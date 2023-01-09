Everyone wants curly hair, until they learn how difficult it is to maintain curly hair textures. Curly hair can feel like a burden with all of the upkeep that needs to be done to upkeep it. However, with the right hair care products maintaining curly hair can be a simple task. Healthy, lustrous curly hair starts with having an adequate shampoo.
The best shampoo for curly hair comes down to the ingredients inside. Unrefined ingredients are going to be the best for maintaining curly hair. It’s not smart to introduce harsh ingredients to your hair and scalp, instead use shampoos that only contain organic, beneficial ingredients. Go one step further and only use sulfate-free shampoo for your curly hair.
Sulfate-free shampoo is perfect for curly hair, and there’s a shampoo for every budget range. Make your curly hair easily manageable on a daily basis with these 19 sulfate-free shampoos for curly hair.
1. Blu Atlas Shampoo
100% vegan, unisex, and formulated with all-natural ingredients to benefit your curly hair, Blu Atlas Shampoo is #1 on our list for a reason. Aloe vera gives curly hair all of the nourishment it needs to stay healthy, and jojoba oil provides necessary vitamins for your curly hair along to give a definitive shine.
If you’re someone who likes their shampoo bottles to be simple without any bold colors or small font, look no further. This bottle is white and has easy-to-read instructions that you don’t have to squint to read.
With over 200 raving 5-star reviews, Blu Atlas Shampoo isn’t one you should skip over, especially with its hair strengthening and moisturizing power. This all-natural shampoo is best used daily to keep your curly hair in tip top shape. See what we mean and try out Blu Atlas Shampoo for yourself.
2. It’s a 10 Miracle Moisture Daily Shampoo
Finding the perfect shampoo shouldn’t have to be headache inducing work, that’s why It’s a 10 Miracle Moisture Daily Shampoo makes choosing the right shampoo easy. This moisturizing shampoo contains a total of ten intensely effective, natural ingredients to make maintaining that curly head of hair a straightforward and effortless process for you.
Some of these natural ingredients include Vitamin C to rejuvenate your hair follicles, ginger to relieve stress from hair and scalp, tahitian noni oil to give an irrefutable shine, and more. Let this moisturizing daily shampoo be your new best friend when it’s time to wash your hair. You’ll actually want to wash your hair for once.
3. Herbal Essences Mango + Potent Aloe Sulfate Free Shampoo for Curly Hair
Specifically designed to help hair with curly textures, Herbal Essences Mango + Potent Aloe Sulfate Free Shampoo for Curly Hair makes hair undeniably healthy, strong, and shiny. This sulfate-free shampoo makes your curls stand out with its moisturizing formula.
Dermatologist-tested to be gentle on hair and scalp for daily use, and filled with delicious, heavenly scents, this moisturizing shampoo for curly promises to make your curls the best they ever looked. Besides being sulfate-free, this shampoo is also colorant-free, cruelty-free, and paraben-free.
4. Public Goods Vegan Shampoo
Shampoo for curly hair doesn’t get any better than Public Goods Vegan Shampoo. Light fragrances of earthy herbs, delicious grapefruit and yummy mandarin fill your nose every time you use this shampoo. Public Goods makes it clear what’s inside of their products, a good hallmark of high-quality products like this shampoo.
Inside of their gentle, vegan shampoo is sulfate-free, paraben-free, formaldehyde-free, as well as free of any synthetic fragrance. Don’t expect this vegan shampoo to dry out your hair because you’ll be left with bouncy, healthy curls after adding this to your hair care routine.
5. Design Essentials Natural Almond & Avocado Moisturizing & Detangling Sulfate-Free Shampoo
No matter your curl type, Design Essentials Natural Almond & Avocado Moisturizing & Detangling Sulfate-Free Shampoo cleans your curly hair without removing any of your hair’s oils. This natural, sulfate-free shampoo is also fantastic for making detangling curls easier, making it one of the best shampoos for curly hair.
