Dry skin means dealing with skin that’s uncomfortably tight and itchy all of the time. Who wants to deal with that on a daily basis? Luckily, there’s no need to suffer from dry skin any longer. We found the most effective face washes to bring you immediate, moisturizing relief for your dry skin.
Treating dry skin begins with the face wash you use on a consistent basis. Cleaning your face with regular soap or a random face wash you decided on isn’t a good idea. Instead, we advise that you take a quick peek at our list of face washes specifically meant to help anyone who can’t stand their dry skin anymore.
Finding a face wash that won’t make your face drier than it already is can be hard. Money is wasted on products that end up not helping you at all. But don’t give up on your skin because we promise there’s a light at the end of the tunnel. Put your money where it belongs—in one of these 15 best face washes for dry skin. Complete relief from the burden of dry skin is only one face wash away.
1. Blu Atlas Volcanic Ash Face Cleanser
Blu Atlas Volcanic Ash Face Cleanser is a natural, vegan, and cruelty-free face cleanser that's made with volcanic ash and bentonite clay. This cleanser is for all skin types and can be used as a gentle exfoliator for dry skin and those who have acne-prone skin.
We highly recommend this cleanser to get your face squeaky clean without aggravating dry skin. The thick, foaming texture lathers up and leaves your skin feeling totally fresh. This cleanser also balances the pH of the skin and effectively removes dirt from your face.
With a pH-balanced formula that's made for all skin types, you can't ever go wrong with any skin care product from Blu Atlas.
2. Good Light Cosmic Dew Water Cleanser
There are so many natural and chemical-free skin care products on the market. But none can ever come close to Cosmic Dew Water Cleanser! You'll be amazed at how powerful this cleanser can be without any harmful chemicals or ingredients. You'll never have to worry about your dry skin again with this unique face cleanser.
On top of being one of the best water cleansers on the market, Cosmic Dew also provides your skin with relief from inflammation, helps strengthen your skin barrier, and provides excellent hydration.
It's time to get cleaned (in a healthy way)!
3. H2O+ Face Cleanser for Oily and Dry Skin
Cosmic Dew is an amazing everyday cleanser that gently removes makeup and impurities to reveal a hydrated, vibrant complexion. This refreshing and rich cleansing formula leaves your skin feeling hydrated and vibrant after every wash. No more stripping skin or leaving it feeling dry and tight.
This creamy, luxurious formula leaves skin clean and comfortable. Free from sulfates, formaldehyde, parabens, and phthalates, this gentle cleanser is suitable for all skin types and can especially help with dryness.
4. Farmacy Clean Bee Ultra Gentle Facial Cleanser
Imagine a cleanser that not only cleans your skin but also takes care of it and leaves it feeling fresh and soft too. Well, when you buy Farmacy Clean Bee Cleanser, that's exactly what you'll get.
This nourishing face wash is formulated with all-natural ingredients like coconut, sugar, and amino acids to remove impurities from beneath your skin’s surface for the ultimate deep clean.
Key ingredients like hyaluronic acid, glycerin, and honey blend contain antioxidants to help keep your skin's natural moisture intact. Anyone with dry, thirsty skin can heavily benefit from this cream.
5. Essential-11 Hydrating Cleanser by DRMTLGY
Looking for a cleanser that actually does what it says? This is the one for you. It's the only cleanser you'll need thanks to its 11 essential extracts, including an incredibly potent peptide. Plus, it hydrates and plumps with a key ingredient, hyaluronic acid, while removing any dirt and excess oil that’s building up in your skin.
Thoroughly clean your skin everyday with this gentle and effective face wash. However, don’t exceed the recommended usage of twice a day maximum. Safe for all skin types, Essential-11 will stop your skin from showing signs of aging and looking utterly dull.
6. Cerave Hydrating Facial Cleanser
Wonder how to clean your face without drying it out even more? CeraVe Hydrating Facial Cleanser is designed with a gentle, non-irritating formula that's ideal for sensitive skin and can be used on all skin types. It'll leave your skin feeling hydrated and refreshed, never stripped of its naturally protective, healthy oils.
This dermatologist-approved cleanser contains ceramides and hyaluronic acid to help hydrate and nourish your skin. Best yet, it’s soap-free, non-comedogenic, and won't clog pores.
7. La-Roche Posay Lipikar Moisturizing Wash
There's no more waiting until after you're done showering to moisturize your skin. La Roche-Posay Lipikar Moisturizing Wash gives your skin full 24-hour hydration with the perfect amount of moisturizer for extra dry skin.
It's gentle enough for anyone with sensitive skin and always leaves it feeling soft and rejuvenated.
As a gluten-free, non-comedogenic, dermatologist-recommended brand, you can use this for your whole family. This moisturizing wash is perfectly safe to use on babies as young as two weeks old and not only helps prevent eczema breakouts but also soothes the irritating symptoms that come along with it.
