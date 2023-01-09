For those with natural hair, using the right hair care products is absolutely essential for achieving and maintaining healthy, hydrated and manageable hair. A deeply moisturizing conditioner can be especially helpful for people with coily, curly and wavy hair that is particularly prone to dryness and breakage, as it will treat their mane and help it look and feel its absolute best. If you’re looking for the perfect conditioner for your hair’s needs, read on to get our recommendations for the year’s best deep conditioners for natural hair.
1. Blu Atlas Conditioner
This conditioner from top-tier personal care company Blu Atlas is one of the absolute best deep conditioners for natural hair, especially for those looking for an all-natural product. The high-performance formula is packed with nature-derived ingredients that treat dry hair prone to frizz and breakage by nourishing, repairing and deeply moisturizing. It also hydrates and soothes the skin, so you can say goodbye to scalp dryness and irritation.
The Blu Atlas Conditioner contains a variety of humectants, which are ingredients that pull moisture to the skin and hair and lock it in, improving softness, strength and manageability. One of the key humectants in this formula is glycerin, which helps moisturize the skin and hair while minimizing symptoms of dry scalp and dandruff. It also prevents hair breakage, which natural hair is particularly prone to. Additionally, the formula contains hydrolyzed barley protein, which works as a highly effective hair conditioner.
This fully natural formula is made without ingredients that may cause harm to your skin or overall health, including parabens, sulfates and phthalates. It’s also made without synthetic fragrances, which can cause irritation, and instead uses the power of natural fragrances to create the refreshing scent that lingers on your hair after you’ve showered. The Blu Atlas Conditioner is vegan and dermatologically tested to ensure safety and efficacy.
2. Moroccanoil Restorative Hair Mask
Moroccanoil has long been a favorite company for those with natural hair, and the Restorative Hair Mask, which is formulated to be used once a week, is one of the brand’s top products. This deep conditioning hair mask is created for weak and damaged hair that may have been overexposed to heat styling or chemical treatments.
It contains a blend of ingredients that repair damage while strengthening the hair and improving elasticity. This formula also intensely moisturizes and softens the hair so that it looks and feels its absolute best immediately after the mask is rinsed off.
The Moroccanoil Restorative Hair Mask features argan oil, which is rich in fatty acids, vitamin E and antioxidants. This oil has a small molecular size, which means it can deeply penetrate the hair cuticles and skin. It softens and hydrates the hair while strengthening and boosting hair elasticity.
The formula also features anti-inflammatory shea butter, which soothes and intensely moisturizes the hair and scalp. Caryocar brasiliense fruit oil, which is derived from the Brazilian pequi fruit, nourishes and strengthens, while acetamide MEA conditions the hair and improves texture.
3. CURLS Blueberry Bliss Reparative Hair Mask
If you’re looking for the perfect deep conditioner for your curls, you’ll want to check out this hair mask from CURLS, a company dedicated to creating nature-powered, high-quality haircare products for natural hair. This formula is packed with nourishing plant-derived ingredients and has been clinically proven to protect, repair, restore and promote hair growth. It’s also completely free of sulfates, silicones, parabens and artificial colors.
A key ingredient in this affordable hair mask is certified organic blueberry extract, which is packed with vitamins B and C. This fruit extract increases oxygenation and blood circulation in the scalp, which boosts healthy hair growth. The proanthocyanidins found in blueberries also work in the hair follicles, promoting faster growth and minimizing graying and hair loss.
The CURLS Blueberry Bliss Reparative Hair Mask also features certified organic aloe leaf juice, which soothes the hair and skin while providing lightweight moisturization. Certified organic chamomile flower extract also strengthens and nourishes the hair follicles. Certified organic coconut oil works alongside these ingredients, deeply moisturizing the strands and scalp for softer and more manageable hair.
4. Wakati Water-Activated Advanced Conditioner
Wakati is dedicated to creating expertly formulated products that allow people with kinky, coily and curly hair to spend less time styling their hair and more time enjoying it. The company’s Water-Activated Advanced Conditioner has a paraben-free and sulfate-free formula that works to hydrate the strands, smooth rough cuticles and quickly detangle for softer and healthier hair that is easier to style and manage. It’s created especially for those with type 3C to 4C hair.
