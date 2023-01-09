Noticed an extra wrinkle or two in the mirror lately? Maybe you've seen those laugh lines that used to only show up while smiling have now turned into a 24/7 issue? Do dark spots, also known as age spots, appear out of nowhere? If any of this sounds familiar, it means that we are approaching (or already crested) the top of the hill. This means that it is probably time for a night cream.
Those of us who grew up in the ‘80s and ‘90s have seen a definite shift in the way our skin looks and feels today. Our faces used to bounce back from a fun night out but now show a bit of slack and tiredness the next morning. Using a night cream helps repair those areas that need some extra help, and we can definitely use all of the help we can get!
While moisturizing the face is essential to do both during the day, and at night, the two products are quite different. Many night creams include retinoids, which are Vitamin A compounds. Retinol, the most common retinoid, is available over the counter. There are also forms of more powerful retinoids, like retin-A or tretinoin, that are available only through prescription.
How Retinol Helps Skin
Retinol can help a wide variety of skin conditions: from softening age lines to reducing acne, to removing old skin cells.
Reduces Future Acne
Retinol clears out the buildup of pores, making it less likely that the skin will clog up with oil and dirt. This helps reduce the chances that acne will appear in the future. Cleaning out pores helps cut down on acne flare-ups and breakouts.
Brightens Overall Complexion
Using retinol at night blasts away dead skin cells that can diminish skin complexion. Retinol helps skin cells turn over faster, resulting in brighter skin. This is important for men since we don't usually rely on tinted moisturizers or makeup to correct complexion issues.
Fight Effects of Aging
While many of us are perfectly okay with looking our age, that doesn't mean we can't help our skin age gracefully. This constant renewal of moving out the old skin cells and promoting new skin cells also helps reduce the look of fine lines and wrinkles. Many adults use retinol to help promote smoother skin in these trouble spots to help fight the effects of aging.
Possible Adverse Reactions with Retinol Use
Retinol sometimes gets a bad rap because it is a powerful substance. Be aware of the following possible adverse effects of using retinol in a night cream.
Sunlight Exposure
It is commonly understood that retinol doesn't mix well with sunlight. However, that isn't the whole story. In truth, retinol starts to break down when exposed to sunlight, which is why many night creams with retinol are packaged in solid-colored tubes or bottles.
Retinol removes dead skin cells, which takes away a layer of skin. Using a retinol night cream during the day would mean that the exposed layer of skin is more susceptible to sun damage. It is for this reason that retinol night creams direct users to apply the product at night so that there is no worry of sun damage. The day after, make sure you apply and reapply SPF to protect your skin, which is more sensitive to the sun after retinol use.
Skin Irritation
Retinol is a powerful product that works, meaning that it could be an issue for those men with other skin conditions. Men with sensitive skin, severe acne and rosacea should stay aware during a retinol regimen. Before starting a retinol product, always consult a dermatologist while battling other skin conditions. While some skin irritation is normal with a retinol regimen, anything that hurts or looks inflamed should be a red flag. Ask a doctor about use if these issues occur.
Be Aware of Different Strengths
It is always important to check the strength of active ingredients in any product. Retinol night creams state the strength or concentration of the retinol on the label. When first starting a retinol night cream, it is vital to start on the lighter side of things. This gives the skin enough time to adjust to the new product.
Start a retinol night cream regiment with a concentration of 0.3%-0.5%. Spacing out the night cream to one time twice a week helps introduce the skin to the product. After two weeks, if there are no side effects, consider increasing to every three days. Continue to apply every other night and then nightly if there are no adverse side effects.
As the skin becomes used to the product, consider bumping up to a higher concentration to boost the overall benefits of retinol. 1.0% retinol is the highest concentration available without a prescription.
Night Creams without Retinol
There are also night creams that do not include retinol in their ingredients. These creams help moisturize and introduce the skin to different additives that produce positive skin results. Finding a night cream that doesn't include retinol doesn't mean it isn't as effective.
Moisturizing is important for any skin type, but some men prefer not to moisturize first thing in the morning. Taking care of the skin at night is a better option as it allows the skin to get all of the benefits of a face cream while we sleep. We never worry or even notice the addition of face cream when used at night, making it the best of both worlds.
Plenty of natural ingredients also mimic the effects of retinol, which is an essential aspect for those who want to stick with natural options. Any product free of parabens, sulfates and phthalates is also a solid choice to steer clear of unnecessary chemicals.
While there are many retinol serums and gels on the market, we only focused on creams and masks that soak into the skin with this list. In any case, choosing to use a night cream helps hydrate the skin and can help with anti-aging effects. Check out these 19 best night creams for men, and try out a few this year.
