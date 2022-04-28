Sponsored content provided by Machines Agency
Moisturizing our skin is so, so important. Many of us have a multistep process for taking care of the skin on our face but tend to neglect the rest of our body. It doesn’t matter what your skin type (dry, combination or oily) is; everyone benefits from moisturizing every day. Let’s take a look at the different ways moisturizing can help your skin.
When your skin moisture levels are out of balance, you will see an increase in skin issues. These issues can manifest themselves in the form of redness, acne, increased oil production or even psoriasis. Knowing your skin type can help you pick the right lotion for you. For example, if your skin is oily, you should choose a lotion with less oil. If your skin is dry, try a creamy oil to help hydrate and balance.
The more moisturized your skin is, the younger it will look and feel. When moisturized, our skin tends to be healthier and more protected from harsh environments or pollution. It is also more elastic and less likely to wrinkle, which is the first sign of aging skin. Moisturizer will keep wrinkles at bay and will give your skin a plump, firm appearance. Lotion helps to keep your skin hydrated and more youthful. When your pores are hydrated and moisturized, they not only appear smaller but also are at a reduced risk of soaking in daily pollutants.
Knowing that our skin is capable of soaking up anything we put on it, why would we massage on lotion that has harmful ingredients in their formulas? Truthfully, non-natural body lotions often have ingredients, like alcohol, that will ultimately make your skin dry and cracked rather than moisturized and hydrated. Chemicals and toxins will strip your skin of its natural moisture and oils, making your skin dull and lackluster. Natural body lotions contain essential oils and plant-based ingredients that will balance what your body needs, leaving you with a healthy glow and silky smooth skin.
With the thousands of different terms and synthetic “natural” ingredients, it may feel impossible sometimes to determine what body lotions are actually natural vs. just claiming to be natural. We totally get how overwhelming that can be, but stick with us. We have put together the 12 best natural body lotions, and we mean actually natural body lotions, that will give you the soft, healthy, beautiful skin you’ve been longing for.
Each of the brands on this list are intentional about creating grooming products that are healthy for you to use and are also aware that they need to do their part in reducing harm toward the Earth. So dive right in, and find your new signature body lotion that will have you wondering how you ever survived without it.
1. Blu Atlas Moisturizing Cream
If you spend time researching natural products, which we’re assuming you do since you’ve landed on this article, you’ll start noticing the Blu Atlas brand popping up on many of the top lists. This is because Blu Atlas is a brand that prioritizes clean and natural ingredients when formulating their products.
All of their products are paraben-free, sulfate-free and phthalate-free. Blu Atlas makes it a priority to ensure the health and the safety of their customers because they are a brand that cares deeply about creating natural products that are still effective. Each and every product in the Blu Atlas collection is dermatologically tested for safety and efficacy, so you can feel completely safe and comfortable when using them.
Blu Atlas is a premium brand, and while they formulate their products for the modern man, they believe their products can be beneficial for women as well. They create their products to be luxurious and high quality but fairly priced so that everyone can afford to reap their benefits. Blu Atlas knows that men want to look and feel good, so why not create a grooming brand that fulfills the needs of men with products that are simple and quick to use?
The Blu Atlas Anti-Aging Moisturizer can be used on both your face and your body to provide ultrahydrating moisture for your skin to soak up. This moisture is specifically designed to target dry and dull skin. It has powerful anti-aging properties that will work to offset aging from dehydration and external pollution. Natural ingredients like seaweed extract, mango seed butter and vitamin C are effective yet gentle enough for all skin types. Mango seed butter is a powerhouse of vitamin E and vitamin C, two of the top vitamins to provide protection to your skin.
Seaweed extract (laminaria algae) is a triple threat: antioxidant, exfoliant and hydrator. It also regulates your oil production, leaving your skin healthy and glowing. You can trust this natural formula because it is 100% vegan, with no artificial fragrances, and it includes all natural ingredients and a money-back guarantee. Seriously, Blu Atlas Anti-Aging Moisturizer is in a league of its own as one of the most effective all-natural moisturizers on the market. That is exactly why it is our top pick for the 12 best natural body lotions.
The impressive nature of the Blu Atlas brand doesn't stop there. They have a subscribe-and-save program that will save you money and make your life easier. If you love their moisturizer, sign up for their subscribe-and-save program, and you will get 20% off, and Blu Atlas will automatically send you refills before you realize you’re getting low. Blu Atlas has other products, such as other skincare, body care, hair care and fragrances.
