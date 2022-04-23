Sponsored Content Provided by Machines Agency
There’s nothing better than starting your day with a nice refreshing shower, but it’s even better when your soap makes you smell great too.
There are thousands of kinds of soaps out there, and most of them smell feminine. These soaps smell great on women, but as a man, you probably aren’t looking to smell like a rose garden. Maybe it’s time to invest in a quality product that will leave you feeling refreshed and looking sharp.
But with so many soaps marketed toward women, how do you find one that leaves you clean and smelling like a man?
Well, look no further. We’ve rounded up the 16 best smelling soaps for men. From well-known brands to lesser-known ones, there’s sure to be something on this list of the best smelling soaps for men that catches your eye. And trust us, these soaps smell amazing!
1. Blu Atlas Body Wash
Blu Atlas is premium skincare for the modern man. They claim to make premium personal skincare for men that is backed by science with all-natural ingredients, so it’s no wonder they are our top choice for our list of the best smelling soaps for men.
Blu Atlas Body Wash is a luxurious all-natural body wash formulated with green tea, sugar cane, and aloe vera to cleanse pores and lock in moisture. Green tea is rich in antioxidants and nutrients, making it perfect for revitalizing any tired skin or soothing irritated skin. Aloe acts as a natural moisturizer that helps to keep skin hydrated all day long. Plus, it smells amazing and will make you smell amazing!
2. Caswell-Massey Heritage Newport Bar Soap
Caswell-Massey Heritage Newport Bar Soap is a long-lasting, plant-based soap that's triple milled to outperform regular soap. It's inspired by America's first "seaside" cologne which was first introduced by Caswell-Massey in 1890. It has a sophisticated marine fragrance with notes of spiced mandarin, lavender, and balsam.
This cologne-inspired soap is perfect for any man that wants to smell and feel their best. It's also glycerin-rich, which locks moisture into the skin to keep your skin hydrated. Plus, there are no plastic bottles to waste.
If seaside cologne isn’t your thing, Caswell-Massey has numerous other scents that have the same benefits for your skin. Simple scents include almond, lavender, sandalwood, woodgrain and sandalwood, oatmeal and honey, and cucumber. More sophisticated scents include Jockey Club which is based on an 1840 cologne which was a favorite of John F. Kennedy!
The Tricorn soap bar has a sophisticated masculine fragrance with notes of citrus, cocoa, and sandalwood. The Number Six bar is based on a cologne from 1772 and has a contemporary fragrance with notes of citrus, rose, clove, and amber. Finally, the Centuries Verbena Soap has an invigorating burst of citrus verbena and green herbal notes, which will leave your skin lightly fragranced all day long.
3. Aesop Geranium Leaf Body Cleanser
Aesop's Geranium Leaf Body Cleanser is the perfect way to invigorate and refresh your body. Aesop knows simple is better, so they create simple skin care that can be used every day. This soap is made of a blend of both plant-based ingredients and laboratory-made ingredients to ensure you are getting the best of both worlds every time you use this body cleanser. More than anything, this body cleanser will cleanse the skin while also restoring the state of calm.
This best-selling botanically enhanced cleanser gently removes grime and banishes odor leaving the skin beautifully scented and refreshed. This body cleanser has an aroma of green, citrus, and fresh scents that will leave you smelling like a clean spring day. Key ingredients include geranium leaf, mandarin rind, and bergamot rind to ensure maximum cleansing without stripping your skin of its essential oils.
The Aesop Geranium Leaf Body Cleanser is a clear gel that is low foaming, so don’t be concerned if it doesn’t produce a thick lather. This formulation is also gentle enough to enjoy as a frequent-use hand cleanser.
3. Duke Cannon Supply Co. Great American Frontier Assortment Men’s Soap
Duke Cannon Supply Co.'s Great American Frontier Assortment Men's Soap will transport you to the great outdoors. Duke Cannon soaps were specifically made for the man who isn’t scared to leave wifi and comfort behind to experience everything the world has to offer.
