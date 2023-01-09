Blackheads are a nuisance to everyone who has to deal with them. They ruin the overall look of your skin’s complexion, cause self image issues and lower your confidence levels. You don’t want that for yourself, and neither do we.
Let’s take a brief look at why blackheads need to be removed from a skincare standpoint. A blackhead is essentially a clogged pore. Now, some people are quick to assume that these dark pores are just filled with dirt. On the contrary, it is just piled up dead skin that gets trapped and oxidized in the clogged pore. This is a non-inflammatory version of acne that can be addressed with some simple skincare techniques.
While blackheads aren’t as bad as pimples, they don’t complement the skin’s appearance and, at times, can even lead to pimples as well. This is why many people who get blackheads choose to treat them.
Now that we established why blackheads need to be removed, we have a new question. How do you remove blackheads? Because blackheads are an acne problem, research shows that they best respond to products that are targeted towards acne-prone skin.
Ingredients that work best at removing and clearing out these blackheads are salicylic acid, charcoal, clay, and other ingredients that brighten the skin’s complexion.
We did some leg work and rounded up 15 best face washes for blackheads of 2023. We invite you to check them out to see what will work best for you.
1. Blu Atlas Volcanic Ash Face Cleanser
Blu Atlas is an amazing skincare brand that carries products that are made with the highest quality, premium ingredients. These ingredients can sometimes seem different from other brands because they are actually proven by science to work.
This cleanser from Blu Atlas is on the top of our list of recommendations because it is detoxifying and exfoliating. It will gently cleanse your skin and clear all your pores of dirt, dead skin and other impurities. The appearance of your pores will improve and blackheads will disappear.
The active ingredients responsible for these results are volcanic ash and lactobacillus ferment filtrate. Together, these ingredients work well to remove all excess oil, dirt and dead skin with a gentle exfoliation of the skin. The volcanic ash does the primary work of deep cleaning the skin, and the lactobacillus ferment soothes and softens the skin. It also helps protect the skin from environmental stressors and other factors that lead to skin damage.
This cleanser is gentle and effective at removing those blackheads and will improve the appearance of your skin. The ingredients are naturally derived from the earth, and nothing from this brand is tested on animals. Also, this cleanser is free of sulfates and other harsh ingredients.
It is sold at a fair price, but because of its popularity, it’s frequently sold out. So we encourage you to grab two bottles at a time because you will love it as much as we do. Overall, this is the best face wash for blackheads of 2023.
2. Artistry Glow Boss Cleanser + Exfoliator
This two-in-one cleanser and exfoliator is just what your blackheads need to promptly clear out blackheads. The formulation is composed of aloe, energy botanicals and bamboo grains. The aloe and botanicals will gently cleanse your skin while giving your skin a boost of energy and vibrance. The bamboo grains will exfoliate and gently free your pores, letting them breathe. It will sweep all the excess dead skin, oil and other impurities and instantly improve your complexion.
This Glow Boss Cleanser + Exfoliator is suitable for all skin types but is especially helpful for those who have oily skin. Because of the aloe, it will also suit dry skin as well because it gives the skin that boost of necessary moisture. This cleanser is gentle and safe to use on a daily basis.
All of the ingredients in this cleanser are clean and vegan. They are not tested on animals and make for an excellent product to remove blackheads. We recommend you give this cleanser a try.
3. Paula's Choice - Skin Perfecting Exfoliant
As we stated earlier, acne products tend to perform the best when it comes to removing blackheads. This Skin Perfecting Exfoliant from Paula’s Choice is a good prime example of that point. Though it’s labeled as an exfoliant, the gentle ingredients in this product make it safe and acceptable to use as a daily face wash.
The key active ingredients in this exfoliant are salicylic acid and green tea extract. Salicylic acid is a main ingredient in most acne products because it is one of the best options for clearing out clogged pores. It provides a safe and gentle cleansing while also treating acne and removing excess oil.
The green tea extract in this exfoliator contains antioxidants and soothing properties. This will help brighten your skin complexion and minimize the appearance of enlarged, darkened pores. It will also hydrate the skin and provide it with the essential nourishment needed to thrive. Because of the antioxidant properties, green tea is also known as a good anti-aging ingredient. Therefore, the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles will improve and provide you with hydrated, vibrant and youthful skin.