One of the star ingredients in this Wakati conditioner is jojoba oil, which is loaded with antioxidants, fatty acids and vitamins A, D and E. This natural oil deeply penetrates the hair and scalp, providing nourishment, moisturization and strength-boosting properties. Another key oil in this formula is shea oil, which is also packed with fatty acids, as well as vitamin E. Shea oil softens and smooths the hair while deeply moisturizing.
5. Adwoa Beauty Baomint Deep Conditioning Treatment
Adwoa Beauty is a haircare company offering some of the top nature-powered formulas for textured hair. The company’s Baomint collection includes a variety of products that support scalp health and hair hydration so that the hair can grow fast and strong while looking and feeling incredible. The Baomint Deep Conditioning Treatment is one of the best deep conditioners for natural hair, as it deeply penetrates the strands for maximum moisturization and strength while supporting scalp health for overall hair wellness.
This rich and creamy deep conditioner features baobab oil, which is packed with vitamins A, D and E, as well as omegas 3, 6 and 9. Baobab oil softens and moisturizes the hair while improving elasticity so that it is softer, more manageable and less prone to breakage. Shea butter also helps moisturize the hair and scalp while soothing skin irritation. Prickly pear oil, pumpkin seed oil, sweet almond oil and a variety of other oils rich in fatty acids, vitamins and minerals further strengthen and add shine and softness to the hair.
In addition to this nourishing variety of ingredients, this deep conditioner contains a blend of mint oils (including spearmint, peppermint and wintergreen oils) that invigorate and cool the scalp while fighting bacteria and fungus. This formula is made without sulfates, parabens, phthalates, mineral oils or silicones, and it’s also vegan and cruelty-free.
6. SheaMoisture Manuka Honey & Mafura Oil Intensive Hydration Hair Masque
SheaMoisture has an excellent selection of haircare products that are infused with raw shea butter and other nourishing natural ingredients. The company’s Manuka Honey & Mafura Oil Intensive Hydration Hair Masque is formulated to nourish, repair and intensely condition dry hair, and it is particularly great for those with damaged, color-treated or overprocessed hair. This mask has been made specifically with hair types 4A, 4B and 4C in mind. It’s cruelty-free and made without sulfates, parabens, mineral oil or phthalates.
The SheaMoisture Manuka Honey & Mafura Oil Intensive Hydration Hair Masque is powered by manuka honey, a humectant and emollient ingredient that has antibacterial and anti-inflammatory properties. Manuka honey softens, moisturizes and conditions your hair while soothing and hydrating the scalp. This formula also features fatty acid-rich mafura oil, which strengthens and deeply moisturizes the hair and skin.
As is expected with most SheaMoisture products, this hair mask also contains shea butter, which seals moisture into strands for smoother and healthier hair. It also hydrates and calms the skin for a healthier scalp. Antioxidant-rich African rock fig extract restores the hair and further locks in moisture, while mango seed butter, avocado oil and a blend of other potent ingredients promote soft, healthy and frizz-free hair.
7. Coco & Eve Like A Virgin Super Nourishing Coconut & Fig Hair Masque
Coco & Eve’s deeply conditioning hair mask is a multi-award winner that works as a 5-in-1 treatment. In just ten minutes, this potent formula revives, restores, conditions and repairs dry and damaged hair while taming split ends and frizz for a smoother, shinier and softer look and feel.
The vegan and cruelty-free Like A Virgin Super Nourishing Coconut & Fig Hair Masque features the company’s AcquaSeal Coconut, which strengthens and repairs the hair while preventing breakage and split ends. It also deeply hydrates and boosts softness and shine. This sulfate-free formula also contains fig extract, which is packed with fatty acids, as well as vitamins A, B1 and B2, in addition to antioxidants, polyphenols, flavonoids and anthocyanins. The fig extract nourishes and strengthens the hair while fighting against damaging environmental aggressors.
