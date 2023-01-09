Sponsored Content Provided by Machines Agency
With the ever-growing selection of colognes and men’s fragrances, finding the right one that will suit you the most is quite the undertaking. The scents that each fragrance carries represent a different style and personality of a man.
To understand how to pick the best cologne, we went on a mission to investigate how fragrances are developed, classified, and broken down. We wanted to know exactly how the experts classify the different scents and what lingo they use to assess the quality and appeal of all the different scents.
Scents are categorized in three different classifications - citrus, green and spicy. Citrus scents are the clean, fresh notes you pick up on. It is typically tart and acidic, like a lemon or grapefruit. Green scents are also clean but sweet and sometimes earthy. An example of this is mint or lavender. Spicy scents are what bring the muskiness out of a fragrance. They are usually what gives a cologne its character and lasting impression. Sandalwood, leather, and cinnamon are examples of spicy scents.
Now that we understand the breakdown of fragrances, we would like to recommend the absolute best colognes for black men in 2023.
1. Atlantis Eau De Parfum by Blu Atlas
The philosophy of Blu Atlas is to produce premium quality products, using ingredients that are proven by science to work. They take this scientific approach in their skincare products and their signature cologne, Atlantis.
This fragrance is both fresh and invigorating, using a blend of citrus and floral scents. In this cologne, you will smell the new citrus notes of bergamot and lemon. You will also pick up on the herby aroma of clary sage, the floral notes of lavender and violet, as well as the earthy and musky notes of oak-moss.
This is the fragrance of a modern, young man who is ready to take on the world confidently.
It is fresh, bold, dynamic, and has an element of surprise. If you also want to smell like success and confidence, check out Atlantis, the best cologne for black men in 2023.
2. Yves Saint Laurent La Nuit De L’Homme Eau de Toilette Spray
The fragrance of Laurent La Nuit De L’Homme from Yves Saint Laurent (YSL), speaks of bold and modern sophistication and sensuality. It attracts many with its fresh and mysterious seductiveness.
At initial spray, you will immediately be whisked away to an oriental daze by the spicy bergamot top note. The heart notes of cedar and lavender will center you and leave you yearning for more with the lasting green scent of vetiver.
This scent is attractive, sensual, and bold. It will turn heads and attract everyone within your vicinity. For 2023, we highly recommend this cologne to be on your shortlist of colognes to try.
3. Carolina Herrera 212 VIP Black Men Eau de Perfume
This cologne by Carolina Herrera has just the right amount of spice mixed with fresh lavender to give off a bold and fearless vibe. This fragrance will match your energy and give you the confidence and fearlessness you need to accomplish the day’s tasks.
As the night approaches, the sweet undertones of vanilla and dark musk will help you transition into the evening’s plans smoothly. Your date will be even more attracted to you, and you will draw instant respect and regard to yourself.
This cologne is perfect for all hours of the day, and you will receive many compliments and an increased self-image. To top it off, the beautiful and sweet packaging will compliment your vanity and will give it a vibe of sophistication and luxury. This is one of the best colognes to try for black men in 2023.
4. Kenneth Cole Black
Kenneth Cole Black is just what you need to present yourself with sophistication and elegance. Whether you’re going out for a casual date or a formal work meeting, this modern scent will give you the ability to present yourself with allure and intelligence.
The tones in this cologne have a combination of citrus and green scents. It is zesty and minty but also layered with hints of ginger and basil. This fresh aroma carries with it a modern appeal and innovation.
The packaging of this cologne is as sophisticated as the scent itself. It is sleek, black, and simple. Big enough to hold a substantial amount of fragrance and compact enough to throw into your luggage for travel.
5. Giorgio Armani Acqua Di Gio Men
Sometimes getting people to take you seriously is difficult, but with Giorgio Armani’s Acqua Di Gio for men, you will be instantly respected and heard. This scent is a combination of citrus, green, and spice. It isn’t too overwhelming, but it attracts and turns the heads of both men and women.
This fragrance is balanced perfectly with fresh scents of citrus and jasmine to help you appear more relaxed and youthful. The rosemary and wood add the musk and maturity of a confident, intelligent man. This fragrance is perfect for any season and time of day and is definitely on our shortlist of best colognes for black men in 2023.
6. Bijan for Men
Bijan for men is a classic cologne that carries a scent that is instantly attractive and recognizable to those who tried it before. It continues to be a cult favorite, and in 2023, it is a must-try for those who have yet to get their hands on this rare blend of essences.
