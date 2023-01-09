Sometimes having thick hair doesn’t feel like a blessing. However, that will change when you find the right shampoo. Thick hair needs extra treatment in order to maintain its luscious volume and achieve an envy-inducing shine.
Taking care of your thick mane can be the easiest part of your day when you have a good hair-care routine. Having adequate shampoo plays a huge part in the state of your hair on a daily basis. The right shampoo for thick hair is going to be one that isn’t focused on volume, but instead is focused on moisturizing and keeping your thick hair healthy.
Add these 18 best shampoos for men with thick hair to your shower caddy for hair that every other man will be envious of.
1. Blu Atlas Shampoo
There’s nothing out there quite like Blu Atlas Shampoo. This all-natural shampoo is crafted to give hair the royal treatment it deserves. Inside this sleek bottle, the key ingredients in the formulation are organic, so there’s no need to wonder what you’re introducing to your hair and scalp.
Jojoba oil gives your hair all the vitamins it needs to stay healthy. Because it’s so similar to your skin’s natural oil, jojoba oil is able to get to the root of your hair to provide the ultimate nourishing hair wash.
Thick hair needs moisturizing shampoo to maintain any unwanted frizz, and the aloe vera in this all-natural shampoo makes it a solid contender to be your next favorite shampoo. The creamy texture feels great and is easy to rinse off, leaving you with refreshed, clean hair. The best shampoo for men with thick hair, the Blu Atlas Shampoo is sure to win every customer over.
2. Kiehl's Smoothing Oil-Infused Shampoo
Frizzy, thick hair is no match for Kiehl’s Smoothing Oil-Infused Shampoo. This shampoo contains argan and babassu oils, which are both nourishing ingredients for managing thick hair. Every time you wash your hair with this shampoo you get a pleasant woodsy aroma instead of the floral scents in products aimed at women.
The biggest problem people with thick hair have is dealing with frizz, especially when it’s humid outside. There’s no need to worry about that with this oil-infused shampoo meant to provide moisture right from the hair cuticle. When you use Kiehl’s Smoothing Oil-Infused Shampoo along with their oil-infused conditioner and leave-in conditioner, frizziness will never be a problem.
Unlike oil-stripping shampoos, which can leave your hair feeling dry and brittle after washing it, this oil-infused shampoo manages to deeply cleanse your hair without removing your hair’s sebum. Kiehl’s Oil Infused Shampoo works on your hair from the cuticle outward, so you’re left with satin-smooth, rejuvenated, shiny hair.
3. Woody's Daily Shampoo for Men
Highly rated, Woody's Daily Shampoo for Men is for men with thick hair who are tired of trying all the regular shampoos at the grocery store. Try something different, and you’ll get different results. That’s why so many men are loving this daily shampoo, which is formulated for all hair types.
Good hair is the essence of a good-looking man, and good, clean hair is exactly what you get when you use this paraben-free daily shampoo. With effective ingredients like amino acids, aloe, ginger and provitamin B5, thick hair has never looked or felt so good. No matter whether you are dealing with oily or dry hair, you will appreciate this shampoo.
A pleasant grapefruit fragrance tantalizes your nose and relaxes you. While you get lost in the scent, vitamins work on making your hair full and luscious. All of these hair-boosting benefits make Woody’s Daily Shampoo for men one of the best on the market.
4. V76 by Vaughn Hydrating Shampoo
Does your hair need a boost? Get some V76 by Vaughn Hydrating Shampoo and watch the moisturizing magic happen after the first hair wash.
Hydrating shampoo is the best choice for every man with a full, thick head of hair, since hydration helps prevent your thick mane from becoming puffy or frizzy. With key ingredients like almond butter, sage leaf extract, chamomile and vitamin E, your thick hair is getting the best of the best.
The almond butter provides your hair with intense hydration, vitamin E gives your hair an enviable shine, and chamomile and sage leaf extract nourish your hair and scalp.
Their official site recommends giving yourself a good scalp massage when you wash your hair to get blood flowing to the area. Hydration is the best friend of thick hair, so you can bet that V76 by Vaughn will become a daily companion.
Washing hair can be the greatest part of your day with this extensively nourishing shampoo for men with thick hair.
5. OUAI Thick Hair Shampoo
Who knew having amazing hair could be as simple as buying OUAI Thick Hair Shampoo? This will be the best shampoo for men with thick hair that you will purchase all year, designed just for thick hair. It doesn’t get any higher quality than this.
