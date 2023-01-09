Sponsored Content Provided by Machines Agency
Are you looking to take your personal care routine to the next level? If so, you’re going to want to start with your bar soap. Bar soaps have greatly evolved over the past few years, and men are ditching their traditional soaps for the highly effective and more sophisticated modern formulas of today. Below, you’ll find our comprehensive guide to this year’s best bar soaps for men.
Picking the Best Soap for You
Let’s go over some universal rules that you’ll want to abide by when picking out a bar soap. An expertly formulated bar soap should contain ingredients that thoroughly cleanse the skin without causing any irritation or dryness. Many people prefer formulas that contain plant-based surfactants rather than sulfates. Sulfates are known to disrupt the skin’s barrier and dehydrate and aggravate the skin, so milder surfactants are typically preferable (especially for those with more sensitive skin).
A body soap that is worth its salt will also contain ingredients that nourish, hydrate, and soothe the skin. Yes, the soap’s cleansing power is important, but for long-term skin health, you’ll also want a product that supports the skin. Regardless of your skin type, you want to step out of the shower with skin that feels balanced, refreshed, and moisturized—not tight, dry, and aggravated.
We also highly recommended going for bar soaps, body washes, and other personal care products that feature natural ingredients. Companies have become far better at integrating high-performance and science-backed natural ingredients into their formulas. Nature-powered products typically contain fewer synthetic ingredients and unnecessary fillers. They are kinder on the skin, but are just as effective as the more traditional counterparts on the market.
Take Your Specific Skin Needs Into Consideration
Beyond these general rules, you’ll also want to consider your skin’s unique needs. While there are formulas out there that are generally suitable for all skin types, you’ll also find products that are specifically formulated for certain skin types and concerns. For example, if you have body acne, you’ll want to look for a bar soap that is formulated with ingredients known to tackle breakouts. Alternatively, if you have sensitive skin, you’ll also want a bar soap that is free of irritating ingredients, like harsh exfoliants or synthetic fragrances.
As you start looking into bar soaps, keep your skin’s needs in mind so that you can pick out the best possible product for you.
Now for the best bar soaps for men.
1. Blu Atlas Body Wash
Okay, okay—this isn’t a bar soap. That said, while there are plenty of effective bar soaps on the market, the results you’ll see with the Blu Atlas Body Wash blow them out of the water. This vegan and all-natural body wash is loaded with nutrient-dense ingredients that soothe, nourish, and moisturize the skin while cleansing away dirt and debris.
You’ll step out of the shower with skin that feels refreshed, comfortable, and healthy. You can also feel confident that this body wash is safe for your skin—the dermatologically tested formula is made without sulfates, synthetic fragrances, parabens, or phthalates.
The Blu Atlas Body Wash features antioxidant-rich and anti-inflammatory aloe barbadensis leaf, which deeply soothes while naturally moisturizing the skin. The formula also contains green tea extract, another potent anti-inflammatory ingredient packed with antioxidants. This natural extract joins the aloe in calming the skin while nourishing and protecting it.
Two other key ingredients in this natural men’s body wash are shea butter glycerides and sugar cane extract. The shea butter glycerides—which are packed with fatty acids—lock moisture into the skin so that it stays soft and hydrated throughout the day. At the same time, sugar cane extract gently exfoliates the skin for a smoother texture. While these powerful natural ingredients support the skin’s overall health, gentle surfactants wash away impurities without disrupting the skin’s barrier.
Of course, we also have to mention the scent. This invigorating body wash has a fresh, citrusy, and woodsy scent that is reminiscent of the great outdoors. You’ll find refreshing notes of patchouli, bergamot, clary sage, lavender, and oakmoss. This scent profile is created using fully natural fragrance ingredients that won’t cause skin irritation.
2. Level Naturals Tea Tree + Activated Charcoal Bar Soap
While this bar soap is suitable for all skin types, if you are prone to body acne and are in need of deeply detoxifying bar soap, then this product from Level Naturals is a particularly great choice for you. This Southern California-based personal care company makes highly-effective products powered by natural and non-toxic ingredients. The Tea Tree + Activated Charcoal Bar Soap combines potent natural acne-fighters with moisturizing and soothing ingredients to promote skin that is clear and refreshed yet calm and hydrated.
This bar soap features tea tree oil, which has long been used to naturally fight breakouts. Tea tree oil has antimicrobial and anti-inflammatory properties and works to calm redness and inflammation while treating current breakouts and preventing future blemishes from forming. Activated charcoal works alongside the tea tree oil to detoxify the skin and draws out impurities in order to effectively decongest pores.
As these powerful ingredients fight acne, a blend of other ingredients supports overall skin health so that it doesn’t feel tight, dry, or irritated after cleansing. Anti-inflammatory and fatty acid-rich shea butter soothes the complexion and holds moisture into the skin.