Get soft, moisturized hair by making this your next favorite shampoo. If your curls are prone to being horribly tangled and dry, this natural shampoo will be your best bet for managing and rejuvenating those pesky curls. For best results, be sure to use the Natural Almond & Avocado Moisturizing & Detangling Conditioner.
6. L'Oréal Paris EverPure Sulfate-Free Moisture Shampoo
For colored hair, L'Oréal Paris EverPure Sulfate-Free Moisture Shampoo offers color protection for those with curly hair who like to have color in their life. This moisturizing shampoo provides deep, nourishing hydration to curly hair starting at the scalp and helps maintain the color in your hair for up to 4 weeks, so you can enjoy your color-treated hair for as long as possible.
Gentle enough to use daily on color-treated hair, there’s no way to be disappointed after trying this moisturizing shampoo out on curly hair. Vegan, sulfate-free with no harsh salts, curly hair gets the best, natural cleanse every time you wash your hair.
7. Garnier Fructis Curl Nourish Fortifying Shampoo
Keep your curls in their healthiest state with Garnier Fructis Curl Nourish Fortifying Shampoo. This nourishing shampoo was purely designed for everyone with curly hair and gives you a full 48-hour hydrating nourishment for those curls.
Catering to all curly types, ingredients like coconut oil and elasto-protein provide the ultimate, enviable curls from the first wash. Turn dry, frizzy curls into hydrated, smooth curls by adding this curl nourishing shampoo to your daily shower routine.
8. Rahua Classic Shampoo
Rahua Classic Shampoo holds the key to having the most glossy, springy curls. This organic shampoo is a winner for providing hair with all of the nourishment needed, which makes this a must-try for those who need to breathe life back into their curly hair.
This nourishing shampoo is made with some of the rarest ingredients that are ready to refresh your hair and scalp. Quinoa helps lock in moisture, coconut betaines removes impurities lingering, rahua oil to strengthen hair follicles, and much more beneficial ingredients. As a cult favorite and winner of Elle International Beauty Awards 2020, Rahua Classic Shampoo is top-rated and highly effective at curly hair management.
9. Native Coconut and Vanilla Moisturizing Shampoo
Tired of all the generic shampoos that do nothing for your curly hair? Native Coconut and Vanilla Moisturizing Shampoo brings sexy back to everyone riddled with curly hair textures. If you prefer to have a sweet-smelling shampoo that deeply cleans your hair without drying it out, this moisturizing shampoo comes in handy.
Filled with 10 clean, hydrating ingredients, this shampoo doesn’t let anyone leave the house having a bad hair day. Sulfate-free, cruelty-free, silicone-free, dye-free, you can be assured you’re getting the best natural shampoo for daily maintenance of curly hair.
10. Love Beauty and PlanetVegan Biotin & Sun-Kissed Mandarin Shampoo
Give your hair the best sulfate-free shampoo on the market, aka Love Beauty and Planet Vegan Biotin & Sun-Kissed Mandarin Shampoo. This delicious smelling shampoo is vegan and formulated with biotin, proven to help revive dry and drab hair. This biotin shampoo’s vegan formula is free of parabens, sulfates, silicones, and dyes making it a safe choice to use daily.
Your hair and scalp will love it when you start using this vegan shampoo that uses coconut oil, biotin, and the wonderful scent of sun-kissed mandarin. Gentle enough to use on color-treated hair, and made with a 100% recyclable bottle, there’s no way to go wrong with this biotin shampoo.
11. Tgin Moisture Rich Sulfate-Free Shampoo
All natural and completely free of harsh, artificial ingredients like sulfates, parabens, and mineral oil, Tgin Moisture Rich Sulfate-Free Shampoo is an affordable shampoo for everyone with curly hair. By using amla oil to remove excess oil and dirt from your hair and coconut oil to provide nourishment to the scalp, this moisturizing shampoo does exactly what it says.