Marshmallow root extract is the key to this shampoo’s ability to cleanse your locks and fight the frizz that plagues those with really thick hair.
Customers rave about how soft and silky their hair feels after they add this to their daily regimen, which is not surprising considering it’s cruelty-free, paraben-free, gluten-free, phthalate-free and SLS/SLES-free.
Avocado oil and shea butter ensure hair is left hydrated and nourished. Leave the frizz behind for good with OUAI Thick Hair Shampoo, the best anti-frizz shampoo for men with unruly hair.
6. Shea Moisture Raw Shea Retention Shampoo
Make hair-wash day your favorite day when you have Shea Moisture Raw Shea Retention Shampoo ready to go. Safe for all hair types, this retention shampoo is ideal for men with thick hair. Your hair will love the shea butter, sea kelp and argan oil, which are all hydrating ingredients.
Sulfate-free and safe for men with colored hair, this product will train your hair to lock in moisture when you begin to use it weekly. Pair with the matching conditioner to get the most hydrating results for your hair, and expect to keep running a hand through your hair all day.
The deeply hydrating capabilities of this shea butter shampoo make it one of the best shampoos for men with thick hair. Being able to deeply hydrate your hair means your hair will go longer without becoming oily, and you won’t have to be bothered with washing your thick hair so often.
Hair-wash day is a fun day when you have Shea Moisture Raw Shea Retention Shampoo on hand.
7. Fable & Mane HoliRoots Hydrating Shampoo
If you’re looking for the best vegan, silicone-free, hydrating shampoo, try the Fable & Mane HoliRoots Hydrating Shampoo. This will cleanse your thick hair efficiently and effectively.
This hydrating shampoo does a thorough job of cleaning your hair without any harsh ingredients, and gives it the nourishment it deserves with beneficial ingredients like coconut, aloe vera and tiger herb. Tiger herb promises to make your hair silky, while the coconut oil cleanses your hair by removing sebum buildup from your hair follicles.
This shampoo manages to soften your hair so you can get the hair you want and leave the hat at home. This product is cruelty-free and gentle on thick hair, so you can get a good, clean hair wash anytime you need one.
If all shampoos were as effective and authentic as Fable & Mane HoliRoots Hydrating Shampoo, life would be much simpler.
8. Redken Brews Daily Shampoo for Men
Your hair goes through a lot on a daily basis. That’s why Redken Brews Daily Shampoo for Men reigns as one of the most popular shampoo for men.
If you have thick hair, you need some of this daily shampoo in your bathroom, pronto. Formulated with malt to condition your hair and scalp, this shampoo is safe to use daily if needed.Religious users of Redken Brews love the aesthetic of the bottle, and many note that it looks attractive in their shower.
This lightweight formula doesn’t weigh down your hair, and makes it feel squeaky clean afterward. The beer-bottle look and the nourishing effects this shampoo has on your hair make Redken Brews Daily Shampoo for Men a top choice for washing thick hair.
9. Pureology Hydrate Shampoo
For a hair wash like you would receive at a professional salon, try Pureology Hydrate Shampoo, which is specifically created for men with thick hair. Their 100% vegan formula is a must-try, and is gentle enough to be used by men who color their hair.
For its intense moisturizing effect, this hydrating shampoo uses jojoba oil, known for drenching hair in moisture instead of removing it from your hair and scalp. Get a dose of aromatherapy with the addictive blend of lavender, bergamot and patchouli.
If you’re a guy with colored hair, this shampoo seals in the color and gives your hair the moisture it needs to make the color stand out. There’s no reason not to test out Pureology Hydrating Shampoo. This shampoo knows no bounds when it comes to giving you hydrated, healthy, thick hair.
10. Philip Kingsley Moisture Balancing Shampoo
Having thick hair is easy when you wash your hair with the Philip Kingsley Moisture Balancing Shampoo. Dry, thick hair will quickly turn into moisturized, luscious hair when you add this nourishing shampoo to your bathroom collection.
The best aspects of this shampoo for men with thick hair are that it gives hair a wonderful shine and provides anti-frizz protection. Your hair will get deep moisture from the roots to the ends, and environmental impurities such as air pollutants will be removed as you scrub and massage your scalp.