This means they could be your one-and-only grooming brand. Subscribe and save on all of their products, and your wallet as well as your grooming routine will thank you. Head over to their website, and read through the hundreds of five-star reviews, and you’ll be a Blu Atlas customer in no time.
2. Necessaire The Body Lotion Fragrance-Free
The inception of the Necessaire brand was fate—serendipity if you will. The two founders were drawn to each other when they realized they were the only two people wearing all black in the Bel-Air Hotel bar in L.A. Nick Axelrod, an editor, and Randi Christiansen, a former Estee Lauder staffer, got wrapped up in conversation and found they connected over their longing to bring sustainability to their beauty routines with clean ingredients and products.
Just like that, the Necessaire brand was born. Well, a lot of work went into it before it was born, but still, the buds had taken root. The result is facial-grade skincare for our bodies. Each product has effective concentrations that will deliver results. Necessaire knows that we leave a footprint with everything we do, and while we cannot give back as much as we take, they have committed to doing as much as possible.
They are climate-neutral certified and plastic-neutral certified, which means they have measured and offset their carbon and plastic footprints in full. Necessaire also partners with How2Recycle, which provides transparent and verified third-party recycling. Necessaire allocates 1% of every sale to environmental nonprofits that defend our water, land, air and wildlife.
Necessaire The Body Lotion Fragrance-Free is good for all skin types, especially those with concerns such as dryness, crepiness or barrier repair. With a formula rich in niacinamide, Vitamin C, Vitamin E, Omega-6 and Omega-9, this body lotion will soak right into your skin. After a two-week clinical study, 100% of users felt their skin was softer and more moisturized, and 98% of users felt their skin was healthier. You won’t miss the lack of added fragrance because your skin will be recharged after just one use.
3. Organic Bath Co. PeaceFull Organic Body Butter
Organic Bath Co. believes in creating simple self-care products that complement mindful moments and peaceful thoughts. The founders of this awesome company are partners in both business and in life, meaning they are fully vested in the brand. One of the founders, Gianne, experienced something that many of us are familiar with: a serious reaction to conventional beauty products.
She and her partner, Jay, set out to create a highly effective moisturizer using only whole ingredients. Gianne drew inspiration from her childhood, as her Belizean mother often used home remedies crafted from natural ingredients. Jay and Gianne are passionate in their journey to advocate for accessible, safe skincare along with health and wellness. Their products are all straightforward and unisex, as well as free of unnecessary, synthetic or harmful ingredients.
Organic Bath Co. PeaceFull Organic Body Butter is a 100% organic plant-based body butter that is highly concentrated and intended to provide protection and nourishment for your skin. Previously titled “Stress Less Organic Body Butter,” this blend will give you a calming, zen-like experience from the second you open the jar. Lavender essential oil will help you to feel relaxed and peaceful.
This body butter blends together exotic Moroccan argan oil, sunflower oil and jojoba oil to leave you with supple, smooth, hydrated skin. The inclusion of shea butter will heal any extra-dry or irritated skin concerns and will shield your skin from dehydration. PeaceFull Organic Body Butter is ultra-hydrating, and a little goes a long way due to its creamy nature. You will feel the effects of the hydration long after you apply it.
4. The Honest Company Purely Sensitive Face + Body Lotion
Honest Beauty is clean beauty that works. Each of their products uses only clean ingredients, which they believe is the perfect equation for happy skin. Living the Honest Life means making clean, sustainable choices and embracing your responsibility to leave the world a better place than you found it. Jessica Alba created the Honest Company with the purpose of creating safe and effective products for her family and yours.
The Honest Standard helps her to make that intention a reality. Protecting human health and not compromising performance are two leading pillars when creating products for their collection. When researching and purchasing Honest Beauty products, you will be greeted with knowledge and transparency so you know exactly what you are receiving.
Honest Beauty Face + Body Lotion is a gentle formula that is fit to hydrate your body from head to toe. Gentle enough for babies, and effective enough for adults, this body and face lotion is all you need for your entire family. The formula includes a blend of jojoba, shea and safflower oils that will soothe and moisturize your skin. There are four variations of this lotion: nourishing sweet almond, classic sweet orange vanilla, calming lavender or fragrance-free. Purchase all of the scents if you prefer some variation in your moisturizing schedule.