4. Clean & Clear Blackhead Eraser Oil-Free Facial Scrub with 2% Salicylic Acid Acne Medication
Clean & Clear is a brand that is well known for its inexpensive products that have been proven to help with acne. Though it has been around for years, this blackhead eraser still comes up on top year after year. It is an oil-free facial scrub that uses a derivative of jojoba oil beads to gently exfoliate the skin. It will open up your pores and clear out all of the dead skin. With the help of the salicylic acid, it will also medicate the skin to treat and prevent acne.
This facial scrub is suitable for oily skin because it is oily free and will not clog up the pores. It also isn’t so drying that it wouldn’t be suitable for dry skin. In short, it can be helpful to all skin types at an affordable price.
If you are in need of a product that will clean your skin, clear out your pores and remove those blackheads, we recommend you try this Clean & Clear Blackhead Eraser. It is safe, effective and affordable and doesn’t get much better than this!
5. St. Ives Blackhead Clearing Face Scrub
St. Ives Blackhead Clearing Face Scrub is another drugstore favorite that brings premium products with effective results at a low price. The ingredients in this scrub are natural, combat acne and are non-comedogenic.
This award winning face wash contains a scrub provided by walnut powder that is perfect for clearing out clogged pores and brightening the skin. The apricot is a premium ingredient that helps with hydrating and smoothing out any rough and dry areas. In addition, it contains 1% salicylic acid that will aid in clearing out pores and preventing acne.
Many users boast of an improved skin complexion and refreshing sensations after using this product. Because it is oil free, this scrub is especially suitable for oily skin but is also beneficial to all skin types in general. We love this scrub for clearing blackheads, and we know you will too!
6. Bioré Charcoal Acne Cleanser
It is normal for oily skin, acne and blackheads to come together like a beautifully crafted cocktail to give you all of the skincare frustrations you never wanted. This is why this Bioré Charcoal Acne Cleanser is the perfect option for those people who have this cocktail of challenges.
First, charcoal is one of the best ingredients out there for deep cleaning the skin. It will gently clear out the pores, minimize their size and get rid of those pesky blackheads. The skin will instantly brighten and look revived. Charcoal also has the unique ability to absorb excess oil, which is perfect for those of us struggling with this issue.
The charcoal in this cleanser is also paired with salicylic acid to treat acne and prevent future breakouts. Together, they control the production of oil which clogs pores and contributes to blackheads. This cleanser also gently sweeps away any dead skin and impurities to deliver a beautiful skin complexion that is hydrated and revitalized.
7. boscia Detoxifying Black Charcoal Cleanser
At this time, we would like to digress a little bit from the drugstore price range of products and bring to your attention this Detoxifying Black Charcoal Cleanser from boscia. This cleanser boasts of the ability to both detoxify your skin of all excess makeup and debris and cleanse it from impurities and clogged pores.
As with many face washes targeted towards clearing blackheads, this cleanser is also made with charcoal. Charcoal in this cleanser will draw out all the impurities, dirt and debris, revealing beautiful, healthy and vibrant skin. Because the charcoal is activated, your skin will be refined, smoothed out and brightened.
The scent of this cleanser is a mix of roses and geraniums. The ingredients that contribute to this floral scent open up the pores, hydrate the skin and help it look young. They also contain vitamin C for extra nourishment and brightening. This gel cleanser by bosica will serve you well in cleansing your skin, and in general, it is one of the best washes for blackheads.
8. Garnier Blackhead Eliminating Scrub
This Garnier Blackhead Eliminating Scrub is another cleanser that is geared towards oily skin. It is part of the slightly more expensive Garnier Skin Active line that is infused with activated charcoal to specifically target blackheads.
The charcoal in this scrub is said to work like a magnet to pull out all the oil, impurities and dead skin out of your pores. It mattifies the skin and makes it look shine-free, hydrated and clean. With the help of this scrub, your days of blackheads will be gone, and you will be left with a beautiful skin complexion.
The ingredients in this are safe and effective to cleanse, detoxify and exfoliate your skin daily without overdrying it. Garnier promises that within one use, your pores will be unclogged, and your skin will be soothed from redness, irritation and inflammation. After a week of consistent use, those blackheads will be gone, pores will be decreased and you will have clear skin. These transformational results will come all as a result of just one product from the Garnier Skin Active line. To get even better results, Garnier recommends pairing this cleansing scrub with their towelettes or clay mask.
