When we think of aftershave, the classic scene from Home Alone comes to mind, where Kevin McCallister tries his dad’s aftershave for the first time. Kevin did not enjoy his aftershave experience that day which was evident by his painful scream.
Just like Kevin, you may be struggling with an aftershave balm that burns and irritates your skin. It is also quite possible that you are new to the concept of aftershave entirely and you just don’t know what to choose. Well, the first thing to know for sure is that aftershave is not and should not be as painful as Kevin’s experience. The key to comfortable skin after a shave is in the ingredients that are used to formulate the aftershave product.
The best aftershave balms to use should be the one that would suit your specific skin tone. It is the alcohol-based aftershave balms that will tend to sting your skin and make you want to scream like Kevin. It will also over dry the skin, causing it to produce oil and eventually break out. Instead, we recommend sticking to something that is made of natural ingredients. It is also good to look out for products that would add moisture through oils or butters to help your skin rehydrate after a shave.
To help you out, we scoured some of the top brands that carry shaving products and determined who has the best.
1.Blu Atlas Aftershave
The goal of Blu Atlas is to produce products that are proven to work by science. Their formulation of each of their products has been crafted together with premium, natural ingredients that are safe and beneficial to use on every skin type.
Blu Atlas Aftershave is the crème de la crème of all aftershaves. It is a luxurious product that offers a soothing and calming treatment to the skin. It is formulated with Shea butter glycerides which moisturize the skin without making it look oily. Shea butter is one of the best moisturizing ingredients for men because it is easily absorbable into the skin.
This aftershave is also made with aloe leaf. This ingredient is very moisturizing to the skin and also provides anti-aging protection with its rich antioxidants. It offers a variety of nutrients to the skin and makes it look hydrated, vibrant and healthy. If you happen to cut yourself while shaving, the rose water that is in this aftershave will soothe the skin and help it heal. Rose water is known to be rich in vitamin C and anti-inflammatory properties that aid in healing and soothing. Because of these gentle ingredients, this aftershave is especially well suited for sensitive skin.
Many customers praise this aftershave for improving and transforming their shaving routines. Many claim that this aftershave relieved them of the discomforts that come after a clean shave. In short, we can go on and on about this aftershave, but it is better to try it and see for yourself! All in all, this Blu Atlas aftershave is the best aftershave of 2023.
2. Art of Shaving, Bergamot Neroli After-Shave Balm
This aftershave balm from Art of Shaving is one of the premium, iconic aftershave balms we reviewed. This is a very natural aftershave balm that is formulated with ingredients that are plant-based and are very nourishing and soothing to the skin.
This aftershave balm is formulated to moisturize, replenish, retain, and attract moisture to the skin. You will notice that throughout the day your skin will continue to stay hydrated and soft. Shea butter and glycerin are mainly responsible for the hydration and nourishment that your skin will receive as a result of this balm. There is also grape seed extract which is combined with essential oils. Thanks to these ingredients, the skin will be softened and smoothed out. Best of all, the formulation of this balm will help prevent razor bumps.
The scent of this aftershave will take you to the beaches of the Mediterranean. The bergamot and neroli scent is a very warm and citrusy fragrance. It has notes of tartness and acidity, with a spicy, floral edge. The fragrance itself is also derived from natural ingredients. There are no synthetic fragrances included in this product, so you don’t have to worry about possible irritations and breakouts.
There is so much to say about this aftershave from the Art of shaving. The ingredients, the benefits they offer, and the gorgeous scent that it provides all make it one of the best aftershave balms of 2023.
3. Dollar Shave Club Post Shave Dew
For a budget-friendly option, we wanted to review the highly rated Dollar Shave Club’s Post Shave Dew. This aftershave balm is a lightweight serum that absorbs quickly and effectively into the skin. It does not make the skin oily, but instead gives it a healthy, dewy finish.
The active ingredients here are aloe, oats extract, and prickly pear. The combination of these components in aftershaves allow for hydration and soothing of the skin. It reduces inflammation and prevents razor bumps and redness from forming on the skin.