A variety of oils, including jojoba seed oil, meadowfoam seed oil, and safflower oil, also help nourish, moisturize, and calm the skin. The Level Naturals Tea Tree + Activated Charcoal Bar Soap is made without synthetic dyes and fragrances and is also vegan and cruelty-free.
3. Aveeno Moisturizing Bar for Dry Skin
This product from drugstore skin and body care company Aveeno is one of the best bar soaps for men with dry skin. Aveeno’s Moisturizing Bar is specifically formulated for this skin type, and contains a blend of powerful ingredients that fight dryness and deeply nourish the complexion.
It’s also great for any man looking for a multi-purpose bar soap, as it is safe to use on both the body and the face. After using this bar soap, your skin will be left feeling refreshed, soft, and deeply moisturized.
The star ingredient in this gentle daily bar soap is colloidal oatmeal. This FDA approved ingredient is packed with vitamins, proteins, enzymes, lipids, and antioxidants that nourish for optimal skin health. Colloidal oatmeal is anti-inflammatory, and is highly effective at soothing the skin. It has even been proven to relieve itching and irritation from eczema.
Additionally, this ingredient boosts the skin’s moisture levels, ensuring it stays adequately hydrated all day long. While the colloidal oatmeal is truly the star of this bar soap, the formula also features glycerin, which further moisturizes the skin to combat dryness.
In addition to being suitable for dry skin, the Aveeno Moisturizing Bar is also safe for sensitive skin types. The formula is free of common irritants that are known to negatively impact sensitive skin, including fragrances, dyes, and soap.
4. Scotch Porter Mineral & Botanical Enriched Refreshing Body Bar
Scotch Porter is a men’s grooming and skin care company dedicated to creating powerful and affordable products that are free of harmful chemicals. The Mineral & Botanical Enriched Refreshing Body Bar is formulated to refresh and get rid of dirt and grime while leaving the skin smelling amazing. It is made for all skin types, and can be used on both the face and body.
This Scotch Porter bar soap has a masculine and refreshing earthy scent that blends together zesty herbs, greens, and wood. It contains zinc, iron, copper, and sea minerals, which all work together to strengthen and condition the skin so that it is left feeling healthy and soft.
The formula also contains anti-inflammatory and antioxidant green tea leaf extract, which soothes and protects the skin against environmental stressors, as well as glycerin, which deeply moisturizes. Sunflower seed oil and shea butter, which are also both packed with antioxidants, further work to moisturize and strengthen the skin’s barrier.
Additionally, the Mineral & Botanical Enriched Refreshing Body Bar contains a variety of natural extracts that nourish the skin. This includes anti-inflammatory and antibacterial calendula flower, as well as antioxidant-rich hibiscus flower and turmeric root extract. This men’s bar soap is made without parabens, silicones, mineral oil, or petroleum.
5. Bulldog Skincare Original Bar Soap
Men’s personal care company Bulldog Skincare combines nature with science to create simple and straightforward yet effective formulas that tackle different skin needs. The company’s Original Bar Soap, which is suitable for all skin types and designed to be used on both the face and body, refreshes and cleanses away dirt, debris, and impurities without leaving the skin feeling tight and dry.
It also contains a blend of ingredients that moisturize and soothe the skin. As an added bonus, this bar soap comes in eco-friendly, easy-to-recycle packaging that is certified by the Forest Stewardship Council.
The cruelty-free Bulldog Skincare Original Bar Soap contains a potent concentration of glycerin, a humectant that increases the skin’s hydration levels. It also features aloe vera, which has antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties. The aloe vera moisturizes and soothes the skin while protecting it against environmental stressors.
In addition to the aloe vera and glycerin, this bar soap features anti-inflammatory green tea extract, which works to further calm and nourish the skin. Camelina sativa seed oil, which is rich in fatty acids and vitamin E, also helps protect and deeply moisturize the skin without leaving it feeling greasy.
6. CeraVe Foaming Cleanser Bar
CeraVe is an affordable drugstore skin care company that develops simple and effective formulas that never disappoint. For men with normal to oily skin, a great option from this brand is the Foaming Cleanser Bar, which can be used on both the face and the body. This dermatologist developed and pH-balanced bar soap is soap-free, fragrance-free, and paraben-free.
It is also non-comedogenic which means it doesn’t contain ingredients known to clog pores, so you won’t have to worry about it contributing to breakouts. This daily cleanser contains a blend of ingredients that clarify and refresh without being overly harsh on the skin and causing irritation.
The CeraVe Foaming Cleanser Bar features kaolin clay, which has anti-inflammatory and antibacterial properties. This clay absorbs impurities and excess oil, helping to cut down on shine while drawing out any debris that may be causing pore congestion. Additionally, the formula contains niacinamide, a powerful ingredient that balances sebum production, soothes the skin, and improves skin tone. If your face tends to get oily, the addition of these sebum-controlling ingredients makes this multi-purpose bar soap a great product to use as a facial wash.