This triple-milled bar soap is made in the USA and comes in three scents that are inspired by the great outdoors. Fresh Cut Pine is described as being for the man who doesn’t need an expensive cappuccino in the morning to start his day. Instead, this soap is for the man who appreciates hard work. The scent of fresh split pine and lush green grass is an invigorating scent that will bring any man back to the basics.
Leaf & Leather is for the man who would rather explore open land on horseback than walk around a parking lot at the mall. This scent is inspired by rolled tobacco leaf and old leather and takes you back in time to when things were simple. There are no citrus or flowery notes in this soap, making it perfect for the manliest of men.
Lastly, Campfire is described as being for any man who loves spending a night under the stars near a glowing campfire. There are rich scents of hickory and burning wood that celebrate a return to the basics. With three masculine scented soaps, you are sure to find one that works for you and makes you smell good all day long.
Plus, at 10 ounces each, these soaps are triple-milled for superior quality and last longer than your average bar soap, which means an excellent value for your money. These sturdy bars are also big enough to fit in your hand, making them easy to lather, and with many unique scents, you’re sure to find one you’ll love. You can buy each scent separately or get a pack of all three to find out which scent works best for you.
4. Bay Rum Men’s Natural Soap by Dr. Squatch
Bay Rum Men's Natural Soap by Dr. Squatch is a unique blend of essential oils and natural ingredients specifically made for men to cleanse and revitalize the skin. This revitalizing soap contains a blend of crushed cloves, cinnamon sticks, crisp pine, and zesty orange essential oils that will awaken your senses while leaving you feeling moisturized and fresh.
The cedarwood essential oil leaves an amazing scent and promotes an even tone in problem areas of the skin when used topically, while vitamins C and E help to calm any problem areas. The fir needle essential oil is also known to help combat body odor when applied topically. Bay Rum Men’s Natural Soap will keep you clean while making you smell wonderful all day long.
If Bay Rum isn’t the scent you’re looking for, Dr. Squatch has other great smelling soaps. One popular bar is Pine Tar, which is described as being rugged and woodsy and smells like old growth forest. Fresh Falls is refreshing and clean with a scent of a crisp forest waterfall. Birchwood Breeze is fresh and woody and smells like crisp birchwood. Wood Barrel Bourbon is a blend of spice and oak and smells like barrel-aged bourbon.
Additionally, while there are many different Dr. Squatch scented soaps, each soap has different levels of exfoliation for your specific needs. With all these options, you’re sure to find a bar of soap that works for you.
5. Pre de Provence No. 63 Men’s Cube Soap
Pre de Provence No. 63 Men’s Cube Soap is classic, spicy and masculine. Made with men's skin in mind, this soap is enriched with shea butter to help hydrate and moisturize, and it’s perfect for guys who want to keep their skin clean and hydrated.
Quad-milled for a smooth, long-lasting bar, it won't melt away in your shower when not in use since it is so dense. Even better, this soap will not leave any residue on your skin, so you’ll only be left with the beautiful and masculine scent.
Aromatic, warm, and spicy in nature, No. 63 is a perfect expression of masculinity. Pre de Provence No. 63 Men’s Cube Soap has top notes of citrus, heart notes of cedar, wood, juicy plums, violet leaves, and base notes of leather and tobacco. This ensures the scent that is left behind on your skin is soft but still masculine, making it a great option for any man. This soap is also gentle enough to be used every day and can even be used on your face.
You can be sure you are getting the best of the best with Pre de Provence No. 63 Men’s Cube Soap because Pre de Provence only uses the finest and natural ingredients. These products are created by following the traditions established generations ago by French artisans. They take extreme pride in their products and promise to uphold quality.
6. Baxter of California Exfoliating Body Bar
The Baxter of California Exfoliating Body Bar Soap is rich in lather and contains jojoba meal and crushed olive seeds to help slough off dead skin cells and buff away rough patches. The bar also has a subtle masculine scent thanks to the blend of cedarwood and oakmoss essences. It's ideal for daily use and leaves your skin feeling smooth, clean, and refreshed.
