When it comes to your hair and scalp health, choosing the best shampoo for your needs is one of the most important decisions you can make. Regularly using the right shampoo will make the difference between hair that is healthy, balanced, and hydrated, and hair that is brittle and lackluster.
For Black men—who typically have textured hair that is prone to dryness and breakage—using expertly formulated hair care products is extra important. Below, we’ve created a guide to picking out the right shampoo for you, as well as a list of the 10 best shampoos for Black men. Whether you’re looking to promote growth, balance an oily scalp, or deeply hydrate your hair, there’s an option below that will work for you.
How to Pick the Best Shampoo for You
You don’t want to take a “one size fits all” approach to your shampoo. Every man has different hair and scalp needs, which means every man will need something different from his hair care products. In order to pick the best shampoo for you, it’s important to zero in on your hair type, as well as any specific concerns you’re looking to target.
As mentioned—and as you already know—Black men typically have textured hair that needs hydration in order to counteract dryness and avoid breakage. With that in mind, you’ll want to ensure you’re picking a formula with ingredients that will deeply moisturize the hair.
Beyond that, you’ll want to look for a formula that targets any other hair concerns you may have. For example, if you’re prone to dandruff, you’ll want to find a shampoo that is specifically formulated to treat and prevent dandruff (you’ll find some options below). Alternatively, if you are looking to boost hair growth and thickness, you’ll want to pick a product formulated with ingredients known to fight thinning and support voluminous, healthy locks—again, you’ll find some excellent shampoos below. Once you’ve chosen a Black hair-friendly shampoo that addresses your concerns, you’ll be on your way to the best hair of your life.
What Ingredients to Look For (and What Ingredients to Avoid)
When it comes to shampoo formulas, there are some key ingredients that will deliver the best possible results. First and foremost, you’ll want to find a shampoo that features natural ingredients that are scientifically proven to be effective. Nature offers some of the most powerful, nutrient-dense ingredients.
As research has evolved, companies have figured out how to expertly craft formulas with natural ingredients to provide stellar results. Some great nature-derived ingredients that strengthen, nourish, and moisturize the hair and skin include plant oils (like jojoba oil, argan oil, coconut oil, and sunflower seed oil), aloe leaf juice, shea butter, cocoa butter, and apple cider vinegar—just to name a few.
Formulas that heavily rely on nature-derived ingredients tend to be gentler on the skin and hair, but they are still just as effective as more “traditional” shampoos. These shampoos are also typically free of unnecessary fillers and harsh chemicals that do nothing to actually boost the health of your hair and scalp. In fact, these types of ingredients may cause damage in the long run. Plus, any eco-conscious man should note that these formulas tend to be better for the environment.
On the same note, it’s recommended that you avoid formulas that contain sulfates, phthalates, and parabens, which can be harsh on the hair and scalp. Over time, these ingredients may lead to dryness, scalp irritation, and hair brittleness. Plant-derived surfactants are gentler, but still provide the cleanse that is necessary for healthy and refreshed hair.
How Often Should You Wash Your Hair
How often you should wash your hair ultimately comes down to the specific needs of your hair and scalp. Some men may find that washing their hair every other day works best for their hair and lifestyle, while others may be able to get by with only washing their hair once a week.
For Black men, it’s especially important not to over wash the hair, as doing so can cause already dry hair to become even more dehydrated, even when using gentler, moisturizing formulas. This can lead to hair weakness, and may even contribute to thinning. Whatever you do, be sure not to wash more than once per day—although many men can get away with washing their hair far less frequently.
The Best Shampoos for Black Men
Now that you know how to pick a shampoo and use it properly, let’s dive into our recommendations for the best shampoos for Black men. These products are expertly formulated to give Black hair the special care and attention that it needs, so that you can step out of the shower feeling refreshed and fully confident.
1. Blu Atlas Shampoo
At the top of our list of recommendations for the best shampoos for Black men is this product from Blu Atlas, a premium men’s personal care brand that creates formulas powered by science-backed natural ingredients.