5. Lush Dream Cream Hand and Body Lotion
The creators of Lush Cosmetics originally founded a brand called Cosmetics to Go. It was a mail-order cosmetics company that delivered bath bombs, solid shampoo bars and massage bars. When they decided to stop production on Cosmetics to Go, the founders took everything they had learned about creating ethical and unique products and poured that into the Lush Cosmetics brand.
Lush Cosmetics has a “We Believe” ethos that they live by. They believe in using fresh, organic fruits and vegetables and the finest essential oils to make effective products. They believe in testing their products on humans, rather than buying ingredients from companies that commission tests on animals. Lush Cosmetics believes that their products are of good value and that happy people make happy soap.
They invent their own products and fragrances and produce them by hand, trying to use minimal packaging and little to no preservatives. You can always count on Lush Cosmetics to be entirely transparent about how their products are made and what they are made of.
Lush Cosmetics Dream Cream Body Lotion is an absolute powerhouse of a lotion, jam packed with the ultimate ingredients to heal irritated, sensitive skin. If you are the type of person whose skin reacts to almost anything you put on it, then you need to treat it to this Dream Cream. It is gentle but effective, making it the perfect option for anyone with sensitive skin.
Olive oil and cocoa butter will soften up even the driest of skin, and rose oil will tone down any redness or irritation. Oat milk, lavender and chamomile work in tandem to calm your skin. Once you finish a jar, you can bring it back to Lush Cosmetics, and they will take care of recycling it. It has a light, herbal fragrance with hints of oat milk and lavender, and it uses a vegan formula.
6. Drunk Elephant Sili Body Lotion
Drunk Elephant is a skincare brand with a serious cult following. The simple white bottles with neon caps will catch your eye anytime you see them on the shelves. Their products are effective, which keeps their customers coming back for more, or to try new launches. Drunk Elephant made a commitment to only include ingredients that either directly benefit the health of your skin or the integrity of the formula. The ingredients in their products are chosen based on biocompatibility.
Sili Body Lotion is a formula that will supercharge your skin to restore dry, dull and irritable skin to its best state of health and balance. It is a lotion that can be used from head to toe, and it includes a blend of fruit-derived antioxidants that will provide all of the nourishment your body needs. It is completely free of sulfates, essential oils, fragrances, alcohols, or silicones.
7. London Grant Co. Cocoa + Jojoba Body Souffle
If less is more is your favorite mantra to live by, London Grant Company’s products might be exactly what you’re looking for. They truly believe that there is profound beauty to be found in homemade goods, so they handcraft small batches of their products to provide you with simplicity (without compromise) as if they were making it for their own family. When we take care of ourselves, our capacity to care for others grows, and one way to care for yourself is to use natural products that are healthy on your skin.
Each of their products are pure, authentic and well-living inspired. London Grant Co. Cocoa + Jojoba Body Souffle is a whipped moisturizer that will deliver nourishment and improve elasticity throughout the day. Without any added fragrance, this lotion is ideal for sensitive skin and gets its natural chocolate scent from cocoa butter and jojoba oil.
8. Osea Anti-Aging Body Balm
The Osea brand has a long family lineage that makes their products over a century in the making. Back in 1920, Osea’s founder’s grandmother discovered the healing properties of the ocean. Much like her grandmother, founder Jenefer was studying archeology in Israel in 1976 and was consumed with the healing powers of clay and mud, which sparked her interest in natural healing.
A few years later, in 1982, Jenefer opened a spa and was frustrated by the lack of natural products that were up to her standards, so she decided to make her own. The first product she produced was the Osea Essential Hydrating Oil. In 1986, Jenefer sold her spa so that she could devote all of her time and attention to creating more natural products, even using her bathtub as a seaweed storage receptacle.
Through studying cosmetic chemistry and natural healing for years, Jenefer and her daughter Melissa worked tirelessly to expand their product line and commit to sustainable, cruelty-free, vegan skincare. Osea was the initial company to sign the Campaign for Safe Cosmetics, a campaign that now has over 1,000 company signatures. Most recently, in 2020, Osea has become completely carbon neutral.
Osea Anti-Aging Body Balm is the perfect balm that employs the lasting hydration of lotion with the anti-aging properties of a serum. Alaria seaweed will not only improve the appearance of your skin but will aid in elasticity and skin tightness. This ultra nourishing formula will leave you with softer skin after every use, due to its super formula of passion fruit, coconut, acai and babassu oils. Your skin will remain hydrated long after you apply it.
