bay Packers as a football defensive tackle. Coach Bruce is a lead fitness trainer who specializes in providing comprehensive personal training as well as group training.
With this extensive background, you can be sure that Bruce Gaston Jr. will help you start your fitness journey with great confidence. You can expect to achieve your first fitness challenge in just eight weeks of consistent training with Coach Bruce. Bruce's fitness plans are unique to each client's needs and abilities, with preventative movements that minimize injury risk.
In a snapshot, Coach Bruce’s certifications and experience offer the following benefits to clients:
F45 Training
Self Made Training -Personal Trainer
Lateral Edge Fitness – Group Trainer
NFL – Chicago Bears, Chicago IL
NFL – Green Bay Packers, Inc. Green Bay, WI
3. Chris Keith
San Diego never fails to offer the best to its many residents and tourists, so it is no surprise to find an effective and motivational trainer like Chris Keith. In fact, Chris Keith has been voted Best Personal Trainer in San Diego by many publications for many years.
With his personal training fitness training career taking off in 1995, Coach Keith has quickly won the heart of San Diego with the knowledge, compassion, and experience he offers in his coaching sessions. His coaching is effective, with clients boasting about meeting their personal fitness goals due to the training.
Chris Keith provides excellent training and guidance in nutrition, powerlifting, bodyweight exercise, and weight loss solutions. Among his many certifications and credentials are the following:
Aerobics and Fitness Association of America
Advanced Weight Training Specialist
APEX Fitness Group
Certified Nutritionist and Aerobics Instructor
Voted BEST Personal Trainer by San Diego Magazine
4. Kale Pirga
When living in the glory that is San Diego, it is easy to find excuses that help you avoid your physical fitness goals. Luckily, No Excuses Fitness Center exists to eliminate those excuses in its safe and inclusive workout environment. But as fantastic as the fitness center is, this article will spotlight one of its highly-skilled trainers, Kale Priga.
Kale’s passion and enthusiasm for physical fitness and health are driven by the transformative results he experienced on his fitness journey. His clients consistently experience great improvements due to his training regimens. Whether you’re just beginning your fitness journey or are an experienced athlete, Kale’s specialized training and nutrition program will guide and support you to achieve your goals faster.
There are many certifications and skills that Kale holds that allow him to offer superb training services to his clients, including the following:
ACE Certified Personal Trainer
ACE Nutrition Specialist
ACE Behavioral Change Specialist
ACE Weight Management Specialist
Functional Training
Muscular Endurance and Hypertrophy
Strength & Conditioning
Sport Specific Training
5. Ashley Lane
Sports and athletics are at the heart of San Diego, and the skilled and talented Ashley Lane evidences this. Ashley Lane’s training program offers each woman a customized workout plan tailored to her physical needs and schedule. Beyond the personalized training, Ashley offers herself as an accountability partner and friend to keep pushing your forward towards your goals.
What is unique about Ashley Lane’s training is that you can take it with you. Whether you’re traveling or are simply too busy to head to the gym, the ALFITCREW fitness app offers challenging workouts you can do from home. Additionally, she offers online #ALFITCLASSES hosted through Zoom, including full-body burn workouts. With the dynamic training offered by Ashley Lane, there is no doubt that she is one of the best personal trainers in San Diego.
6. Ellie Huffman
If you’re looking for the perfect CrossFit coach for your kids, look no further than Ellie Huffman from CrossFit Fortius. Coach Ellie is a highly specialized coach who trains athletes of all backgrounds, including competitive athletes, kids, and adults looking to improve their overall health.
Ellie is proficient in CrossFit gymnastics, nutrition, and personal training. Her skills will lead any adult or child towards an enhanced fitness regime and impressive results. Even more outstanding about Coach Ellie is her heart of compassion and attitude of grace towards everyone around her. With a coach like Ellie, any training athlete will feel assured and confident in their abilities to pursue their fitness goals. Below are the qualifications that allow Ellie to stand out from the crowd of personal trainers in San Diego:
CrossFit Level 2
CrossFit Gymnastics
ACE Personal Trainer
Precision Nutrition
2017 Regional Team
2021 Semi Final Individual D1 Softball
7. Pedro Sun
In our social media world, it is easy to get trapped by fad diets and other misinformation that promise a quick solution to your ideal body image. That information provides short-term or a lack of results. Seeing this trend on the rise, Pedro Sun committed to providing only science-backed nutrition and exercise data to guide their clients towards their goals.