This vegan and all-natural shampoo is packed with ingredients that deeply hydrate, nourish, and strengthen the hair and scalp while washing away excess oil and debris. The formula is able to thoroughly cleanse the hair but is gentle enough for daily use. It’s made without sulfates, parabens, phthalates, or synthetic fragrances, so you can be confident that it will get the job done without causing dryness or irritation.
One of the star ingredients in the Blu Atlas Shampoo—which is suitable for all hair types, including textured hair—is jojoba oil. This natural oil is packed with vitamins A, D, and E, as well as antioxidants and fatty acids. As it deeply moisturizes the hair and scalp, it also strengthens and nourishes, which can prevent hair loss in the long run. Since jojoba oil has similar properties to our skin’s natural oils, it is able to deeply penetrate—which means it delivers maximum nourishment and hydration.
Another noteworthy ingredient you’ll find in this shampoo is aloe barbadensis leaf juice. Aloe is anti-inflammatory, and is great for soothing any irritation in the scalp. It’s also packed with vitamins A, C, and E, as well as amino acids, and can strengthen the hair to fight brittleness and loss. This natural ingredient acts as a natural moisturizer, helping to boost hydration levels in the skin and hair.
Of course, we can’t talk about shampoo without mentioning its cleansing power. The Blu Atlas Shampoo uses the power of gentle plant-derived surfactants, such as sodium methyl cocoyl taurate. This mild surfactant is derived from coconuts, and helps work the shampoo into a creamy foam that deeply cleanses the hair. It effectively whisks away dirt, debris, and excess oil without causing any dryness or irritation.
2. Adwoa Beauty Baomint Moisturizing Shampoo
Another excellent shampoo for Black men is the Adwoa Beauty Baomint Moisturizing Shampoo. Adwoa Beauty is a hair care company that formulates high-performance, nature-powered products that are specifically created for textured hair in need of serious moisturization. The Baomint collection contains products that target scalp health so that the hair can grow thicker and faster, and also look and feel its absolute best.
The Baomint Moisturizing Shampoo is vegan and cruelty-free, and made without sulfates, phthalates, parabens, mineral oils, drying alcohols, or silicones. This formula features a blend of potent ingredients that soothe and moisturize the scalp while softening and detangling the hair.
This Adwoa Beauty shampoo features baobab oil, which is packed with omegas 3, 6, and 9, as well as vitamins A, D, and E. This natural oil improves dry and brittle hair so that it is softer and more elastic, and also treats dandruff and dry scalp. Jamaican black castor oil works alongside baobab oil to further moisturize and strengthen the hair and scalp while promoting growth. The gentle formula also contains sweet almond oil, pumpkin seed oil, and prickly pear seed oil, all of which are packed with vitamins, minerals, and fatty acids that strengthen and nourish.
In addition to these highly effective oils, a blend of essential oils further help promote scalp and hair health. Peppermint oil increases blood circulation in the skin to stimulate hair growth, while naturally antifungal and antibacterial spearmint oil treats dandruff and relieves itchiness and dryness in the scalp. Wintergreen oil—which also has antifungal properties—partners up with spearmint oil to further target dandruff and dead skin cell flakes.
These essential oils are also responsible for the shampoos invigorating minty scent. The formula also contains lavender oil and rosemary leaf oil, which also help stimulate growth while calming scalp inflammation. As all of these natural ingredients deeply nourish and hydrate the scalp and hair, mild surfactants wash away dirt and buildup.
3. Brickell Men's Products Daily Strengthening Shampoo
Brickell crafts some of the top natural, organic, and synthetic chemical-free personal care and grooming products for men, and the company’s Daily Strengthening Shampoo does not disappoint. This shampoo—which contains 97% natural ingredients—is particularly great for any man looking to increase volume and boost growth while strengthening the hair. It’s made without sulfates, parabens, phthalates, silicones, or synthetic fragrances or dyes.