Additionally, this Coco & Eve hair mask contains shea butter, which moisturizes while detangling the hair to make it softer and more manageable. Linseed extract boosts hair texture and gloss so that it looks and feels silky soft, while argan oil tames frizz and repairs split ends. The final key ingredient in this formula is probiotic extract, which strengthens and improves overall hair health.
8. Briogeo Don't Despair Repair Deep Conditioning Mask
Briogeo has garnered a large fanbase since the company launched in 2013, thanks to its excellent selection of clean haircare products. The award-winning Don’t Despair Repair Deep Conditioning Mask is one of the company’s bestsellers. This vegan and cruelty-free formula contains 97% naturally derived ingredients, which work to deeply condition your hair while reducing breakage.
Briogeo’s formula has even been clinically proven to improve hair strength, silkiness and shine. This formula was made specifically for dry and damaged hair, and it is also safe for relaxed hair, as well as hair that is color-treated, keratin-treated or chemically treated.
The Briogeo Don't Despair Repair Deep Conditioning Mask features fatty acid-rich rosehip oil, which hydrates the hair while fighting split ends and controlling frizz. Antioxidant-packed algae extract, which also contains nourishing vitamins and minerals, works to protect the hair from damage so that it stays strong and healthy.
This formula also features shine-boosting sweet almond oil, as well as nourishing B vitamins. Avocado oil, argan oil, panthenol, aloe barbadensis leaf juice and a variety of other impactful ingredients further moisturize, strengthen and repair dry and brittle hair. The highly effective mask is made without sulfates, parabens, silicones or phthalates.
9. Creme of Nature Argan Oil Intensive Conditioning Treatment
The Argan Oil Intensive Conditioning Treatment from Creme of Nature is one of the best options for anyone looking for a super affordable deep conditioner. This formula, which is free of sulfates, petrolatum and mineral oil, works to detangle the hair and boost shine while dramatically strengthening the strands and preventing hair breakage.
As the name suggests, the star ingredient in this deep conditioner is argan oil, which is sourced from Morocco. Argan oil is packed with antioxidants, fatty acids and vitamin E, and it deeply penetrates the hair for maximum nourishment. It softens and moisturizes, promoting silky and frizz-free hair. This oil also improves elasticity and strengthens the hair to prevent breakage.
The argan oil is joined by a blend of additional ingredients that improve hair health. This includes panthenol (also known as pro-vitamin B5), which strengthens the hair and improves its ability to retain moisture. Glycerin, olive oil and honey further moisturize the hair and scalp, while aloe barbadensis leaf juice adds soothing benefits.
10. Aussie 3 Minute Miracle Moist Deep Conditioner
Another high-quality but super affordable option is the 3 Minute Miracle Moist Deep Conditioner from Aussie. The rich and creamy formula is packed with deeply moisturizing and nourishing ingredients that are able to promote shiny, silky and hydrated hair in just three minutes.
This paraben-free Aussie deep conditioner is powered in part by anti-inflammatory avocado oil, which is rich in antioxidants, fatty acids, biotin and vitamins A, B5 and E. This oil intensely moisturizes the hair and scalp, while also repairing and strengthening the hair. It tames frizz and promotes shine, and it can soothe any scalp irritation.
Australian jojoba oil is also featured in the formula. This oil is packed with vitamins A, D and E, as well as antioxidants and fatty acids. It moisturizes the hair and scalp, and it joins the avocado oil in strengthening the hair to minimize breakage. As an added bonus, the Aussie 3 Minute Miracle Moist Deep Conditioner has a bright and refreshing citrus scent that will leave you feeling energized after showering.
11. Carol's Daughter Almond Milk Ultra-Nourishing Hair Mask
If your hair has been damaged by regular heat styling, harsh environmental aggressors or other harmful elements, you’ll want to give this hair mask from Carol’s Daughter a shot. The Almond Milk Ultra-Nourishing Hair Mask is formulated to repair damage while strengthening and restoring softness to the hair. It also contains powerful ingredients that protect the hair from further damage. This fortifying formula is made without parabens, petroleum, mineral oil or artificial colors.