8. Skinfix Barrier+ Foaming Oil Hydrating Cleanser
Do you have dry, sensitive skin? Skinfix Barrier+ Foaming Oil Hydrating Cleanser is here to save the day. This foaming cleanser has the perfect balance of active ingredients to clean your skin without removing any natural oils from your skin.
With a velvety, frothy lather and a clinically proven, pH-balanced formula, this cleanser removes dirt and makeup without disrupting your skin’s natural habitat. The best part of this hydrating face cleanser is it’s fragrance-free, making it excellent for use on dry skin that’s also sensitive.
9. Paula’s Choice Perfectly Balanced Foaming Cleanser
If you love finding skin-boosting, natural products, then Paula’s Choice Perfectly Balanced Foaming Cleanser is going to be a winner in your book. This anti-aging cleanser has a lightweight texture and a creamy lather that will leave your skin feeling refreshed, soft, and smooth.
Whether you're after a mattifying cleanser, a moisturizing cleanser, or a solution to your acne-prone skin, you’ll find the solution with this highly rated product.
The light formula creates an invisible protective barrier that won't leave skin feeling overly tight or dry and will never cause breakouts or other forms of skin irritation. You can’t beat the effectiveness of Paula’s Choice skin care products.
10. Aveeno Oat Calm+Restore Cleanser
Aveeno's Oat Cleanser is the perfect cleanser for sensitive skin. This hypoallergenic and non-comedogenic facial cleaner is gentle enough to use every day, removing dirt, excess oils, and makeup. Aveeno's oatmeal cleanser doesn't just clean your face—it moisturizes, calms redness, and soothes irritation.
You won’t find any sulfates, parabens, alcohol, dyes, fragrance or phthalates in this simply designed bottle. The hydrating power of this face cleanser remains unmatched.
11. Trixera Nutrition Nutri-Fluid Face & Body Cleanser
Cleanse your way to healthy skin with Trixera Nutrition Nutri-Fluid Face & Body Cleanser. This soap-free, hydrating cleanser removes impurities and all layers of makeup from your skin.
Nutri-Fluid Face Cleanser's all-natural formula moisturizes skin while carefully restoring its natural protective barrier.
You can expect this soap-free cleanser to prevent water loss from your skin by using lipids. It’s high skin and eye tolerance means it won’t burn your eyes. This face and body cleanser is safe for everyone of all ages.
12. Derma-E Hydrating Gentle Cleanser
Your skin is the largest organ of your body. It's also the first thing people notice about you. You want it to look and feel healthy, so you're going to need a cleanser that's good enough for it. Derma-E Face Cleanser is just that cleanser, which was previously called Hyaluronic Hydrating Cleanser.
This sulfate-free formula washes away dirt and oil without drying out your skin, leaving it looking and feeling healthy, younger, and smooth.
Derma’s best-selling, hydrating face wash is made with skin-softening hyaluronic acid, antioxidant Vitamins A and E, rose chamomile extract and citrus extracts that will leave your skin feeling so soft you won’t be able to stop touching it.
13. Neutrogena Hydro Boost Cleansing Gel
Cleanse away every last trace of makeup and impurities with Neutrogena Hydro Boost Cleansing Gel which has the latest in skin care technology. This hydrating gel cleanser is clinically proven to cleanse, hydrate, and seal in all moisture while leaving your skin feeling irrefutably supple.
As well, it’s free of harsh chemicals your skin doesn’t like such as soap, parabens, dyes, alcohol, and more. This cleansing gel significantly increases hydration by locking in the water molecules on your skin, making it a top contender for everyone seeking relief from dry skin troubles.
14. Simple Moisturizing Facial Wash
Say goodbye to dry, tight skin and hello to a healthy, moisturized complexion. Simple Moisturizing Facial Wash is a gentle, soap-free cleanser that leaves your skin feeling clean and refreshed. It's formulated with natural ingredients like aloe vera and chamomile to help soothe and hydrate your skin. Plus, it's dermatologist tested for sensitive skin.
This moisturizing wash is made using purely organic ingredients and is enriched with pro-vitamin B5, vitamin E, and Bisabolol. It's good for everyday use as part of your daily skincare regimen. Specifically meant to be non-irritating, it won't leave you with any skin discomfort.
15. Clarins Gentle Hydrating Foaming Cleanser
Dry, dull skin is a thing of the past. Clarins Gentle Hydrating Foaming Cleansers are made for different skin types and are formulated to be pH-balanced and completely fragrance-free. If all your hard work from trying to maintain a great complexion hasn’t given you the results you’re looking for, then use this cleanser as a fast and effective way to smooth and hydrate skin.
