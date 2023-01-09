19 Best Aftershaves for Sensitive Skin

We understand that skincare is extremely important for the health, comfort and well-being of everyone. There is nothing more dreadful than having to go through the day with uncomfortable, burning skin that is irritated after a shave.
We also understand that not every aftershave is created equal and that not every aftershave is suitable for sensitive skin. Some aftershaves may even make the problem worse because of the specific chemicals included in the ingredient list.
In order to help your sensitive skin post shave, it is important to pay attention to the types of ingredients in your aftershave balm. We found that ingredients that have natural ingredients work best.
In our review of the best aftershaves for sensitive skin, you will find that the products we selected have ingredients like rose water, aloe, chamomile, witch hazel and cucumber. These ingredients are the best because of their rich content of anti-inflammatory, healing and soothing properties. We find that chemically engineered products often contain sulfates, parabens and other harsh chemicals that further irritate sensitive skin and cause great discomfort.
1. Aftershave - Blu Atlas
Blu Atlas aftershave is the golden standard for all aftershaves. For sensitive skin that is prone to irritation or breakouts, this aftershave is just what the doctor ordered. This product is the ultimate definition of a premium, luxury product that doesn’t break the bank.
This aftershave contains two ingredients that are superpowers for sensitive skin. The first ingredient is aloe, which is great for soothing irritated, inflamed or red skin post shave. If your skin is itchy, it also has healing properties that help calm the skin, while hydrating it and providing anti-aging protection.
There is also rose water present in this aftershave, which also helps target and reduce redness and inflammation. It is also a great agent for promoting the healing process for cuts, burns and scars.
With Blu Atlas, all ingredients used in this aftershave are 100% natural and free of sulfates and other harmful ingredients. We especially love that Blu Atlas goes through the lengths of scientifically testing their products for effectiveness, which means all their products will deliver the promised results. This is one of the aftershaves for sensitive skin.
2. G&H Soothe+ Aftershave Balm
The goal of G&H is to make the shaving experience one of the least stressful things you do all day. This aftershave balm is very cooling and soothing to the skin. If you are one of those men who frequently ends up with razor burns or irritated skin, your sensitive skin will benefit from this balm because it is infused with vitamin E and aloe vera. These components provide the soothing and cooling that your skin will crave after shaving. This aftershave balm also contains allantoin, which helps fight irritation and redness.
The formulation of G&H Soothe+ Aftershave Balm is incredibly moisturizing thanks to the aloe vera that is so beneficial to the skin. It isn’t greasy and will leave the skin feeling soft, clean and comfortable.
For your peace of mind, this balm is tested by dermatologists for safety and effectiveness, and is free of all the harsh chemicals. Every ingredient in this product is easily traceable to a plant source and is therefore very healthy, and cruelty free. We highly recommend you give this balm a try!
3. Lather & Wood Ultra-Soothing Aftershave Balm
Lather & Wood are on the mission to improve the shaving experience for those of us who are continually frustrated with the irritation, inflammation that result from high end products. This aftershave balm is the representation of that mission.
For those with sensitive skin, this balm is very soothing to the skin and eliminates irritation and razor burn. It is very hydrating and will not sting or burn the skin, as some other aftershaves tend to do. The formula of this aftershave is also very moisturizing and will help the skin look young and vibrant. The formulation is very gentle and unscented, so it will only contribute the positives to the skin without making things worse.
The application of this product is like a dream. It goes on smoothly and makes your skin soft, and feels brand new. The combination of ingredients in this aftershave do not contribute to breakouts, but rather aid in the treatment and healing of various skin issues like razor burn, acne and cuts. Overall, we believe that the benefits and the affordable price point make this aftershave an impressive product for sensitive skin.
3. Aqua Velva 5 in 1 Sensitive After Shave Shave Balm
We love a good bargain that delivers the results a product promises, and this Aqua Velva aftershave balm is all of these things and more. The formulation of this product targets 5 top challenges that men face when they are done shaving: ingrown hair, redness, dry skin, razor bumps, and razor burn. If you experience one or all of these issues, we urge you to add this balm into your post shave routine.
The main active ingredient in this aftershave is aloe vera, which is a very popular and effective ingredient. It will soothe the skin, promote healing and treat razor burns. Aqua Velva also provides the skin with the hydration it requires to be soft, smooth and comfortable all day. For a minimal price and amazing results, we know that this is the best aftershave for sensitive skin.