Pedro Sun is one of the best personal trainers in San Diego who provides a personalized fitness plan based on factual information, balance, and accountability. With coach Pedro, your fitness journey will be simple, enjoyable, and fun. You will see the results you crave. Pedro Sun has many certifications listed below:
BSc in Foods and Nutrition
CSCS - Certified Strength and Conditioning Coach
Reconciling Biomechanics With Pain Science
Cognitive Functional Therapy
Functional Therapeutic Movement
8. Jaylin Knight
Physical exercise and fitness do not have to be dreadful or boring. It can be enjoyable, and that is the philosophy Jaylin Knight, coach, and owner of Bootique Fitness, teaches in her personal training sessions. In her Bootique, Jaylin provides fun and individualized workouts to her clients on a one-on-one basis and in a group setting.
Jaylin’s personal training program and Bootique Fitness is for the everyday girl who wants to have a good time while achieving fitness goals. Jaylin offers boot camp, dance, and Zumba through her services. You will have access to core, circuit, pre and post-natal training. Jaylin’s expertise land in the following areas:
NASM Certified Personal Trainer
Certified REBT Mindset Lifecoach
Dance Instruction
Precision Nutrition Certified Coach
9. Justin Orr
Many people fear starting their fitness journey for various reasons, including being afraid of injuries. This fear is not irrational, as workout injuries happen very often. This reason drove Justin Orr, personal trainer, and owner of Iron Orr, to go into teaching and training people to reach their goals safely. After suffering an injury while preparing for the Olympics, Justin set out to create a safe and healthy approach to fitness regimes that are devoid of injuries.
With the expertise acquired from decades of providing personal training to the athletes of San Diego, you can expect to meet your goals with the help of Coach Justin. He is one of the best personal trainers in San Diego who will formulate a personalized fitness plan tailored to your specific needs and goals. The following qualifications and certifications make Justin Orr one of the top fitness experts in San Diego:
NASM, Certified Personal Trainer
Strength & Conditioning
Pain Relief & Muscle Gain Expert
10. Alex Cann
As a seasoned athletic coach, Alex Cann has a lot to bring to the table when providing personal training to her clients. Having coached people of all ages in the last decade, Coach Cann has the tools, resources, and skills to design a personalized fitness routine for anyone he trains. Whether your fitness goals include weight loss, strength conditioning, or a desire to increase your flexibility, he is prepared to work with you in your fitness journey.
Alex Cann has trained athletes at all levels ranging from middle school students at the San Diego Unified School District to college athletes to senior citizens. As a professional educator and athlete, Coach Cann can assess your abilities and provide the perfect program fitting your needs.
Bachelor of Science in Exercise Science
Bachelor of Science in Physical Education
Strength and Conditioning
Obstacle Course Training
Weight Loss Management
11. Zarina Matevosian
For those dealing with constant joint pain or are looking to increase their quality of life through exercise, Zarina Matevosian will be the perfect personal trainer for your needs. As a highly certified personal trainer, Zarina uses her love and passion for exercise to help her clients live improved life.
Zarina is one of the best personal trainers in San Diego, offering a dynamic approach to training. Each training session is customized to the individual’s needs and can be held outdoors, inside the client’s home, or virtually.
Strength Training
Weight Loss
Functional Training
NASM Certified Personal Trainer
12. Javante O’Roy
For assistance in building muscle and healthily gaining weight, Javante O’Roy would be the best go-to trainer in San Diego. With an extensive background in athletics and training, Javante uses his experience and education to provide the best training programs that yield accurate results.
He provides a realistic exercise plan with management assistance in nutrition and stress management. Many clients who worked with Javante experienced the results they were hoping for and, best of all, improved quality of life.
Below are the certifications that allow Javante to stand out and be one of the best trainers in San Diego:
AAPTE Certified Personal Trainer
Bachelor in Applied Arts & Sciences
Muscular Definition
Muscle Gain
Sports Performance Training
13. John Turk
Only the best trainer in San Diego can help with that goal when embarking on the journey to build your best body. One of the best trainers for bodybuilding is John Turk, personal trainer and owner of Fearless Fitness. John isn’t your typical trainer. With over 30 years of experience in personal training and athletics, John knows what his clients are looking for when they come to him for their training.
John Turk performed in several body-building competitions, modeled for fitness magazines, and trained police officers and competitive athletes. He has helped countless people regain control over their nutritional and fitness habits and improve their lives. If you have fitness goals that you need help reaching, John Turk will be the best trainer to seek out.