This gentle foaming formula—rich in organic saponaria—provides a deep cleansing while protecting sensitive skin against irritation that can often come along with high-foaming cleansers. To get the most hydrated skin, you’ll need this extensively hydrating cleanser from Clarins.
Saying Goodbye to Dry Skin: FAQ Edition
Get every question you’ve ever had about dry skin answered in a way that’s easy to understand. No stone is left unturned in this Q&A dedicated to everything you need to know about dealing with dry skin the right way.
Is dry skin hereditary?
Time to blame the ‘rents because dry skin can be hereditary. Much like other skin conditions like eczema or acne, genetics can be to blame for having to suffer from dry skin and the pesky symptoms that come along with the territory.
There is a mutation in your genes that manages the amount of filaggrin your body produces, which happens to be a protein that is responsible for keeping your skin’s barrier comfortably hydrated. Without the appropriate amount of filaggrin, you end up with the discomfort of thirsty, dehydrated skin.
What are the different types of dry skin?
Contrary to popular opinion, there are different types of dry skin conditions that you can have. Knowing the type of dry skin you have can significantly help you find the right treatment. Dry skin affects everyone differently, and everyone will approach treating their dry skin in different ways.
The most common types of dry skin are:
Atopic dermatitis (a.k.a. eczema)
Contact dermatitis
Seborrheic dermatitis
Athlete’s foot is also considered a dry skin condition. Most people with dry skin usually have atopic or contact dermatitis. For taking care of dry skin on your face, try one of our best face washes for dry skin.
What factors can cause dry skin?
Skin dryness can be caused by a multitude of factors, some being preventable with a few being unavoidable.
Multiple factors can contribute to having tight, dry skin, such as:
Getting older. Those who are 50+ are at higher risk for developing a dry skin condition.
Your job environment. The materials you work with or the environment you work in can greatly increase the likelihood of you getting dry skin.
Swimming in the summer. Swimming pools contain chlorine that can excessively dry out your skin.
How hot your bath/shower water is. Hot water strips your skin of its natural oils, leaving you intensely dry and itchy.
The weather. In the winter when the temperatures can drop well below freezing, your skin is prone to being extremely dry.
Smoking cigarettes. Smoking (even vaping) can make your skin dry and rough to touch.
Using soap with harsh chemicals. The ingredients in your soap matter, and harsh chemicals found in popular body washes and hand soaps dry out your skin quickly.
The location you live in. Living in cold and dry environments is a huge factor to developing dry skin.
Simple bad luck with genetics. As we mentioned, genetics are sometimes to blame for having dry skin.
No matter what factors are causing your dry skin, there is hope and relief to be found. Dry skin isn’t a rare skin condition in the slightest. There’s multiple treatment options and ways you can begin healing from dry skin.
What are common symptoms of dry skin?
Like with most skin conditions, you’ll experience symptoms that let you know you have dry skin. Dry skin is annoying to deal with but not impossible. Being aware that you have dry skin is the first step to properly treating this chronic skin condition.
The symptoms of dry skin don’t vary much from person to person. You can be certain you are dealing with dry skin when you start to experience:
Excessive itchiness or redness
Skin that is peeling or flaking away
Skin that feels rough or scaly
Skin that feels uncomfortably tight
Skin that looks and feels cracked
If you are experiencing any of these symptoms on a regular basis, chances are you need help with treating your dry skin as soon as possible. We recommend making an appointment with a dermatologist that can recommend the best route to take for your personal case.
The Ultimate Product Guide to the Best Face Washes for Dry Skin
Just to save you extra time we categorized the best face washes for dry skin in 2022 by budget, average ratings, how well they are selling, and which one we listed are gentle on sensitive skin. No matter what you need, we’re sure you’ll be able to find it.
Most Affordable Face Washes for Dry Skin
Cerave Hydrating Facial Cleanser
Aveeno Oat Calm+Restore Cleanser
Neutrogena Hydro Boost Cleansing Gel
Simple Moisturizing Facial Wash
Farmacy Clean Bee Ultra Gentle Facial Cleanser
Top Rated Face Washes for Dry Skin
Essential-11 Hydrating Cleanser by DRMTLGY
La-Roche Posay Lipikar Moisturizing Wash
Good Light Cosmic Dew Water Cleanser
H2O+ Face Cleanser for Oily and Dry Skin
Best Face Washes for Sensitive, Dry Skin
Clarins Gentle Hydrating Foaming Cleanser
Derma-E Hydrating Gentle Cleanser
Trixera Nutrition Nutri-Fluid Face & Body Cleanser
Farmacy Clean Bee Ultra Gentle Facial Cleanser
Simple Moisturizing Facial Wash
Best-Selling Face Washes for Dry
Good Light Cosmic Dew Water Cleanser
Trixera Nutrition Nutri-Fluid Face & Body Cleanser
Derma-E Hydrating Gentle Cleanser
La-Roche Posay Lipikar Moisturizing Wash
Our Notable Favorites for Dry Skin
Paula’s Choice Perfectly Balanced Foaming Cleanser
Simple Moisturizing Facial Wash
Essential-11 Hydrating Cleanser by DRMTLGY
Skinfix Barrier+ Foaming Oil Hydrating Cleanser
Good Light Cosmic Dew Water Cleanser
Trixera Nutrition Nutri-Fluid Face & Body Cleanser
Most Hydrating Face Washes for Dry Skin
H2O+ Face Cleanser for Oily and Dry Skin
Neutrogena Hydro Boost Cleansing Gel
Cerave Hydrating Facial Cleanser
Skinfix Barrier+ Foaming Oil Hydrating Cleanser
Tips and Tricks for Treating Dry Skin At Home
These are the most common tips you can apply to your everyday life to find relief from the irritating symptoms of dry skin.