Pro Vitamin B5 helps to prevent breakage and provides the moisturizing effects that this natural shampoo gives. After this shampoo becomes a part of your hair washing routine, there’s no turning back. Use this gentle, moisturizing shampoo to enhance and define your curly hair.
12. Living Proof Frizz Shampoo
Frizzy hair making you wear a hat every day? Toss the hats in the trash, and buy Living Proof Frizz Shampoo so you can live life with good hair days. This anti-frizz shampoo smooths out your hair cuticles, leaving you with smooth, healthy curls.
In order to give those smooth curls, this vegan shampoo is formulated with their patented Healthy Hair Molecule technology that makes frizzy hair a part of the past. Lightly scented, highly effective, and restorative, Living Proof Frizz Shampoo makes you want to show off your hair to everyone.
13. Prose Custom Shampoo
No two people have the same hair, therefore Prose Custom Shampoo is perfect for everyone currently reading this list. To get a customized sulfate-free shampoo, all you have to do is take a quick, easy quiz on their official website. Upon completion of the quiz, you’ll get a sulfate-free shampoo made just for you.
The customization feature of this shampoo makes this one of the best-sulfate free shampoos for curly hair of 2023. Take the quiz, buy your customized shampoo, and watch how amazing your curls look afterwards. Whatever your hair goal is, this personalized, sulfate-free shampoo is here to help you accomplish them.
14. SheaMoisture Raw Shea Butter Moisture Retention Shampoo
Treating dry, curly hair begins with SheaMoisture Raw Shea Butter Moisture Retention Shampoo. Made with raw shea butter and specifically for those with African-American curly hair texture, this moisturizing shampoo makes curls how they should be – healthy.
Restoring dry, brittle hair with this moisturizing shampoo will be the best thing you do for your hair this year since it delivers 3X more moisture than its competitors. For a cleansing, hydrating shampoo experience every time, choose SheaMoisture Raw Shea Butter Moisture Retention Shampoo.
15. Mielle Rosemary Mint Strengthening Shampoo
Having the healthiest curly hair is as easy as purchasing Mielle Rosemary Mint Strengthening Shampoo. If your curls are in dire need of a boost, this cost-effective, strengthening shampoo aims to gently cleanse and rejuvenate hair.
Nourish curls with ingredients like biotin, coconut oil, and babassu seed oil that refreshes even the most brittle of hair. Due to the main ingredient of rosemary mint, expect to feel a slight tingling sensation as you wash your hair. Not only does this smell phenomenal, but this makes your hair and scalp feel brand new.
16. R+Co Television Perfect Hair
R+Co Television Perfect Hair Shampoo gives your commercial-worthy hair that makes it seem as if you just walked off set from shooting a TV show. Highly rated, vegan, sulfate-free, gluten-free, and cruelty-free, don’t hesitate buying this shampoo for healthy, lustrous hair.
Inside of every bottle that’s made from recyclable materials, unrefined ingredients like glycerin, juniper berry extract, and babassu seed oil which aim to give you beautiful hair like your favorite actress or actor has. This shampoo is safe to use daily on all hair types and textures. Make sure to match with R+Co Television Perfect Hair Conditioner for optimal results.
17. OGX Nourishing Coconut Milk Shampoo
Nourish those precious curls by adding OGX Nourishing Coconut Milk Shampoo to your daily hair care routine. Well-regarded and affordable, this nourishing shampoo uses the super beneficial coconut oil to give curly hair the moisture it needs to be springy.
Also filled with egg white proteins to smooth out any frizz that’s been causing you trouble, this shampoo promises to make taking care of curly hair a breeze. Looking for a nourishing shampoo that won’t burn a whole in your wallet? Try out OGX Nourishing Coconut Milk Shampoo.
18. Kristen Ess The One Signature Shampoo
Buying Kristen Ess The One Signature Shampoo means investing in the health of your curly hair. After every wash, this hydrating shampoo leaves your hair undeniably clean, shiny, and healthy. Paraben-free, sulfate-free, and phthalate-free, the formula is safe to use on color-treated hair and gentle enough to use on a daily basis.