The Daily Strengthening Shampoo—which is safe for all hair types, but particularly great for thinning, dry, and damaged hair—has an energizing and refreshing minty scent that will effectively wake you up during your morning showering routine. It features peppermint and tea tree oils, which tackle dandruff and skin flakes while also relieving irritation in the scalp. These natural essential oils also promote circulation to the scalp, which stimulates hair growth.
The formula also contains hydrolyzed wheat protein, which strengthens the hair’s structure while increasing the thickness of each individual hair strand for greater volume. Additionally, a silk protein amino acid blend binds with hair follicles and repairs and strengthens, which ultimately helps the hair better absorb moisture. Vitamin E further works to stimulate hair growth and prevent loss, while panthenol (pro-vitamin B5) locks in moisture and protects the hair from styling damage and other environmental aggressors. This vitamin has even been shown to make the hair look and feel thicker.
In addition to this blend of high-performing ingredients, the Brickell Men's Products Daily Strengthening Shampoo contains aloe leaf juice, jojoba oil, and rosehip fruit oil, which further moisturize and nourish the hair and scalp. As all of these ingredients thicken, strengthen, and support the hair and scalp, mild surfactants deeply cleanse the hair while minimizing irritation and flakiness.
4. Head & Shoulders Royal Oils Moisture Boost Shampoo
If you’re looking for a super budget-friendly shampoo for Black men, you’ll want to check out this product from drugstore staple Head & Shoulders. This hair care company specializes in creating formulas that target dandruff and support a healthy scalp for strong hair that looks and feels its absolute best.
The Head & Shoulders Royal Oils Moisture Boost Shampoo is specifically formulated for natural, relaxed, coily, and kinky hair, and was developed by Black scientists. This expertly crafted affordable shampoo restores scalp health and balances natural moisture levels while deeply hydrating the hair. The dye-free and paraben-free shampoo works into a rich, creamy lather that effectively cleanses away dirt, excess oil, debris, and product buildup for healthier hair and skin. It also relieves dryness and itchiness for better scalp comfort.
The key ingredient in the Royal Oils Moisture Boost Shampoo is coconut oil. This oil is rich in fatty acids, including lauric acid. Lauric acid is deeply nourishing and moisturizing, and also has antimicrobial properties. The antimicrobial properties of coconut oil make it great for diminishing dandruff. Coconut oil also seals in scalp and hair moisture for long-lasting hydration, but does so without leaving the hair feeling heavy or greasy. It tames hair frizz, while also repairing and preventing breakage. This deeply moisturizing oil also creates a physical barrier that blocks out bacteria and other irritants that can cause damage to the hair and scalp.
In addition to coconut oil, this shampoo contains a 1% concentration of pyrithione zinc. This ingredient has antimicrobial, antibacterial, and antifungal properties, and it inhibits the growth of yeast, which is the main cause of dandruff.
5. Paul Mitchell Tea Tree Special Shampoo
The Paul Mitchell Tea Tree Special Shampoo is suitable for all hair types, but is particularly great for deeply cleansing and refreshing oily scalps. Customers especially love the refreshing tingling sensation, which energizes the scalp and the senses. This best-selling invigorating shampoo is vegan and paraben-free, and is also safe for colored hair.
The Tea Tree Special Shampoo contains Paul Mitchell’s Tingle Complex—a blend of tea tree, lavender, and peppermint oils. In addition to creating a cooling and tingling sensation on the skin, these oils clarify and nourish the hair and scalp. Refreshing tea tree oil has antimicrobial, anti-inflammatory, and antibacterial properties, and works to remove buildup, excess oil, bacteria, and debris while soothing the scalp.
It’s also a great natural ingredient for targeting dandruff. Lavender oil—which also has antimicrobial and anti-inflammatory benefits—calms the skin and promotes hair growth. Peppermint oil increases circulation and stimulates the hair follicles to further boost growth. These essential oils also leave the hair smelling incredibly fresh all day long.