1. Blu Atlas Face Mask
Nourish the skin every night with this hydrating face mask from Blu Atlas. This product is best when applied over a freshly washed face that has been dried. Rub the face mask into the skin and neck, and allow it to dry for 10-20 minutes. Rinse the mask away with water to leave a smooth and fortified appearance.
We like this Blu Atlas Face Mask because it is an all-natural product that only includes ingredients we feel good about. Kaolin clay is the star of the ingredient list and helps absorb excess oil from pores. It also removes toxins and impurities from the skin. Goji berry extract is another crucial ingredient that soaks the skin with a hefty dose of vitamins and minerals. Goji berry also helps boost collagen production and smoothes out uneven skin tones. Grapeseed oil, charcoal powder and micro algae extract work throughout this face mask to provide hydration and keep skin looking great.
2. Olay Regenerist Retinol 24 Night Moisturizer
As a well-seasoned brand in the skincare industry, Olay knows how to make a great product at a fraction of the cost. The Olay Regenerist Retinol 24 Night Moisturizer kept appearing at the top of the list, over and over again, during our research. This product is easy to grab at the nearest drugstore or grocery store and is highly rated by dermatologists. We like that this product is gentle enough to minimize irritation but strong enough to create younger-looking skin in no time.
This product features Vitamin B3 in addition to retinol to help reduce fine lines and wrinkles while we sleep the night away. We love that it is fragrance and dye free so that we don't end up staining our pillowcases as well. The 24-hour hydration process means that we could get away with a daily application at night to carry our skin through the next day. Olay Regenerist Retinol 24 Night Moisturizer helps smooth out skin texture, firm up sagging skin and reduce pores and dark spots as well.
3. SkinCeuticals Retinol Refining Night Cream
The Retinol Refining Night Cream from SkinCeuticals is a great way to introduce our skin to Retinol. This brand offers three different concentrations at 0.3%, 0.5% and 1% retinol strengths. We like this option as our skin can gradually move along with the product. All three strengths are rated high in our search for the best night creams for men, making it an easy choice for those of us who may be a little skeptical about retinol.
Start with the lower 0.3% dose and gradually increase to the 0.5% and 1% dosage options. This Retinol Refining Night Cream also includes healing botanicals like chamomile plant extract and frankincense for an ultimate smooth feeling. This brand is a bit pricier than other options, so make sure to start with one tube before moving on to the rest of the series.
4. RoC Retinol Correxion Deep Wrinkle Night Cream
Another top-rated night cream for men included the Retinol Correxion Deep Wrinkle Night Cream from RoC. This small gold tube is filled with wrinkle-fighting power. The non-greasy formula is great for men who don't like the feeling of typical lotion. We aren't sure what the official percentage of retinol is included in this product, so it is best to start slow and gradually increase the use over time.
The budget-friendly pricing of this product makes it an easy choice when starting a night cream routine. This brand is well-known in the drugstore industry and was one of the first companies to offer a retinol product over the counter.
5. Brickell Men's Revitalizing Anti-Aging Cream
While we can share many of our products with the ladies in our lives, sometimes it is nice to have a product meant only for the unique skin features of men. Brickell Men's Revitalizing Anti-Aging Cream is a potent night cream that helps reduce the appearance of crow's feet, laugh lines and wrinkles.
The formulation of this product penetrates deep down into men's thicker skin and includes all-natural ingredients. Hyaluronic acid is also part of the formulation that hydrates the skin and floods wrinkles with moisture. We love that this product absorbs quickly onto the skin and has both scented and unscented options. The 100% natural and 81% organic ingredient list is also nothing to scoff at.
6. SkinMedica Age Defense Retinol Complex 1.0
Diminish irritation and redness with this Age Defense Retinol Complex 1.0 from SkinMedica. This night cream features age-fighting ingredients and a formulation that helps create an overall fresh look. It is also free of parabens, making it an easy choice for those of us who want to steer clear of preservatives. SkinMedica Age Defense Retinol Complex 1.0 works well on dry skin that needs a bit of a boost of hydration as well.
Enhance skin tone and texture with SkinMedica's unique blend of ingredients. The PhytoShield™ Complex technology in this product helps minimize irritation and improve skin texture. Use the 1% of retinol concentration wisely, as it could be too much for those who are just starting a nightly retinol regiment.