This fragrance is intriguing with an exotic blend of citrus, mint, and sandalwood. It is complemented by musky amber and leather.
The bottle of this cologne is also unique and gorgeous, with its perfect round shape and hole in the middle, topped with a white and sleek knob. It is a beautiful statement for any vanity.
7. Gucci Guilty by Gucci for Men Eau de Toilette Spray
For a casual date on the riverboat or just dinner out with friends, Gucci Guilty is just what you need to pull together your look. Gucci traveled the world to find just the suitable aromatics to make the perfect fragrance to put together this cologne.
This wonderful scent is made light and mild with the beautiful lavender from France and citrusy from the lemon trees of Italy. The gorgeous muskiness that compliments and brings out masculinity is from the Spanish blend of nutmeg and amber. It is lovely, manly, alluring, and perfect for any occasion and age group.
The entire cologne is made perfect with the black and sleek metallic encasing and with a simple G logo on the front. Masculine and clean, this presentation and design go well with the fragrance.
For a relaxed boost of energy and confidence, try out Gucci Guilty and observe the compliments and favorable attraction you will receive.
8. Christian Dior Sauvage Elixir for Men
One of the finest colognes to try in 2023 is this newer, more modern launch of Sauvage Elixir from Christian Dior. We all know about Christian Dior as a high-end luxury brand. It is no secret that this designer never fails to produce only top-notch, quality products. Their perfumes and colognes can also be said, especially this Sauvage Elixir.
It is said that this fragrance is as rare as the appearance of the red moon. This fragrance mixes fresh and tart tones of mandarin and bergamot grown in Italy's Dior gardens. Then Dior went on a journey to Sri Lanka to select the most delicate scents of cedar and sandalwood. These fragrances provide a musky and fresh aroma that has a hint of vanilla from Papua New Guinea.
This fragrance will instantly give you an air of luxury, sensuality, and sophistication. It is perfect for any special occasion, such as proposing marriage, fancy dinner outings, and even formal work events. With this fragrance accompanying you, you will be ready to take on whatever task with boldness and courage to succeed. This is the best cologne for black men in 2023; we highly recommend adding it to your rotation of colognes.
9. Montblanc Legend
For the active, charismatic man who is frequently on the go or in regular social outings, business meetings, and other events where he expends his energy, Montblanc Legend is the perfect cologne to complement his lifestyle.
This French cologne is skillfully and artfully composed with green and spicy scents that provide a fresh yet masculine fragrance. It will electrify your presence while emphasizing your energetic spirit. The white cedarwood brings out just the right tones to say that the man wearing this cologne is full of spunk and energy that infects everyone. The bergamot tones finish off the scent nicely and speak volumes of the charismatic masculinity of the man wearing Montblanc Legend.
Montblanc has been around since 1906, and the quality and reputation of this designer have been stellar. The craftsmanship and quality of their products reflect the thought, heart, and soul they put into creating new and innovative products and designs. They have and continue to uphold sustainable business practices in terms of responsibly sourcing materials and human capital to complete their vision. We are very proud to recommend a product from this designer, but especially this cologne, the Montblanc Legend.
10. Nautica Voyage By Nautica For Men Eau De Toilette Spray
In contrast to the high-end, luxury colognes we’ve recommended up until this point, this Nautica Voyage has a less hefty price tag but equally pleasing scents.
The sweet-smelling aroma of fruits like pineapple and peach pair beautifully with the fresh tones of bergamot. It is further complemented by sandalwood, cedar, and musk.
This fragrance carries the right tones to take you on a sunny summer voyage. It reminds us of a tropical cruise and pina colada's by the pool. This is just what you need for a relaxed and cheerful vibe for everyday summer activities and outings.
Many users have raved about the beautiful, refreshing fragrance. It isn’t too overpowering, but many claims that it lasts a long time throughout the day. For a reasonable price, it delivers the promised fragrance, eliminates unflattering odor, and helps you stay fresh, confident, and attractive throughout the day.
11. Ralph Lauren Polo Black for Men's Eau De Toilette Spray
Ralph Lauren’s Polo Black is another classic fragrance that deserves the spotlight in 2023. Though it is a classic, it stands the test of time and continues to intrigue and draws many people's attention.