In addition to this blend of potent invigorating oils, the Paul Mitchell Tea Tree Special Shampoo has a variety of other ingredients that hydrate, nourish, and leave the hair looking and feeling refreshed. Anti-inflammatory aloe leaf extract further soothes scalp irritation while moisturizing and nourishing the hair and skin with vitamins and amino acids. Panthenol strengthens the hair and improves its ability to retain moisture, while glycerin adds a boost of hydration. Rosemary leaf extract joins the peppermint oil in stimulating the hair follicles, helping to promote healthy growth.
6. Pura D’Or Original Gold Label Anti-Thinning Shampoo
Black men looking to tackle breakage and thinning should try this shampoo from Pura D’Or. The Original Gold Label Anti-Thinning Shampoo has been clinically tested and proven to increase strength and volume and minimize hair thinning from breakage. This vegan and cruelty-free formula is powered by an herbal blend of 17 key ingredients that nourish, thicken, and strengthen the hair, leaving it looking and feeling smooth, soft, and full of volume. It is made without harsh chemicals, sodium lauryl sulfate, or parabens.
One of the key ingredients in this anti-thinning shampoo is organic black cumin seed oil, which has antioxidant, antibacterial, antifungal, and anti-inflammatory effects. This seed oil works to soothe inflammation and moisturize the hair and scalp while promoting hair growth. A variety of other oils—including argan, amla fruit, and pumpkin seed oil—deeply moisturize and nourish the hair and scalp while protecting and repairing hair damage. Tea tree and rosemary leaf oils also support scalp health while stimulating the hair follicles to further promote growth.
Another star ingredient in this shampoo is biotin, a.k.a. vitamin B7. This vitamin works to strengthen hair strands and minimize breakage while nourishing the hair follicles for healthy growth. Saw palmetto—one of the most popular ingredients found in hair loss products—is also included in this effective formula. This natural herb works as a dihydrotestosterone (DHT) blocker.
DHT is an androgen that binds to hair follicle receptors and causes them to shrink and produce thinner and weaker hair, before completely ceasing to grow new hairs. This androgen is one of the leading causes in male pattern baldness. By blocking DHT, saw palmetto ensures these hair follicles continue to thrive and produce healthy, strong hair.
7. Melanin Haircare African Black Soap Reviving Shampoo
Melanin Haircare crafts natural, high-quality products featuring safe and effective ingredients that support scalp and hair health. All Melanin Haircare products—including the African Black Soap Reviving Shampoo—are made without sulfates, parabens, silicones, petroleum, or phthalates.
The African Black Soap Reviving Shampoo is formulated to clarify the hair and scalp while deeply conditioning and promoting hair elasticity. It features cocoa and shea butters, which are both packed with nourishing minerals.
These natural butters penetrate the hair and seal in moisture to fight dryness and improve elasticity, while also moisturizing and nourishing the skin. Shea butter also has anti-inflammatory properties, and can help soothe the scalp. Pro-vitamin B5 (panthenol) works with these butters to seal moisture into the hairs. The formula also contains argan and black cumin seed oils, which both increase moisture in the hair and promote a healthier scalp.
This invigorating shampoo contains tea tree, rosemary, lavender, and peppermint oils, which work to calm and heal the scalp while promoting the growth of strong, healthy hair. Anti-inflammatory turmeric root extract further reduces inflammation while boosting growth.
While this shampoo doesn’t contain sulfates, it still works to deeply cleanse the hair and scalp so that they are left feeling refreshed and healthy after showering. The African Black Soap Reviving Shampoo is infused with charcoal powder, which is highly absorbent. This powder draws out oils and toxins to detoxify, and also provides gentle exfoliation power to loosen dead skin cells and debris on the scalp.