7. Murad Retinol Youth Renewal Night Cream
Go to bed a middle-aged man, and wake up looking like a younger version with this Retinol Youth Renewal Night Cream from Murad. The included red algae extract features peptides that help make skin feel more firm. The retinol tri-active technology helps even out bumpy skin and rough complexion as well. Added shea butter and squalane help hydrate the skin, and hyaluronic acid acts as a counter to the dryness caused by retinol.
We also like that this product is free of sulfates, parabens and phthalates for a night application that we can feel good about. Murad sought out clinical results for this product, and many users found that Retinol Youth Renewal Night Cream had firmer skin with added radiance after use.
8. Dr. Dennis Gross Advanced Retinol + Ferulic Intense Wrinkle Cream
Douse skin in this rich and buttery cream that makes us feel like we're in heaven. Dr. Dennis Gross created this Advanced Retinol + Ferulic Intense Wrinkle Cream to hydrate and transform overall skin tone and texture. The Phyto-Retinol Blend™ works to repair the skin's moisture barrier while also providing an overall lifted look. We noticed visible firmness and reduced lines and wrinkles after using this product.
Advanced Retinol + Ferulic Intense Wrinkle Cream also includes ferulic acid, which helps to counteract the sun damage effects of retinol usage. Antioxidants and natural moisturizing ingredients create an overall luxurious night cream for men.
9. Drunk Elephant A-Passioni Retinol Cream
Those of us with sensitive skin (or who want to purchase a product with a name we can actually remember) should consider the A-Passioni Retinol Cream from Drunk Elephant. This product includes soothing ingredients like jojoba oil, apricot and passionfruit in addition to the 1% retinol concentration.
Skin texture and overall tone significantly improved after using this product from Drunk Elephant. The additional ingredients meant to counteract the harsher retinol help create a guard against irritation and redness. Antioxidants like winter cherry, kale and xanthophylls fight against free radicals and environmental stressors as well.
10. Clarins Multi-Active Night Cream
Although this brand seems fancy, it is a great option when looking for the best night creams for men. Clarins Multi-Active Night Cream does the dirty work all night with a multisided approach to skin health. Fine lines and wrinkles are no match for this heavyweight in the night cream product line.
Clarins Multi-Active Night Cream is a lightweight formula that won't weigh down the skin as well. We love that it includes unusual ingredients that seem to do the trick, like golden poppy extract. This product has a few formula options for men with dry, normal or combination skin.
11. CeraVe Skin Renewing Night Cream
For those of us who still battle acne from time to time, consider this product from CeraVe. The Skin Renewing Night Cream includes encapsulated retinol, which allows a slow release overnight. Pores are cleaned out, and dead skin cells vanish when using this product. Protect the skin barrier all night with the added peptides and ceramides that hydrate all night.
CeraVe Skin Renewing Night Cream supports skin elasticity while also helping to reduce the look of fine lines and wrinkles. Biomimetic peptides help refresh skin and make even the most tired guy look well-rested in the morning. We like that this product was developed by dermatologists and is non-comedogenic, which is a fancy way of saying that it won't clog pores. This product is also fragrance free, making it a no-brainer for those sensitive to skin irritation or scent issues.
12. Neutrogena Rapid Wrinkle Repair Regenerating Cream
Consider this fragrance-free product for those of us who have sensitive skin and noses. Neutrogena's Rapid Wrinkle Repair Regenerating Cream has enough retinol to start the anti-aging process but not a high enough concentration that could shock the skin. We like that it has added moisture properties and is easy to find on store shelves.
As one of the best night creams for men, this product claims to show visibly younger-looking skin in just one week! The added moisturizer contained in this product boosts the age-fighting capabilities and reduces the look of skin aging. Dermatologists recommend this skincare brand, and sensitive skin users appreciate the fragrance-free formulation.
13. Avene RetrinAL 0.1 Intensive Cream
Slather an intense amount of hydration onto the skin with this nourishing moisturizer cream from Avene. The RetinAL 0.1 Intensive Cream features a higher concentration of retinoids that helps smooth skin texture and overall look. Antioxidants and peptides work alongside retinaldehyde, a powerful alternative to retinol, to protect and boost overall skin health.
Avene RetrinAL 0.1 Intensive Cream should last for 60 days, allowing for plenty of time to try out the product. This product is clinically proven to calm and soften skin as well. Men with deep-set wrinkles, dark age spots and drab complexions would benefit from this product.
14. SkinBetter AlphaRet Overnight Cream
Pick up this best night cream for men that is great for all skin types. AlphaRet Overnight Cream from SkinBetter helps reduce the signs of aging while also being careful of sensitive skin. This well-tested product includes alpha hydroxy acid (AHA) along with retinoid to help awaken skin with little irritation.