For best results, gently massage a moistened bar of soap onto your skin in circular motions. After a rich lather has been created, be sure to thoroughly rinse with warm water. Avoid contact with the face in case it causes irritation.
Described as being a pioneer of men’s grooming, Baxter of California was created in 1965 and has been creating high-quality products ever since. They draw from both science and nature to take care of a man’s every need.
7. Mistral Bourbon Vanilla Bar Soap
Step up your shower game with Mistral's Bourbon Vanilla Bar Soap. This warm and inviting soap is made with pure vegetable ingredients, including glycerin, grapeseed oil, and grape leaf extract, all of which help to moisturize and nourish the skin.
The luxurious bar is also free from harmful chemicals like parabens, alcohol, and phthalates, and it’s sustainably sourced. Plus, it features a tantalizing blend of bourbon vanilla, smoked bourbon cask wood, and golden tobacco leaf that will leave you smelling great long after you've rinsed off.
If Bourbon Vanilla is not the scent for you, Minstrel offers plenty of other options. Black Amber is an original fusion of amber, black patchouli, warm woods, and citrus. Cedarwood Marine is inspired by the Mediterranean coast and is a blend of marine and pine scents. Mezcal Lime smells like freshly squeezed lime juice, guaiac wood, and agave syrup.
Regardless of which soap you chose, you are bound to smell good if you use a Mistral bar soap.
8. Jo Malone Wood Sage & Sea Salt Body Wash
Awaken your senses with the fresh, earthy scent of Wood Sage & Sea Salt Body Wash from Jo Malone. This invigorating formula is enriched with meadowfoam seed to help cleanse and condition your skin, while the woodsy aroma of sage and sea salt delivers an uplifting fragrance experience.
The fragrance family is earthy and woody, the scent type is earthy green with herbs, and the key notes are ambrette seeds, sea salt, and sage. If you’re looking for a soap that will make any man smell great, the Jo Malone Wood Sage & Sea Salt Body Wash is a great choice.
9. Marlowe Body Scrub Soap Bar
Looking for a deep-cleansing, exfoliating soap bar that smells great? Look no further than Marlowe Body Scrub Soap Bar. With its combination of apricot seed and pumice, this soap can scrub away any layer of dead skin cells, revealing the healthy, new skin hiding underneath.
Choose from three scents: original, oud wood, or santal. Each has its own unique blend of scents. Original is a fresh and woodsy scent that has light scents of pine and agarwood, oud wood is an earthy blend of oud wood, smoked birch, cardamon, and vanilla, and santal is a warm scent with different layers of amber, spice, and citron.
Regardless of which Body Scrub Soap Bar you pick up, you’ll fall in love with the scent. Plus, it's never tested on animals, made in the USA, and paraben/phthalate free.
10. Boozy Soaps Swag Brewery
Boozy Soaps Swag Brewery is the perfect soap for craft beer lovers, wine drinks, whisky sippers, or any man who wants to smell great. These products are handcrafted in the USA with quality ingredients that include real beer, wine, and whiskey.
The Kentucky Bourbon Whisky Soap has a scent derived from whisky itself. This soap is made from ingredients like crushed oats, rosemary leaf extract, apricot seeds, and actual whiskey to ensure the scent is authentic.
The Vintage Merlot Wine Soap is scented like real wine and is described as smelling like rich and bright jam. It’s made with ingredients like cranberry seed, rosemary leaf extract, and actual wine. The wine included is rich in vitamins and antioxidants, making it not only smell great but also a nutritious treatment for your skin.
Finally, the Hoppy IPA Beer Soap smells like real beer with spicy, herbal, and grassy scents. This soap is made with ingredients like rosemary leaf extract, real hops, and beer. These soaps create such a good lather that they are perfect for washing, shampooing, or even shaving.
11. Blue Charcoal Oars Bar Soap
Blue Charcoal Oars Bar Soap is a deep-cleansing soap that will keep your skin pimple-free and smelling great. This soap is designed specifically for guys who want to get rid of dead skin cells and bacteria that can lead to acne and pimples.