8. Creme of Nature Mango & Shea Butter Ultra Moisturizing Shampoo
Creme of Nature offers a wide range of products featuring natural ingredients that support overall hair health. For men with dehydrated hair in need of some serious moisture, the Mango & Shea Butter Ultra Moisturizing Shampoo is a great match. This affordable shampoo gently cleanses the hair while repairing, improving smoothness and manageability, and deeply moisturizing.
This Creme of Nature shampoo features nourishing mango seed butter, which is an excellent source of vitamins A and E. Mango seed butter deeply conditions dehydrated hair, and also protects it from damage and breakage. Fatty acid-rich coconut oil works alongside the mango seed butter to soften and moisturize the hair, which makes it more manageable.
The formula also contains anti-inflammatory shea butter, which penetrates deep into the hair to seal in moisture and improve elasticity. It also moisturizes and soothes the scalp as it is being cleansed. Simultaneously, acai berry—which is rich in vitamins and antioxidants—nourishes the hair and prevents damage while further boosting elasticity and locking in moisture.
The final power player in the Creme of Nature Mango & Shea Butter Ultra Moisturizing Shampoo is keratin, a protein that is naturally found in the hair and nails. Keratin repairs and smooths the hair, making it more manageable and less frizzy.
9. Jack Black True Volume Thickening Shampoo
This shampoo from men’s personal care brand Jack Black is the perfect match for any Black man trying to boost volume. The True Volume Thickening Shampoo contains a blend of ingredients that thickens and hydrates the hair while cleansing away debris and promoting scalp health. It’s made without parabens, sulfates, phthalates, synthetic fragrances, or colorants, and is vegan and cruelty-free.
In order to create volume in the hair, this shampoo contains Jack Black’s proprietary thickening complex, which is called Expansion Technology. This complex contains a blend of ingredients that boost hair follicle health for fuller, thicker looking hair. Two key ingredients are creatine (an amino acid) and wheat protein, which strengthen and bulk-up thinning hair for increased thickness.
The True Volume Thickening Shampoo also contains white lupine protein, which is packed with vitamins, peptides, and minerals that nourish the hair and promote a healthier scalp. Antioxidant-rich tea tree leaf oil removes bacteria and debris while calming the scalp, and also works to ensure the hair stays free of flakes. Lavender oil works alongside tea tree leaf oil to soothe the skin. It also helps deodorize, and leaves the hair smelling fresh throughout the day.
In addition to the thickening complex and these essential oils, the shampoo contains a blend of other ingredients that support overall scalp and hair health. Sage leaf extract further soothes while providing cleansing benefits, and nettle leaf extract helps provide extra sheen to the hair. Sunflower seed oil boosts hydration, and nutrient and antioxidant-rich basil nourishes and protects the hair and scalp.
10. Cantu Shea Butter for Natural Hair Sulfate-Free Cleansing Cream Shampoo
Cantu is an award-winning hair care company that offers a huge range of products that are specifically formulated for textured hair. Cantu’s Sulfate-Free Cleansing Cream Shampoo is one of the company’s best-sellers, and is also an award winner. It’s available at a super affordable price, so it’s a great choice for any Black man looking for a budget-friendly daily shampoo.
This shampoo works into a rich lather that gently cleanses away buildup and debris without causing any dryness or irritation. This mild yet effective cleansing power allows the hair to healthily grow, and ensures the scalp stays comfortable and refreshed. It also contains nourishing and strengthening ingredients that support overall hair and scalp health while also preventing brittleness and breakage. This formula is free of sulfates, parabens, mineral oil, silicones, and phthalates, and is also safe for colored and natural hair.
As the name suggests, a key ingredient in this shampoo is anti-inflammatory shea butter. This natural ingredient nourishes the hair and seals in moisture to promote elasticity and softness while also preventing breakage. Shea butter also soothes and moisturizes the scalp. Pro-vitamin B5 (a.k.a. panthenol) works alongside these ingredients to strengthen the hair and improve its ability to retain moisture.