9. InstaNatural Vitamin C Cleanser
Blackheads are also best treated by brightening ingredients that contain vitamin C and other detoxifying nutrients. This is why InstaNatural’s Vitamin C Cleanser is the perfect remedy for blackheads.
This cleanser is infused with grapefruit which provides vitamin C and helps brighten and cleanse the skin. It also promotes the production of collagen, which is an essential protein that helps support the structure of the skin and prevents it from aging. This is paired nicely with cane sugar extract which helps gently exfoliate the skin and improve its tone and texture.
For an additional boost of nourishment and hydration, InstaNatural added aloe vera and coconut water into this cleanser. Both of these ingredients are incredibly beneficial for replenishing the skin's nutrients that maintain the skin’s barrier. This creates a healthy, balanced look to your skin, devoid of blackheads and other pesky blemishes. InstaNatural Vitamin C Cleanser is very healthy for the skin and is on the best washes for blackheads to try out in 2023.
10. Viking Revolution Face Wash With Activated Charcoal
We understand that not every face wash will suit both men and women, so that is why we wanted to find the best face wash for blackheads that is specifically for men. This Viking Revolution Face Wash is one of the best face washes for blackheads in 2023 because of the activated charcoal and nourishing ingredients.
The activated charcoal will gently pull out all the dead skin and oil that clogs your pores to create blackheads. At the same time, it will not dry the skin because of the nourishing ingredients that come alongside the charcoal to replenish the skin’s moisture, essential vitamins and hydration. These ingredients are aloe vera and coconut oil, which also play a role in soothing the skin and reducing any possible irritation, inflammation and redness.
This face wash is the best face wash for blackheads in 2023 because it will cleanse the skin of all impurities, purify and unclog the pores, and remove those blackheads. After consistent use, you will notice that your skin is brighter, cleaner and more youthful.
11. Blackhead Solutions by Clinique
If you have a big event coming up but your face isn’t up to par because of those blackheads, this Clinique Blackhead Solutions Cleanser is just what you need for a quick, 7-day deep cleanse.
As with most effective blackhead face washes, this one is also a face wash and a scrub in one product. It employs salicylic acid and glucosamine to deep clean pores, remove excess oil and banish all the blackheads. There is also Silica, Kaolin Clay and Laminaria Saccharina Extract that play a key role in providing that pampering, deep cleansing treatment to help you prep for your big day. These ingredients also contain Vitamin E, which is very hydrating and nourishing to the skin.
It is recommended to use this face wash twice daily, in the morning and evening, as part of your skincare ritual. Clinique promises clean, soothed skin that is free of blackheads and shiny skin within 7 days of consistent use. Because of the clay that is in this face wash, it can also be used 1-2 times weekly as a mask.
Impressive ingredients, multiple uses and promising results make this Blackhead Solutions by Clinique a must try for 2023.
12. Bioré Rose Quartz + Charcoal Daily Face Wash
Caring for your skin doesn’t have to be a chore and this is why we are recommending you check out this Bioré Rose Quartz + Charcoal Daily Face Wash for a fun pampering experience. The combination of charcoal and rose quartz provides a deep, purifying cleanse to the skin, while also making it a luxurious experience.
This natural charcoal in this cleanser works to wash out the impurities, blackheads and excess oil. The rose quartz helps induce self-love and decrease stress levels. Your skin will be cleaned, hydrated and nourished. Best of all, the oil and blackheads will be under control.
This cleanser is tested by dermatologists for safety and effectiveness. It is free of parabens and oil, making it a great option for most skin types and especially for oily skin. It is vegan and cruelty-free. For optimal results, check out the other products in this line from Bioré like their stress relieving clay mask or the refining pore cleanser.
13. L'Oreal Men Expert Hydra Energetic Facial Cleanser
This Hydra Energetic Facial Cleanser by L’Oreal is the perfect facial cleanser for men who wish to do something about removing blackheads. This cleanser is the ultra cleanser of all cleansers because the infused charcoal pulls out all the dirt, oil, and dead skin to sweep it all away for a clean, hydrated complexion.
All the dirt, stickiness and sweat will be removed from your skin and you will feel reenergized and revived. This cleanser also works especially great on the T-zone area of the skin—forehead, chin and nose—which tends to get overwhelmed with excess oil and grime. Best of all, those clogged pores will be cleared out, and the blackheads will be forever banished.