What are tricks to deal with dry skin?
After thorough research, we have created a list of ways you can prevent dry skin from worsening:
Put on some rubber gloves when you are tidying up your place to prevent excessively dry hands from the soaps and household cleaners you prefer to use.
Shower before and after every swim. Don’t forget to moisturize when you’re done with swimming for the moment.
Make sure any hand sanitizer you use is moisturizing.
Use body lotions and face moisturizers that contain intensely hydrating ingredients like lactic acid that help your skin lock in moisture.
Add some coconut oil to your self-care routine.
If you’re really having trouble with your dry skin and need immediate relief, try an oatmeal-infused bath.
Make an appointment to visit the dermatologist.
If all else fails, make a trip to the nearest dermatologist. A doctor can recommend products that their patients with dry skin commonly use to treat their condition. Don’t continue to suffer from dry skin when home remedies aren’t doing the job.
What ingredients help moisturize dry skin?
There are actually a good amount of ingredients meant to effectively moisture dry skin. You’ll get the best hydrating results if you use skin care products that have beneficial ingredients like:
Hyaluronic acid
Ceramides
Urea
Squalane
Petroleum
Lactic Acid
Glycerin
Panthenol
The above ingredients are extensively useful for the treatment of dry skin conditions. It’s a good idea to check your current skin care products for any of these moisturizing ingredients for dry skin.
What ingredients should I avoid if I have dry skin?
As much as there are ingredients that you should look for, there are a handful of ingredients you need to carefully avoid if you suffer from dry skin. Dry skin is already uncomfortable enough, so don’t make it harder on yourself and your skin.
Stay away from this harmful ingredients that will ultimately make your dry skin worsen:
Phthalates
Fragrances
Sulfates
Parabens
Retinoids
Alcohol
Benzoyl Peroxide
By avoiding these ingredients that will have a negative effect on your skin, you’ll make sure not to exacerbate your skin condition.
What activities make dry skin worsen?
There are things you do everyday that can aggravate dry skin. Dry skin is already a burden. You don’t want to do anything that will make it worse.
The activities that make your dry skin even drier than it already is will be:
Taking showers so hot your skin is red afterwards.
Using generic body wash that you didn’t research.
Get at least 8 hours of sleep per night.
Not using gloves or wearing a good coat in extremely cold weather
Don’t over exfoliate your face.
Don’t wash your face too often.
Randomly picking any soap, lotion, or face moisturizer you first lay your eyes on.
Deciding not to use lotion or moisturizer for your face or body.
Excessive alcohol consumption.
Excessive caffeine consumption.
Using products on your body that contain artificial fragrances.
Chronic smoking.
Skipping out on sunscreen, even on days of overcast.
Not knowing when to apply which product on your face.
Using face cleansers that contain alcohol.
For the ladies, don’t use those trendy makeup brushes.
Stop scratching!
Make sure your home isn’t running too hot.
Using any products that contain sulfates and parabens.
Do a lot of these on a daily basis? We think it’s about time for you to make a couple lifestyle changes to make your dry skin easier to manage. The less habits you do everyday that make your dry skin worse, the easier it’ll be to get rid of this skin condition. Avoid doing these activities that strip your skin of all of its moisture.
In a Nutshell
After reading this article, we bet you learned a few things you didn’t know about dry skin. Dry skin is one of the most commonly diagnosed skin conditions. You aren’t alone in the slightest when it comes to dealing with dry skin.
If you would like to meet other people who have dry skin, check out popular online discussion boards like Reddit or Quora. Facebook groups are also a way to connect with others suffering from this skin condition. Reddit will be your best bet for finding others and sharing useful product recommendations.
So now that you are knowledgeable in all things dry skin, you should be able to quickly find skin care products that genuinely help relieve, manage, and treat dry skin. All of the beneficial products we listed are meant to make your life easier. Worry less about your dry skin and more about the things in life that actually matter, like vacations and chocolate-covered strawberries.
