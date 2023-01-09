Sponsored content provided by Machines Agency
Shampoos are necessary bathroom products, but with so many different options flooding the market, they must be all the same, right?
Wrong!
Decades ago, it may have been true that a shampoo was like any other shampoo, and every bottle was essentially the same. However, shampoo has come a long way as developers and manufacturers understand the hair and hair types better. While every shampoo does cleanse the hair at the most basic level, there are many options to choose from that target other specific conditions.
Haircare is a big deal now. As technology advances, brands look for ways to change the formula to target hair and scalp conditions like excess oil, dandruff and hair loss. However, texture and certain hair types have also come into play. Straight, wavy and curly hair are just a few of the many possibilities available.
With recent exposure to different hair types thanks to the CROWN act, people are becoming more aware of natural hairstyles and curl styles. While we can't control the kind of hair we were born with, we can use products and tools to achieve desired results. However, using products that help enhance our hair's natural curls is a great way to protect and support hair growth.
The Shampoo Market
It wasn't until about a century ago that an official shampoo was even invented. While humans did wash their hair before that point, the idea of a soap used just for hair was unheard of. As the personal care industry grew, companies began making their own formulations and options for consumers. Now, the haircare market is a huge business, and the market itself is expected to reach over $100 billion by 2024.
We would think that this large of a market would have reinvented the wheel over and over by now, but new technology and ideas keep cropping up. Dry shampoo, products that steer clear of parabens and sulfates, and even new packaging keep this market hot. There is always something new to consider in the haircare industry.
Hair Structure
There are a few things to consider when discussing hair differences. The structure of hair refers to the specific thickness of the strands, and men often have one of the following three types.
Fine Hair
Men with fine hair, or thin hair, often see breakage. Thin hair doesn't mean thinning hair in terms of fullness but rather a thinner diameter per strand compared to other hair structures. Men with fine hair may have trouble styling the hair or getting it to do anything other than lying flat. For those of us with longer hair lengths, fine hair is easy to spot as a gathered ponytail would be smaller in diameter than others. Fine hair is also notorious for not being the best at absorbing or holding products well.
Medium Hair
Someone with medium hair structure often has no problems styling their hair. Medium hair holds products well and can be easily manipulated into different shapes, parts and styles. Most men with medium hair may not even notice their hair thickness, as it seems pretty average overall.
Coarse Hair
Men with coarse or thick hair often feel like their hair is heavy. Coarse hair is the biggest type of hair structure by diameter, meaning that it is heavier than the rest on a physical level. However, thick hair isn't always a bad thing. Men with thick hair can usually hide bald or thinning spots better because each strand of hair is that much larger. Thick hair can hold hairstyles but may become too heavy for some hairdos.
Different Curl Types
Many men don't pay much attention to the nuances that differentiate curly hair: If it curls up, then it is considered curly. However, there are essential differences between curls and texture. Our curl type is determined by the shape of the follicle located on the scalp. Those men with flat or oval-shaped follicles have curlier hair. How the hair shapes itself also points to a particular curl type.
There are four general types of hair categories to differentiate the curl category. It is recommended to identify hair types when the hair is wet and doesn't have any other product in it.
Type 1 Hair
Men with straight hair have Type 1 hair. These hairstyles often lie flat and don't have much body. Fine hair is usually the tell-tale sign of Type 1 hair, as it gets oily and shiny quickly from the scalp to the ends.
Type 2 Hair
Wavy locks make up the type 2 category. Men with wavy hair can see a pattern within the hair itself. Type 2 hair is bendable and lies closer to the scalp.
Type 3 Hair
Men with Type 3 hair may have trouble taming curls. Type 3 hair can include loose curls as well as those that are tighter in diameter, like corkscrews. Hair in this category also can be a bit shiny and frizz prone.
Type 4 Hair
Coily hair is the trademark look for Type 4 hair. Men with coils experience hair with a tighter curl, and hair can break easily. Type 4 hair ranges from soft and fine to coarse and wiry. This hair type comes in very tight curls or zig-zag patterns that shrink up when dry.
Curl Subcategories
While we can place our hair into one of these categories, there are still many variations between men with the same hair type. Curl subcategories help men understand their particular hair texture, which can make it easier when choosing the best shampoo for men's curly hair.
Each hair type has three subcategories: A, B or C. These subcategories are based on the overall diameter of the hair. Type As have a wider width, while Type Bs have a medium diameter. Type C hair has a smaller diameter than Type B.
Type 1A
Men with Type 1A hair have very straight and fine hair that is hard to shape or style, as many hairstyles fall out.