We love how much it improved the look of wrinkles and fine lines, resulting in younger-looking skin. SkinBetter AlphaRet Overnight Cream is easy to use and is free of parabens, dyes and fragrances. It is also tested by dermatologists, making us feel confident about the results it should bring to our skin.
15. Paula's Choice Clinical 1% Retinol Treatment
After a few weeks of use without side effects, consider reaching for this Clinical 1% Retinol Treatment from Paula's Choice. This high concentration of retinol should only be used by those of us who are experts in the retinol game. By now, we've started our retinol regime, taken care of our skin, and watched for any adverse reactions. This product from Paula's Choice will up the ante when fighting off fine lines and wrinkles.
We like that this product doesn't just dose the skin with retinol right after application. Instead, it includes a controlled-release delivery system that allows the skin to sip the retinol all night while we sleep. The lotion texture of this product is easy to use and apply to the entire face and neck.
16. Olehenriksen Transform Plus Goodnight Glow Retin-ALT Sleeping Creme
Target fine lines and wrinkles with the powerful age-fighting properties of Goodnight Glow Retin-ALT Sleeping Creme from Olehenriksen Transform Plus. Combat significant signs of aging with this nourishing creme that goes to work all night for younger-looking skin. We love that this product doesn't include retinol but instead an all-natural retinol substitute.
Bakuchiol is a natural retinol alternative that uses the power of plants to deliver age-defying benefits. Blended with a powerful dose of AHAs, the Goodnight Glow Retin-ALT SLeeping Creme blasts away dead skin cells, resulting in younger and firmer skin come morning. Shea butter, edelweiss and fatty acids top off this product to soften skin as well. Natural conditioners like licorice root, lemon, sugarcane and sandalwood help soothe skin all night long.
17. Dermalogica Sound Sleep Cocoon Transformative Night Gel-Cream
We love the unique ingredients of Dermalogica's Sound Sleep Cocoon Transformative Night Gel-Cream. The product name itself makes us think of wrapping up for a long and restful night of age-fighting sleep. This product features French lavender essential oil, tamarind seed extract, wu zhu yu extract and Persian silk tree extract to help nourish, brighten and reduce signs of fatigue.
Vitamin C helps protect the skin while also brightening the overall complexion. The French lavender scent and sandalwood mixture is enough to help put even night owls to sleep. Sound Sleep Cocoon Transformative Night Gel-Cream is suitable for all skin types, making it an easy choice for those of us who want a night cream that works but may not want to dive into the retinol pond just yet. Feel good about using Dermologica's Sound Sleep Cocoon Transformative Night Gel-Cream, thanks to a formulation that is free of parabens, sulfates, phthalates and synthetic fragrances.
18. CLINIQUE Smart Night Clinical MD Multi-Dimensional Repair Treatment
Deliver powerful hydration and anti-aging properties to skin with this product from well-trusted brand CLINIQUE. Their Smart Night Clinical MD Multi-Dimensional Repair Treatment uses a blend of retinol and soothing ingredients to create a cream that does the job without irritation.
Vitamin B3 and a botanical collagen booster are the sidekicks to the powerful dose of retinol included in this product. Mango seed butter, Vitamin E, wheat germ extract, coffee seed oil and barley extract round out the ingredients list for a multifaceted approach.
19. Mario Badescu Seaweed Night Cream
For men with oily skin, consider this Seaweed Night Cream from Mario Badescu. This oil-free blend of ingredients includes seaweed, collagen, bladderwrack and elastic to moisturize the skin's surface. Apply a thin layer of this night cream before bed and wake up to a more radiant complexion in the morning. This gluten-free product is never tested on animals, and we also like that the product comes in a recyclable container.
Selecting the right night cream all depends on the kind of ingredients we are looking for. While retinol is often the ingredient of choice for night creams, other natural elements provide a boost of anti-aging benefits. When combined, retinol and natural ingredients offer nourishing and calming hydration overall.
Starting a nightly skin routine is an important part of keeping skin healthy and happy. Wash the face each night to rid the skin surface of dirt, grime and contaminants from the environment. Using a night cream with added moisturizer helps increase the moisture content of skin and provides age-defying ingredients to reduce the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles.
Using a nightly face cream is an easy and effective way to care for our skin while we sleep. Consider picking up any of these best night creams for men to add to a nightly routine. Whether it is a night cream that soaks into the skin or a face mask meant to wash away, both options provide skin with healthy ingredients and nourishment. Apply a small amount of product onto the face, and follow product directions for best results.