While these ingredients help clarify the skin, a variety of other ingredients work to ensure the skin is adequately hydrated and protected. Hyaluronic acid pulls moisture to the skin and locks it in, but doesn’t leave behind a heavy or greasy residue. At the same time, three essential ceramides work to strengthen the skin’s natural barrier and improve its ability to fend off environmental aggressors and retain moisture. After cleansing the face and body with this non-irritating bar soap, your skin will be left feeling refreshed, comfortable, and balanced.
7. Ursa Major Morning Mojo Bar Soap
Ursa Major is a clean skin and body care company that crafts high-performance, nature-powered formulas that are inspired by the forest. The company’s Morning Mojo Bar Soap, which has an invigorating natural scent, is a great match for any man looking for a bar soap with some exfoliating power. This product is cruelty-free, and made without sulfates, parabens, synthetic fragrances, dyes, or silicones.
This Ursa Major Morning Mojo Bar Soap has an energizing natural fragrance that blends together crisp notes of peppermint, eucalyptus, and rosemary. It works into a rich, creamy lather that effectively whisks away debris on the skin without causing any dryness. The formula features volcanic rock, which exfoliates in order to promote softer and smoother skin. It also contains honey and fatty acid-rich shea butter, which both deeply moisturize and soothe the skin while improving its ability to retain moisture.
Ursa Major’s energizing and exfoliating bar soap is also formulated with sea fennel, which is packed with nourishing vitamins and minerals. This marine extract works to tone and condition the skin so that it looks and feels its absolute best. Coconut oil also helps cleanse the skin and lock in hydration, while aloe barbadensis leaf juice soothes and further moisturizes.
In addition to contributing to the scent, peppermint, rosemary, and eucalyptus oils refresh the skin while giving a cooling effect that invigorates the senses and refreshes your mind at the start of the day.
8. Dove Men+Care Clean Comfort Body & Face Bar Soap
Drugstore company Dove is known for offering a wide variety of highly effective skin and body care products, and this bar soap is one of the best for men looking to refresh and support their skin. The Men+Care Clean Comfort Body & Face Bar Soap is formulated to deeply moisturize and strengthen the skin while effectively cleansing away debris without leaving behind a greasy residue. Unlike some other bar soaps, which can leave the skin feeling parched and dull, this mild soap is created to help the skin look and feel amazing after just one wash.
A quarter of this invigorating bar soap is made with a potent moisturizing cream, which has been clinically proven to fight dryness. This rich cream helps ensure the skin stays adequately hydrated and comfortable throughout the day. Gentle cleansers also work to refresh the skin without leaving it feeling tight, dry, or irritated.
The Dove Men+Care Clean Comfort Body & Face Bar Soap has an invigorating, masculine scent that leaves you smelling fresh and clean all day long. This affordable and dermatologist-recommended bar soap is cruelty-free, and made without parabens or phthalates.
9. Native Citrus & Herbal Musk Bar Soap
You might know Native for its incredibly popular natural and aluminum-free deodorants, but this personal care company has expanded into other skin and body care products, as well. For men looking for their go-to body cleanser, the company’s Citrus & Herbal Bar Soap is a great choice. This formula is made with clean ingredients, and is free of sulfates, phthalates, and dyes.
This Native bar soap is made with ultra-moisturizing ingredients that treat the skin so that it is left feeling hydrated and balanced. It contains antioxidant and fatty acid-rich shea butter, which strengthens, nourishes, and moisturizes the skin, as well as glycerin, which helps the skin retain moisture so that it feels hydrated all day long.
In order to effectively cleanse away dirt, debris, and impurities, this bar soap uses the power of mild yet thorough cleansers derived from sustainably sourced palm oil. The Native bar soap is also formulated with sodium gluconate, a preservative derived from salt that prevents bacteria from growing on the soap.
For men, we particularly love the Citrus & Herbal Musk scent, a spicy, masculine fragrance that has notes of orange and lemon. However, Native also offers a variety of other scents that are great for men looking to step out of the shower smelling amazing. Some irresistible scent options to check out also include crisp and clean Cucumber & Mint, ocean-fresh Charcoal, or earthy and invigorating Eucalyptus & Mint.
10. Baxter of California Exfoliating Body Bar
Los Angeles-based men’s grooming and personal care company Baxter of California specializes in crafting simple yet powerful formulas that deliver impressive results. The company’s Exfoliating Body Bar (which is suitable for all skin types) is another fantastic option for the man in need of a daily exfoliating bar soap. It is infused with natural ingredients and revitalizes and refreshes the skin while dosing it with some much-needed hydration.