5. Nivea Men Sensitive Post Shave Balm
If you’re a man reading our article today, you probably heard many great things already about Nivea’s post shave balm. The thick, white bottle is hard to miss on the drugstore’s shelves. Even if you haven’t tried it yet, we bet one your friends did and continues to use it on a regular basis.
True to its label, this aftershave balm is targeted specifically towards sensitive skin. The combination of vitamin E, chamomile, and witch hazel makes for the perfect remedy that will soothe and calm the skin. Redness, irritation and inflammation will be eliminated with the highly effective chamomile and witch hazel. The vitamin E will nourish the skin while also contributing to its soft texture and overall healthy glow. These ingredients are also amazing for relieving dry skin and itchiness.
One of the reasons this Nivea aftershave balm is loved by many is for its quick absorption. It will not leave the skin feeling oily and sticky, but will absorb into the skin to provide the proper nourishment and moisture. Be prepared to feel comfortable in your own skin with this soothing post shave balm from Nivea Men.
6. PHL Naturals Unscented Natural After Shave Lotion
PHL Naturals has skillfully formulated an aftershave lotion that contains the perfect combination of ingredients to help soothe, heal and nourish the skin. Gone are the days of immense after shave burn that is only made worse with harsh chemicals! The gentle formulation of this PHL Naturals aftershave lotion will help improve the shaving experience.
As with many aftershave balms, this one also contains aloe vera which soothes the skin from burning and itching. It is also rich in antioxidants that will step in to prevent it from aging and drooping. We always love cucumber in aftershave products and it is present in this lotion as well. It works alongside the aloe vera beautifully and calms the skin down from irritation and razor burns. The witch hazel has great healing properties that help with healing cuts, burns, and other skin issues.
We also appreciate that this lotion is super moisturizing with its soybean and coconut oil. If the skin is both sensitive and dry, these oils are perfect because they are moisturizing and non-irritating. This is a well rounded, highly beneficial aftershave lotion for sensitive skin.
7. Aftershave Balm The B.I.G. Company
The mission of the B.I.G. Company is to provide each man a barbershop experience within the comfort of their home. This aftershave balm provides this exact experience with its amazing citrusy scent, soothing properties and hydrating formula.
This balm contains some key ingredients that help soothe the skin like tea tree oil, menthol and aloe vera. Many of the old fashioned aftershaves that barbers used to use had a level of alcohol that would act as antiseptic but also burn the skin. B.I.G. Company didn’t want you to have the classic shaving experience of Kevin McCallister from Home Alone. Instead they opted to use tea tree oil to be that antiseptic and healing agent. These ingredients are perfect for soothing, cooling and moisturizing the skin.
With the help of this aftershave, your skin will be fresh, vibrant and healthy. Best of all, it will not react to any irritants as is the case for sensitive skin. You will feel healthy, revived and comfortable in your skin thanks to this aftershave balm.
8. Proraso After Shave Balm for Men
For those who love a good traditional product without harsh chemicals, this aftershave balm by Poraso is the perfect option. Typically, traditionally made aftershave products have a lot of harsh chemicals that irritate and dry the skin. Poraso, however, is the exception. Made in Italy, this balm has been the go-to aftershave balm for many barbers since 1948, making it a classically traditional product in men’s skincare.
Poraso aftershave balm is also another great option for sensitive skin. It contains ingredients that help calm, soothe and hydrate the skin. It employs oatmeal extract which has always been known to soothe the skin from common irritants, itching and drying. It is great for sensitive skin because it doesn’t irritate the skin any further, as is the case with some other skincare products. The green tea extract pairs nicely here as well, because it is rich in antioxidants and other vital nutrients.
We love this aftershave balm because it is 95% natural and free of sulfates, parabens, and mineral oils. It has no artificial colors and has never been tested on animals. For a more classic approach in your shaving routine, this post shave balm by Poraso is one of the best options that is suitable for sensitive skin.
9. Oud Aftershave Balm The Art of Shaving
The Art of Shaving has become a sort of an icon in the world of shaving, offering premium shaving products and razors that are loved by men of all ages. Their Oud Aftershave Balm is one that is particularly deserving of attention as it is clinically tested for sensitive skin.