Two of the key ingredients in this mask are fatty acid and vitamin E-rich sweet almond oil and shea oil. These oils soften and boost shine while repairing hair damage. Sweet almond protein further fortifies the hair so that it can be better protected against damaging elements.
The Almond Milk Ultra-Nourishing Hair Mask also features coconut oil, which quickly absorbs into the hair strands to moisturize, tame frizz and prevent breakage. Shea butter further works to seal moisture into the strands to promote softness and silkiness, while aloe butter repairs, moisturizes and conditions. All of these ingredients provide additional scalp health support, ensuring the skin stays hydrated and comfortable.
12. MoKnowsHair Curl Restoring Treatment
This deep conditioner from MoKnowsHair is the perfect product for anyone looking to give their curls some extra love and attention. The Curl Restoring Treatment works to repair the strands’ cuticles, boost elasticity and deeply hydrate. After using this treatment, you’ll be left with curls that are healthier, softer and more defined.
This highly effective formula is infused with hydrolyzed quinoa protein, which contains all nine essential amino acids. This ingredient strengthens the hair to prevent damage and breakage, while also hydrating the skin for a healthy scalp.
The treatment also features mongongo oil, which is rich in fatty acids. This oil creates a barrier on the hair cuticles, sealing in moisture and preventing moisture loss. It also boosts the hair’s shine and protects it against damaging environmental aggressors. Another key ingredient is fatty acid-packed mango seed butter, which helps provide conditioning benefits while improving the hair’s elasticity.
The MoKnowsHair Curl Restoring Treatment is suitable for all curl types and textures, and it’s safe for hair that is color-treated or chemical-treated. Its cruelty-free formula is free of sulfates, parabens, phthalates and mineral oil.
13. Design Essentials Natural Almond & Avocado Wash Day Deep Moisture Masque
This thoughtfully formulated deep conditioner is concentrated with potent ingredients that strengthen, detangle and moisturize the hair, leaving it feeling soft, healthy and super manageable. It’s a particularly excellent choice for those with dry hair in need of some serious breakage protection.
Two of the key ingredients in this hair mask are nourishing avocado seed oil and sweet almond oil. Avocado oil is packed with vitamins, fatty acids and antioxidants. It deeply moisturizes the hair and skin, as well as works to strengthen and repair the strands to reduce breakage. This oil also boosts shine and minimizes scalp irritation. Sweet almond oil is rich in vitamin E and fatty acids. It moisturizes and softens the hair, and it joins the avocado oil in repairing any damage.
While the avocado and sweet almond oils are the stars of this deep conditioning mask, a variety of other ingredients improve the effectiveness of the formula. This includes sunflower seed oil, which is also loaded with fatty acids and vitamin E. Sunflower seed oil joins the other two oils in quenching the hair and skin with moisture. It softens and boosts shine while protecting the hair against environmental damage. The Design Essentials Natural Almond & Avocado Wash Day Deep Moisture Masque is made without parabens, silicones or phthalates.
14. Camille Rose Naturals Algae Renew Deep Conditioning Mask
The Algae Renew Deep Conditioning Mask is packed with vitamin-rich ingredients that strengthen and condition the hair. For those worried about breakage, thinning or shedding, this mask will give your hair the nourishment that it needs to stay healthy and strong.
One of the most unique ingredients you’ll find in this Camille Rose Naturals deep conditioner is blue-green algae, which is loaded with vitamins, minerals and proteins. This marine-derived ingredient strengthens the hair to minimize thinning and breakage, while also improving the hair’s ability to retain moisture. Another key ingredient in this formula is mango seed butter, which is packed with fatty acids. Mango seed butter seals in moisture and intensely conditions the hair, boosting softness and improving manageability.
In addition to the algae and mango seed butter, the Algae Renew Deep Conditioning Mask contains a potent blend of other powerful ingredients known to improve hair health. A wide variety of oils, including coconut, jojoba seed, evening primrose and hemp seed oils, further moisturize and nourish the hair and skin. Panthenol strengthens while improving the hair’s moisture retention, while honey and cocoa seed butter condition and soothe.