Volcanic Sand gently buffs away the dead skin cells, while Activated Charcoal binds to dirt and sweat to help keep your pores clear. And thanks to the inclusion of Blue Green Algae and Witch Hazel Extract, your skin will be balanced and less oily. The Blue Charcoal Oars Bar Soap smells great and will leave you feeling clean and refreshed.
For best results, it’s recommended to use it every other day. Wet the soap first and massage it into wet skin to remove dead skin cells, then be sure to thoroughly rinse. Avoid your face or open cuts when using this soap.
12. Kiehl’s Grooming Solution Exfoliating Bar Soap
This Kiehl’s Grooming Solutions Exfoliating Bar Soap is perfect for men who want to invigorate and energize their skin. It has a rich, lathering texture that leaves skin feeling soft, smooth, and clean. The Grooming Solutions Exfoliating Bar Soap is infused with a woodsy aromatic blend that energizes and invigorates the skin while leaving you smelling great all day long.
Pumice is used as an abrasive in the soap and works as a natural exfoliating. This will help to remove dead and rough skin, leaving behind smoother feeling skin. Jojoba seed powder is used within the formula as a gentle exfoliant. After your skin has been thoroughly exfoliated, pracaxi oil is used to add moisture back into the skin.
For best results, it’s recommended to gently massage the bar soap onto wet skin to create a rich lather. After this, be sure to rinse thoroughly with warm water. The Kiehl’s Grooming Solutions Exfoliating Bar Soap is not meant to be used on the face.
13. Musgo Claus Porto Soap on a Rope
Musgo Real Classic Scent Soap on a Rope will revive your senses and is the perfect start to any man’s day. This soap is infused with the classic scent of the original Musgo Real fragrance and is a masculine blend of warm musk, patchouli, and vetiver. The top notes are patchouli, neroli, and bergamot, the heart notes are lavender, violet, and wood, and finally, the base notes are vetiver and musk, resulting in an elegant masculine fragrance.
Musgo Real Classic Scent Soap on a Rope is also enriched with walnut extract and formulated with 100% vegetable oils to moisturize your skin. Each soap comes with a pure cotton cord that is manually inserted into the soap by experts to ensure proper placement. The rope reduces the risk of dropping the soap in the shower which makes it easy to hold.
Additionally, the rope makes it possible to hang the soap after use allowing it to dry quickly. When the soap hangs and dries fast, it’s more hygienic and lasts longer, which saves you money in the long run.
14. Charles + Lee Coffee Soap Bar
Just like you’d start your day with a cup of coffee, start your day with the Charles + Lee Coffee Soap Bar. This soap bar is formulated with arabica beans and oatmeal for gentle exfoliation, while jojoba oil, shea butter, and vitamin E is added for nourishment and hydration. Additionally, the shea butter helps to reduce blemishes and restore skin elasticity.
The Charles + Lee Coffee Soap Bar smells like coffee and vanilla and is sure to make your shower smell like your favorite coffee shop. This is a great option for any man who wants to smell good and is also vegan and cruelty free.
15. Seattle Sundries Manly Man Soap
Even though this soap is the last on our list of the 16 best smelling soaps for men, the Seattle Sundries Manly Man Soap is still a great option.
Seattle Sundries Manly Man Soap is the perfect soap for men who want to feel like men. This rich, complex body bar is scented with the oils of clary sage, vetiver, and lime to give it a marvelous musky aroma that can make any man feel like a badass.
Not only does this soap smell great, but it is also good for all skin types. It's a whole body cleansing experience, including the face. There are no parabens, preservatives, or artificial dyes in this soap either, making it all natural. Plus, this bar is long lasting, meaning you will enjoy it for many showers to come.
While this soap was formulated with men in mind, it is safe for all skin types and women and children to use. You might find that everyone in the family loves the smell of Seattle Sundries Manly Man Soap.
With such a variety of scents ranging from citrusy and woodsy to clean and fresh, there is sure to be something on this list that will make you feel more confident and attractive. Pick your favorite off this list and enjoy the benefits of a good-smelling soap today.