There are no ingredients in this Post Shave Dew that would cause harm to the skin, like parabens, sulfates, or dyes. There are also no synthetic fragrances, but it does have a sense of natural, herbal tones. We are impressed with this aftershave balm and believe it is one of the best ones on the market if you’re looking for a low-budget option.
4. Lather & Wood Ultra-Soothing Aftershave Balm
If you want to try a good quality aftershave balm that isn’t from the drugstore but still won’t break the bank, this aftershave balm from Lather & Wood is a great option to try. It has a sexy sandalwood scent and does not dry out the skin like some higher-end products.
For soothing and nourishing the skin, this balm contains aloe leaf juice and witch hazel. Thanks to these ingredients, your skin will not be irritated or red after shaving. For moisturizing and hydrating the skin, there is organic coconut oil, jojoba and neem seed oil.
The neem seed oil in this aftershave balm is very beneficial to the skin because of its generous amount of fatty acids and its antioxidant and antimicrobial properties. Your skin will be nourished and protected against aging and potential infections or breakouts. If you cut yourself during shaving, neem seed oil and witch hazel will promote faster healing of the skin.
This aftershave balm is a favorite among many men who have used and tried it. Many rave about it and claim that they will no longer be buying aftershave at the drugstore after trying this balm. We trust that you will be an instant fan as well.
5. Anthony After Shave Balm for Men
If you frequently experience razor burns after shaving, your skin is probably in need of proper nourishment and cooling. To help with this discomfort, we welcome you to check out this Anthony After Shave Balm.
This balm is a lightweight, cooling gel that contains a bouquet of vitamins A, C, and E. It also has aloe vera and botanical extracts that further the treatment to soothe your burning skin. The combination of these ingredients help promote healing and prevent inflammation and redness of the skin.
It is great for all skin types but will especially benefit those who have sensitive skin. Instead of feeling like Kevin McAlister from Home Alone, you will actually feel soothed and moisturized.
6. Pre de Provence No.63 Men's Collection, After Shave Balm
This aftershave is loved by many and is one of the highest rated aftershave balms out there. Made in France, this balm is artfully put together to enrich your skin with shea butter. With the help of oats and aloe, it will soothe your skin and prevent redness and irritation. It also contains shea oil and grape seed oil to hydrate and replenish the skin with the necessary nutrients.
Because of how moisturizing this balm is, it is more suited for those with dry skin. The shea butter and oil make this balm so rich that a little amount will go a long way. It can also double up as a moisturizing lotion for your dry hands, potentially saving you from having to buy an additional product.
Despite the premium, artisanal ingredients in this balm and the enriching benefits it offers, it is still surprisingly inexpensive for something that is produced in France. Bougie, enriching, and affordable—it doesn’t get any better than this combo. We highly recommend this as one of the best aftershave balms to check out in 2023.
7. Calvin Klein OBSESSION for Men After Shave Balm
For a premium, masculine scent and luxuriously nourished skin, this Obsession Aftershave Balm by Calvin Klein has been a favorite for years, and in 2023, it continues to hold its high regards among many customers.
Obsession is a proprietary blend of lavender, berries, citrus and amber wood, combining fresh, citrusy and earthy tones that will mentally transport you to another world. This type of scent will turn the heads of all who come near you and give you that confidence you need throughout the day.
This combination of ingredients brings out an amazing smell but also contributes many benefits.
Lavender has properties that promote soothing and healing of irritated skin. The citrus acids of mandarin contain antioxidants and vitamin C, which help the skin stay hydrated and protected against aging and environmental elements. If your skin tends to tighten up after a shave, the amber wood oil will condition your skin and make it more elastic.
8. Giorgio Armani Acqua Di Gio For Men
Giorgio Armani’s Acqua Di Gio for men is as classic as the Home Alone film. If you haven’t tried this one yet, we encourage you to put it on your short list of aftershave to try for this year.