Type 1B
Hair that is still straight but more of a medium thickness is considered Type 1B. Men with this kind of hair often have more volume than Type 1A hair.
Type 1C
Men with thick and coarse hair that is still straight have type 1C hair. This category features shiny hair as well.
Type 2A
Men with type 2A hair feature fine to slightly coarse hair that is thicker. 2A hair can be tousled and responds well to lighter formula shampoos that don't weigh the hair down too much.
Type 2B
If hair is flatter at the crown and creates more of a loose "S" shape, this could be type 2B hair. This hair is thicker in width and takes a bit more product to straighten. Men with type 2B hair are often described as having "surfer waves'' that remind us of being at the beach.
Type 2C
Men with thicker wavy hair have type 2C waves. This hair has a definite “S" shape that starts right at the root. Men with 2C hair benefit from moisture-rich shampoos and a leave-in conditioner to help detangle waves. Type 2C hair can be harder to style.
Type 3A
This type of curl starts at the scalp and is often shiny. Type 3A curls are usually large and loose locks that benefit from texture hair products that scrunch up curls. Brushing or combing Type 3A hair often results in frizz and dried strands.
Type 3B
Men with Type 3B hair have springy locks in ringlet form. This type of hair is prone to dryness, so it is essential to use shampoo and products that infuse moisture into the strands.
Type 3C
Curls that are densely packed together in the shape of corkscrews are the tell-tale sign of Type 3C hair. These strands have tighter spirals and produce a significant amount of volume. Frizz is the top issue with Type 3C hair, so choose a sulfate-free shampoo so the hair isn't stripped of moisture.
Type 4A
Men with Type 4A hair have springy coils that are quite dense. The coils usually form an "S" pattern but are only the diameter of a crochet needle. Curling creams and leave-in moisturizers help men with this type of hair handle their coils between shampoos.
Type 4B
Coils that are densely packed and easy to shape into different styles and shapes are often placed in the Type 4B category. Type 4B hair can be soft and fragile. This hair responds well to moisture-rich products and sprays made explicitly for coils.
Type 4C
Men with 4C coils experience tightly coiled strands that shrink up when going from wet to dry. 4C hair features a tight zig-zag pattern that is fragile and may not be as easy to see. Men with 4C coils have hair that shrinks about 75% more than other hair types. So, what may look like short hair actually is quite long when wet and brushed out.
Hair Length
It is important to note that today's men wear their hair much differently than those in the past. While most men still sport a short cut, longer hairstyles are part of today's culture. All the same, many of us are shocked that mullets are back in style, but hey, to each his own, right?
The length that we wear our hair greatly impacts the overall look, shape and style. A man who has a buzz cut with Type 1A hair may not look that different from a man who has a buzz cut with Type 4C hair. On the other hand, a man with long 1A hair would probably show off thin but flowing hair that fell down his back, while a man with long 4C hair would feature thicker hair that grew away from the scalp in a rounded shape.
Hair length is a significant factor in finding the best kind of shampoo. Men with shorter cut hair may not worry about curly hair shampoo, but those with longer hair often use multiple haircare products. Finding the best shampoo that fits your current hair texture, style and length can be a bit of trial and error.
Best Shampoos for Curly Hair
Understanding our hair type and curl subcategory is integral to finding the best shampoo. Most best shampoos for men's curly hair are appropriate for men with Type 2, Type 3 or Type 4 hair. Check out these 15 best shampoos for men's curly hair.
1. Blu Atlas Shampoo
Men with wavy or curly hair should try the all-natural Shampoo from Blu Atlas. This product helps prevent oil buildup and adds strength to hair with jojoba protein. Blu Atlas Shampoo also includes aloe leaf to help naturally moisturize the scalp and hair with antioxidants, as well as vitamins A, C and E.
Blu Atlas is an upscale men's skincare line that only features natural ingredients, so you don't have to worry about added chemicals and preservatives that could cause harm. We also like that this shampoo has a creamy foam application thanks to an added coconut ingredient. Type 2 or Type 3 manes would enjoy lathering up with this product.
2. SheaMoisture Curl & Shine Shampoo
Those with hair in the 3a or 3c range should reach for this Curl & Shine Shampoo from SheaMoisture. A special blend of oil and protein helps to nourish dry and frizzy curls. This product is sulfate free, which is important for keeping thick curls healthy. We like that this product restores body, shine and moisture to those of us with curly mops.
SheaMoisture Curl & Shine Shampoo tames frizz and provides shiny, healthy hair ready to tackle the day. Added neem, coconut, aloe and rosemary oils help hydrate and give shine to every strand, and the shampoo does a good job of cleansing hair without stripping it of natural oils. We appreciate that this shampoo has a light scent that isn't too feminine or strong as well.