This hydrating, vegan shampoo is for women and men, and uses avocado oil, castor seed oil, and sunflower seed oil to achieve a deep, nourishing cleanse for curly hair. With all of those beneficial ingredients, maintaining curly hair has never been more fun.
19. Aveeno Oat Milk Blend Shampoo
Keeping up with curls is simple after purchasing one of the most popular sulfate-free shampoos of 2023, Aveeno Oat Milk Blend Shampoo. The key ingredient, oat milk, is used to soothe the hair and scalp from any distress, and strengthen hair follicles.
In order to get the best moisturized, healthy hair, we highly recommend this one of a kind shampoo for curly hair. Also one of the most affordable options on this list, we highly recommend this sulfate-free shampoo to transform curly hair from dry and lackluster to healthy and radiant.
FAQ: How To Pick Out The Right Shampoo for Curly Hair Textures
Why should I choose sulfate-free shampoo?
Sulfate-free shampoo is the best option for curly hair because sulfate-free shampoo is able to cleanse hair without removing any natural oils. Most shampoos that contain sulfate will end up making hair excessively dry due to stripping of the hair’s oils.
Choosing sulfate-free shampoo ensures that your hair’s natural oils are kept intact. Sulfate-free shampoo is also perfect for those struggling with curly, frizzy hair.
What are the different types of curly hair?
Contrary to popular belief, there is more than one type of curly hair. There’s a wide array of different curl types and patterns.
For example, the different curl types are:
Wavy
Loose
Tight
Coily
Chances are, you probably know what your curl pattern is. Our 19 best sulfate-free shampoos will help your hair no matter what type of curl pattern you have.
How do I properly maintain my curly hair?
Properly maintaining curly hair is much simpler than it seems. As aforementioned, having the right hair products make keeping up with curly hair way easier, but you may be wondering what other tips there are to help take care of those curls.
Common tips and tricks for everyone with curly hair are:
Schedule a trim regularly to prevent any split ends.
Avoid using brushing curly hair as that makes curly hair puffy.
Pick out your shampoo and conditioner carefully, do your research and sample different products. Moisturizing, sulfate-free shampoo is best.
Comb your hair from the bottom up.
Detangle your hair with a wide-toothed comb while in the shower.
Don’t over shampoo your hair.
Opt to air-dry instead of blow dry whenever you have ample time.
Make sure to apply any other hair styling products soon after washing.
If you must use heat on your hair, use the least amount of heat possible.
Compliments more than double when you apply these tips and tricks for curly hair to your daily hair care routine. Curly hair doesn’t have to be a burden on your shoulders.
What are the best brushes for curly hair?
Brushes are not a good idea for anyone with curly hair. Brushes will only make curly hair puffy, which is the last thing most people with curly hair want. It doesn’t matter what kind of brush it is, brushes are not your best friend with curly hair textures.
We highly suggest using a wide-toothed comb to control and detangle curly hair properly. Avoid using any brushes at all costs if you would like to prevent puffy, frizzy hair that requires a hat.
How do I control frizzy curly hair?
Leave-in conditioner is going to be your best bet against preventing and controlling frizzy, curly hair. Frizzy hair can happen due to weather changes, or it can just be an everyday occurrence.
By applying leave-in conditioner to your hair before leaving the house, you’ll have anti-frizz protection all day long. The moisture from the leave-in conditioner prevents your hair from becoming frizzy and hard to manage.
Find a leave-in conditioner that is designed to help lock in all the moisture that’s needed and provide long-lasting, anti-frizz capabilities.
How do I make curly hair look good, wet and dry?
Sometimes curly hair seems to only look good when it’s wet. So, the question is how do you make it look good wet and dry?
The reason why curly hair looks better when wet is due to the moisture. Moisture makes curls more defined and bouncy, that’s where having a good regular or leave-in conditioner comes in.
A good conditioner makes your hair look amazing even after it dries because your hair retains moisture. Dry, curly hair isn’t cute, but healthy, moisturized curly hair always is.