15. Mielle Organics Babassu Oil Mint Deep Conditioner
The Babassu Oil Mint Deep Conditioner from Mielle Organics is packed with a blend of certified organic ingredients that revive dry and damaged hair, leaving it stronger, softer and healthier. The all-natural formula is not tested on animals, and it is safe for all hair types, including color-treated hair.
This deep conditioner is powered by babassu oil, which is derived from the Amazonian palm fruit. It’s packed with fatty acids, vitamin E and other antioxidants, and it also has potent anti-inflammatory properties. This natural oil repairs hair damage and protects the hair and scalp. It intensely moisturizes and can even help soothe scalp inflammation. The deep conditioner also features a complex of amino acids, which restore and hydrate the hair while strengthening to prevent damage and breakage.
The Babassu Oil Mint Deep Conditioner is also formulated with sunflower seed oil, which nourishes and softens the hair while deeply moisturizing. Fatty acid-rich acai oil provides additional moisturization. The formula is rounded out by peppermint and spearmint oils, which provide a cooling sensation that refreshes the scalp.
16. Eden Bodyworks Jojoba Monoi Deep Conditioner
The budget-friendly Eden Bodyworks Jojoba Monoi Deep Conditioner is loaded with oils and other ingredients that restore the hair’s moisture levels and boost hair strength. It works for all hair textures but is a particularly well-formulated choice for damaged or overprocessed hair.
This vegan-friendly deep conditioner has a thick, creamy formula that features monoi oil, which is a blend of coconut oil and Tahitian tiare flower. This oil moisturizes while boosting the hair’s elasticity. Another noteworthy ingredient is jojoba oil, which is rich in fatty acids, antioxidants and vitamins. Jojoba oil joins the monoi oil in moisturizing the hair and skin, and it further nourishes the hair to promote strength and elasticity.
In addition to these oils, a blend of other ingredients continues to increase the hair and skin’s moisture levels and strengthen the strands. This includes sweet almond oil, castor oil, glycerin, carrot seed oil and vitamin E. Tea tree oil also works to soothe inflammation while refreshing and revitalizing the hair and skin. The Eden Bodyworks Jojoba Monoi Deep Conditioner is made without silicones, mineral oils or dyes, and it’s also cruelty-free.
17. Fekkai Shea Butter Intense Mask
This super creamy Fekkai deep conditioner works to support healthier, softer and frizz-free curls. It has an intoxicating scent, with notes of toffee, musk, coconut and citrus. The formula is vegan and cruelty-free, and it’s made without silicones, sulfates, parabens or phthalates.
The Shea Butter Intense Mask uses the power of shea butter to seal moisture into the strands, helping to fight tangles and minimize frizz and split ends. Monoi oil works alongside shea butter, further moisturizing and boosting softness while strengthening the hair. This creamy conditioner also contains ceramide, which powerfully strengthens and protects the hair’s barrier, as well as phospholipids, which repairs damage and restores the hair. Fatty acid-rich murumuru seed butter dives deep into hair strands, improving flexibility.
This Fekkai mask is powered in part by the company’s Environmental Protection Complex. The complex includes pro-vitamin B5, specialty rice protein and edelweiss flower extract. These ingredients work together to protect the hair and scalp against heat, UV rays, pollution and other environmental aggressors.
18. Pattern Heavy Conditioner for Coilies
Our final deep conditioner recommendation is the Heavy Conditioner for Coilies from Pattern. This super-rich conditioner is expertly formulated to give coily and tight textured hair types the serious hydration and nourishment that they need for optimal hair health. It has a light floral scent, with notes of rose, neroli and patchouli.
The Pattern Heavy Conditioner for Coilies contains safflower seed oil, a fatty acid-packed ingredient that’s great for moisturizing the hair and skin. It’s also formulated with jojoba oil, which is a rich source of vitamins, fatty acids and antioxidants. Jojoba oil joins the safflower seed oil in moisturizing the hair and scalp, while also boosting hair strength and providing nourishment for overall hair health.
Shea butter works to seal in moisture for a softer and frizz-free look and feel, while avocado oil provides additional moisturization and strengthening benefits for strong and healthy hair. This formula is cruelty-free and made without sulfates, parabens or phthalates.