NASM Corrective Exercise Specialist
NSCA Certified Strength and Conditioning Specialist (CSCS)
Nutrition Manager – American Academy of Sports Dietician’s & Nutritionists
14. Natalie Boles
The personal training program provided by Natalie Boles will be an excellent place to start for those looking for lasting lifestyle changes. As a certified trainer and owner of Agoge Solutions, Natalie delivers personalized programs to her clients built on her “Five-Pronged Approach,” which includes hydration, nutrition, fitness, stress decompression, and sleep.
Natalie teaches her clients to manage these five areas through a comprehensive program and regain control over their health and wellness. This plan takes a holistic approach to exercise and nutritional science, allowing clients to take the program at their pace. With this well-rounded approach, Natalie’s clients experience consistent and lasting results that impact their lives positively for years to come.
NASM Certified Personal Trainer
Institute for Integrative Nutrition
Department of Veterans Affairs National Veteran Caregiver Training Program
15. Diana Ferrer
If you’re looking to improve your health and increase your strength, Diana Ferrer is the best personal trainer in San Diego to help you out. Using her extensive education and experience in athletics and personal training, Diana will help you see an improvement in your lab work and abilities.
Using training methods such as slow-motion strength training, Diana helps her clients gain the confidence and skills they need to implement physical fitness routines in their everyday lives. Many clients who work with Diana stay long-term and experience positive, lasting improvements. Here are her credentials:
Bachelor of Science, Kinesiology
Fitness, Health, and Nutrition
16. Lydia Fowler
If you’re looking for a fun and caring personal trainer, we found the best personal trainer for you, Lydia Fowler. Many people know her as the Bootcamp expert as she frequently leads some of the largest Bootcamp classes in the area. However, her training programs are also noteworthy.
Training with Lydia is like training with a knowledgeable friend who will provide the guidance and coaching required to meet your goals. She has helped countless people lose body fat, gain muscle, and correct injuries.
National Academy of Sports Medicine – Personal Training Certificate
National Academy of Sports Medicine – Injury and Corrective Exercises Certificate
17. Reggie Carter
Your fitness goals can often make you feel alone on your journey. However, with a personal trainer like Reggie, you will receive both coaching and the moral support required to meet your goals. Whether you’re preparing for a big event or a competition, Reggie will be there every step of the way to guide you toward your goals.
Reggie’s mantra is that his client’s goals become his goals as well; as they work together, nothing is off-limits. Reggie is an expert personal trainer who will help you with fitness goals like weight loss, muscle and flexibility, and stamina. Reggie's long track record of 26 years in the fitness industry shows that his training programs work and have helped countless people live better lives.
Certified Personal Trainer
Competitive Training
Weight Loss
Strength Training
18. Lindsey Ikeler
Many people write off personal training as an option in their journey simply because of the expense. Lindsey from Underground Fitness recognizes this challenge and provides personal training that yields tangible results at an affordable price.
Lindsey’s training focuses on helping her clients exercise confidently while teaching nutritional skills to supplement and enhance their goals. She has helped many individuals throughout the area prepare for big events, lose weight, and recover from health challenges like cancer.
NASM Certified Personal Training
Strength Training
Weight Loss
Functional Training
19. Nina Bassler
We cannot talk about the best personal trainers in San Diego without spotlighting Nina Bassler, a personal trainer, and Co-Founder of BodyFit. Not only is Nina highly educated in everything related to exercise science, but she is also a lifelong athlete who has gained many accolades for her athletic achievements.
Nina’s passion for fitness and athletics transfers daily to her clients who seek improvement in their physical abilities. With Nina’s extensive education and 15 years of personal training, you can expect to receive a fitness program specialized to your body and goals. The services she provides at her family’s gym, BodyFit, include personal training, nutritional counseling, sports training, and metabolic testing.
B.S. in Exercise and Sport Science
M.A. in Kinesiology, Sport and Exercise Psychology
ACE Certified Personal Trainer
Functional Movement Screen Certified
20. Michelle Symeonides
Not everyone prefers weight lifting as a form of exercise, so we sought out Michelle Symeonides, who offers personal pilates training to her clients. Michelle uniquely approaches each client’s needs using multiple methods in her training plans.
Her workout plans and classes are fun, complete with pilates, yoga, functional weight training, and other core and stretching training. You can rely on Michelle's 20 years of experience and multiple certifications to achieve your goals and so much more.
Certified Personal Trainer
Pilates & Yoga Instructor
Core & Strength Training