This aftershave is perfect because the ingredients are grape seed extract, essential oils, shea butter and glycerin. These ingredients come together to offer a variety of benefits that help soothe, protect and hydrate sensitive skin. If the skin is rather tight after shaving, this aftershave will condition and soften it to provide elasticity and comfort. The skin will be revitalized, supple and will appear visibly healthy.
This aftershave is also tested by dermatologists for safety and effectiveness. It has no artificial dyes or alcohol that dry and irritate the skin. It will not clog your pores, which contributes to breakouts as it is non comedogenic. Overall, there is a lot to love about this aftershave and we believe it will make for a great option for those with sensitive skin.
10. Ice Cold Cooling Effect After-Shave Balm - Duke Cannon Supply Co.
Duke Cannon Supply Co. and the U.S. military have two things in common - their desire to provide protection with the highest standards possible. This aftershave balm provides maximum protection and treatment for irritated, burned skin that is caused by shaving.
It is not surprising to see a line of shaving products that were inspired by our U.S. troops who have some of the highest standards not just for their hard work, but also for their grooming regimens. It will be hard to find any member of the military with a beard because they are required to be clean shaven. That clean shaven look often comes at the price of razor burns, irritated, dry and inflamed skin. This is why it is totally appropriate to launch a product inspired by our courageous military men.
For that famous, ultra-cooling effect that feels ice cold, Duke Cannon Supply Co. uses menthol, tea tree, and tamanu oil. These three products have their own smell and feel that is very cooling. When combined together, they give the skin the opportunity to cool off instantly and heal from irritation and razor burns. That feeling of instant relief will prompt and audible “aahh” out of you.
There’s also a lot of moisturizing benefits provided by aloe, shea butter, and allantoin and baobab oil. They work together with the cooling agents to nourish the skin and cool the burn.
All of the ingredients in their aftershave are free from sulfates, parabens and alcohol which damage the skin.
Lastly, this superior product is made in America and supports our U.S. veterans. Duke Cannon Supply Co. donates a portion of their profits for this worthy cause, and we are all for supporting our troops. Formulated perfectly and for a worthy cause, this aftershave is one of the best for sensitive skin.
11. Harry's Aftershave Mist
Harry’s shave products have been making headlines in recent years. Because of the high quality of skincare products and reasonable prices, they have become a favorite drugstore brand. They are the answer to saying hello to beautiful, healthy looking skin.
If you would like to say your goodbyes to irritated, inflamed and burned skin after shaving, this aftershave mist from Harry’s will help you with this desire. This aftershave is slightly unique because it is in a spray format that will cool and refresh your skin with a very fine mist. You will feel pampered, cared for and most importantly, relieved of those post shave irritations.
If your skin tends to dry out and become irritated, even long after your morning shave, this aftershave is in a convenient format and size to take on the go with you. It is also made with the highest integrity, it is devoid of all sulfates, parabens and is reasonably priced.
12. HEAL Post-Shave Healing Balm Bee Bald
Bee Bald is an excellent product for those who have sensitive skin and for those who experience razor bumps, burns and irritations. It is formulated with naturally-derived, plant-based ingredients that nourish, soothe and relieve the skin of its discomfort. It provides a healthy balance and glow to the skin and is suitable for sensitive skin. We also love it because it is suited for women’s shaving needs as well.
With promising ingredients and guaranteed results, this aftershave provides many healing benefits at a reasonable price. It is one of our favorites and we believe that it's one of the best aftershaves for sensitive skin.
13. Clinique For Men Post Shave Soother
Clinique has long been known as one of the top skincare companies for both men and women. Their shaving products continue to be some of the most popular ones in the world and this aftershave soother is perfect for sensitive skin.
This product contains aloe that helps soothe the skin from razor burns and other irritants. Because of its healing properties, aloe will not cause any other issues that sensitive skin would typically experience. Working with aloe is witch hazel, which eliminates redness and irritation that is brought on by razor burns and possible cuts.
There’s also nourishing ingredients like linseed seed extract, almond seed extract and marshmallow root extract that are rich in vitamins. They help replenish that skin’s moisture and give it a healthy, youthful glow. This aftershave leaves a soothing, cooling tingle after application which amps up the shaving experience.
14. Pacific Shaving Company Caffeinated Aftershave
This aftershave from the Pacific Shaving Company is slightly different from everything we reviewed so far because it is a caffeinated aftershave. Caffeine is extremely beneficial to the skin in general, but for the aftershave burn, it is especially helpful. Caffeine has those soothing properties that are similar to witch hazel. It reduces inflammation and soothes red, irritated skin.