This luxurious aftershave is not just quality skin care, but it is a gift of confidence and reassurance that you are doing well for yourself in life. The fragrance gives off vibes of sexiness, youth and success. Because of its aquatic and warm scent, it will take you back to summer days spent at the beach.
The ingredients that give off this wondrous scent while providing great benefits to the skin are a premium blend of bergamot, neroli, cedarwood and green tangerine. It also contains a touch of cedarwood that gives it a sweet aroma.
The combination of these ingredients will soothe your skin after a clean shave. They hydrate and revive your skin to look youthful and vibrant. This aftershave will instantly transform your skin to look younger and give a more confident air about you.
9. Harry’s Post Shave Balm
Harry’s was founded by two college roommates who believe that simplicity, quality and affordability are possible to achieve, and they proved this with their amazing lineup of shaving products. Though it is a drugstore brand, it looks and feels like something you would find at a department store. For those who experience a burning or irritated sensation after shaving, this shave balm gives instant relief after those particularly rough shaves.
The ingredients that will help bring this relief to your skin are aloe and cucumber. They are formulated together to nourish and hydrate the skin. The cucumber has anti-inflammatory properties that promote healing. They are also rich in antioxidants, vitamin C and folic acid. Aloe has long been known as a soothing and moisturizing agent. Together, these ingredients work well to ensure your skin continues to look young, healthy, and soft.
Harry’s products are made with integrity; they are cruelty- and sulfate-free. They are produced with the highest quality ingredients and are fairly priced. If you’re looking for a soothing aftershave that will soothe and moisturize your skin without breaking the bank, this product is worth checking out.
10. Claus Porto Musgo Real After Shave Balm
If you have dry skin and have tried every aftershave on the market only to end up with the same dried out skin, this aftershave balm from Claus Porto is sure to fix your problem. This German brand has been around for centuries and has used all of these long years to perfect the formulation of their products. Claus Porto has delivered the highest caliber of results since 1887. Their products and fragrances are unique and very specific to their brand and the land in which they originate.
This aftershave comes in a very traditional glass bottle. The fragrance is of fresh lavender and vetiver, which is closely related to the earthy, green and fresh scent of lemongrass. The other notes that this fragrance has is bergamot, neroli, and patchouli. Patchouli is a minty herb that offers many soothing and nourishing benefits to the skin. The combination of all these ingredients brings about a fresh but musky scent that carries an undertone of warmth and woodiness.
This aftershave absorbs quickly into the skin and will not leave your skin oily or shiny. The shea butter oil and essential oils in this balm will quickly nourish your skin with all the hydration it needs. This will allow you to look young, healthy, and best of all, comfortable in your own skin. As you welcome this balm into your skincare routine, say goodbye to irritated and dry skin, and say hello to the renewed hydration, youth and vitality of your skin.
11. Sauvage Elixir Aftershave Balm
To wrap up our list of the best aftershaves of 2023, we present Sauvage by Dior. An iconic brand for many years, Dior products speak of luxury, sensuality and success. They have a distinct smell that everyone will recognize, and best of all, they deliver the results they promise.
The Sauvage Elixir is like the grandchild of Dior Homme that carries a more modern scent and approach to product formulation. All of the active ingredients are natural and sourced ethically and responsibly. Each ingredient used is traceable to the garden and plant that it was derived from.
This aftershave is formulated with the perfect amount of science and the best natural ingredients to pamper your skin after a shave. It will soothe your skin from the post shave burn and revive it to be supple and hydrated. Your skin will receive a resurrection after each use of this aftershave balm.
The fragrance provided by this balm and the Savage Elixir collection is fresh, wild and sexy. There are fresh and tart tones of mandarin and bergamot that were specially sourced from the Italian Dior gardens. Then there is the sweet aroma of cedar and sandalwood derived from Sri Lanka, topped off with a subtly sweet scent of vanilla from Papua New Guinea.