Guar and wheat protein are the two main ingredients that provide a boost to your hair. Both of these hair-nurturing ingredients hydrate your hair follicles and strengthen them at the same time, meaning you can say goodbye to brittle, dry hair.
For luxurious thick hair, add the Philip Kingsley Moisture Balancing Shampoo to your shopping list.
11. Rahua Hydration Shampoo
This is the winner of the Allure Magazine Best of Beauty Award, so you can be guaranteed you’re getting the good stuff when you have Rahua Hydration Shampoo in your shower.
Unlike certain shampoos that have a watery consistency, Rahua Hydration Shampoo has a soft, creamy texture that feels heavenly and smells so fantastic you’ll be tempted to use it as a body wash. However, this hydrating shampoo is only meant for hair.
This is one of the best shampoos for men with thick hair because it prevents frizz, a common problem for many people, but especially for those with thick hair. When you wash your hair with this shampoo, you’ll have shiny, frizz-free hair right up until the next hair-wash day.
Rahua strengthens hair from the follicle and makes your hair color more definitive. The other key ingredient, organic mango sugar, hydrates your hair and imparts a wonderful tropical scent.
Be prepared for questions about your hair-care routine when you use this premium product from Amazon Beauty.
12. Baxter of California Daily Fortifying Shampoo for Men
Baxter of California Daily Fortifying Shampoo never lets you have a bad hair day with its minty, natural, hair-strengthening formula. Designed for men and created by men, this product is only for those who truly appreciate taking care of their hair.
Coconut extract and wheat protein are the active ingredients in this natural shampoo. These two ingredients work together to give you the finest hair-cleansing experience. For the ultimate moisturizing experience, use this daily fortifying shampoo with the conditioner of the same name.
The minty scent makes for a great stress reliever as you are washing your hair. Baxter of California Daily Fortifying Shampoo aims to make your thick hair look its healthiest all day long.
13. R+Co Bel Air Smoothing Shampoo
If you’re getting frustrated with frizz, pick up some R+Co Bel Air Smoothing Shampoo. This moisturizing, sulfate-free and paraben-free shampoo provides intense anti-frizz protection to make your thick hair look smooth and shiny.
Treat your hair to a luxurious shampoo to get the most luscious locks on the block. Red algae extract is one of the active ingredients that reduces the amount of frizz you’ve been dealing with, and broccoli seed oil provides your hair with a gorgeous shine.
Once you see how amazing your hair looks, it will be impossible to use any other brand of shampoo. Non-frizzy hair starts with R+Co Bel Air Smoothing Shampoo.
14. Oars + Alps Hydrating Shampoo
Well-regarded and highly rated, Oars + Alps Hydrating Shampoo provides a fresh-scented formula for men with thick hair who are tired of spending money on shampoo that doesn’t cut it.
Some shampoos feel heavy on your hair even after you’ve rinsed them off, but with this hydrating shampoo’s lightweight formula, your thick hair will be deeply cleansed and hydrated using kelp and algae extract.
The hydration will last until your next hair wash, which for thick-haired men isn’t very often.
Key ingredients kelp and algae extract moisturize your hair cuticles, which further prevents frizzy hair. If you’re a man with dry, thick hair, your best bet is adding Oars + Alps' Hydrating Shampoo to your hair-care routine.
15. Oribe Run-Through Detangling Shampoo
Hair day will be simple when you have the Oribe Run-Through Detangling Shampoo on hand. If you’re prone to having irritating knots, this detangling shampoo is here to help.
Since knots are unavoidable, tackle the issue head-on with a good detangling brush and this detangling shampoo. Even the most intractable knots won’t be able to resist the potent detangling power of the Oribe Run-Through Shampoo.
Stop delaying hair-wash day because of the knots that are waiting, and make life easier by purchasing this detangling shampoo. Couple it with the right detangling brush, and knots will be the easiest thing you tackle all week.
16. L'Oréal Professionnel Mythic Oil Shampoo for Thick Hair
When bad hair day is every day, we recommend L'Oréal Professionnel Mythic Oil Shampoo for Thick Hair. Moroccan argan oil, vitamin E and myrrh extract make taking care of thick hair stress-free.
This shampoo detangles frustrating knots and moisturizes thirsty, rough hair. Vitamin E and myrrh extract are going to be your hair’s best friend’s because of all the nourishment these ingredients give your hair.