Caffeine also doubles down as an anti-aging protectant, helping the skin stay youthful and vibrant with the help of its rich antioxidant content. This is why this aftershave is a great option for sensitive skin. It has many of the benefits that promote the health and vitality of sensitive skin types.
This aftershave also has other soothing agents like aloe and spearmint. They are great for nourishing, moisturizing and cooling the skin after the burn. All of these ingredients are safe and natural to use on the skin. They are vegan, paraben free and highly concentrated. This product works well both for aftershave treatments and as a regular daily moisturizer.
15. After Shave Balm for Men by Bevel
If your skin is sensitive to developing ingrown hairs and razor bumps, perhaps this aftershave balm by Bevel would be the answer to your problems. This balm is luxurious to the skin, free of alcohol and is extremely soothing because of the tea tree oil and witch hazel.
Witch hazel is a great help for avoiding ingrown hair because it constrains the blood vessels of the skin and reduces inflammation of the skin, thus allowing the hair to grow properly without being trapped under the skin.
This aftershave is very hydrating because of the shea butter and jojoba oil. For those who have acne-prone skin, the salicylic acid and lactic acid in this product will help treat those problem areas. The combination of these beneficial ingredients and soothing properties they bring, this aftershave is the best for treating sensitive skin. For maximized results, it is recommended to use this aftershave with other Bevel products like the Bevel shave cream and razor.
16. Wahl After Shave
Wahl aftershave offers a very unique combination of unique and natural ingredients that help soothe sensitive skin. It uses a proprietary blend of essential oils like manuka, meadowfoam seed, clove and moringa oils. Manuka oil is particularly special because it has always been known as a topical healing ointment. Many dermatologists recommend the use of manuka for wound healing and for that after-shave burn, it is extremely useful.
Because this aftershave is free of alcohol, it will not sting or burn the skin and is perfect for clean shaves. We believe that this aftershave will be extremely beneficial for those who have sensitive skin.
17. Premium After Shave by Scapicchio
This premium aftershave by Scapicchio is the perfect cream that takes on the task of healing sensitive skin after shaving. It is truly premium because it contains excellent components like hyaluronic acid and retinol that are both derived from plants. This promotes skin cells to turnover and heal quicker.
In addition, Scapicchio also included great moisturizing elements that help sensitive skin stay hydrated and not irritated. For example, coconut oil and glycerin are extremely moisturizing and gentle on the skin. They give off the smoothing effect and close the pores. All ingredients are natural and there are no harsh chemicals in this aftershave and we highly recommend it as one of the best aftershaves for sensitive skin.
18. Soothing Aftershave Balm by Men’s Master
Men’s Master set out to tackle the challenges of sensitive skin with their soothing aftershave and have succeeded. The active ingredients that were used to promote healing, soothing and hydration to the skin are tea tree, menthol, and bisabolol. Bisabolol is an extract derived from chamomile and is often used in different skincare products because of the anti-inflammatory and soothing properties. This extract is especially calming to sensitive skin.
The ingredients for this aftershave were carefully selected in order to help the skin feeled soothed, calmed and revitalized. They are not drying to the skin, but instead very hydrating and nourishing. In addition to the soothing benefits it provides, tea tree oil is also a great antiseptic that keeps away bacteria from the already sensitive skin. For those men who tend to get nicks, cuts and razor burns, this aftershave provides a great healing and pampering experience.
19. JĀSÖN Men's Refreshing Lotion & Aftershave Balm
As we wrap up our list of the best aftershaves for sensitive skin, we would like to mention JĀSÖN’s aftershave balm that also doubles up as a face lotion. This formulation is hypoallergenic and is perfect for those with sensitive skin.
We love that it uses a blend of citrus and ginger to hydrate, nourish and treat the skin. Citrus is rich in antioxidants and vitamin C, which keep the skin healthy and young. Ginger is Mother Nature’s anti-inflammatory medicine and is great for reducing redness and inflammation of the skin. The combination of these ingredients contribute to health, energized and refreshed skin. This aftershave balm is like a spa treatment that is devoid of all harsh chemicals that would damage or irritate the skin.
Though this aftershave contains very moisturizing elements like aloe and a cocktail of citrus and seed oils, it won’t leave the skin greasy. It has just the right amount of healing and moisturizing properties to treat the skin after a shave and provide daily moisture to the skin.