This scent is rare and complex. It will attract those who are nearest to you and give you a boost of confidence and allure. Because this scent was formulated from sources around the world, it boasts of adventure and luxury. We highly recommend you give this aftershave a try because you will fall in love.
How To Get The Closest Shave
Getting the closest shave possible is a goal for many men because it helps them achieve smoother skin and go longer between shaving. However, we all know that this is a challenge for many people. Sometimes, no matter what you do, nothing seems to yield the desired results.
Whether you are an experienced man with many years of experience of shaving under your belt, or a young man just starting out your shaving journey, we want you to feel equipped. We do not wish the Kevin McAllister shaving experience on anyone, so we will share some shaving dos and don'ts.
Do use shaving cream every time
This tip seems like common sense, right? However, some men decide to skip the shaving cream and dry shave when they’re in a rush. This is the fastest way to get cuts and razor burns. Our advice - always use shaving cream.
Do not use soap!
It may seem like a cheaper way to get the job done, but using soap instead of shaving cream can and will irritate your skin. Soap doesn’t always have the ingredients that are suitable to use on your skin. This can cause either excess oil or excess drying of the skin.
Also, your razor won’t glide as easy on it as shaving cream. Thus, you run the risk of getting cuts and razor burns. Shaving cream will give your razor an extra cushion to glide on, making shaving a seamless and pleasant job.
Do use an exfoliator!
Exfoliating your skin before shaving will remove dead skin, open up your pores, and expose the hair follicle better. This will help you get closer to the bottom of the hair growth, giving you a chance at a close shave.
We recommend sticking to exfoliators that are made of natural ingredients and that are suitable to your skin tone. If you have never tried this step before shaving, give it a try! You will be in awe of the quality shave you get.
Don’t shave with hot water!
We know you had a long day and you just want to bask in the hot shower a bit longer. However, that hot water will soften your skin a bit too much, and you might cut yourself as a result. Therefore, we recommend turning down the temperature of your water before shaving. If you do cut yourself, make sure you have an aftershave on hand with healing properties such as witch hazel, cucumber or aloe.
Do switch out your razor!
Switching out your razor is very important. If the blades get too dull, you might cut yourself and those razor cuts are the worst!
Also, it is important to switch out your razor to minimize the spread of bacteria and potential infections. If you experience frequent breakouts, even with good quality skincare, try keeping track of how often you change out that razor.
The American Academy of Dermatology recommends that razors should be switched out every 5 to 7 times. We also recommend checking the labels on the packaging of the razors you buy. There might be an indication on how often that particular razor needs to be switched out as well.
Do use sunscreen!
After a clean shave, your skin becomes more sensitive to the sun and can get sunburned much quicker than when it isn’t clean shaved. For this reason, do not skip the sunscreen.
Sometimes there are moisturizers that come with SPF included, which makes it easy to make sure you are protected. However, if you are outside for prolonged periods of time, make sure to reapply sunscreen every 2-3 hours.
Excessive sunburns lead not only to pain and discomfort, but also faster skin aging. With the increased frequency of sunburns comes the increased risk of skin discoloration, blemishes and, worst of all, melanoma.
Do close your pores!
Our last piece of advice on shaving comes back to the whole point of our article—aftershave. This step of your shaving routine isn’t something you should ever skip. Aftershave rehydrates the skin, closes the pores and cools your skin.
Opened pores can lead to breakouts because dirt may get in, causing irritation and infection. Open pores that go without hydration can also get overdry and produce flaky, rough skin.
As we went over in our product reviews, we recommend sticking to an aftershave balm that is made of natural ingredients. Artificial dyes and fragrances tend to irritate the skin, even if your skin isn’t sensitive. Fragrances that come from natural sources like plants or fruit are the best options for your skin.
It is best to look for ingredients that will suit your skin type. For dry skin, shea butter, oils and aloe will greatly benefit your skin. Aloe, mint, or salicylic acid will suit oily skin. Any ingredients that are chemically produced, or that you won’t be able to read and understand, are generally not beneficial to your skin.