The fragrance is bold but aromatic. It is infused with the fruity touch of mango, lemon, and tangerine and gives off a fresh and tart aroma. When paired with warm hints of sandalwood and the slight spiciness of sage, it presents a uniquely bold and bittersweet aroma.
These citrusy and earthy scents make for the perfect cologne for work and other casual occasions. Many satisfied customers state that this fragrance sees them through an entire day’s worth of activities without the need to reapply it midday.
12. Eros by Versace
For the strong, passionate men, we would like to bring Eros by Versace as one of the best colognes for black men in 2023. This fragrance comes with key notes of mint leaves, orange blossoms, and vanilla. It represents a highly admired and esteemed man for his peaceful, measured and cheerful demeanor.
This fragrance also carries lemon zest and green apple hints for the added fresh and vibrant aroma. It is perfectly named and representative of Eros, the God of Love. If you want to exude passion, love, and maturity, this cologne is specifically made for a man like you.
Like all the others from this Italian designer, this fragrance never disappoints even the pickiest of men. Every component of this cologne is specially selected to bring the perfect aroma of fresh, sweet and spicy scents.
The packaging is as beautiful and luxurious as the fragrance itself. It is encased in a translucent, turquoise glass that is engraved with a rectangular pattern and Versace’s logo. The bottle is enclosed with a smooth blue cap that is adorned with gold detailing. The designer name is also placed with gold lettering on the front of the bottle.
Best of all, they take extra measures to ensure that their business practices are exemplary for environmental and sustainable design and development.
13. Bleu de Chanel
If you are on the path to build a legacy for yourself, perhaps this cologne from Chanel is the perfect fragrance to take along on your mission. It has a woody aromatic fragrance that is a result of top notes like mint, lemon, pink pepper and grapefruit. It is then deepened by ginger, nutmeg and amber. This scent is manly, sophisticated and exemplary of a successful, put-together man who is in charge of his own destiny. It is perfect for those who dare to defy social norms and step out of their comfort zones.
The presentation and design of the cologne bottle is as sleek and sophisticated as the fragrance itself. Encased in a thick, sleek glass bottle that is a deep shade of navy blue, this bottle is a beautiful statement piece for your vanity.
This cologne is beautiful, sexy, and boundary-defying fragrance in gorgeous packaging. It is from one of the most prestigious designers of the world and it is an easy pick for list of the best colognes for black men in 2023.
14. K by Dolce & Gabbana
If you’re a man who loves a traditional style but can also appreciate a modern touch, K by Dolce & Gabbana represents this combined approach perfectly.
This fragrance has the perfect combination of earthy and woody scents. It is complemented by citrus scents that come from blood orange and the lemons from Sicily. They are then married with woody scents of cedar. This fragrance is masculine, fresh and seductive. It is perfect for the charismatic spirit of tradition mixed with a tad a rebellion.
The cologne bottle represents tradition and modernism as well. This sexy cologne is enclosed in a traditional, rectangular bottle with modern, crisp edges. But it is topped with a traditional crown. Anyone in possession of this cologne is instantly crowned as the royal king of the castle, with a modern twist.
15. Luna Rossa Ocean by Prada
For those who tend to gravitate towards fresh, aquatic scents Luna Rossa Ocean by Prada will be the perfect choice to try in 2023. Prada is probably one of the most luxurious high-end designers, rivaling many others with its iconic designs. It is instantly recognizable by most people and attributed to wealth, success and sophistication.
Luna Rossa Ocean is not any different in projecting that message of esteemed status and class. It carries the fresh citrusy scent of bergamot and green scents combined with Iris and beriberi essence. This fragrance is meant to carry you to the shore of the sea to breathe in the fresh, crisp ocean breeze. It will provide that vibe of masculinity mixed with a freshness that will lure you in and make you an instant pillar of attraction, sensuality, and mature sophistication.
The bottle that carries this majestic fragrance has a beautifully designed presentation as well. It is rectangular shaped, with an ombré blue that gradually deepens at the bottom of the bottle. It represents the deep blue of the ocean, both with scent and design.
16. L’Homme Cologne Bleue by Yves Saint Laurent
Yves Saint Laurent (YSL) is French luxury fashion designer and is a well known label around the world. This designer takes pride in producing unique, stylish and high fashion designs that are iconic, on the runway and in personal use. The same can be said of their colognes and perfumes, specifically L’Homme Cologne Bleue.
