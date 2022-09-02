Singer-guitarist Billy F Gibbons & Friends will headline this year’s AimLoan.com San Diego Blues Festival, which is a benefit for the San Diego Food Bank. The family-friendly event will feature national and local blues acts on two stages from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. at Embarcadero Marina Park North on the downtown San Diego waterfront.
This year’s headliner, Billy F Gibbons, is best known for his role in ZZ Top, a Rock and Roll Hall of Fame band that formed in 1969. Gibbons will have a separate band at the blues festival. Other musical acts will include Southern Avenue, Lil’ Ed & the Blues Imperials, Eddie 9V, Memphissippi Sounds, Ben Powell, Taryn Donath, and The Phantom Blues Band with special guest Curtis Salgado.
Attendees will enjoy specialist food vendors, local craft beer and wine, along with arts and crafts booths. Advance GA tickets for the event are $60. VIP tickets are $300 and include a complimentary lunch, two drinks, and preferred shaded seating near both stages.
Bring your family and friends for a fun-filled weekend of music, and help the Food Bank give hunger the blues. The Food Bank is encouraging all eventgoers to bring two cans of food to donate. For tickets and information, visit: www.SDBluesFest.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.