3. Mizani True Textures Moisture Replenish Shampoo
A plethora of antioxidants helps define curls and promote high-quality hair health with this True Textures Moisture Replenish Shampoo by Mizani. This product highlights the natural beauty of all hair types and features coconut oil for hydration.
Mizani True Textures Moisture Replenish Shampoo helps hair that is dry, frizzy and needs some help. It can also be used on a wide range of hair types, from wavy to curly to coily. We didn't find any sulfates or parabens in this shampoo, giving it an extra star in our book.
4. DevaCurl No-Poo Original Zero Lather Conditioning Cleanser
Are we the only ones who didn't realize that shampoo's nickname was "poo"? Anyway, some of the best shampoos for men's curly hair aren't technically shampoos at all. The DevaCurl No-Poo Original Zero Lather Conditioning Cleanser is more of a co-wash that also cleans the hair. This product is great on multiple hair types and textures and clears any residue from other hair products.
DevaCurl No-Poo Original Zero Lather Conditioning Cleanser hydrates incredibly well and doesn't lather up for those who prefer less bubbles in the shower. The lather-less application does take some getting used to, but the learning curve is pretty quick. The beauty of this product is that it cares for the scalp as much as it does for the hair itself, which is essential for those of us with Type 3 or 4 hair.
DevaCurl No-Poo Original Zero Lather Conditioning Cleanser is vegan and free of parabens, silicones and sulfates. Peppermint oil and grapeseed oil work together in this product to promote ultimate curl health. While the brand name may not be directed at men, believe us when we say that this product does a fantastic job on curls, period.
5. Aveda Be Curly Shampoo
Want to stick with vegan products that still stand up to competitors? Aveda Be Curly Shampoo does just that with a blend of organic aloe vera and wheat proteins. These ingredients help control frizz and leave hair feeling super clean by expanding with hair when wet and then contracting when dry. We liked this product for medium to coarse hair as it may be too heavy for finer hair types.
We like the fresh citrus scent of this shampoo that features lemon, orange and bergamot. Feel good about using this product that includes a 100% recycled plastic bottle and comes from a manufacturer that uses 100% wind power.
6. Kerastase Bain Oleo-Curl Shampoo
Nourish and cleanse every strand with Bain Oleo-Curl Shampoo from Kerastase. This shampoo features ultralight oil technology to hydrate hair and detangle even the most stubborn curls. Those of us with curly hair felt like our fro was clean and manageable after using this product. Curls were defined and easier to take care of with this shampoo from Kerastase.
While we did pay more for this product compared to other best shampoos for men's curly hair, a little goes a long way, and the curl definition may just keep us coming back for more.
7. Ouidad Curl Quencher Moisturizing Shampoo
Give those lovely locks a drink with the Curl Quencher Moisturizing Shampoo from Ouidad. This brand understands that curly hair requires moisture, not extra weight. Men with tighter curls benefit from this product that hydrates curls for a refreshing and healthy look. Added chamomile soothes the scalp, and Ouidad Curl Quencher Moisturizing Shampoo helps restore the elasticity of curls without adding grease.
This product is best for corkscrew or tight curls. Split ends are no match for the added chamomile flower extract and corn oil as well. Wheat amino acids protect hair from breaking and strengthen strands from root to tip.
8. BrioGeo Curl Charisma Rice Amino + Avocado Hydrating Shampoo
Men who want to keep their curls bouncing all day long should consider this product from BrioGeo. The Curl Charisma Rice Amino + Avocado Hydrating Shampoo blends a unique combination of moisture-rich ingredients. Avocado oil helps hydrate curls while rice amino acids keep frizz away. This shampoo also includes a unique addition, tomato fruit ferment, that helps to seal in moisture.
Curls will be bouncy and light rather than weighed down and heavy while using this shampoo. We like that BrioGeo Curl Charisma is free of sulfates, parabens and phthalates. This product consists of 98% natural ingredients and is gluten free.
9. Bumble and Bumble Curl Conscious Moisturizing Shampoo
For men with wavy or curly hair, consider the Curl Conscious Moisturizing Shampoo from Bumble and Bumble. This product helps tame frizz while also defining curls and hydrating locks. A rich blend of coconut, jojoba and avocado oils along with cocoa and shea butter drench hair with nutrients and vitamins while also adding extra shine.