If thick hair is getting hard to manage, and you’ve been feeling like you’re having to always wear a hat, this paraben-free shampoo will come to the rescue. It promises to smooth out the most unruly of hair.
To get commercial-worthy hair, buy L'Oréal Professionnel Mythic Oil Shampoo for Thick Hair. Soft, shiny hair is a wash away.
17. Aveeno Almond Oil Blend Sulfate-Free Shampoo
Aveeno has some of the most affordable and effective products on the market, and Aveeno Almond Oil Blend Sulfate-Free Shampoo is one of their finest. This sulfate-free shampoo comes in clutch when it’s time to give your thick mane a wash.
Formulated with premium almond oil, this shampoo provides all-day hydration, which thick hair needs. Users of this sulfate-free almond oil shampoo appreciate how unbelievably soft it makes their hair.
This non-irritating formula has no dyes and can be safely used by men who color their hair.
Aveeno Almond Oil Blend Sulfate-Free Shampoo is the way to go for men dealing with thick hair.
18. Lipogaine Hair Rejuvenating Shampoo
The moment Lipogaine Hair Rejuvenating Shampoo hits your hair, you’ll know you made the right decision. This stimulating shampoo is suitable to be used on all hair types; however, it works especially well on those with a thick mane.
Keratin, caffeine and argan oil are the active ingredients that hydrate and nourish your hair. Castor oil provides your scalp with the nourishment it needs to stay hydrated.
Shiny, smooth hair is within reach when you add this stimulating shampoo to your bathroom collection. You’ll finally know what healthy, thick hair feels like after trying out this effective shampoo formula. Don’t waste any more money on lackluster competitors, and purchase Lipogaine Hair Stimulating Shampoo for your thick hair.
How often should thick hair be washed?
When you have thick hair, your dense hair strands hold on to the oil and moisture from your scalp; therefore, it takes longer for your hair to look oily.
We suggest washing your hair once or twice a week, depending on how fast your hair dries out. This will vary from person to person, so adjust how often you wash your thick hair accordingly. Just don’t wash it more than twice a week.
How does using a particular shampoo help my thick hair?
Using a shampoo specifically formulated for thick hair benefits your hair in a multitude of ways. Thick hair doesn’t require the same ingredients as thinner hair.
For example, shampoos that are volumizing aren’t going to serve you well if you have thick hair. On the other hand, moisturizing shampoo is a fantastic choice for men with thick hair.
Moisture helps keep frizz contained, especially when it comes to humidity from hot weather.
Is it a good idea to use two-in-one shampoo and conditioner? Or should I buy them separately?
With all of the shampoo and conditioner options on the market, you may be wondering if you can use a two-in-one shampoo and conditioner. We feel it’s better if you purchase shampoo and conditioner in separate bottles. One of the main reasons is because two-in-one shampoo and conditioner products often contain unsafe ingredients like silicone (most commonly dimethicone), which can build up in your hair with consistent use.
Should I change my hair-care ritual based on the weather?
Yes! Summertime can be tricky if you have thick hair. The key is to beat the humidity that makes your hair frizzy before you step outside.
To combat humidity’s effect on your thick hair, apply a leave-in conditioner to your mane before you head out into the summer weather for a beach day or a picnic with friends. Leave-in conditioner will provide the anti-fuzz properties you need for dealing with thick hair and humidity.
What are some general tips for maintaining thick hair?
Wear shorter hairstyles like buzz cuts, or do a classic, trendy short quiff.
Pick up a concentrated conditioner, as conditioner can run out fast with all of that hair to tend to.
Avoid blow-drying, since it makes your hair puffier. If you must blow-dry your hair, use the lowest heating setting available, or opt to use the cool setting.
Utilize dry shampoo when you’re in between washes.
Add hair spray to your hair brush before brushing your hair. A small amount of hair spray helps flatten the hair, keeping it in place.
Shower before you go to bed to let your hair air-dry overnight. The following morning, brush your hair.
Only use brushes with boar bristles.
Add anti-frizz hair vitamins to your daily regimen. (Yes, they exist and they work!)
What kind of hair brush should I use for thick hair?
For thick hair, paddle brushes with boar bristles are your best bet. If you need a little help with detangling those gnarly knots, look for a detangling hair brush.
Stay away from detangling combs, as they will make detangling your thick mane a painful task – the last thing you want when dealing with thick hair.