This cleanser is gentle and safe to use on the skin up to twice a day. For maximized results, it is recommended to pair this cleanser with the Men Expert Vita Lift Daily Face Moisturizer with Pro-Retinol.
14. Brightening Vitamin C Cleanser by Advanced Clinicals
Advanced Clinicals is a skincare brand that is known to deliver products that are clean, backed by science and cruelty-free. This Brightening Face Cleanser is the perfect representation of that mission.
This cleanser contains aloe vera which is proven to effectively hydrate the skin with adequate nourishment. Especially if the skin is irritated or inflamed, aloe is perfect for soothing these issues to make you once again comfortable in your skin.
The vitamin C in this cleanser is derived from citrus plants and plays a vital role in removing dirt, blemishes, dark spots and providing a youthful fow. Ferulic acid is also a key ingredient that functions as an antioxidant to fight off signs of aging and decreases the size of pores.
Thanks to this cleanser, all oil, dirt and makeup will be removed. Those clogged pores will be cleansed and freed of the dirt and dead skin that gets trapped in them. As a result, those blackheads will be removed and you will be left with beautiful, revived skin. This face wash is one of the best face washes for blackheads in 2023 because of its precise, scientific formulation of ingredients.
15. Dermalogica Special Cleansing Gel
At the end of our list of the best face washes for blackheads of 2023, we want to show you this special cleansing gel from Dermalogica. The formulation of this cleanser has been engineered in such a way that makes it suitable for men and women of all skin types.
This cleanser uses Quillaja Saponaria, which is a special soapbark that comes from the evergreen tree. It is known as a calming and soothing agent that treats irritation, redness and even sores. It makes the cleanser special and able to wash away all the dirt, impurities and excess oil. It will rejuvenate the skin by promoting blood circulation and infusing it with a healthy, vibrant glow. The Balm Mint that is also found in this cleanser will do its magic as well to leave you with a refreshed, cooling sensation.
The formulation of this cleanser and the other products that are a part of this line are vegan, cruelty-free, and gluten-free. It is also free of harsh chemicals like parabens and sulfates. The entire collection is formulated by professional skincare experts who know exactly how to improve the health and appearance of your skin. This special cleanser is a great way to wake up your skin for a new day.
Skincare Tips To Prevent Blackheads
Those of us who have dealt with blackheads can testify that their appearance is never welcomed. We understand your frustrations, and for this reason, we would like to leave you with some essential and simple skincare tips that will help you prevent blackheads. As always, we want to encourage you to always speak with a dermatologist for recommendations that would be specific to your needs.
Wash your skin daily!
This tip seems to be common sense and simple to follow, but it’s easy to skip when you’re feeling tired after a long week. When you wash your skin daily, you ensure that the dirt, dead skin and oil get removed off your face regularly, preventing the formation of blackheads in the first place. So power through your skincare routine today so you won’t have blackheads tomorrow.
Use a face wash containing salicylic acid
Most of the face washes we’ve recommended today contain some percentage of salicylic acid. This is because it is extremely effective in clearing out those clogged pores that are responsible for blackheads. As we mentioned earlier, blackheads are a form of acne which are treated by salicylic acid. So we highly recommend incorporating this important ingredient in your skincare regimen.
Moisturize!
Moisturizing your skin is an important step that helps address several concerns. First, it helps close your pores and keep out dirt, debris and dead skin which forms blackheads. Moisturizers also help prevent overproduction of oil on the skin that leads to more acne. A well-hydrated and nourished skin complexion is also more youthful, with less fine lines and wrinkles.
Use a face mask!
No, we don’t mean the surgical face masks that COVID restrictions brought upon us. A good skincare mask that contains charcoal or clay is a great way to combat blackheads. Typically these face masks do an excellent job at controlling oil, removing dead skin and unclogging pores. A skincare routine that includes a face mask once or twice a week is typically enough to keep the skin healthy, clean, and free of blackheads and excess oil.
Use a pore cleansing brush
Using a pore cleansing brush in your skincare routine can provide great benefits if your skin is oily, acne prone or has a tendency to develop blackheads. There are many of these types of brushes on the market, and they can be manual or electric. The most famous example is probably the Clarisonic brush, but it doesn’t have to be as expensive. There are also manual silicone brushes you could try that fit your budget and needs.