This paraben-free scrubbing bar soap has a subtle and masculine scent that features earthy notes of cedarwood and oakmoss. It is made with jojoba meal, crushed olive seed, and pumice. These natural ingredients physically exfoliate the skin, getting rid of dead skin cells and debris to improve texture and boost softness. This exfoliating action also boosts cell renewal to promote a brighter and more even skin tone.
In addition to these exfoliating ingredients, this rich-lathering bar soap contains glycerin, which softens and draws moisture to the skin and locks it in to increase hydration levels. A variety of gentle cleansers also work to whisk away dirt and debris on the skin, leaving it feeling clean and refreshed.
11. Malin+Goetz Rum Bar Soap
Malin+Goetz is a New York-based personal care company known for formulating high-performance products that use the power of natural ingredients and advanced skin care technology. Any rum aficionado will absolutely love this masculine Rum Bar Soap, which is inspired by and infused with the company’s signature Dark Rum Eau de Parfum. This warm and rich scent has enticing notes of bergamot, plum, anise, leather, vanilla, patchouli, amber, and (of course) rum.
This triple-milled foaming bar soap is formulated to gently purify the skin, and is suitable for all skin types, including sensitive skin. It uses the power of gentle surfactants to cleanse away debris, and easily rinses off the skin without leaving behind any greasy or uncomfortable residue. This gentle formula is also expertly formulated to ensure it doesn’t cause any irritation or strip the skin of its natural moisture. The vegan and cruelty-free bar soap contains glycerin, which moisturizes and softens the skin while improving its ability to retain moisture for all-day comfort. Gentle surfactants work to thoroughly cleanse and refresh the skin.
Not a fan of rum? Malin+Goetz has other irresistible bar soap scents for you to check out. Try the company’s invigorating and refreshing Peppermint Bar Soap, or the citrusy and bright Lime Bar Soap.
12. Duke Cannon Big American Bourbon Soap
The Malin+Goetz recommendation is for the rum lovers, but this bar soap is made for any man that prefers bourbon. Duke Cannon creates men’s personal care products that work hard and smell incredible. The company’s bar soaps are sold at a larger than average 10 ounces, and are inspired by the style of soap that GIs used during the Korean war. This hefty size, which is about three times larger than your typical bar soap, ensures the soap lasts much longer.
The Duke Cannon Big American Bourbon Soap is inspired by the pioneering spirit of the American frontier. Duke Cannon partnered with Buffalo Trace Distillery to create this bar soap, which is infused with real Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey. The result is a warm, rich, and masculine oak barrel scent that lingers on the skin throughout the day, without being overpowering.
While the Buffalo Trace Bourbon is certainly the star of this unique bar soap, it is also formulated with ingredients that cleanse and support the skin’s overall health. This includes glycerin, which moisturizes the skin and strengthens its ability to retain moisture, as well as a variety of cleansers that whisk away impurities and debris on the skin.
The Big American Bourbon Soap is a best-selling standout in the company’s large line of products, but Duke Cannon also offers a variety of other 10-ounce bar soaps in different scents. Another alcohol-infused customer-favorite is the Deschutes Fresh Squeezed IPA Beer Soap. This woodsy soap contains real Deschutes Brewery beer, and has notes of citrus, neroli, sandalwood, and oakmoss. Some other great options include the fresh Illegally Cut Pine Soap, the smokey and warm Campfire Soap, or the super masculine Leaf and Leather Soap.
13. SheaMoisture African Black Soap Eczema & Psoriasis Therapy Bar Soap
Skin and body care company SheaMoisture offers carefully crafted products that feature raw and organic shea butter sourced from Africa, along with other potent natural ingredients. This budget-friendly bar soap was specifically formulated for skin prone to eczema and psoriasis, two of the most challenging skin conditions to manage. That said, it's a great option for any man looking for calming and deeply nourishing bar soap.
The African Black Soap Eczema & Psoriasis Therapy Bar Soap is created to soothe the skin while gently yet effectively washing away debris, dirt, and irritants. It contains antibacterial cocoa pod ash, which nourishes and heals troubled skin. Anti-inflammatory and antimicrobial tea tree oil also helps to minimize irritation and redness while soothing the skin. Additionally, the formula features soothing and protective willow bark extract and oat, which both work alongside these ingredients to further provide relief from eczema, psoriasis, and general skin irritation.
This bar soap contains additional natural ingredients that ensure the skin is left feeling soft, hydrated, and comfortable. Organic shea butter, which has anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties, deeply soothes and moisturizes the skin while strengthening its barrier. Antioxidant-rich sunflower seed oil helps to nourish, protect, and moisturize the skin, while fatty acid-rich coconut and palm kernel oils lock in moisture for long-term hydration. The SheaMoisture African Black Soap Eczema & Psoriasis Therapy Bar Soap is cruelty-free, and made without sulfates, parabens, phthalates, or mineral oil.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.