After a consumer test, 94% of consumers said their skin felt more moisturized, softer and nourished. 94% of consumers also agreed that their skin was glowing, supple and smoother. Osea Anti-Aging Body Balm is suitable for all skin types.
An incredible bonus of this body balm, is that it can be used as a conditioning hair treatment. Simply apply it onto your dry hair, let it soak in for a minimum of 20 minutes and rinse thoroughly and your hair will be left nourished and hydrated, just like your skin.
9. Juice Beauty Green Apple Firming Body Moisturizer
Just because you want to start the journey of using natural products does not mean you aren’t looking for products that can help with insecurities or signs of aging. The good news is that natural skin care can be just as effective, if not more, than synthetic and chemically driven products. Juice Beauty Green Apple Firming Body Moisturizer has some of the best ingredients in its formula to not only moisturize your skin but also target problem areas.
Vitamin C brightens the appearance of your skin. Organic aloe, shea, jojoba and botanicals will provide antioxidant-rich hydration. The peptides in this formula will create firmer-looking skin and reduce the appearance of fine lines. While this body moisturizer is safe for all skin types, it is best for those with discoloration, dark spots or uneven skin tone and texture.
10. Cocokind One-For-All Balm
Cocokind lives and breathes transparency, which makes this brand an awesome option from this list of the 12 best natural body lotions. They live up to their mission of disrupting the status quo of the beauty industry. So many brands tend to settle when it comes to their products, or ingredients, and reel you in with their buzzy marketing claims that they could never actually live up to. If you become a Cocokind customer, you will feel informed and empowered every time you shop. Cocokind will remain as transparent as possible about what ingredients are in their products and the impact they are making on the world.
Cocokind is a newer brand, but they are certainly making their stamp on the natural beauty product world. On each of their packages, you will find what they call a formulation facts panel. Rather than just a list of ingredients, this panel will break down everything about the formulas, from the hero ingredients, carriers and emulsifiers to the packaging and how you can recycle when you’ve finished a bottle. Cocokind wants you to see for yourself that their formulas include research-based ingredients. If you aren’t already convinced that Cocokind is the brand of the future, they know they still have work to do and are committed to doing it.
They have already identified three phases of future goals. The first phase, which they are currently working on, is auditing their entire supply chain. Second, they will look to offset emissions and will investigate ways to reduce their carbon footprint. The third phase includes creating actionable steps to continue an upward trend of reducing their carbon footprint every year, and they will communicate the changes to customers.
Cocokind One-For-All Balm is an all-over hand and body salve that will nourish your skin and provide a water-resistant layer of protection. It is a vegan, petrochemical-free formula that is the perfect solution for stubborn dry spots like your hands, lips, feet, cuticles and more. Nordic Birch Sap will help your skin retain moisture, ashwagandha will combat oxidative stress and rhodiola rosea root extract will soothe irritated, cracked skin. Your skin will be left softer, nourished and luminous.
11. Alba Botanica Very Emollient Coconut Rescue Body Lotion
Alba Botanica believes that the future is beautiful, and they are committed to doing their part to add to that beauty. They create plant-based products that align with the natural world, never test on animals and keep evolving their packaging materials to reduce their environmental footprint. Alba Botanica Very Emollient Coconut Rescue Body Lotion is on this list of the 12 best natural body lotions because it provides instant relief from the woes of dry skin.
Designed specifically for those with extremely dry or irritable skin, this body lotion is rich and creamy, and I will get right to work providing relief. It is an intensely hydrating formula with ingredients like virgin, unrefined coconut oil, coconut milk, and aloe vera that will rejuvenate and heal your skin. It is a hypoallergenic body lotion with 100% vegetarian ingredients.
12. Briogeo Be Gentle Be Kind Banana + Coconut Nourishing Superfood Body Cream
Many associate Briogeo with their hair products, but this superfood body cream will have you obsessing over their body care. It is a smoothie-inspired formula that will melt right into your skin. Be Gentle, Be Kind Banana + Coconut Nourishing Body Cream uses fruit antioxidants, vitamins and minerals to nourish, moisturize and soften your skin.
Banana peel extract improves your skin’s appearance; coconut fruit extract locks in moisture and provides hydration; and acai fruit extract helps prevent damage. The benefits don’t stop there: The natural fragrance of this body lotion will transport you to a tropical vacation every time you lather it on.