How do I detangle curly hair without losing clumps of hair and my mind?
Using a brush to detangle your curly hair will be a huge mistake. Instead, detangle curly hair by using a wide-toothed comb, and products specifically meant to detangle hair. There are plenty of detangling products meant for all hair types, but there are products meant for detangling curly hair.
It’s best to attempt to detangle curly hair after you finish washing your hair in the shower. After washing, apply a detangling leave-in conditioner and comb your hair from the bottom up, gently working out any knots you find.
If the shampoo and conditioner you’ve purchased already has detangling qualities, simply comb your hair after you’re done washing.
What harsh ingredients do I avoid with curly hair?
There are actually a good amount of ingredients you need to actively avoid in all hair care products. These harsh ingredients are:
Alcohol
Sulfates
Parabens
Formaldehyde
Silicones
Is leave-in conditioner a good idea for curly hair?
Leave-in conditioner can do wonders for curly hair, especially if you’re prone to having extremely frizzy hair. Most leave-in conditioners are deeply moisturizing, and smooth out rough hair cuticles.
Applying a leave-in conditioner before going out in humid weather or on a daily basis can help control any unwanted, annoying frizz.
How do I correctly wash my hair and blow dry curly hair?
There’s nothing different that needs to be done in order to wash curly hair correctly. Curly hair can be washed like normal, by massaging the shampoo and conditioner into your hair and scalp, then rinsing it off.
However, there is a correct way to blow dry curly hair. Blow drying curly hair incorrectly can cause the puffiest hair you’ve ever seen. To blow dry curly hair correctly, it’s smart to make sure you have a diffuser attachment to your blow dryer.
Adding a diffuser attachment helps divide up the heat and air flow so that your hair isn't blown everywhere, which causes extensively puffy hair. When you’re getting ready for the day/night, puffy hair is the last stressor you need. Get a diffuser attachment for your blow dryer and there’s no need to worry about getting puffy hair after blow drying.
How often should I wash my curly hair?
There’s no hard and set schedule for how often to wash curly hair. How often you’d like to wash your hair is based on personal preferences, what your daily schedule is like, how quickly your hair dries, and so on.
Keep in mind, curly hair tends to dry out pretty fast when shampooed too often. That being said it’s a good idea to keep the amount of times curly hair is washed to a minimum, aiming for 2-3 times a week at least.
How do I protect my curly hair while I’m asleep?
Protecting your curly hair while you’re asleep is as simple as using silk pillowcases. Silk pillowcases are very beneficial to those with curly hair because silk retains your unique curl pattern and won’t soak up the moisture from your hair like cotton pillowcases do.
Preserve your curly hair and buy silk pillowcases to help maintain your curl pattern and lock in your hair’s moisture while you snooze away in dreamland.
What are the top rated sulfate-free shampoos?
We get it, you want to know which sulfate-free shampoos have the highest rated. These shampoos below have an average rating of 4.5 stars or higher:
Blu Atlas Shampoo
L'Oréal Paris EverPure Sulfate-Free Moisture Shampoo
Living Proof Frizz Shampoo
It’s a 10 Miracle Moisture Daily Shampoo
What are the most budget-friendly sulfate free shampoos?
For those not looking to fork over $30 for a shampoo, these budget-friendly sulfate-free shampoos are your best options:
Blu Atlas Shampoo
Aveeno Oat Milk Blend Shampoo
Love Beauty and Planet Vegan Biotin & Sun-Kissed Mandarin Shampoo
Herbal Essences Mango + Potent Aloe Sulfate Free Shampoo for Curly Hair
Having curly hair should be fun, and easy to manage instead of being a stress-inducing task. Now that you know the right products to use and the proper way to manage those curls, it should be the easiest task you complete all week.
When people compliment how curly your hair is, you can now smile with gratitude knowing that you know how to take care of your hair without dreading it. Who knew it was possible not to hate having curly hair?
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.