Bumble and Bumble Curl Conscious Moisturizing Shampoo won't strip hair of naturally good oils and gently cleanses away dirt and grime. This product works great on fine, medium and thick hair textures as well as hair types 2, 3 and 4. As a vegan and gluten-free shampoo, this product also steers clear of parabens, sulfates, phthalates, formaldehyde and mineral oil.
10. Shea Moisture Jamaican Black Castor Oil Strengthen & Restore Shampoo
Men with Type 4 hair usually need more help when it comes to hydrating hair from root to tip. The SheaMoisture Jamaican Black Castor Oil Strengthen & Restore Shampoo is a must-have for coily hair. We love that it includes ingredients that understand Type 4 hair and the special care that this type of hair requires.
Peppermint oil, castor oil and shea butter all combine to create a thirst-quenching shampoo that is perfect to use on wash days. We also love that this product is made with natural ingredients and doesn't break the bank.
11. Carol's Daughter Coco Creme Curl Quenching Shampoo
Take advantage of the unique formulation that made the Carol's Daughter brand an instant hit in the haircare industry. The Coco Creme Curl Quenching Shampoo is best for curly and coily hair types. An extra dose of moisture runs through this shampoo to quench the most parched hair strands. Coconut milk, coconut oil, mango butter and murumuru butter are the stars of the show in this shampoo.
The texture alone of this product sets it apart from the rest of the shampoos in the industry. We got a nice lather that went a long way, which is important when hair is super thick and full. Carol's Daughter Coco Creme Curl Quenching Shampoo doesn't include any of the bad stuff, like artificial colors, sulfates or parabens.
12. BREAD Beauty Supply Hair Wash Gentle Milky Hair Cleanser
Looking for a shampoo that is a little out of the box? BREAD Beauty Supply features their Hair Wash Gentle Milky Hair Cleanser in unique packaging that is hard to miss. This bag-like container features an award-winning hair wash that is well balanced. The Gentle Milky Hair Cleanser moisturizes like a co-wash and cleans like a shampoo.
BREAD Beauty Supply Hair Wash Gentle Milky Hair Cleanser features ultrahydrating elements like argan oil, coconut oil and avocado oil. This product is suitable for curly and coily hair types. We liked the light foaming action of the lather and the unique sweet cereal-milk smell. It also has many beauty awards under its belt, making it a great purchase for both men and women.
13. Pureology Hydrate Shampoo
Another vegan option includes Pureology’s Hydrate Shampoo. This product comes in a concentrated formula designed for dry and color-treated hair. It is free of sulfates, and we like how the shampoo lathers up nicely and hydrates hair from root to tip. Pureology Hydrate Shampoo is suitable for men with medium to thick hair and those with added color.
Green tea extract and rose extract combine together to help stimulate hair follicles, while patchouli, lavender and bergamot help relax the scalp as well. Pureology Hydrate Shampoo features ZeroSulfate® technology and is best for medium to thick hair types.
14. Garnier Fructis Curl Nourish Shampoo
For those of us on a budget, we can't go wrong with the Curl Nourish Shampoo from Garnier Fructis. This product is readily available on store shelves and has plenty of experience as a great shampoo for curly hair. The Curl Nourish Shampoo fights against humidity and heat while also moisturizing and defining curls, no matter what type of hair we have.
We found that this product is best for wavy hair types, as drier hair may need more help in the hydration department. Macadamia nut oil, coconut oil and jojoba oils all combine to create a shampoo that moisturizes and strengthens at the same time. We love that Garnier Fructis Curl Nourish Shampoo is free of parabens, silicone and sulfates as well.
15. V76 by Vaughn Hydrating Shampoo
Even the most stubborn and dried-out manes are no match for V76 by Vaughn Hydrating Shampoo. This ultrahydrating product helps calm down stressed-out strands to make styling easier and more manageable. Hair that is ready to break can be saved with this product that conditions and smooths out every piece.
Included almond butter provides moisture while sage leaf extract strengthens and nourishes the hair. Chamomile soothes irritated areas of the scalp while also stimulating hair follicles. Vitamin E blended into the mix helps add shine and antioxidants as well. We love the unique scent of this shampoo as well. The Blue Cedar smell features deep notes of leather, moss and blue cedar highlighted by nutmeg, violet, nutmeg, milk and coconut. It’s a complex and intoxicating scent.
While there are many products on the market for curly hair, they all differ in ingredients and formulation. Finding a shampoo that fits your specific hair type is essential to hair happiness. While curly hair may seem strong and tough, it really does have dry and brittle tendencies. Adding oil-rich products that are balanced with other ingredients helps nourish hair without giving an overall greasy feel. Try any one of these best shampoos for men's curly hair this year.