If a man is attempting to present himself as someone who is inviting, energetic and sophisticated then this L’Homme Cologne Bleue by Yves Saint Laurent is the perfect option. It is a fresh acquatic smell of the ocean, with hints of citrus and just a touch of black pepper and cardamom.
Think of the last time you visit a beach in the evening hours. The warm, summer breeze gently tosses your hair with that fresh scent of the sea. As you breath in the smell of the sea, you are invigorated, relaxed and lured in to smell it some more. Many customers claim that this is the perfect cologne for going on dates as its not overwhelming, but has just enough appeal to attract your date.
This fragrance by YSL is the closest to this wondorous sea breeze in a bottle, and better. The acquatic marine scent is distinct and is complemented by citrusy bergamot. It has the perfect amount of muskiness with the fine tones of cardamom and cedarwood. It is masculine, fresh and sexy.
17. Cannabis eau de parfum by Malin+Goetz
In the recent years cannabis products have become a huge presence in almost every market imagineable, and bcause of this, we cannot go without mentioning a cannabis infused with cannabis. Malin+Goetz put out and amazing Cannabis eau de parfum and there is a lot to love about this fragrance.
This fragrance has the perfect balance of woody, floral and citrus tones. It is musky enough for a man to wear and appear masculine, sophisticated and put together. It has just enough floral and citrus tones for a woman to wear this parfum as well and still appear feminine, fierce and bold in her abilities to break down a glass ceiling. We love that this is a gender neutral option that everyone can enjoy.
This scent is earthy and sunny. You will be reminded of those perfectly sunny, post-brunch Sunday afternoons that warrant a good nap on the porch swing. All ingredients that go into producing this fragrance are sourced from local gardens. The packaging is sustainable and made with eco-friendly materials, for a minimal carbon footprint.
Cannabis in perfumes and colognes is beneficial as it is a form of aromatherapy. It isn’t strong enough to make you feel buzzed but it does have a calming, de-stressing effect that won’t interfere with your busy day of work. For fresh, citrusy smell with tones of black pepper, cedar and huskiness, we highly recommend checking out Milan+Goetz for their Cannabis eau de parfum.
Common Fragrance Terms Defined
When you’re out shopping for a new perfume or cologne, it is common to run into tongue-twisting terms that are either foreign or just uncommon in daily use. We wanted to define these terms to help your shopping go smoother.
Cologne
Fragrance that comes in dark or black colored glass bottles. It isn’t the same as perfume because it contains a higher level of alcohol concentration. It is marketed more towards men who gravitate more towards the masculine appearance of the bottle’s presentation and musky smell. As we’ve gathered from our review of the best colognes for black men in 2023, cologne fragrances come smelling in a variety of different tones and scents.
Eau De Toilette
Eau de toillette is a fancy term that indicates the specific fragrance has a smaller concentration of essential oils than eau de parfum. This means it will not last as long and will likely need to be reapplied after 3 to 5 hours.
Eau De Parfum
Eau de parfum is typically a feminine fragrance that uses a higher concentration of essential oils. Unlike eau de toilette, it will last an entire day and one bottle will go a long way. Though parfum is typically targeted towards female fragrances, it is still common enough with colognes and men’s fragrances too. For example, the first fragrance we reviewed is Atlantis by Blu Atlas and it is an eau de parfum.
Parfum
Parfum is typically in the women’s section and has the highest concentration of oils to alchohol. This type of fragrance will linger for awhile and will remain on your clothes until you throw them in the wash. The higher conentration of oil indicates a long lasting scent.
Pour Homme
This a French term indicating that the fragrance is made specifically for men.
L’Homme
This is also another French term meaning “concept or image of a man”. This term on cologne bottles is meant to convey the message that this cologne is the perfect representation of masculinity.
Orienetal
When a fragrance is described to have “oriental notes” that means it is warm, rich and will have scents of amber and wood.
Earthy
Scents that would remind you of soil or the earth. An example of this is vetiver or patchouli, which were included in many of the fragrances we reviewed.
Note
Just like many fragrance descriptions, we used “notes” frequently in our review today. This is simply the ingredient used to produce the particular smell. Notes are typically layered in a bottle of cologne or perfume in top, middle and base notes. The top notes is the first scent you will smell and the middle notes are what you will continue smelling as the fragrance wears off. The scent that lingers will be the base notes.
